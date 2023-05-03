9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 5-7

Colorado kicks off May with Cinco de Mayo celebrations, Kentucky Derby parties, a duck race and the Furry Scurry.

COLORADO, USA — This first weekend in May will truly kick off summer in Colorado.

One of the world's biggest Cinco de Mayo festivals is back in downtown Denver this weekend and Denver Dumb Friends League's Furry Scurry returns to Washington Park.

The "Greatest Two Minutes in Sports" gets underway Saturday afternoon with watch parties planned across the state and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" kicks off the summer movie calendar.

No matter where you live in Colorado, there's a unique experience waiting for you this Mother's Day weekend.

> Have an event tip? Share it with us!

Cinco de Mayo Festival

DENVER — One of the largest Cinco de Mayo events in the world is back this weekend in downtown Denver. Civic Center Park will again be home to the sights, sounds, eats and culture for the 34th annual Cinco De Mayo ‘Celebrate Culture’ festival on Saturday and Sunday. This weekend's festival will have a parade, three stages of musical and dance performances, chihuahua races, a taco-eating contest, a low-rider car show, food and drink, kids’ activities, artisans and crafters. The annual Cinco de Mayo Community Parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Denver's City and County Building.

Furry Scurry

DENVER — Helping homeless pets is as simple as a walk in the park. The Dumb Friends League (DDFL) is hosting the 30th annual Furry Scurry run and walk on Saturday at Denver’s Wash Park with in-person and virtual options. The in-person event begins at 7:30 a.m. along a two-mile loop, followed by an afternoon of family fun, contests and giveaways, dog agility demonstrations, and a Flealess Market complete with pet-friendly vendors and products. For 30 years, Furry Scurry registration fees and participant fundraising have provided care for the homeless pets and horses at DDFL. Visit FurryScurry.org to secure your spot as an individual or create a team.

Kentucky Derby

COLORADO — The "Greatest Two Minutes in Sports" is the unofficial kickoff to summer. The 149th annual Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on NBC. The race will be celebrated at watch parties across Colorado. Be sure to tune your televisions to 9NEWS by 4:09 p.m. Saturday when the Kentucky Derby contenders will talk from their barn to the paddock for the race.

Turandot

DENVER — Opera Colorado closes its 40th anniversary season with a production of "Turandot." The production opens Saturday at Ellie Caulkins Opera House in downtown Denver and plays through Sunday, May 14. In Puccini’s tale, those who wish to marry the fearsome Princess Turandot must win a deadly game of riddles. For tickets and showtimes, visit OperaColorado.org.

Estes Park Duck Race Festival

ESTES PARK — The 35th annual Estes Park Duck Race Festival returns Saturday at Fall River outside Nicky's Resort. With a goal of helping local charities and organizations, the process is simple: adopt a duck for $25 and $22 goes to charity. The race has grown to be one of the biggest duck races in the country with 10,000 ducks being adopted and hundreds of prizes for the winners. Adopt a duck today at EPDuckRace.org.

Cañon City Music and Blossom Festival

CAÑON CITY — The 85th annual Cañon City Music and Blossom Festival parade is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. on Main Street between 3rd Street and 14th Street with marching bands, floats, food and fun. The Blossoms in the Park Craft Fair & Kids Zone will have craft vendors, kids' activities, amusement rides, plus live music on Saturday and Sunday in Veterans Park. To see a complete schedule, visit CCBlossomFestival.com.

Aurora History Museum Field Day

AURORA — Aurora History Museum opens its newest exhibit, "Great Outdoors," this weekend. The museum will celebrate the opening with an outdoor field day for the family with field day activities, old-fashioned games, and vendors. There will be a balloon/egg toss, three-legged race, wheelbarrow race, nail-pounding competition, mini golf, giant Jenga, croquet, bocce, and more. The field day takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Impractical Jokers

DENVER — Murr and Sal, creators and stars of truTV’s series "Impractical Jokers" are coming to Denver’s Bellco Theatre on Saturday at 8 p.m. The stage production showcases never-before-seen videos and storytelling stand-ups. Q, Murr and Sal have been making audiences laugh on "Impractical Jokers" since 2011. Tickets for "The Drive Drive Drive Tour" are on sale at AXS.com.

