9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 14-16

Grab your friends, family, coat, scarf and pumpkin spice latte and soak in autumn this weekend.

COLORADO, USA — This weekend features some great opportunities to get outside and experience autumn in Colorado.

Do you have your pumpkin yet? There are pumpkin patches, hayrides, corn mazes and haunted houses in all corners of the Centennial State.

Celebrate the season by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special at one of these fun events across Colorado this weekend. Don't forget to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" section on the 9NEWS app. Have a wonderful weekend!

FamilyFest

COLORADO SPRINGS — FamilyFest is Colorado Springs' parent, baby and kids festival. The festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 15 at SoccerHaus Sports & Event Center from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature entertainment, activities, fun and informative stage presentations and lots of prizes. Olympic and Paralympic athlete hopefuls will be doing demos and you can meet anchors from KRDO-TV. Activities are included with admission, which is $5 online. Kids 12 and under are free with adult admission.

Harvest Fest

HAYDEN — Hayden’s annual fun family fall festival will again be held at Dry Creek Park. The autumn festivities will be underway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. There's a pumpkin patch, paint-a-gourd, picture booth, apple cider and caramel apple buffet.

Touch-a-Truck Sukkot Festival

DENVER — The family fun day for the holiday of Sukkot is a free interactive outdoor family festival that allows children to explore and discover their favorite big trucks and vehicles, enjoy outdoor activities and do the Mitzvahs and blessings of sukkot. The Touch-a-Truck Festival begins Sunday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at WCRJ Synagogue & Community Center in Denver.



Telluride Horror Show

TELLURIDE — The 13th annual Telluride Horror Show is Colorado's first and largest horror film festival. The 2022 festival runs Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 16 with feature films, special programs, guests and events. The lineup includes a mix of horror, suspense, thriller, dark fantasy, sci-fi and dark comedy films, many being shown for the first time in the country. For a complete schedule or passes, head to TellurideHorrorShow.com.

Fall Craft Market

LONGMONT — Mollie McGee’s Annual Fall Market is Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 with handcrafted gifts, home décor, dolls, jewelry, pottery, art and more. Admission at the Boulder County Fairgrounds is $5 and children under 12 are free. This event was first published by Mile High on the Cheap. For more local deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

Victorian Horrors at the Molly Brown House

DENVER — Molly Brown House Museum is hosting the 29th annual Victorian Horrors on weekends this October. Gothic horror tales by well-known but long-gone authors are told throughout the house as portrayed by acclaimed local actors. This year’s offerings include stories from the likes of H.G. Wells and Edgar Allan Poe alongside the local spirit of Mary Coyle Chase. Tickets to attend Victorian Horrors are available with admission times every 15 minutes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

World Singing Day

DENVER — World Singing Day is an annual, global celebration of one of the world’s oldest art forms. Singers of all backgrounds, ages and talent levels are invited to participate in Denver’s first gathering for the celebration at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. With emcees Stephen Malloy Brackett (a.k.a. Brer Rabbit of Flobots) and Lolita Mendoza Castañeda (a.k.a. Lolita), the event runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 The event is free and open to the public.

Man of the Cliff

AVON — The 12th annual Man of the Cliff is a non-profit event of outdoor, rugged activities which are modified for all strength and ability levels. This year's Man of the Cliff will take place at Nottingham Lake in Avon on Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16. Events include axe throwing, keg toss, archery speed chopping, spear throwing, caber toss and sledge hammer throwing, which modified for men and women of all sizes and abilities. To register for an event or to learn more, visit ManoftheCliff.com.

Poudre Pour

WINDSOR — Poudre Heritage Alliance’s 5th annual Poudre Pour on Saturday, Oct. 15 will celebrate the heritage and history of the Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area. The event features local craft beer tastings, food trucks and live music from local bands Wendy Woo and Sugar Britches. Children’s activities include storytelling, educational exhibits, tours of the Town of Windsor historic cabins and caboose as well as a rides on a vintage fire truck. Poudre Pour is Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Windsor History Museum adjacent Boardwalk Park.

Denver Loves Pets Masquerade Ball

DENVER — Grab your ball gown and mysterious masks for the inaugural Denver Loves Pets Masquerade Ball fundraiser. All proceeds benefit the Denver Animal Shelter (DAS). The masquerade ball takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Governor’s Residence at the Boettcher Mansion. The elegant mansion will transform into a spooky site, full of freaky fun. Entertainment includes stilt walkers, contortionist, juggler, tarot card reader and macabre piano player.

Dracula

DENVER — The Colorado Ballet has opened its 2022-23 season with "Dracula." The production brings Bram Stoker’s gothic novel to life, with Victorian-style sets and costumes, seductive vampires and a ballet of the undead. "Dracula" features choreography by Michael Pink and Philip Feeney’s score performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. Nine performances are scheduled at Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver through Sunday, Oct. 16. For tickets and showtimes, visit ColoradoBallet.org.

Fall colors

COLORADO — Your Instagram feed is awash with the glory of Colorado's aspens against a backdrop of blue skies, colorful mountains and literal traffic jams full of leaf peepers on U.S. 285. Fall has arrived and the aspens in Colorado's mountains are beginning to turn. This October weekend is likely the last for prime peak Colorado colors. Here's what you need to know.

> Text LEAVES to 303-871-1491 for leaf-peeping info.

Corn mazes

COLORADO — Summer is great, but anyone who loves leaves, apple cider, sweaters and some good old-fashioned fun, knows that corn mazes are where it’s at. 9NEWS put together a handy map and list of corn mazes across Colorado.

