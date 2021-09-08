9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 10-12

This September weekend brings potato, Scottish-Irish, Native American, mineral, harvest, wine, beer and alpaca festivals to the Centennial State.

COLORADO, USA — It's another packed weekend of spectacular events in Colorado!

From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Colorado this September weekend. This weekend features potato, Scottish-Irish, Native American, chile, home, fossil, mineral, mining, harvest, wine, beer and alpaca festivals across the Centennial State.

While there are more indoor activities planned this weekend than we've seen in months, there are still plenty of chances to get outside under the blue Colorado sky.



San Luis Valley Potato Festival

MONTE VISTA — Scenic Monte Vista is the site of the annual San Luis Valley Potato Festival. The event is a fun day of activities that celebrates the harvest of Colorado Potatoes in the San Luis Valley. Saturday's Potato Festival includes food and craft vendors, a farm and field show, truck and semi-truck show, kid's games, human hamster balls, mashed potato dunk tank, chef demonstrations and more. A 5K Tater Tot/Spud Run will start at 8 a.m. and Octane Addictions will present a family-friendly motorsport aerial freestyle stunt show. Show tickets are available online.

Westwood Chile Fest

DENVER — The Westwood Chile Fest celebrates the Hispanic-centric cultures that make up much of Denver’s Westwood neighborhood. Saturday's festival is free and open to the public from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will have live music, art, food and drink vendors and family-friendly activities including bounce house and carnival games.

Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival

ESTES PARK — For 45 years, the Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival has celebrated Celtic culture in the "Celtic Capital of North America" Estes Park. This huge festival has Scottish athletics, Celtic rock and folk music and live field performances. This year's Festival Field will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday with food, drink, jousting, hurling, Irish and Highland dancing and strongman competitions.

Tattoo Estes will be staged Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival Parade steps off Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Estes Park. See the large event schedule and get your tickets at ScotFest.com.

Trapper Days

FORT LUPTON — Citizens, businesses and organizations will come together in Fort Lupton this weekend for the annual Trapper Days celebration. Held in downtown Fort Lupton on Friday and Saturday, this year’s Trapper Days features food trucks, gelato pops, live music, pizza competition, cornhole competition, beer garden, car show, bike show and vendors. The Trapper Days Parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Rist Canyon Mountain Festival

BELLVUE — Rist Canyon Mountain Festival is the annual fundraiser for the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department. This one-day event returns Saturday with live entertainment, silent auction, book & plant sales, kid’s activities, free admission, free parking, free ice cream and more.

Vail Oktoberfest

VAIL — With a gorgeous mountain backdrop and "European flair," the Vail Oktoberfest has been named one of the ten greatest Oktoberfest celebrations in the United States by USA Today. The festival, which runs Friday to Sunday in Vail Village, will have great Bavarian fare including brats, schnitzel sandwiches, pretzels and more. On the schedule this weekend are stein-lifting competitions, adult keg-bowling contests, bratwurst-eating contests, Bavarian costume contest and live music. Vail Oktoberfest is free and open to the public at Vail Village.

Friendship Powwow and American Indian Cultural Celebration

DENVER — One of the Denver Art Museum's longest-running events returns this Sunday. The 32nd annual Friendship Powwow and American Indian Cultural Celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Denver Indian Center, Inc. at 4407 Morrison Road in southwest Denver. The event will feature American Indian dance competitions, drum groups, hands-on activities for families and vendor booths. The event is free and open to the public.

New American Arts Festival

AURORA — The New American Arts Festival is an eight-day event that celebrates Diversity and Inclusivity and promotes Racial Equity in the Arts. The 2nd annual festival begins Saturday at the International Pavilion at Fletcher Plaza next to the MLK Library. The festival, which is free and open to the public, will have 62 performances, presentation and fun family-friendly activities.

Fall Fest

FRISCO — Frisco's Fall Fest is scheduled for Saturday at the Frisco Historic Park and Main Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fall Fest will feature beers in the great tradition of German brewing including Ayinger and Weihenstephaner beers. Local and regional art will be available at the Arts at Altitude art show in the Frisco Historic Park on Friday and Saturday.

Colorado Artfest at Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — The 32nd annual Colorado Artfest returns to downtown Castle Rock this weekend. This year’s festival features more than 110 artists from across the country and live main stage entertainment. There will also be interactive exhibits for the kids, delicious food and beverage vendors and much more. Colorado Artfest at Castle Rock runs Saturday and Sunday at Festival Park with free admission each day.

ArtWalk on Main Street

LONGMONT — ArtWalk on Main Street is back after a pandemic hiatus. The festival will close Longmont's Main Street from 3rd Avenue to Longs Peak to celebrate arts, culture and community. ArtWalk on Main, scheduled for Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., features stages with music and performance. Over 40 artist booths will be on-hand to display, sell and even create artwork.

Golden Sidewalk Sale

GOLDEN — On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Golden hosts its Sidewalk Sale where shoppers find deep discounts and fun times. Golden’s unique shops are going all-out with great prices on everything from outdoor gear and jewelry to clothing and artisan crafts. The sale is city-wide and most downtown Golden merchants are participating. There will be family fun including a mobile bubble tower, face painting and kids' craft kits at the Golden Visitors Center.

