9Things to do in Colorado this May 12-14 weekend

Ditch the flowers this year and celebrate mom with a farmers market, chocolate festival and monster trucks.

COLORADO, USA — Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Megalodon, Zombie, Monster Mutt, Avenger, Axe, Bad Company, Shaker, and ThunderROARus are just a few of the legendary monster trucks arriving in the Mile High City this weekend. Monster Jam is back for a massive stadium show at Empower Field at Mile High.

Farmers market season also kicks off this weekend in Denver and the Colorado Railroad Museum begins its busy summer season with some special locomotives that are sure to inspire railroad enthusiasts from children to their great grandparents.

No matter where you live in Colorado, there's a unique experience waiting for you this Mother's Day weekend.

Monster Jam

DENVER — Following four performances in February at Ball Arena, Monster Jam returns to Colorado this weekend for an even larger performance. The 2023 Monster Jam Stadium Tour stops at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday. Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Megalodon, Zombie, Son-uva Digger, Lucas Stabilizer, Monster Mutt, Avenger, Axe, Bad Company, Shaker, and ThunderROARus are among big trucks fans will see.

Monster Jam competitors will compete in a championship battle with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in freestyle, skills challenge and racing competitions. A 7 p.m. main event will be preceded by a Monster Jam Pit Party on the stadium's south lawn from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. where guests can see the trucks up close, take pictures, meet the drivers and get autographs.

City Park Farmers Market

DENVER — Back for a third season, City Park Farmers Market returns Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year's market features an expanded lineup of more than 100 vendors, chef demos, weekly yoga, live music and a grassy community gathering space. City Park Farmers Market will be open Saturdays through Oct. 28.

Colorado Chocolate Festival

DENVER — Chocolate lovers, rejoice! The Colorado Chocolate Festival is back in all its glory with chocolate bars, chocolate fountain, chocolate cake, chocolate milk, bonbons, fudge, toffee, chocolate spa, jewelry and gifts. The festival this Mother's Day weekend is at the Crowne Plaza DIA Convention Center. The show is Friday and Saturday. Admission is $10 and kids 12 and under are free.

Erie Town Fair

ERIE — The 26th annual Erie Town Fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event draws visitors and residents to Historic Old Town Erie for arts, crafts, vendors and food. More than 200 vendors will be at the fair along with kids' activities and a beer garden. This year, the annual balloon launch has been moved to June 9-11. Visit ErieChamber.org for a complete event schedule.

Sloan’s Lake Spring BAZAAR

DENVER — Sloan’s Lake Spring BAZAAR will showcase more than 80 Colorado craft vendors and fashion trucks and a variety of cuisine options from food trucks and street food vendors. Shoppers can explore over three blocks in view of Sloan’s Lake while they sip springtime cocktails from pop-up bars throughout the event and groove to live DJs. The party is Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lakeside Amusement Park

DENVER — A Colorado staple opens for the 2023 season on Saturday. Lakeside Amusement Park, located at Interstate 70 and Sheridan, has been operating at the same location since 1908. The park features trains, a merry-go-round, drop tower, bumper cars and many spinning rides. Kick off summer right by making lifelong memories with picnics, laughs, food, fun and games at Lakeside.

Colorado Crossings

GOLDEN — All aboard! The Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden kicks off a busy summer season with "Colorado Crossings." Scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, the event will feature three Galloping Geese and two coal-fired narrow gauge locomotives in operation. The event kicks off each day with a parade at 9:30 a.m., followed by train rides every half hour until 3 p.m. Throughout the weekend, the Colorado Railroad Museum will also have more than 100 locomotives and cars on display, turntable demonstrations, roundhouse tours, a used book sale and indoor and outdoor model railroads.

Colorado Mammoth vs. Calgary Roughnecks

DENVER — The defending National Lacrosse League champion Colorado Mammoth bring the playoffs to Denver on Thursday. The Mammoth host Game 1 of the West Conference Finals against the Calgary Roughnecks at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ball Arena. The teams travel to Calgary for Game 2 on Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, will be played in Calgary on Saturday, May 20. For tickets to Thursday's Game 1, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Colorado Rapids vs. Philadelphia Union

COMMERCE CITY — After last weekend's big win over the L.A. Galaxy, the Colorado Rapids are back home in the Mile High City. The Rapids face a big best Saturday when they host Philadelphia Union at Dick's Sporting Goods Park at 7:30 p.m. Tickets in the Rapids' Supporters Section start at $18 at Ticketmaster.com.

Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies begin a six-game homestand starting Friday at Coors Field in Denver. The Rockies play the Philadelphia Phillies from Friday through Sunday. Colorado will then host the Cincinnati Reds Monday to Wednesday next week. This weekend's games are a Healthcare Appreciation weekend with discounted sticks for all medical professionals.

Aviation Career Symposium

ENGLEWOOD — Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight is hosting its 3rd annual Aviation Career Symposium on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to explore options and take their first step towards a dream career in aviation. Whether you’re a student wanting to learn or a professional wanting to network, there is something to learn from more than 25 vendors. Tickets can be purchased for $6 a person.

