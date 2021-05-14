9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 14—16

Denver's newest farmers market opens and a spring marketplace sets up at Sloan Lake.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts. Celebrate the season this weekend by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special.

Our state's newest farmers market holds its grand opening celebration this weekend and great weather is sure to greet a spring marketplace at Denver's Sloan Lake. No matter where you live in Colorado there is a unique adventure awaiting you this weekend.

City Park Farmers Market

DENVER — The Mile High City's newest farmers market opens Saturday, May 15 at City Park. The Saturday-morning market will have fresh breakfast, brunch and lunch food options and live music. Local produce vendors will be selling seasonal foods good for you, the environment and the local economy. Check out the vendor list at CityParkFarmersMarket.com.

Sloan’s Lake Bazaar

DENVER — The Denver Bazaar is back at Sloan Lake this weekend for a two-day marketplace of shopping and sipping. Spanning three blocks, the Bazaar will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16.

Entry to the marketplace is free and all ages are welcome. The market will have more than 70 Colorado small businesses selling handmade crafts, art, fashion and more. There will be food trucks, fashion trucks and bars with spring-themed cocktails and local craft beers.

Erie Town Fair & Balloon Festival

ERIE —The annual Erie Town Fair & Balloon Festival arrives this weekend. The Hot Air Balloon festival runs Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16. The balloons will launch from the east side of Collier’s Hill, weather permitting.

The Erie Town Fair will be held Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Erie Chamber of Commerce’s largest event of the year features craft and food vendors. Visit ErieChamber.org for a complete event schedule.

Ballet Ariel

DENVER — More than a year ago, Ballet Ariel’s professional company began rehearsing an original ballet version of the classic opera "Carmen." Weeks into rehearsal last spring, all activity was suspended as the country shut down. Now, Ballet Ariel is finally bringing its original "Carmen Suite" to Denver audiences.

Join Ballet Ariel at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 16 at Denver's Cleo Parker Robinson Theatre. Tickets can be purchased on the Ballet Ariel's website or by phone at 303-945-4388.

Fishing Clinic

LOVELAND — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will host a free fishing clinic on Saturday, May 15 at Loveland's Buckingham Lake. This clinic will teach the basics of fishing including handling, equipment, locations to fish, casting while using a slip bobber, cooking and cleaning.

The clinic will consist of a half-hour educational session with CPW staff and will proceed to fish the lake until noon. Fishing gear will be provided by CPW. Registration is encouraged.

Runner's Reunion 5K and 10K

DENVER — Colfax runners, rejoice! Although the Colfax Marathon has been moved to October this year, runners and walkers can reunite this weekend for the Runners Reunion 5K and 10K through the streets of Denver.

Choose the 5K on Saturday, May 15 or the 10K on Sunday, May 16, or run both days if you want. Registration can be completed at RunColfax.org.

Run to the Shrine

COLORADO SPRINGS — Families and runners alike are invited to the four-mile walk/run this weekend at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. The course curves through the zoo up to the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun and back down into the zoo. The picturesque course (with 1,000-foot elevation gain) offers stunning views of Colorado Springs below.

Registration for the run/walk, which benefits the non-profit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, can be completed at CMZoo.org.

Colorado Rockies

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies are back in Denver for a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds that begins Thursday, May 13. The Rockies have a Charlie Blackmon bobblehead giveaway planned for Saturday and Sunday. Grab your tickets at Rockies.com.

Colorado Rapids

COMMERCE CITY — Dick's Sporting Goods Park will be rocking on Saturday, May 15 as the Colorado Rapids are back in Commerce City. The Rapids host the Houston Dynamo FC at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at ColoradoRapids.com.

Colorado National Speedway

DACONO — Welcome back, race fans! NASCAR-sanctioned auto racing has returned to Colorado National Speedway. The 2021 season is underway with a full night of racing planned on Saturday, May 15 with Late Model, Grand American Modified, Pure Stock and Figure 8 races on the schedule.

Located just north of Denver along I-25, Colorado National Speedway is a lightning-fast 3/8 paved oval track that features some of the fiercest short-track competition found anywhere. Saturday nights at CNS are family-friendly, highly-entertaining and affordable. Tickets are available at ColoradoSpeedway.com.

Sustainable Fashion Weekend

DENVER — Free Market, The Conscious Merchant and Dairy Block are hosting a Sustainable Fashion Weekend from Friday, May 14 to Sunday, May 16. The event kicks off with a Slow Fashion Denver Panel on Friday at 6 p.m. at downtown Denver's Dairy Block Alley. This ticketed event will a panel discussion, cocktails and more. A special market is open Saturday and Sunday. Visit DairyBlock.com to register and learn more.

Jurassic Empire

DENVER — Experience moving, breathing dinosaurs at Jurassic Empire this weekend. The massive display of realistic dinosaurs is now open at the National Western Complex in Denver.

The life-like, animatronic, roaring drive-thru display features more than 60 dinosaurs including a T.Rex and Spinosaurus. Jurassic Empire opens Friday and will remain at the National Western Complex until Monday, May 31. Grab your tickets at JurassicEmpire.com.

Red Rocks

MORRISON — It's going to be a beautiful weekend to take in a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Movement and The Expendables are performing on Friday, May 14, Osees on Saturday, May 15 and Lucero will take the stage on Sunday, May 16.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue has the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Red Rocks has modified their seating into four sections within the seating bowl. Masks are not required while seated, but are required inside restrooms, the Trading Post, Visitor Center and any indoor area.





Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.







