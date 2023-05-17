9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 19-21

Kris Kringle opens his workshop, Northglenn has a carnival of food trucks, and Denver's largest running event is back.

COLORADO, USA — Denver’s largest running weekend is here, along with several popular festivals, food events, concerts and shows.

Marathoners and casual runners from across the country will descend on the Mile High City for the 17th annual Denver Colfax Marathon, half marathon, 10 mile, 5K and marathon relay.

Denver's Ball Arena is hosting Western Conference Finals watch parties as well as the queen of country music. Northglenn's popular food truck and carnival event will be open all weekend long. At the Denver Arts Complex, the Colorado Symphony celebrates the music of John Williams and one of the biggest Broadway musicals of all time is playing the Buell Theatre.

Denver Colfax Marathon

DENVER — Colorado's largest running event, the Denver Colfax Marathon, returns this weekend. More than 20,000 runners are expected to participate in the 17th annual running weekend which includes a mara t hon, half marathon, 10 miler, 5K and the nation’s largest marathon relay.

Race weekend events are spread over three days and begin on Friday with the Denver Colfax Marathon Expo. The expo is on Friday and Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High and is expected to welcome 36,000 runners, family, friends, and the public.

Denver Colfax Marathon race organizers said the event has sold out its marathon (26.2 mile), half marathon, and 10-mile distances ahead of Sunday's races. Spots are still available for the marathon relay and 5K. Denver Colfax Marathon registration is available at RunColfax.org.

> 9NEWS is a sponsor of the Denver Colfax Marathon

Food Truck Carnival

NORTHGLENN — Food trucks, carnival rides and live music headline Northglenn's 6th annual Food Truck Carnival. There will be 20 carnival rides, midway game booths, and a few dozen food trucks. The event runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at E.B. Rains Park and Civic Center Campus near the new Northglenn Recreation Center. Lots of parking will be available at the Wagon Road Park-n-Ride west of I-25 and 120th Avenue. To see a list of all the food trucks and their delicious creations, and to get a $5 off carnival ride tickets, visit FoodTruckCarnival.com.

Denver Nuggets Watch Party

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers are battling it out in the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets are on the road in Hollywood this weekend, but there is still a party going on at Ball Arena in downtown Denver. The Nuggets will host a Game 3 Watch Party on the scoreboard with a telecast of the game on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at Ticketmaster.com. Game 4's Watch Party is set for Monday at 6:30 p.m.

The North Pole: Santa's Workshop

CASCADE — Colorado's favorite Christmas-themed amusement park is opening for the season. Home to Santa's village and the jolly old elf himself, The North Pole: Santa’s Workshop, located at 7,500 feet at the foot of Pikes Peak west of Colorado Springs, traditionally opens the weekend before Memorial Day and remains open through Christmas. With vintage rides and sweet treats, the park as been spreading Christmas cheer since 1956.

Les Misérables

DENVER — The Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon "Les Misérables" is back in the Mile High City. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, "Les Misérables" tells a story of broken dreams, unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption and is a testament to the survival of the human spirit. The epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

The Broadway sensation, featuring “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” and “Master of the House,” has been seen by more than 130 million people worldwide. "Les Misérables" plays the Buell Theatre through Sunday. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

RetroMania Collectibles Show

AURORA — The RetroMania Collectibles Show is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center. The family-friendly show will be packed full of interesting treasures for collectors including comic books, video games, VHS, records, apparel, original art and toys. Celebrity guests include "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" film stars Kenn Scott, Robbie Rist, and Brian Tochi. General admission tickets are $12 online or $15 at the gate.

Shania Twain

DENVER — The best-selling female artist in country music history returns to Colorado this weekend. Country music legend Shania Twain will bring her cross-country tour to Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Twain will be joined by special guest Hailey Whitters at the "Queen of Me" concert. Limited/obstructed view tickets start at $61 at Ticketmaster.com.

RiNo Spring BAZAAR

DENVER — Denver BAZAAR returns to RiNo Art District at Zeppelin Station on Saturday and Sunday. Spread out on the streets surrounding Zeppelin Station, the event will have 80+ local Colorado makers and small businesses, fashion trucks, DJs and pop-up bars and springtime cocktails. Inside Zeppelin Station, shoppers can grab a bite at their indoor food hall from food tenants offering a variety of global cuisines.