TheBigWonderful

DENVER — TheBigWonderful kicks off the season with the 9th annual Derby Party on Saturday at Belleview Station in the Denver Tech Center. The festival will have live bluegrass, craft beer, ciders, cocktails, food trucks, shopping and outdoor games celebrating the best of Colorado. TheBigWonderful encourage attendees to don their Derby best for all the festivities, plus a live stream of the Kentucky Derby.

Governor’s Art Show

LOVELAND — The 32nd annual Governor’s Art Show & Sale opens Saturday for a month-long exhibit at the Loveland Museum with both in-person and online fine art sales. Recognized as one of the largest juried fine art shows to exclusively feature Colorado artists, this year 62 of the state’s most talented artists will be showcased, including two Legacy Artists. Find the perfect new piece for your art collection, add a statement piece to your home décor, or select a special gift for friends or family – all while supporting Colorado’s finest artists.

Colorado Potters Guild Sale

ENGLEWOOD — The bi-annual Colorado Potters Guild Sale runs Thursday, through Saturday. The event at First Plymouth Congregational Church offers pottery, home décor, jewelry, and garden art all made by the guild's members. Attendees can browse thousands of unique, locally made pieces of ceramic art and meet the makers too. Admission is free.

Sangres Art Guild

WESTCLIFFE — The Sangres Art Guild (SAG) begins its 2023 art exhibit season with a free art opening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the annual SAG art calendar show "Wild Things." The 3rd Street Gallery features monthly art shows and events through Dec. 24. The season-opening show features original 2D, 3D and photographic art that reflects the Wet Mountain Valley.

Miss Rhythm: The Legend of Ruth Brown

DENVER — "Miss Rhythm – The Legend of Ruth Brown" is the newest production at the Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. This intimate cabaret experience explores the life and times of R&B legend Ruth Brown through story and song, accompanied by a five-piece jazz band. Before Etta James, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner, there was Ruth Brown, a rhythm and blues singer known for her hits “Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean,” “Teardrops From My Eyes” and “5-10-15 Hours.” Her powerhouse voice and sassy squeal brought such success to Atlantic Records it was deemed "the house that Ruth built." The production will continue through Sunday, Oct. 15.

SeriesFest

DENVER — The international festival and non-profit organization SeriesFest is back this weekend with its goal of championing emerging and underserved voices in storytelling. The annual six-day festival in Denver offers in-competition screenings, panels, workshops, sneak peeks, and television premieres. SeriesFest opens Thursday and continues through Tuesday. Explore the full schedule at SeriesFest.com.

Great American Horse Drive

MAYBELL — The annual Sombrero Ranches' Great American Horse Drive sees 600 to 800 ranch horses trot through the heart of Maybell, Colorado. The horse drive begins on Saturday in Brown's Park and goes through Maybell on Sunday, sometime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Be sure to head to Maybell early enough to be safely out of the way of the horses, wranglers, cowboys and cowgirls as they travel to the Craig ranch for the riding season.

Fight For Air Climb

DENVER — The 2023 Fight For Air Climb is Saturday at Coors Field in Denver. By climbing almost 1,200 stairs, participants aim to make a positive impact on those affected by lung disease. The Fight For Air Climb is open to families, corporate teams and individuals of all climb levels. Many firefighters will participate for their health, their training and in memory of fallen firefighters. Funds from the climb support the American Lung Association. Fight For Air Climb registration information can be completed at FightForAirClimb.org.

Commerce City Pancake Breakfast

COMMERCE CITY — The 37th annual Commerce City Pancake Breakfast is set for Saturday. Breakfast will be served at the Eagle Pointe Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. On the menu are pancakes, sausage links, fruit, and sweet maple syrup. A family affair that's perfect for children, this annual event raises money for active adult scholarships in Commerce City. Tickets are $9 in advance and $12 at the door.

