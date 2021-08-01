9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: August 20-22

Celebrate the summer season this weekend by grabbing a juicy Colorado peach grown with hot days, cool nights and crisp Rocky Mountain water.

COLORADO, USA — This weekend is all about peaches!

The Palisade peach is in full harvest and all of Colorado is enjoying the bounty grown on the Western Slope. Fort Collins and Lafayette will honor Palisade with peach festivals of their own this weekend.



Palisade Peach Festival

PALISADE — One of Colorado's most iconic summer festivals returns this weekend for a 53rd year. The Palisade Peach Festival is celebrating 128 years of peaches and 53 years of festivals. The festival, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, is one of the original agricultural festivals in Colorado, honoring the rich history of peaches on the Western Slope with tasty food, live music, peach-eating contests, kids’ activities and recreation opportunities.

The festival kicks off Thursday with an ice cream social and street dance at the downtown plaza. Saturday's events include the Just Peach 1K, 5K and 10K runs, Peach Festival Parade, car show, live music and more. See the full festival entertainment lineup at PalisadePeachFest.com. Just Peachy Run Races registration is available online.

Fort Collins Peach Festival

FORT COLLINS — You'll be able to wash down a peach pie or peach cobbler with a peach beer or peach margarita at Saturday's Fort Collins Peach Festival. The festival will also feature plenty of food trucks and craft beer brewers. The festival runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at a new location: Fort Collins' Holiday Twin Drive-In.

Lafayette Peach Festival

LAFAYETTE — The 22nd annual Lafayette Peach Festival honors the Palisade peach with peach pies, peach cobbler and peach smoothies. The festival runs Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Waneka Parkway. Food vendors, crafters, antique dealers and artists from Colorado and the western region will be on hand as well. Palisade's Morton's Orchards and Tate Orchards will be providing over thousands of pounds of peaches at the festival and 400 peach pies and 150 pans of cobbler will be served while supplies last.

Wishes and Heroes

ENGLEWOOD — The 11th annual Corey Rose Wishes and Heroes Benefit Concert is back and better than ever. Come out to Breckenridge Brewery on Saturday, Aug. 21 to enjoy music, food, drinks, dancing and three live bands.

Mile High Mornings anchor Corey Rose started the concert fundraiser in 2011 to honor the memory of her late father, Gary, who passed away from work-related leukemia. To date, Wishes and Heroes has raised more than $250,000 with half going to Make a Wish Colorado to grant wishes for kids fighting leukemia or lymphoma, and half going to the Colorado Professional Firefighters Foundation.

Arkansas Valley Fair

ROCKY FORD — The 144th annual Arkansas Valley Fair opened Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the Rocky Ford Fairgrounds. Friday is Parade Day with the Arkansas Valley Fair Grand Parade set to step off at 10 a.m. on Downtown Main Street. A rodeo is planned for 7 p.m. Friday and the crunching of the demolition derby will begin Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Front gate admission is free.

Routt County Fair

HAYDEN — The community of Routt County and visitors will come together this August weekend for the 107th annual Routt County Fair in Hayden. The exhibition hall at midway at the Routt County Fairgrounds open Thursday with rabbit, goat, lamb and sheep shows, horse races, and bonfire. A demolition derby and beer garden are set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. and the barn dance with live music begins Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The Lion’s Club Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Hayden. See the full fair schedule and entertainment lineup at RouttCountyFair.org.

Colorado Music & Arts Festival

WESTMINSTER — The two-day Colorado Music & Arts Festival offers eight concerts, more than 100 visual artist merch booths, a classic car show, hot food, cold beer and dozens of fun attractions for the whole family. The fun begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Westminster City Park. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets come with a discount if you buy in advance online.

Monster Day

GREELEY — Monster Day is back! Monster Day is family-friendly celebration of all things "monster" in downtown Greeley. Monster Day is Saturday and features roaming costumed monsters, music, entertainment, face painting, costume contests, demonstrations, vendor booths and more.

Come dressed up in your favorite monster costumes or just enjoy everyone else's. Greeley’s famous monster makers Distortions Unlimited will be on hand with some of their monstrous creations on display.

Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent

MANITOU SPRINGS — The toughest runners from around the world will be in Colorado this weekend for the annual Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon races. Saturday's Ascent starts in Manitou Springs and climbs over 7,815 feet to the top of America's Mountain, Pikes Peak. Sunday's Marathon is a round-trip to the top of Pikes Peak and back covering 26.219 miles. The tough terrain, altitude and elevation gain make these races the true benchmark for running excellence.

WWE Supershow

DENVER — Wrestling fans, rejoice! World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will bring its first live tour in over a year to Denver this weekend. The live tour will come to Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday at 5 p.m. WWE tickets start at $20 at Ticketmaster.com and BallArena.com.

Western Welcome Week Parade

LITTLETON — For 93 years, Littleton residents have been holding a community celebration. This year’s 10-day Western Welcome Week runs through Sunday. Saturday is Festival Day with a Grand Parade set to begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Littleton. There will also be an arts and crafts fair, kids' zone, carnival games and more.

Boulder Fringe Festival

BOULDER — The 17th annual Boulder Fringe Festival is back with over two dozen events scheduled through Sunday. The 12-day festival brings artists from around the country in areas of dance, music, cinema, theater, spoken word and more. Boulder's Pine Street Church is Fringe Central where you can get tickets, meet friends, network or meet artists. For more information about the artists, shows, venues, schedule, tickets and passes, visit BoulderFringe.com.