Blues & Cruise Car Show and Blues Music Festival

LOVELAND — Loveland has merged its Blues Music Festival with a Classic Car Show. The new downtown Loveland event will be held Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., with blues music and classic cars in the Foundry Plaza, 3rd street, 4th Street and 5th Street blocks. Live music will be playing on 5th Street and at the Foundry Plaza throughout the day. Food trucks can be found in the Foundry Plaza and Sweetheart Alley. This event is free and open to the public.

Florence Colorado Car Show

FLORENCE — The 21st annual Florence Colorado Car Show runs Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is a laid-back noncompetitive showing of classic cars, good food, fun events and shopping in historic downtown Florence featuring many antique stores and art galleries. Admission to the car show is free.

A Tribute to John Williams

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony will hold "A Tribute to John Williams" at Boettcher Concert Hall on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. Conductor Christopher Dragon will help celebrate the music of John Williams with selections from some of his most iconic film scores including "Star Wars," "Harry Potter," "Jurassic Park," "Superman," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "Indiana Jones," and more. For tickets, visit ColoradoSymphony.org.

Manitou Comedy Festival

MANITOU SPRINGS — The first-ever Manitou Comedy Festival is Friday, Saturday and Sunday at venues throughout Manitou Springs. The Grawlix, Mary Mack, Adam Cayton-Holland, Ben Roy, Michael Isaacs, Rebecca Wilson, AJ Finney, Sam Mallet, John Bueno, and Andrew Orvedahl are among the dozens on the weekend's schedule. For passes and a full schedule, visit ManitouComedy.com.

Odyssey Beerwerks 10th Anniversary

ARVADA — Odyssey Beerwerks is celebrating ten years of craft beer from Friday through Sunday. Odyssey’s 10th anniversary party weekend includes special beer releases, live music from four bands over Friday and Saturday, Drag Queen entertainment on Sunday, food trucks all three days, and 10th Anniversary merch including a live T-shirt screen printing. Doors open each day at noon at Odyssey Beerwerks at 55535 W. 56th Ave.

CSU Denver Extension Master Gardener Plant Sale

DENVER — CSU Denver Extension holds its Master Gardner Plant Sale this Saturday and Sunday. CSU gardeners have grown more than 5,000 vegetable seedlings in the City of Denver greenhouses for the sale. The fundraiser features heirloom and modern tomato and New Mexico chile plants, annuals and perennials. All tomatoes, peppers, herbs and other vegetable plant will be $6 while annuals and perennials price as marked. The sale will be held at the CSU Denver Extension office in Harvard Gulch Park at 888 East Iliff Avenue.

Memorial Day Run & March

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Veterans Project (CVP) will hold its 9th annual Memorial Day Run & March on Saturday at UCHealth Park in Colorado Springs. The run and march raises funds and collects food donations for Colorado veterans experiencing homelessness. Athletes may participate in a 5K, 10K or 30K run, or choose to ruck march, where each athlete will carry a 25-pound rucksack filled with non-perishable food items to donate post-race. More information and registration details can be found at MemorialDayMarch.com.

Run to the Shrine

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hosts its 15th annual Run to the Shrine on Saturday and Sunday. The four-mile up-and-back course offers views of Colorado Springs, Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak as participants run by roaring lions and more through the zoo, up to the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun and back down. With a nearly 1,000-foot elevation gain, the challenging course is good practice for competitive runners gearing up for summer races. Register now at CMZoo.org/Run.

Walk MS

COLORADO SPRINGS & BOULDER — Two walks are scheduled in Colorado this weekend with the goal of ending multiple sclerosis for good. Walk MS: Boulder will begin Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the UMC building on the CU Boulder campus. Walk MS: Colorado Springs will offer one and three-mile routes Saturday morning starting from Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs. Funds from the walks will support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in its fight to stop the unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system.

Wine & Shine: A Celebration of Hope

DENVER — The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host the Wine & Shine: A Celebration of Hope on Friday at 6 p.m. at Bonacquisti Wine Company. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families. Online registration and donation can be found at RockyMountain.HDSA.org.