Fritzler Farm Park

LaSALLE — Fritzler Farm Park is open for the season with more than 15 attractions plus its legendary corn maze. There are pedal go-carts, a pumpkin patch, human foosball, corn pit, spider web, tetherball, ball zone, slide mountain, face painting, yard games, beer garden and more. Fritzler Farm Park and its "Scream Acres" and haunted attractions will be open through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets can be purchased at FritzlerFarmPark.com.

Maize in the City

THORNTON — If you're looking for a fun, fall event, consider Maize in the City in Thornton. There is a 20-acre corn maze, mini maze, barrel train ride, corn launcher, petting zoo and more. Admission to the Maize in the City site is free with attraction ticket prices varying. The site will be open various days through Monday, Oct. 31. Check out all the activities and snag your tickets at MaizeintheCity.com.

Mile High Farms

BENNETT — A traditional Colorado fall event is back. Mile High Farms is open for autumn with two corn mazes, antique tractor ride, pumpkin patch, barrel cart rides, bounce houses, farm animals, stage performances, farmers' playground and more. Mile High Farms is located just east of Denver off Interstate 70 and Manila Road. Tickets and a maze map can be found at MileHighFarms.com.

Anderson Farms Fall Festival

ERIE — The fall festival at Anderson Farms just may be your one-stop-shop for all things autumn. The festival features a 25-acre corn maze, jump pads, wagon rides, pumpkin cannon, combine slide, kids maze, backyard pedal karts, wooden train, tire mountain, fire pit, farm animals, sand diggers, gem mining, face painting, pony rides, five-minute escape rooms and more. The farm's fall festival will be open through Sunday, Oct. 30. Ticket options can be found at AndersonFarms.com.

Miners’ Pumpkin Patch

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Western Museum of Mining & Industry has opened its 2022 Miners' Pumpkin Patch. Admission includes unlimited play at the pumpkin patch games, hayrides and gold panning. The patch will be open Saturdays through Oct. 29.

Nick's Fall Fest

AURORA — Nick's Garden Center and Farm Market in Aurora hosts a fall festival every day in October. There are games, rides, mazes, train rides, photo opportunities, straw maze, putt-putt golf course, pedal karts, an inflatable obstacle course and pumpkin patch.

Haunted Houses

COLORADO — Spooky season has officially arrived in Colorado. And for those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, the state is home to some pretty impressive local haunts. Explore our list of haunted houses and other creepy attractions to check out this Halloween season.

Fright Fest

DENVER — Elitch Gardens' annual Halloween event is back with a vengeance in 2022. The Fright Fest fall festival is open for weekends of hair-raising fun this October. Elitch Gardens Fright Fest has thrills and chills for ghouls of all ages. Guests can enjoy Family by Day and Fright by Night, plus all their favorite theme park rides. For tickets, visit ElitchGardens.com/Fright-Fest.

Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns

LITTLETON — Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns, a family-friendly fall attraction, is returning for its second season at Hudson Gardens. Open select nights through Halloween, the event features 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins and pumpkin displays featuring a nautical sea-scape, a pirate ship, dinosaurs, dragons and more. Tickets range in price from $15 to $20 for adults.

Black & Gold Scrimmage

BOULDER — The University of Colorado men's basketball team will hold an open Black and Gold scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. at the CU Events Center. Admission is free to the public. Doors on the upper concourse will open at 8:45 a.m. The scrimmage will last approximately an hour.

California vs. Colorado

BOULDER — The Colorado Buffaloes football team begins a new era on Saturday, Oct. 15 with a new interim head coach. Mike Sanford takes over the team following the dismissal of head coach Karl Dorrell. Sanford and the Buffs host California at Folsom Field on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 12 p.m. on Family Weekend.

Utah State vs. Colorado State

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.

Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins

Tickets at CSURams.com

Montana State vs. Northern Colorado

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.

Nottingham Field, Greeley

Tickets at UNCBears.com

Fort Lewis vs. Colorado Mesa

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

Stocker Stadium, Grand Junction

Tickets at CMUMavericks.com

New Mexico Highlands vs. CSU Pueblo

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.

CSU ThunderBowl, Pueblo

Tickets at GoThunderwolves.com

Five Finger Death Punch

DENVER — Platinum-selling rock band Five Finger Death Punch will bring its 2022 North American headlining tour to Denver's Ball Arena on Friday, Oct. 14. The band will be joined by rock legend Megadeth, with additional support from The HU, and Fire From The Gods. Tickets are available starting at $40 at Ticketmaster.com.

Kevin Hart

DENVER — This weekend, Kevin Hart makes the first of two planned autumn stops in Colorado. The actor and comedian brings his cross-country "Reality Check Tour" to Ball Arena on Sunday, Oct. 16. Tickets are available starting at $70 at Ticketmaster.com. If you can't make this show, Hart will return to Ball Arena on Sunday, Nov. 6. Hart last played Ball Arena in June 2018 on his "Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour."

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre! The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule is still growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Movies this weekend

The horror thriller “Smile” ruled the North American box office for a second weekend. David O. Russell's 1930s mystery “Amsterdam" flopped and the children's book adaptation “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” debuted softly.

This weekend, Universal debuts “Halloween Ends” both in theaters and on Peacock. Next weekend will see the release of “Black Adam” with Dwayne Johnson.

New movies this weekend

Halloween Ends

Last weekend's box office

Smile — $18.6 million Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile — $11.0 million Amsterdam — $6.4 million The Woman King — $5.1 million Don't Worry Darling — $3.5 million Avatar — $2.7 million Barbarian — $2.1 million Bros — $2.1 million Top Gun: Maverick — $0.8 million Terrifier 2 — $0.8 million

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

