Pirate, car, art, sugar beer, quilt, beer, biscuit, film, craft, jazz and Lebanese festivals, 7 Oktoberfests and 60 things to do in this weekend.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts and this weekend is no exception.

This September weekend sees festivals in Littleton, Northglenn, Sterling, Parker, Vail, Steamboat Springs, Kittredge, Telluride, Denver and more. There are seven Oktoberfests planned across Colorado and six college football games.

Two of Colorado's most popular corn mazes are opening for fall and a 60,000-square-foot art installation is holding its grand opening in Denver. The Eagles are here to take it easy and the Denver Auto Show is back at a new location.

Remember to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.



> Have an event you'd like to see in 9Things? Send it our way.

Denver Auto Show

DENVER — The 2021 Denver Auto Show is revving its engines for an historic outdoor appearance at Elitch Gardens from Wednesday through Sunday. As always, the cars are the stars at this family-friendly show for car enthusiasts. The BMX Pros Trick Team, featuring local BMX hero AJ Anaya, will make its Denver Auto Show debut. The show will let attendees see, drive, touch and ride in the newest cars, trucks and electric vehicles. Visit DenverAutoShow.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Meow Wolf

DENVER — Meow Wolf's Denver "Convergence Station" opens Friday. This is the third immersive, permanent art exhibition for New Mexico-based Meow Wolf, which also has exhibitions in Santa Fe, N.M., and Las Vegas. Meow Wolf is made up of more than 200 artists in a variety of mediums who create bold and immersive experiences.

Meow Wolf Denver is in a 90,000-square-foot building with 60,000 square feet of exhibition space, tucked between the viaducts of Interstate 25 and Colfax Avenue. Pre-timed tickets are on sale.

Denver Arts Festival

DENVER — Denver Arts Festival is back! The popular Colorado show will welcome art lovers from throughout the region on Saturday and Sunday at Central Park Denver in the Conservatory Green neighborhood. This year's festival will feature live music, food and beverages (including wine, beer and spirits) and a kids' art zone where kids can create their own art.

Summerset Festival

LITTLETON — The sun may be setting on summer, but there's still time to experience a fun, outdoor community festival. The 2021 Summerset Festival takes place Saturday at Littleton's Clement Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be craft and vendor booths, kids’ zone, vintage car show, live entertainment, food and craft beer tasting. Craft beer tasting tickets are available for purchase online.

Kittredge Canyonfest

KITTREDGE — The annual Kittredge Canyonfest takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The small-town, fun-filled day of games, raffles, arts, crafts and refreshments will also include a beer and wine garden, live music, local vendors and other entertainment. The festival will be held at Kittredge Community Park, adjacent to Highway 74, on the west end of the town of Kittredge.

The Eagles

DENVER — Nearly two years after announcing a pair of Denver concerts, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Eagles are here. The “Hotel California 2020 Tour” with Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill was originally scheduled to come to Denver in March 2020, but those concerts were postponed and moved to September 2021.

The Eagles are playing the 1976 album “Hotel California” in its entirety each night followed by some of their greatest hits. Performances include a 46-piece orchestra and a 22-voice choir. In total, 77 musicians perform each night.

The Eagles have announced COVID-19 venue entry protocols for their concerts at Denver's Ball Arena on Thursday and Saturday. Fans of will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have proof of a negative test in order to see the iconic rock band.

Zac Brown Band

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Zac Brown Band is returning to the Mile High City this weekend. The Grammy-winning country rock group will perform at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday and Saturday. Zac Brown Band will be joined by Adam Doleac and Ashland Craft at the September live performances.

Denver BBQ Festival

DENVER — The Denver BBQ Festival is back at Empower Field at Mile High for a delicious weekend of barbeque, cold beer, BBQ tutorials and demonstrations as well as games and activities for the whole family. Traditionally held on Father’s Day Weekend, this weekend's event will bring together pit masters from Denver and across the country to serve award-winning BBQ. The Denver BBQ Festival takes place Friday to Sunday. General admission to the Denver BBQ festival is free, but VIP lounge tickets and all-you-can-eat passes are available for purchase at DenverBBQFest.com.

Denver Oktoberfest

DENVER — The 51st annual Denver Oktoberfest returns Friday for the first of two weekends of stein-lifting fun in downtown Denver. In addition to stein-hoisting there will be food, bier/beer, live music, brat-eating contest and more. The party will be located between 20th St. and 22nd St. on Larimer St. in the Ballpark neighborhood near Coors Field. The celebration runs Friday to Sunday this weekend... and next weekend as well. Tickets, Oktoberfest steins and all-you-can-eat-and-drink VIP tickets can be found at TheDenverOktoberfest.com.

