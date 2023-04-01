9Things to do in Colorado this first weekend of April

Red Rocks concerts begin, the first farmers markets open, and the Colorado Mountain Pie turns 50.

COLORADO, USA — From festivals and fairs to expos and polar plunges, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this April weekend.

One of the most famous music venues in the country is opening up on Friday to kick off its summer concert season and two farmers markets will open as well. The Rocky Mountain Train Show and Great American RV Show will be held in Denver, while the Colorado Rapids, Colorado Mammoth, Denver Nuggets, and Colorado Avalanche all host games in Colorado this weekend.

Check out one of these fun events across Colorado this weekend

Red Rocks opening weekend

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

The 2023 concert season kicks off with three concerts this weekend. Musician and producer Dabin opens the season Friday night with a concert dubbed "Sanctuary Live." Australian house music producer Dom Dolla will perform Saturday and Sunday nights.

Aurora Polar Plunge and 5K

AURORA — The Aurora Plunge and 5K is Saturday at Aurora Reservoir. This is the largest plunge in the series where participants can jump into the pristine waters of the Aurora Reservoir and/or run on the trail surrounded by beautiful scenery in the Polar Plunge 5K. Plungers receive a polar plunge shirt, access to vendors, giveaways, bites and drinks.

Rocky Mountain Train Show

DENVER — The Rocky Mountain Train Show is the largest model train show west of the Mississippi. The event covers almost three acres showcasing huge operating layouts, LEGOs, fun kids’ activities and more. The family-friendly show features over 20 operating train layouts of different scales and sizes, manufacturer and hobby store displays, face-painting for the kids and over 600 tables of vendors selling trains, books, paints, scenery material and everything you might need to set up your own spectacular model train. The Rocky Mountain Train Show runs Saturday and Sunday at the National Western Complex. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Great American RV Show

DENVER — Meet factory representatives, manufacturers, and dealers from across Colorado at the Great American RV Show. The show will have displays, seminars, Kids Day promotions and a section dedicated to off-road utility vehicles and off-road-ready vehicles. The show is Friday through Sunday at the Colorado Convention Center.

Donut Dash 5K

DENVER — The annual Donut Dash 5K is Denver’s race that ends with donuts. The event will be held Sunday at Denver's Washington Park. All finishers get a medal, race logo shirt and can indulge in post-race food and donuts. Register online at ColoradoRunnerEvents.com.

Three Creeks Half Marathon

AURORA — The first half marathon of April is the Three Creeks Half Marathon on Saturday. The 13.1-mile course travels through Cherry Creek State Park and follows the banks of Cherry Creek, Windmill Creek and Cottonwood Creek on a mix of road, paved trails and dirt trails. The event beings at 7:15 a.m. Registration can be completed online.

TheBigWonderful

WINTER PARK — The annual TheBigWonderful at Winer Park Resort is a beer festival, bluegrass and bazaar. Bigger than ever, the event features more than 20 local breweries serving unlimited samples, live bluegrass music and dozens of local Colorado vendors offering outdoor apparel, jewelry, unique gifts, crafts and more. TheBigWonderful runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Ultimate Après Avon

AVON —The Ultimate Après Avon is Saturday on Lake Street and in the Avon Recreation Center west parking lot. The event features a selection of breweries, spirits and seltzers, live music, VIP area and offerings from local food vendors.

Boulder Farmers Market

BOULDER — Summer farmers market season is nearly here and the Boulder Farmers Market is ready to jump the gun. The Saturday Boulder Farmers Market opens this Saturday at 8 a.m. on 13th Street between Canyon and Arapahoe. The Saturday market will be open through November.

Longmont Farmers Market

LONGMONT — Come see what’s fresh at the historic Boulder County Fairgrounds. The Longmont Farmers Market also opens Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be weekly live music, kids crafts and play spaces through November.

Beau Jo’s 50th anniversary

IDAHO SPRINGS — Beau Jo's has become a part of Colorado over the last 50 years. The creator of the Colorado Mountain Pie now has five locations and a food truck in Colorado. Beau Jo’s locations in Arvada, Evergreen, Fort Collins, Lone Tree and Idaho Springs will be taking part in a 50th anniversary celebration on Saturday, with the first 50 adult customers in each store receiving a Beau Jo’s Limited Edition Swag Bag filled with goodies, a scratcher and a chance to win free pizza for a year.