Art on the Green

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Art on the Green runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Curtis Park. This free all-Colorado art fair features more than 80 artist booths, food trucks and live music.

Denver Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show

DENVER — The largest mineral, fossil, gem and jewelry show in the country opens in Denver this weekend. The Denver Show is really five mineral, fossil, gem and jewelry shows and fills 500,000 square feet (and eight miles of tables) at the National Western Complex.

Nearly 500 dealers will be selling mineral specimens, fossils, dinosaurs, gems, gemstones, lapidary, cabochons, artisan and antique jewelry, beads, crystals, meteorites, metaphysical, gold, silver, turquoise, Native American items, interior décor, metal art, miner’s rough, tools, supplies and more. Organizers say to expect to spend most of the day here because there is so much to see. The event and parking are free. This show will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Sept. 19.

Colorado Mineral and Fossil Fall Show

DENVER — More than 100 retail and wholesale vendors from around the world will be at the 2021 Colorado Mineral & Fossil Fall Show. Vendors will be showcasing minerals, fossils, meteorites, tektites, carvings, gems, jewelry and more. The show opens Friday at the Crown Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center and continues through Saturday, Sept. 18.

CU vs. Texas A&M

DENVER — The University of Colorado and 6th-ranked Texas A&M University meet Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Pac-12 vs. SEC matchup is one of the top non-conference games on the 2021 college schedule.

The Buffaloes, who lead the all-time series with the Aggies 6-3, won their last meeting in 2009. Colorado is 54-35-3 overall in games played in Denver. The teams were scheduled to play in College Station on Sept. 19, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the pandemic.

CSU vs. Vanderbilt

FORT COLLINS — The Colorado State Rams are coming off a rough loss last weekend at home against South Dakota State. The Rams look to bounce back on Saturday when they host Vanderbilt of the SEC. The "Orange Out," "Ag Day with 4-H" and "Spirit Day" game kicks off at 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Colorado School of Mines vs. New Mexico Highlands

GOLDEN — It's Alumni Weekend at Colorado School of Mines. The Orediggers football team will play New Mexico Highlands at 12 p.m. Saturday at Marv Kay Stadium at Campbell Field in Golden. Head to MinesAthletics.com for tickets.

Seltzerland

DENVER — Hard seltzer fest Seltzerland comes to Denver’s Overland Golf Course on Saturday. Brands large and small will participate including White Claw, Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Vizzy and Playamar (Jose Cuervo Seltzer). This event will mark Seltzerland's triumphant return to Denver after a sold out event last year. Attendees are invited to leisurely walk around the golf course while sampling from over 100 flavors of hard seltzers with no golfing required. Tickets are on sale now at Seltzerland.com.

Lafayette Brew Fest

LAFAYETTE — Saturday's Lafayette Brew Fest will feature breweries and cideries from within 75 miles of Lafayette. The festival runs from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at a new location at Morrell Printing Solutions at 990 South Public Road. There will be live music from Slick Machine and souvenir cups.

Union Peak Festival

COPPER MOUNTAIN — Union Peak Festival is a new three-day festival happening Friday through Sunday at Copper Mountain celebrating the convergence of music, community and art. Walk the Moon, Saint Motel, The Record Company and more local bands and musicians will perform free concerts throughout the weekend in Copper’s Center Village. Fans can upgrade their experience with a VIP Pass for exclusive concert viewing and lounge space, food and drink perks and more.

Criterium and Brewfest

WHEAT RIDGE — The Criterium and Brewfest and Colorado State Championship on Ridge at 38 will have a bike race and brew festival with local breweries showcasing their best summer beers. In addition to racing and beer, the free, family-friendly event offers a kids’ zone, food trucks, beer garden, outdoors expo and community fun ride.

Palmer Lake Wine Festival

PALMER LAKE — The 2nd-ish Palmer Lake Wine Festival begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at Palmer Lake Regional Recreation Area. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Tri-Lakes Cares. The festival offers 20 Colorado wineries with live music, food and gift vendors. The first 1,000 attendees can snag a Palmer Lake Wine Festival souvenir tasting glass and wine tote.

Boulder Valley Wine Festival

LOUISVILLE — Wine lovers, rejoice: the 3rd annual Boulder Valley Wine Festival returns to Louisville Community Park on Saturday. The 2021 festival will feature over 20 Colorado wineries, including reds, whites, ciders and meads. There will also be live music, food, retail vendors and more. Admission includes a commemorative wine glass, wine tote and unlimited tastings. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Food & Wine Classic

ASPEN — The 38th annual Food & Wine Classic runs Friday to Sunday in Aspen. Set against the scenery of the Rocky Mountains, guests will enjoy three days filled with cooking demonstrations, wine tastings and panel discussions led by world-class chefs and wine experts.

Mile High Country Q & Brew

DENVER — The 11th annual Mile High Country Q & Brew, featuring a concert from LOCASH and including specialty cocktails and food trucks, is back at Mile High Station on Friday to benefit Tennyson Center for Children. A Denver mainstay for over a decade, the event has raised millions of dollars for Tennyson Center for Children to accomplish a mission of working with every child and family impacted by trauma to realize their infinite possibilities.

