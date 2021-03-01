9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 28—31

Parades, ceremonies and remembrances this holiday weekend will honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

COLORADO, USA — Coloradans will honor those who have died in the service of our country with parades, ceremonies and remembrances across the state this Memorial Day weekend.

The Junior College Baseball World Series is back in Grand Junction and Colorado's largest water parks open for the season. The holiday weekend also offers opportunities to head outside with street, food and music festivals as well as free concerts outside in Denver.

Water World

FEDERAL HEIGHTS — One of America's largest waterparks is opening for the first time since Labor Day weekend 2019. After being closed for all of 2020, Water World reopens Saturday, May 29 for a summer of fun.

Water World has over 50 attractions meant for kids of all ages including more family tube rides than any other park in America. Parking at the park is always free and Water World allows many food and drink items to be carried in, so grab a picnic basket and let the family fun begin.

Face masks are optional at Water World, but are not allowed in the water. Tickets, park rules and protocols are available online at WaterWorldColorado.com.

Elitch Gardens Water Park

DENVER — The water park at Denver's Elitch Gardens also opens for the season on Saturday, May 29. The water park is free with theme park admission and is open through Labor Day weekend.

The water park features thrill rides as well as family rides for the little ones. Cabanas and tubes are available for rent. Single day and season passes are available at ElitchGardens.com.

Bolder on the Run 10K

COLORADO — The annual Bolder Boulder will be "reimagined" this Memorial Day weekend. The 10K run will take place in-person and virtually at six locations across the Denver metro area including Larkspur, Firestone, Loveland, Erie, Broomfield and Littleton. Each course will be marked, measured and timed.

Registration times are available for Saturday, May 29 through Monday, May 31. Registration is available online.

Colorado Run

FORT COLLINS — The Colorado Run, a Fort Collins Memorial Day tradition, celebrates its 42nd anniversary on Monday, May 31. The event offers a Totally Tough 10K Run/Walk/Ruck that can be completed in-person or virtually.

The 10K begins in waves starting at 8 a.m. Monday at Spring Canyon/Cottonwood Glen Park with beautiful views of Fort Collins and Horsetooth Reservoir. Race registration can be completed at ColoradoRun.com.

Memorial Day Run & March

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Memorial Day Run & March takes place Saturday, May 29 at UCHealth Park, home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado Springs. The Memorial Day Run & March invites civilians, veterans and uniformed military to challenge themselves while helping feed homeless veterans. Registration for the 5K, 10K and 30K races is available at MemorialDayMarch.com.

Colorado Remembers

AURORA — "Colorado Remembers - Returning with Hope and Peace to Reflect and Remember" starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 29 at the Colorado Freedom Memorial to commemorate those who have served in the military and their families.

Presented by the City of Aurora and the Colorado Freedom Memorial Foundation, Saturday’s 8th annual event features a free-will donation pancake breakfast and displays of military artifacts and themed entertainment.

Memorial Day Ceremony

COMMERCE CITY — Held annually in Commerce City, Colorado's largest Memorial Day parade will not take place this year. Instead, the city will honor the occasion with an expanded Memorial Day ceremony.

Planned in partnership with the Commerce City Veterans Commission, the ceremony includes a color guard, the national anthem, a wreath laying and more. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 31 at Veterans Memorial Park.

Memorial Day Parade & Celebration

GRAND LAKE — The Grand Lake Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony honors those who served to protect and defend our country. The parade will begin Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. and traverse Grand Avenue with veterans, service groups, horses and lots of patriotism.

A ceremony will begin immediately following the parade with a special service honoring veterans in Grand Lake's Town Park.

Memorial Day Commemoration

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Evergreen Cemetery Benevolent Society will hold its annual Evergreen Memorial Day Commemoration at Colorado Springs' Evergreen Cemetery on Monday, May 31. The event will start at 10 a.m. with historic displays. The event is free to the public.