Fruita Fat Tire Festival

FRUITA — The 26th annual Fruita Fat Tire Festival will be held from Friday to Sunday in downtown Fruita. Mountain bike enthusiasts from around the region flock to Fruita to celebrate the passion and lifestyle of the sport. There will be live bands on Friday and Saturday to accompany one of the top cycling expos in the state. To see a complete schedule of events, visit FruitaFatTireFestival.com.

Grand Valley Highland Games

GRAND JUNCTION — The 4th annual Grand Valley Highland Games will be held at the Mesa County Fairgrounds from Friday through Sunday. Get ready to get lost in the culture of the British Isles with bagpipe bands, athletic competitions, dancing performances, jousting and clan booths. On Mother's Day Sunday, mums can get a special day with entry to the games, massage, Scottish High Tea with Celtic cakes and truffles, and a Scottish Clydesdale wagon ride. Tickets for all events are available online at: GrandValleyHighlandGames.com.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing.

After making his Red Rocks headlining debut with two sold-out concerts in 2022, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings returns to the amphitheater this Thursday and Friday.

Walk MS

WINDSOR — Take a step toward a world free of multiple sclerosis at the Windsor Walk MS on Saturday. The walk starts at 9:30 a.m. at Boardwalk Park. There are one-mile and three-mile routes available. Walk registration and donation information is available online.

Pints, Pools and Paddles

PAGOSA SPRINGS — Head to Pagosa Springs this weekend and enjoy samples from over 20 different types of craft beer while soaking in a variety of 20 geothermal soaking pools. Attendees of the 8th annual Pints, Pools and Paddles Craft Brew Fest can soak Friday through Sunday.

Turandot

DENVER — Opera Colorado closes its 40th anniversary season with a production of "Turandot." The production at Ellie Caulkins Opera House in downtown Denver plays through Sunday. In Puccini’s tale, those who wish to marry the fearsome Princess Turandot must win a deadly game of riddles. For tickets and showtimes, visit OperaColorado.org.

Governor’s Art Show

LOVELAND — The 32nd annual Governor’s Art Show & Sale is now open for a month-long exhibit at the Loveland Museum with both in-person and online fine art sales. Recognized as one of the largest juried fine art shows to exclusively feature Colorado artists, this year 62 of the state’s most talented artists will be showcased, including two Legacy Artists. Find the perfect new piece for your art collection, add a statement piece to your home décor, or select a special gift for friends or family – all while supporting Colorado’s finest artists.

Disney Animation Immersive Experience

DENVER — The creators of the popular "Immersive Van Gogh" have teamed with Disney for a immersive experience at Lighthouse ArtSpace Denver. "Disney Animation: Immersive Experience" uses projection technology to allow audiences to feel like they’ve entered the worlds of Disney characters through music and artistry. "Encanto," "Zootopia," "Frozen," "The Lion King," "Peter Pan" and "Pinocchio" are among the movies featured.

365 Health Fair

COLORADO — There are many reasons to attend a 365 Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, and talk to several medical professionals. Register in advance or just show up, doesn’t matter to us! We just hope to see you there. Either way, isn’t it time you make your health a priority? Find a fair near you at 365Health.org.

Miss Rhythm: The Legend of Ruth Brown

DENVER — "Miss Rhythm – The Legend of Ruth Brown" is the newest production at the Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. This intimate cabaret experience explores the life and times of R&B legend Ruth Brown through story and song, accompanied by a five-piece jazz band. Before Etta James, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner, there was Ruth Brown, a rhythm and blues singer known for her hits “Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean,” “Teardrops From My Eyes” and “5-10-15 Hours.” Her powerhouse voice and sassy squeal brought such success to Atlantic Records it was deemed "the house that Ruth built." The production will continue through Sunday, Oct. 15.

Rope

LOUISVILLE — "Rope" is the newest drama from Coal Creek Theater of Louisville. Set in 1929 England, Wyndham Brandon persuades his weak-minded friend to assist him in the murder of a fellow undergraduate for the mere sake of adventure, danger, and the "fun of the thing." The horror and tension are worked up gradually as a storm, complete with lightning and thunder, grows outside. "Rope" plays Coal Creek Theater of Louisville at Louisville Center for the Arts through Saturday, May 20.

The Inheritance, Parts 1 & 2

AURORA — Vintage Theatre Productions presents the regional premiere of the award-winning play "The Inheritance, Parts 1 & 2" beginning Friday. Set decades after the AIDS epidemic, three generations of gay men grapple with the tragedy of their past and what it means for their future. This two-part epic explores healing, class divide and what it means to call a place home. "The Inheritance, Parts 1 & 2" plays at Vintage Theatre through Sunday, May 14. Tickets from $20 to $38 are on sale at 303-856-7830 or VintageTheatre.org.

Movies this weekend

Last weekend, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which says goodbye to this iteration of the space misfits, earned $114 million from 4,450 locations in North America. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has now surpassed $1.1 billion.

Opening this weekend

Rally Road Racers

Book Club: The Next Chapter

Last weekend's box office

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” $114 million. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” $18.6 million. “Evil Dead Rise,” $5.7 million. “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” $3.4 million. “Love Again,” $2.4 million. “John Wick: Chapter 3,” $2.4 million. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” $1.5 million. “Air,” $1.4 million. “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” $1.2 million. “Sisu,” $1.1 million.





Have an beautiful weekend!