Ticket's to Friday's Mile High County Q & Brew with LOCASH get attendees access to the show, beer from local breweries, specialty cocktails from local distilleries and barbeque from Denver food trucks plus photo opportunities.

13th Floor Haunted House

DENVER — 13th Floor Haunted House will open for the 2021 season on Saturday. Celebrating 14 years of scares in the Mile High, this season brings terrifying twists and turns, new characters and new add-on attractions that are sure to thrill. Enter if you date — at 3400 East 52nd Avenue.

Goodguys Car Show

LOVELAND — The Goodguys 23rd Colorado Nationals is a giant car show at Loveland’s The Ranch Events Complex. The event will feature over 2,000 custom hot rods, muscle cars, restored classics and trucks competing for show prizes and racing on-track at the Goodguys CPP Autocross Series. There will also be live music, a swap meet, memorabilia, kids’ zone and more. Parking is free at The Ranch Events Complex for the Friday-to-Sunday show. To register your vehicle or purchase tickets, visit Good-Guys.com.

Beach Doggie Day at Water World

FEDERAL HEIGHTS — Water World is closed for the season and it has officially gone to the dogs. Water World hosts its annual Beach Doggie Day where the park is open for your pup's water enjoyment. Cowabunga Beach and Thunder Bay will be ready for canines of all sizes and Wally World will be open for pups under 25 lb. There will be tennis balls and souvenir bandanas for the dogs and t-shirts, beer and snacks for the humans. Each dog is $9.99 and people are free. Tickets must be purchased online ahead of Saturday's event. There will be no walk-up sales.

Alpaca Days

CASTLE ROCK — Anyone interested in alpacas and their fabulous fleece & fiber should check out PacaBuddies Alpaca Days at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. Hug an alpaca, sit in on demonstrations and seminars, talk to local breeders and browse a huge selection of yarn, handmade items, fleece goods and artwork. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

Longmont Fall Home Show

LONGMONT — Ready for some home inspiration? The Longmont Home Show will provide the opportunity to get ideas for home renovations while meeting vendors and suppliers. You’ll find the latest in design trends, remodeling, automation and outdoor living. The Longmont Fall Home Show will be held at the Boulder County Fairgrounds on Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

The Drowsy Chaperone

LAKEWOOD — The Lakewood Cultural Center kicks off its LCC Presents 2021-2022 season with the musical comedy "The Drowsy Chaperone." A loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, the musical features one show-stopping song and dance number after another. The original production won five Tony Awards.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and are available at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office at 470 South Allison Parkway.

Channel 93.3 Big Gig

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Channel 93.3's Big Gig is back. The concert will return to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Sunday. This year's Big Gig lineup features Cage the Elephant, Rise Against, grandson, Half Alive and I Don't Know How But They Found Me (iDKHOW). Tickets for the Fiddler's Green concert are on sale at AXS.com.

Heroes & Villains 5K Run/Walk

DENVER — The 17th annual Heroes & Villains 5K Run & Walk For HD is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Stapleton Central Park. To register or donate, click here. A COVID-19 survey form must be filled out 24 hours before the event.

Superhero Run/Walk

GREELEY — The 9th annual Superhero Run/Walk is this Saturday in Greeley with a 10K, 5K and 1-mile run. Caped crusaders, serious runners and families can all take part at the event, held at St. Michael’s Town Square. Superhero Run and Family Carnival information and registration can be found at RunSignUp.com.

SACFFA 60th Annual Spaghetti Dinner

COMMERCE CITY — The South Adams County Fire Fighters Association is hosting its 60th annual Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday. The family-friendly drive-thru event begins at 2 p.m. at two locations: Station 23 at 6550 East 72nd Avenue and Station 28 at 10326 Walden Street. Proceeds go to the South Adams Fire Fighters Association. Get your tickets online.

Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy

COMMERCE CITY — The Colorado Rapids soccer club is back home in Commerce City this weekend to host the Los Angeles Galaxy. The Rapids and Galaxy meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

MORRISON — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's own Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Concerts are back at full capacity at the outdoor venue. Brandi Carlile, who announced this weekend's concerts back in January 2020, finally performs with your Colorado Symphony.

Friday, Sept. 10 — NeedtoBreathe, Switchfoot, The New Respects

Saturday, Sept. 11 — Brandi Carlile with the Colorado Symphony

Sunday, Sept. 12 — Brandi Carlile with the Colorado Symphony

Movies this weekend

The Labor Day weekend box office was on fire thanks to the newest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) — "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." The film broke the all-time record for the Labor Day weekend with a fantastic $94 million from Friday to Monday.

No movies will try to open against Marvel and Disney in its second weekend, so expect a great week-two haul for "Shang-Chi." No major releases are planned in September except "Dear Evan Hansen" on Sept. 24.

Last weekend's box office

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — $75.4 million Candyman — $10.3 million Free Guy — $8.9 million Jungle Cruise — $4 million PAW Patrol: The Movie — $4 million

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.