Parker Oktoberfest

PARKER — The 14th annual Parker Oktoberfest takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at O’Brien Memorial Park. There will be live German music, Biergarten with food, dancing, Dachshund races, live music, lawn games and more. The family-friendly German-themed festival is free to attend, but Parker Oktoberfest Stein Bundle tickets can be purchased online.

Oktoberfest Celebration

HIGHLANDS RANCH — Saturday’s annual Highlands Ranch Community Association’s Oktoberfest Celebration features German food, music, beer, live entertainment, dancing, Dachshund races and more. Kids will enjoy balloons, face painting and games.

Vail Oktoberfest

VAIL — Named one of the ten greatest Oktoberfest celebrations in the United States by USA Today, Vail Oktoberfest runs Friday to Sunday. The festival will have Bavarian fare including brats, schnitzel sandwiches, spaetzle, pretzels and more. On the schedule this weekend are stein-lifting competitions, adult keg-bowling contests, bratwurst-eating contests, Bavarian costume contest and live music. Vail Oktoberfest is free and open to the public at Vail Village.

Arapahoe Basin Oktoberfest

DILLON — The 4th annual Oktoberfest at Arapahoe Basin runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event at A-Basin's Mountain Goat Plaza will have live music, beer, brats, pretzels and free chairlift rides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get your stein at ArapahoeBasin.com.

Steamboat OktoberWest

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Celebrate the pending start of autumn at the 11th annual Steamboat OktoberWest this weekend. The celebration takes place Friday and Saturday with food, beer tastings, music and entertainment. Friday night features a Beer Stroll in downtown Steamboat from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. while Saturday’s party will be held at Steamboat Resort beginning at 2 p.m. Visit SteamboatChamber.com for a complete schedule and tickets.

Windsor Oktoberfest

WINDSOR — Windsor’s Boardwalk Park is the location of Saturday’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. Windsor will embrace its German heritage with fun music, great food and seasonal beers. Saturday's event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 5th Street in downtown Windsor.

Lebanese and Middle Eastern Festival

LAKEWOOD — Saint Rafka Maronite Catholic Church is holding its annual Lebanese and Middle Eastern Festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 2301 Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood. The festival offers authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, live music, souvenirs, games and more. Admission is free!

Northglenn Pirate Festival

NORTHGLENN — The Northglenn Pirate Festival is back this Septembarrrrr weekend. The festival begins with Pirate Night on Friday geared towards adults 18ish in age. Pirate Night will include live piratical music, a mermaid encounter, dinner, treasure, crowning of the “Pirate King,” and drinks including mead, rum and beer.

Saturday's Pirate Festival is open to everyone and features family-friendly entertainment, live music, bounce houses, arts and crafts, mermaids, treasure hunts and cardboard boat race, for which you can register online. Pirate Fest, which runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, is free to attend. See the complete Pirate Fest weekend schedule at ThePirateFest.com.

Sugar Beet Days

STERLING — One of Colorado's premier festivals returns this weekend to downtown Sterling. The 40th annual Sugar Beet Days will be held on the Historic Logan County Courthouse Square on Saturday and Sunday. The event will feature family-friendly live entertainment and over 200 food, arts and craft vendors from Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming.

Fritzler Farm Park

LaSALLE — Fall begins early this weekend at Colorado's original and premier corn maze. Fritzler Farm Park opens for the 2021 season beginning Sunday with over 15 attractions, in addition to its famous corn maze. There will be pedal go-carts, pumpkin patch, human foosball, corn box, spider web, tetherball, ball zone, slide mountain, face painting, yard games, beer garden and more.

Fritzler Farm Park opens for the season Sunday and will be open through Sunday, Oct. 31. The farm's haunted attractions and "Scream Acres" open Friday Sept. 24 at dusk. Tickets can be purchased at FritzlerFarmPark.com.

Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms

LITTLETON — If you're looking for a festive fall tradition, consider the Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms. The seven-acre corn maze corn maze is perfect for adults, while the little ones can explore the corn mini-maze. There will also barrel train rides, escape rooms, food vendors and more. The Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms opens Friday and will be open at various times through Sunday, Oct. 31. Tickets can be found at BotanicGardens.org.