Disney on Ice

LOVELAND — Disney magic travels to Loveland this weekend with "Disney on Ice: Let's Celebrate." The family-friendly show brings Disney stories to life through world-class ice skating. "Let's Celebrate" features 50 Disney characters including those from "Toy Story 4," "Frozen," "The Lion King," and "Aladdin." Disney on Ice plays the Budweiser Events Center for seven performances Thursday to Sunday. Get your tickets at treventscomplex.com.

Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC

COMMERCE CITY — The Colorado Rapids earned a 1-1 draw with Austin FC last week. Now the club returns home to Dick's Sporting Goods Park to host defending-champion LAFC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Ticketmaster.com has seats for the Major League Soccer (MLS) match starting at $25.

Colorado Mammoth vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs

DENVER — National Lacrosse League (NLL) action is back at Ball Arena this weekend when the Colorado Mammoth host the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. The game begins at 7 p.m. Friday in Denver. Party Zone tickets start at $30 at Ticketmaster.com.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars

DENVER — The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are looking to grab every win possible before the end of the regular season in two weeks. The Avs have a pivotal game this Saturday night in Denver against Dallas. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ball Arena between the Avalanche and Stars. Ticketmaster.com is the place for tickets.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

DENVER — The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets bring the excitement of "Mile High Basketball" back to Ball Arena on Sunday. The Nuggets host conference foe Golden State Warriors at 6:30 p.m. Tickets to see Nikola Jokic's quest for a third-consecutive MVP award are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Bugs

DENVER — The Denver Museum of Nature & Science has opened its newest interactive exhibition. “Bugs” takes you into the world of insects as you learn how to think, work and use your superpowers like nature’s true geniuses. Bugs make up 90% of all animal species on Earth, yet few of us know how essential and powerful these creatures really are. Discover how their adaptations are inspiring solutions to some of our most complex problems and imagine what’s possible in the future in “Bugs.”

1776

DENVER — What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands? The Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents the national tour of the Broadway hit and Tony Award-winning Best Musical "1776" at the Buell Theatre through Sunday, April 2. The musical features a multiracial cast of female, transgender, and nonbinary actors portray the United States' founders, putting history in the hands of the humans who were left out the first time around. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Carousel

LAKEWOOD — The Lakewood Cultural Center and Performance Now Theatre Company present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel” with shows running through April 2. This classic production is a tale of the power of love with a book of songs that have stood the test of time. Performances of “Carousel” are offered on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office.

tick, tick…BOOM!

AURORA — The newest production at Aurora's Vintage Theatre is "tick, tick… BOOM!" This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of “Rent,” is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. Containing fourteen songs, ten characters, three actors and a band, "tick, tick… BOOM!" takes you on the playwright's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster. "tick, tick… BOOM!" plays Vintage Theatre, at 1468 Dayton St., through April 23. Tickets from $20 to $38 are on sale at 303-856-7830 or VintageTheatre.org.

Disney Animation Immersive Experience

DENVER — The creators of the popular "Immersive Van Gogh" have teamed with Disney for a new immersive experience at Lighthouse ArtSpace Denver at 3900 Elati Street. "Disney Animation: Immersive Experience" uses projection technology to allow audiences to feel like they’ve entered the worlds of Disney characters through music and artistry. "Encanto," "Zootopia," "Frozen," "The Lion King," "Peter Pan" and "Pinocchio" are among the movies featured.

Movies this weekend

“John Wick: Chapter 4,” the fourth installment in the Keanu Reeves assassin series, debuted with a franchise-best $73.5 million at the box office. Critics also said it was a franchise high point, scoring 95% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Chris Pine action-adventure comedy “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is the big studio tentpole opening this weekend.

Opening this weekend

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Spinning Gold

A Thousand and One

A Good Person

Last weekend's box office

"John Wick: Chapter 4," $73.5 million. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” $9.7 million. “Scream VI,” $8.4 million. “Creed III,” $8.4 million. “65,” $3.3 million. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” $2.4 million. “Cocaine Bear,” $2.1 million. “Jesus Revolution,” $2 million. “Champions,” $1.5 million. “Avatar: The Way of Water,” $1.4 million.

Have an fun weekend!