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

COMMERCE CITY — Your Colorado Rapids return to Dick's Sporting Goods Park this Saturday to take on Real Salt Lake. The Rapids and their Utah rivals meet at 7:30 p.m. in Commerce City. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing.

The 2023 Global Dub Festival will be held at Red Rocks on Saturday. The all-ages festival will feature performances by Adventure Club, Zomboy, Flux Pavilion, Andy C, Funtcase, and Steller.

Opuio and the Opulent Orchestra have announced a Red Rocks Amphitheatre concert on Sunday. The show also will have Beats Antique debuting "The Metamorphosis: A Generative Art Experience," Supertask, DMVU, and Groovsauce.

City Park Farmers Market

DENVER — The City Park Farmers Market is back at Denver City Park every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year's market features an expanded lineup of more than 100 vendors, chef demos, weekly yoga, live music and a grassy community gathering space. City Park Farmers Market will be open Saturdays through Oct. 28 at East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street.

Governor’s Art Show

LOVELAND — The 32nd annual Governor’s Art Show & Sale is open for a month-long exhibit at the Loveland Museum with both in-person and online fine art sales. Recognized as one of the largest juried fine art shows to exclusively feature Colorado artists, this year 62 of the state’s most talented artists will be showcased, including two Legacy Artists. Find the perfect new piece for your art collection, add a statement piece to your home décor, or select a special gift for friends or family – all while supporting Colorado’s finest artists.

Rope

LOUISVILLE — "Rope" is the newest drama from Coal Creek Theater of Louisville. Set in 1929 England, Wyndham Brandon persuades his weak-minded friend to assist him in the murder of a fellow undergraduate for the mere sake of adventure, danger, and the "fun of the thing." The horror and tension are worked up gradually as a storm, complete with lightning and thunder, grows outside. "Rope" plays Coal Creek Theater of Louisville at Louisville Center for the Arts through Saturday, May 20.

Miss Rhythm: The Legend of Ruth Brown

DENVER — "Miss Rhythm – The Legend of Ruth Brown" is the newest production at the Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. This intimate cabaret experience explores the life and times of R&B legend Ruth Brown through story and song, accompanied by a five-piece jazz band. Before Etta James, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner, there was Ruth Brown, a rhythm and blues singer known for her hits “Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean,” “Teardrops From My Eyes” and “5-10-15 Hours.” Her powerhouse voice and sassy squeal brought such success to Atlantic Records it was deemed "the house that Ruth built." The production will continue through Sunday, Oct. 15.

Disney Animation Immersive Experience

DENVER — The creators of the popular "Immersive Van Gogh" have teamed with Disney for a immersive experience at Lighthouse ArtSpace Denver. "Disney Animation: Immersive Experience" uses projection technology to allow audiences to feel like they’ve entered the worlds of Disney characters through music and artistry. "Encanto," "Zootopia," "Frozen," "The Lion King," "Peter Pan" and "Pinocchio" are among the movies featured.

Old West Days

JACKSON, WY. — The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce presents its 43rd annual Old West Days, a 10-day festival celebrating Jackson Hole’s western heritage, culture, and community from May 19 through May 29. Old West Days signature events include: Elkfest Antler Auction, Teton Powwow celebration of indigenous communities, Mountain Man Rendezvous, High-Noon Chili Cookoff, Old West Brewfest, Jackson Hole Rodeo, Best of the West Parade, and Million Dollar Music Fest. Multi-platinum winning headliner Jon Pardi, headlines Million Dollar Music Fest on the Jackson Hole Town Square on Sunday, May 28.

Movies this weekend

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” added $60.5 million from North American theaters last weekend. In two weekends, “Vol. 3” has already grossed over $528.8 million worldwide.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” earned $13 million in its sixth weekend bringing its domestic grosses tp $536 million and $1.2 billion globally.

Things are going to pick up this weekend when “Fast X” enters the summer box office race, followed by the live-action “The Little Mermaid” on May 26.

Opening this weekend

Fast X

The Starling Girl

Monica

Last weekend's box office

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” $60.5 million. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” $13 million. “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” $6.5 million. “Evil Dead Rise,” $3.7 million. “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” $2.5 million. “Hypnotic,” $2.4 million. “John Wick: Chapter 4,” $1.9 million. “Love Again,” $1.6 million. “Air,” $875,357.

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have an tremendous weekend!