JUCO World Series

GRAND JUNCTION — The 64th annual JUCO World Series returns to Grand Junction's Suplizio Field this weekend. The NJCAA’s Division I Junior College Baseball World Series begins Saturday, May 29 after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 10-team, double-elimination tournament will feature San Jacinto College (Texas), Florence-Darlington (S.C.), Miami-Dade (Florida), Shelton State (Alabama), Walters State (Tennessee), Indian Hills CC (Iowa), Cowley College (Kansas), Crowder College (Missouri); McLennan CC (Texas) and 2019 defending-champion Central Arizona.

Colorado National Speedway

DACONO — Colorado National Speedway welcomes summer with one of the biggest weekend events of the season. The two-day Memorial Day Spectacular begins Saturday night with Grand American Modifieds, Late Models and Figure 8s while Sunday will see Pro Trucks, Legends, Bandoleros and Trains. Fireworks are planned following both performances this weekend.

Colorado Rapids

COMMERCE CITY — The Colorado Rapids are back at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, May 29. The Rapids take on FC Dallas at 7 p.m. Ticketmaster.com is the place for Major League Soccer tickets.

Levitt Pavilion Concerts

DENVER — Levitt Pavilion's free concert season continues with three concerts scheduled for this weekend. Dustbowl Revival (with Emily Scott Robinson) performs Friday, May 28, Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers (with Graham Good & The Painters) on Saturday and Mike Love (with Cas Haley) take the stage at Ruby Hill Park on Sunday.

The free concert season continues through Oct. 9. Several ticketed concerts will also take place at Levitt Pavilion this summer including performances from Steel Panthers, Melissa Etheridge, STS9, Parker McCollum and more.

Taste of Creede

CREEDE — Taste of Creede returns to Creede's Main Street for a 33rd year. The weekend aims to delight visitors with inspired local art and amazing food. The festival kicks off Saturday, May 29 and continues through Monday's Memorial Day service honoring veterans in Basham Park. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday there will be live music, entertainers, venders, food tastings, children's activities, museum tours and more. Visit Creede.com for a complete schedule.

MeadowGrass Music Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS — The MeadowGrass Music Festival is celebrating its 12th anniversary this weekend. The festival brings national, regional and local artists to Black Forest for a family-friendly weekend of entertainment.

MeadowGrass opens Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. and will continue through Sunday. Visit MeadowGrass.org for a complete schedule and to purchase tickets.

Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City

DENVER — "Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City," the newest exhibition at History Colorado opens Saturday, May 29. The exhibition explores the growth, urban development and architecture of Denver from 1860 to today. The 3,000-square-foot exhibition reveals how civic leaders, designers and residents have worked to bring their own visions for Denver to life.

"Building Denver" is built on five chronological sections that focus on different visions for the city and residents are encouraged to advocate for their ideas. The exhibition will be on view until Aug. 31, 2022.

Jurassic Empire

DENVER — Experience moving, breathing dinosaurs at Jurassic Empire in Denver. This is the final weekend to see the massive display of realistic dinosaurs at the National Western Complex.

The life-like, animatronic, roaring drive-thru display features more than 60 dinosaurs including a T.Rex and Spinosaurus. Jurassic Empire will remain at the National Western Complex until Monday, May 31. Grab your tickets at JurassicEmpire.com.

Film on the Rocks Drive-In

MORRISON — Film on the Rocks Summer Series is back with a schedule that combines the drive-in program introduced last summer and a limited run of in-amphitheater shows. Beginning this Memorial Day weekend, films will be screened at the drive-in at Red Rocks for four weeks. This weekend's drive-in movie schedule:

Thursday, May 27 — Jaws

Friday, May 28 — Enter the Dragon

Saturday, May 29 — The Sandlot

Sunday, May 30 — Beetlejuice

Monday, May 31 — Aliens

Drive-In tickets are $59.50 per car, per evening. All ticketed cars receive a package including two bottles of Coca-Cola product, City Pop popcorn, and theater-sized M&M’s and Twizzlers.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The Disco Biscuits

MORRISON — Pennsylvania jam band The Disco Biscuits will play three nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre over this weekend. The Disco Biscuits have reserved Friday, May 28, Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30 at the Morrison venue.

Red Rocks reopened in April with a capacity of 2,500 people and increased capacity to 6,300 on Saturday, May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

Ben Harper

MORRISON — Musician, poet and activist Ben Harper will perform a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, May 31.

Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

