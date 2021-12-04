9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 30-August 1

July concludes with fairs and festivals in Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Greeley, Ordway, Montrose, Burlington and more.

COLORADO, USA — County fair season in Colorado is in full swing with summer festivals planned across the Centennial State and the Denver Broncos are back after the offseason with at least 12 practices open to fans for free in Englewood.

Did you miss the first weekend of the Daddy of 'Em All? Cheyenne Frontier Days continues this weekend with Kane Brown, Eric Church and Blake Shelton.

COS 150: Downtown Celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday, July 31, marks 150 years since the official founding of the City of Colorado Springs. To commemorate this sesquicentennial anniversary, the city is hosting a parade on Tejon Street in downtown at 11 a.m. The parade will be followed the free Tokyo Games Fan Fest.

Tokyo Games Fan Fest

COLORADO SPRINGS — Olympic fever has arrived in Colorado. Olympic City USA — Colorado Springs — will host a four-day Fan Fest celebrating the Tokyo Olympic Games from Thursday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 1.

The Fan Fest is open to the public with free events taking place outside of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. To learn more about all the Fan Fest activities, visit usopm.org/cgo.

The Tokyo Olympic games will be airing all weekend on 9NEWS and the platforms of NBC Sports.

Douglas County Fair & Rodeo

CASTLE ROCK — The Douglas County Fair and Rodeo is back starting Saturday, July 31. The event begins with a parade at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in downtown Castle Rock. There will be horses, floats, music, candy, smiles and more. The 2021 Douglas County Fair runs Saturday, July 31 to Sunday, Aug. 8. Visit DouglasCountyFairandRodeo.com for a complete fair schedule.

Kit Carson County Fair

BURLINGTON — The 104th annual Kit Carson County Fair and Rodeo is happening now at the Kit Carson County Fairgrounds. All types of animals and exhibits are being shown by FFA and 4-H members, plus there are carnival rides, food and music. Sawyer Brown is set to perform following Saturday's rodeo. The Kit Carson County Fair and Rodeo runs through Saturday, July 31.

Weld County Fair

GREELEY — The 103rd annual Weld County Fair is a free, annual event in Greeley open to the public with music, food, displays, car show and more. Youth and adults in Weld County will be exhibiting their skills in agriculture, livestock, natural resources, engineering, consumer and family, fine arts, horticulture and family living. The Weld County Fair is open through Monday, Aug. 2 at the historic Island Grove Regional Park.

Crowley County Days

ORDWAY — Ordway is the site of the 2021 Crowley County Days. Starting at 5 p.m. Friday there will be kids’ events with the CC Days Ranch Rodeo starting at 7 p.m. The Crowley County Days Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday. Country Gold will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Crowley County Fairgrounds. You can view a complete schedule here.

Montrose County Fair and Rodeo

MONTROSE — The 2021 Montrose County Fair is now open and has events scheduled through Saturday, July 31 at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. A CPRA rodeo is set for Saturday night with a 4H/FFA dance at 8 p.m. Montrose County Fair tickets can be purchased online.

Bronc Day Festival

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS — Saturday's Bronc Day Festival features a packed schedule of events. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. the family-friendly event offers a pancake breakfast, arts and craft booths, parade, gunfighters show, air slide, family games, rubber duck race, stick pony rodeo, Native American dancers and much more. Visit BroncDayCO.org for a complete 2021 schedule.

Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE — Located just seven miles past the Colorado-Wyoming border, Cheyenne Frontier Days, CFD, the Daddy of 'em All, is simply a must-see. It's the world's largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration. The ten-day event continues through Sunday, Aug. 1. There's a carnival, western art show, old west museum, dancin' saloon, old frontier town, daily rodeos, professional bull riding, Indian Village and huge night show entertainment acts.

This weekend’s huge entertainment lineup includes Eric Church with Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown with Restless Road and Blake Shelton with John King. There will also be a parade through downtown Cheyenne on Saturday, July 31. To see the Cheyenne Frontier Days schedule or to purchase tickets, check out CFDRodeo.com.