Pickin’ on the Divide Bluegrass Festival

MONUMENT — Pickin’ on the Divide Bluegrass Festival will feature Colorado Bluegrass bands performing Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., rain or shine, at Limbach Park in downtown Monument. This year’s lineup includes Out of Nowhere, Tenderfoot Bluegrass, WireWood Station, Ashtōnz, and Scott Slay. Tickets are $15 at PickinontheDivide.com.

Front Range Wine Festival

WINDSOR — The 10th annual Front Range Wine Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Main Park in Windsor. The festival will feature wines from over 35 Colorado wineries, live music, food, and retail vendors. General admission tickets include a commemorative wine glass, wine tote and unlimited tastings.

Golden Fine Arts Festival

GOLDEN — The 31st annual Golden Fine Arts Festival is back this weekend in the heart of historic downtown Golden. The juried art show will have art, live performances, craft beer, food vendors and children's activities. One hundred artists have been selected to showcase and sell their work in the mediums of jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture and more. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Denver Parade of Homes

DENVER — The Parade of Homes, the hallmark event hosted by the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver, runs through Sunday, Aug. 29. The largest showcase of the latest in architecture and home design along the Front Range will feature 39 newly-designed model, custom homes throughout the Denver area.

Parade-goers will discover unique homes and floor plans, beautiful communities, the latest in interior design trends and home technology, exterior finishes and outdoor living, and landscaping that will inspire. Denver Parade of Homes is free and open to the public.

You can tour the homes when and where you want with options for on-demand virtual tours or in-person tours Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Download directions to participating homes at ParadeOfHomesDenver.com or download a print map here.

Tri-State Hot Rod Revival

JULESBURG — Julesburg’s 6th annual Hot Rod Revival runs Friday to Sunday at the Julesburg Drag Strip. The strip holds the title of the oldest drag racing track in the country sanctioned by the NHRA. The weekend begins with a Friday night cruise along Main Street in Julesburg. Festivities planned for Saturday and Sunday include food vendors, live music and more.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

LONE TREE — Now in its 7th year, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck continues its 2021 tour by rolling back into Denver this weekend for one day only. The truck will set up shop on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Park Meadows across from Cheesecake Factory by the Lone Tree Police Substation. Hello Kitty fans can get exclusive goodies, collectibles, shirts, totes, cookies and more.

Festival For Life 5K

DENVER — Festival of Life 5K Walk/Run will be held at Denver's Cheesman Park on Saturday. The festival brings together people from across the state to raise money for HIV/AIDS service organizations throughout Colorado. This year's 5K Walk & Run will have virtual and in-person options. After the walk, a festival will have free health screenings, a refreshment garden, panels from the Memorial Quilt and more. Walk and run registration is available online.

Dog Day 5K

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Colorado Animal Rescue is hosting the 9th annual Dog Day 5K in Glenwood Springs on Saturday. The 5K is a run/walk to support the animal rescue organization. Day-of race registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. at Two Rivers Park. Online race registration can be completed at ColoradoAnimalRescue.org.

Virtual 5K Pajama Jog

DENVER — Sleep Tight Colorado's 11th annual Pajama Jog will be held virtually this year. Runners can select any day though Saturday to walk, run or sleep in for Sleep Tight Colorado. Proceeds from the race go towards buying sleeping bags for those experiencing homelessness in Colorado. Race registration is available at SleepTightColorado.org.

Mt. Sneffels Marathon & Half Marathon

OURAY — This weekend’s Mt. Sneffels Marathon & Half Marathon will be run in the “Switzerland of America” - Ouray, Colorado. The races support the Mount Sneffels Education Foundation. The event begins Saturday morning and will have race amenities and finish line activities. Registration can be completed at MtSneffelsMarathon.com.

Broncos vs. Seahawks

SEATTLE — The quarterback competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater continues this weekend in Seattle. The Denver Broncos head to the Pacific Northwest to play the Seattle Seahawks in their second preseason game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday.

The game will air on KTVD Channel 20 (657 on Xfinity) as well as 9NEWS.com, 9NEWS mobile app and 9NEWS streaming apps. The online live stream is only available to people who are in the 9NEWS viewing area due to NFL regulations.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

DENVER — After a sweep of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks to Coors Field for a three-game series. The Rockies and D-Backs open the series on Friday (with a trucker hat giveaway). The Rockies' 8th annual Brew Fest will take place on Saturday. For tickets, head to Rockies.com/Tickets.

Grand Junction Rockies vs. Odgen Raptors

GRAND JUNCTION — The Grand Junction Rockies are finally back at home this weekend. The Rockies and Ogden Raptors will play a five-game series from Thursday through Monday at Suplizio Field. Get your tickets in advance to save your seats and save time at the gate.

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

COMMERCE CITY — The battle for the Rocky Mountain Cup comes to Dick's Sporting Goods Park this weekend! The Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake meet at 7 p.m. Saturday. Find your perfect seat at ColoradoRapids.com/Tickets.

Movies this weekend

Ryan Reynolds' "Free Guy" conquered the competition at the box office last weekend with a better-than-expected $28.4-million debut. This weekend, Reynolds will have to hold off several new movies including "Reminiscence" starring Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson.

Opening this week

Reminiscence

The Night House

The Protégé

Last weekend's box office

Free Guy — $28.4 million Don't Breathe 2 — $10.6 million Jungle Cruise — $9.1 million Respect — $8.8 million The Suicide Squad — $7.5 million