Colorado Marathon, Half, 10K, 5K

FORT COLLINS — The hardiest Colorado runners will be in Fort Collins on Sunday for the Colorado Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K. Registration for the races can be completed at COMarathon.com.

Walk MS: Denver

DENVER — Take the first step towards a world without multiple sclerosis at the annual Walk MS at Denver's City Park. The walk gets underway at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Register online here.

Greenland Trail Race

LARKSPUR — The Greenland Trail Race offers four distances in southern Douglas County. Run the 4 Mile, the 8 Mile, the 25K or tackle the 50K ultramarathon, Colorado’s fastest 50K. This trail race is great for beginners and veterans alike. With Pikes Peak as your backdrop, you’ll cruise over a soft dirt trail on your way to a new personal best.

Rope

LOUISVILLE — "Rope" is the newest drama from Coal Creek Theater of Louisville. Set in 1929 England, Wyndham Brandon persuades his weak-minded friend to assist him in the murder of a fellow undergraduate for the mere sake of adventure, danger, and the "fun of the thing." The horror and tension are worked up gradually as a storm, complete with lightning and thunder, grows outside. "Rope" plays Coal Creek Theater of Louisville at Louisville Center for the Arts through Saturday, May 20.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing.

This weekend, Grammy Award-nominated country music singer Walker Hayes ("Fancy Like") will bring his headlining "Duck Buck Tour" to Red Rocks on Friday. Ganja White Night takes the stage Saturday and Sunday.

365 Health Fair

COLORADO — There are many reasons to attend a 365 Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, and talk to several medical professionals. Register in advance or just show up, doesn’t matter to us! We just hope to see you there. Either way, isn’t it time you make your health a priority? Find a fair near you at 365Health.org.

The Color Purple

DENVER — "The Color Purple" is the newest musical from the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Beloved by audiences worldwide, few stories have had the cultural significance and lasting power as Alice Walker's story that reaffirms Black is beautiful, that women are powerful, and that love is love. This musical adaptation of "The Color Purple" features soul, gospel, jazz and blues vocals. "The Color Purple" plays the Wolf Theatre though Sunday. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

The Inheritance, Parts 1 & 2

AURORA — Vintage Theatre Productions presents the regional premiere of the award-winning play "The Inheritance, Parts 1 & 2" beginning Friday. Set decades after the AIDS epidemic, three generations of gay men grapple with the tragedy of their past and what it means for their future. This two-part epic explores healing, class divide and what it means to call a place home. "The Inheritance, Parts 1 & 2" plays at Vintage Theatre through Sunday, May 14. Tickets from $20 to $38 are on sale at 303-856-7830 or VintageTheatre.org.

Bugs

DENVER — The Denver Museum of Nature & Science has opened its newest interactive exhibition. “Bugs” takes you into the world of insects as you learn how to think, work and use your superpowers like nature’s true geniuses. Bugs make up 90% of all animal species on Earth, yet few of us know how essential and powerful these creatures really are. Discover how their adaptations are inspiring solutions to some of our most complex problems and imagine what’s possible in the future in “Bugs.”

Movies this weekend

It's still Mario Time at the box office. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” led ticket sales for the fourth straight weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters. The Nintendo videogame adaptation dominated the month of April in theaters, smashing records along the way.

This weekend, Marvel's “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” kicks off the summer movie calendar and is expected to move Mario to the side.

Opening this weekend

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

What's Love Go to Do With It?

Love Again

Last weekend's box office

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” $40 million. “Evil Dead Rise,” $12.2 million. “Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret,” $6.8 million. “John Wick: Chapter 4,” $5 million. “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” $4.7 million. “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” $4.1 million. “Air,” $4 million. “Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two,” $3.6 million. “The Covenant,” $3.6 million. “Sisu,” $3.3 million.

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have an superb weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.