Denver Broncos Training Camp

ENGLEWOOD — Broncos Country, are you ready? Now's your chance to see the 2021 Denver Broncos team up close and personal. After being closed to fans last year, Training Camp is back and is free and open to the public for 12 practices through Thursday, Aug. 19.

Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. ahead of the team's practices that will run from 9:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. All attending fans must agree to the Fan Health Promise via a digital signature before entering UCHealth Training Center.

Colorado’s Birthday Celebration

DENVER — The state’s official celebration of Colorado’s 145th birthday at downtown Denver’s History Colorado Center is set for Sunday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Colorado sports mascots Bernie, Miles and Dinger will be on hand among four floors of interactive exhibits at the state’s largest history museum,

The Colorado Day party features dozens of event partners including an alpaca petting zoo and free face painting. The celebration is free and tickets are available at HistoryColorado.org.

Twilight Criterium

LITTLETON — The 9th annual Littleton Twilight Criterium and Bike Fest will take place Saturday, July 31 from 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. A criterium is a bike race on a short, closed-circuit course which is great for spectators because the races fly by every few minutes at nearly 30 miles per hour.

Saturday's race takes place on the streets of Historic Downtown Littleton with some of the best racers in the country. The event also includes a beer garden, food trucks, lawn games, and live music from "The Junior Varsity Three."

Boulder Fine Art Street Festival

BOULDER — The Boulder Fine Art Street Festival at Twenty Ninth Street is back on Saturday, July 31. The festival features local and national artists and fine crafters all displaying their handmade work in an outdoor environment. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Boots and Brews

CASTLE ROCK — Downtown Castle Rock is hosting “Boots n' Brews,” an old-fashioned fair in Festival Park on Saturday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free family-friendly event features food trucks, bounce houses, carnival games, beer and live music. Everything starts right after the Douglas County Fair Parade.

Shakespeare in the Sangres

WESTCLIFFE — Shakespeare is back in the Sangres after the 2020 season was canceled. The Westcliffe Center for the Performing Arts (WCPA) returns this weekend with its outdoor Shakespeare in the Sangres production "Much Ado About Nothing."

The show opens Thursday, July 29 and runs Thursday through Saturday for three weekends, ending Saturday, Aug. 14. The production will be staged in the amphitheater at the Silver West Feedstore Park in downtown Westcliffe.

Tickets for "Much Ado About Nothing" — one of William Shakespeare’s most popular comedies — are sold at 719-783-3004 or at JonesTheater.com.

Rocky Mountain Vibes vs. Billings

COLORADO SPRINGS — Vibes fans, rejoice! The Rocky Mountain Vibes have a six-game series scheduled through Monday, Aug. 2. The Vibes host Billings at UCHealth Park in Colorado Springs starting Wednesday, July 28. Reserve your seats at MiLB.com.

Red Rocks

Tedeschi Trucks Band

MORRISON — Tedeschi Trucks Band is back in Colorado. The country rock, soul and blues band will bring their latest tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

MORRISON — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit headlines the Morrison concert venue on Sunday, Aug. 1.

Red Rocks reopened April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue will increase capacity to 6,300 on May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 are at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

Movies this weekend

While "Snake Eyes" underperformed its first weekend, M. Night Shyamalan’s "Old" had a solid debut last weekend.

Overall the summertime box office showing signs of life after a dismal 2020 following strong openings from "Black Widow" and "F9: The Fast Saga."

The long-in-the-works "Jungle Cruise" from Disney with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt finally arrives this weekend. Epic medieval fantasy film "The Green Knight" with Dev Patel and Matt Damon's "Stillwater" also open Friday.

Opening this week

Jungle Cruise

The Green Knight

Stillwater

Last weekend's box office

Old — $16.9 million Snake Eyes — $13.4 million Black Widow — $11.6 million Space Jam: A New Legacy — $9.6 million F9: The Fast Saga — $4.8 million