Erie Biscuit Day

ERIE — The Erie Historical Society will hold its 19th annual Erie Biscuit Day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon on Briggs Street in downtown Erie. The free event will feature biscuits and gravy, homemade stew, live music, cake walk, raffle drawing, craft booths, historic photos and more. Attendees will receive two biscuits, two sausages, sausage gravy and a choice of coffee, milk or juice.

Taste of Vail

VAIL — Taste of Vail will celebrate Vail’s world-class dining scene and wines at several venues throughout Vail Village. The 30th annual Taste of Vail schedule features the American Lamb Cook Off on Thursday, a Farm to Table Harvest Dinner on Friday, as well as seminars, a cocktail class, a hike and yoga throughout the weekend. A complete schedule can be found at TasteofVail.com.

Colorado Fall Home Show

DENVER — Autumn is the perfect time to remodel, refresh or renew your home and the Colorado Fall Home Show is the place to get started. More than 200 exhibitors will be at the Colorado Convention Center offering advice, and services in home renovation, remodeling and sustainable living. The 2021 Colorado Fall Home Show opens Friday at 10 a.m. and closes Sunday at 5 p.m. Show tickets are sold at AXS.com.

Tattoo Arts Convention

DENVER — The 4th annual Denver Tattoo Arts Convention runs Friday to Sunday at the Colorado Convention Center. Single-day passes are $22 and weekend passes are $45 online.

Minnesota vs. Colorado

BOULDER — The Colorado Buffaloes football team returns to Folsom Field for a game on Saturday. The Buffs host the Minnesota Gophers of the Big Ten at 11 a.m. New mascot Ralphie VI will make her second appearance Saturday.

Utah State vs. Air Force

Saturday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs

Tickets at GoAirForceFalcons.com

Lamar vs. Northern Colorado

Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m.

Nottingham Field, Greeley

Tickets at UNCBears.com

Western Colorado vs. Adams State

Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.

Rex Stadium, Alamosa

Tickets at ASUGrizzlies.com

Fort Lewis vs. School of Mines

Saturday, Sept. 18 at 12 p.m.

Ray Dennison Field, Durango

Tickets at GoSkyHawks.com

Black Hills State vs. CSU Pueblo

Saturday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.

CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl, Pueblo

Tickets at GoThunderWolves.com

Nitro Circus

COLORADO SPRINGS — Nitro Circus makes its highly-anticipated Colorado return with the electrifying “You Got This” tour. Nitro Circus will stop through Colorado Springs with a Saturday show at UCHealth Park. Thrill-loving fans clamoring to experience the exhilaration that only live action sports can deliver can pick up their tickets online.

Nick's Chile Fest

AURORA — Nick's Garden Center will hold its annual Chile Fest on Saturday. Grab a bushel (or half) of Pueblo green chiles and soak in the smells of flame-roasted chiles. Nick's Café will be serving fresh pork green chile food items and the festival will also have food trucks, kettle corn and funnel cakes. Already have the fall feels? The first pumpkins of fall have also arrived at Nick's.

Day Out With Thomas

GOLDEN — Thomas the Tank Engine is back at the Colorado Railroad Museum this weekend with his "Day Out With Thomas" tour. Kids and families can ride Thomas the Tank Engine as well as meet Sir Topham Hatt, the controller of Thomas’ railway. There will be Thomas-themed activities including live entertainment, scavenger hunt, hay bale maze, stage shows, sing-a-longs and more. Thomas the Tank Engine will be at the museum in Golden on Saturday and Sunday this weekend and next weekend. Grab your tickets at TicketWeb.com.

Denver Jazz Festival

DENVER — The Denver Jazz Festival is a three-day festival of amazing jazz, blues and tango music. Featured bands and artists this weekend include Charles Turner and Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles. Performances will be held Friday to Sunday at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Festival passes can be found at DenverJazzFestival.org.

Westword Music Showcase

DENVER — The Westword Music Showcase is back and bigger than ever. Now a two-day festival celebrating the city’s music scene, it will take over the RiNo Arts District and Mission Ballroom grounds, filling both indoor and outdoor venues with live performances by local and national musical acts, as well as visual and performing arts events, food and drink and more. Young the Giant, Thundercat, Hippo Campus and Matoma, as well as more of Denver’s best bands are set to perform. Tickets for the Westword Music Showcase, which runs Friday and Saturday, can be purchased online.

Heritage Brew Festival

MANITOU SPRINGS — The 6th annual Heritage Brew Festival features unlimited craft beer tastings from over 20 breweries, local bites and music, along with a priceless Pike’s Peak backdrop in Manitou Springs. Leo & The Lark, Red Mountain Boys, and Family Elephant are scheduled to perform at the Saturday festival. Grab your tickets online.

Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

TELLURIDE — The 27th annual Telluride Blues & Brews Festival is a three-day celebration of blues, funk, jam bands, indie, rock, gospel and soul music. This weekend's music lineup includes Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, Taj Mahal Quartet, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Samantha Fish, Anders Osborne, Larkin Poe, North Mississippi Allstars, The Allman Betts Band and many more.

There will be food and craft vendors, children's activities, late-night shows and craft-brewed beer. Telluride's Main Street, just steps away from the festival grounds, will be bustling with shops, restaurants and bars. The Telluride Blues & Brews Festival runs Friday to Sunday. Tickets are sold at TellurideBlues.com.

Breckenridge Wine Classic

BRECKENRIDGE — This weekend’s annual Breckenridge Wine Classic will have food artisans, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and locally-made products. The three-day event runs Thursday to Saturday, combining a Grand Tasting at Riverwalk Center, Main Street stroll and educational seminars. Reserve your tickets online.

Suave Fest

DENVER — Suave Fest is the first craft beer festival in the country celebrating Latino craft breweries, brewers, beers community and culture. Suave Fest features 14 Latin-American, African-American and Caribbean breweries, six hours of live music and entertainment, over 30 varieties of beers with alcoholic, non-alcoholic and glutten-free choices and food trucks. The festival begins at 12 p.m. Saturday at Raices Brewing Co.

Bear Bear Hard Seltzer Fest

PUEBLO — Big Bear Hard Seltzer Fest will be held at the Historic Arkansas River Walk on Saturday. The festival will have hundreds of seltzers for attendees to sample as well as live entertainment from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $30 online.

Bloody Mary Festival

DENVER — Denver's best Bloody Marys will be featured at this festival at Exdo Event Center in Denver. Guests will enjoy unlimited Bloody Marys from Denver bars, restaurants and craft bottled mixes; food and beverage tastes, photo opportunities and more. The Bloody Mary Festival begins at 12 p.m. Sunday.

Colorado Mountain Winefest

PALISADE — The 30th annual Colorado Mountain Winefest returns to Palisade this Saturday and Sunday. This festival features winery tours, wine field tours, wine dinners, wine pairings, educational seminars and and wine and chocolate tastings. Unfortunately, general admission tickets to Saturday's Festival in the Park, Colorado's largest and oldest wine festival, are sold out, but there are plenty of other events happening as well. Check out ColoradoWineFest.com to see the schedule and purchase tickets.

Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair

ARVADA — Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair makes to Colorado this weekend after an hiatus of more than a year. Attendees can shop over 70 trend-setting makers, enjoy artisanal food and drink and listen to acoustic musicians. This weekend's performers include Adam Stigall and Jackson C.R.O.W. The fair will run Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Olde Town Arvada Square and the surrounding streets.

Estes Park Arts & Crafts Festival

ESTES PARK — The 45th annual Arts & Crafts Festival is back this weekend at Estes Park’s Bond Park. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Block Party & Beautiful Junk Sale

LAKEWOOD — The Action Center will hold a block party and rummage sale on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the community with plenty of activities for the kids, live music and food trucks. The party and sale will be held at Lakewood United Methodist Church at 1390 Brentwood Street.

Pup Up Market

GOLDEN — Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden will hold its first-ever Pup Up Market on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tail-wagging good time will offer live music, local vendors, food trucks, cold beer and more. There will also be a name-your-own-price adoption special for all pets on Sunday. Tickets start at $10 and include access to the market and a goodie bag.

Saguache Fall Festival & Quilt Show

SAGUACHE — The 28th annual Fall Festival & Quilt Show arrives Saturday in downtown Saguache. The festival begins at 10 a.m. with arts and craft vendors including the Saguache Sagebrush Quilters. There also will be a silent auction and live music.

Silver Threads Quilt Show

CREEDE — Silver Threads Quilt Guild puts on its quilt show in Creede every two years. The show is back Friday through Sunday. Guests can shop the treasure trove of handmade items, enjoy the Quilters Café and visit with vendors.

Fort Collins Historic Homes Tour

FORT COLLINS — The 37th annual Historic Homes Tour takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Poudre Landmark Foundation will hold the hybrid event online and in select tour venues. This year’s tour showcases several styles of Old Town Fort Collins historic buildings built between 1879 and 1931: Victorian, Gothic Revival, Queen Anne, and turn-of-the-century Craftsman.

Breckenridge Film Festival

BRECKENRIDGE — One of the oldest film festivals in the country opens Thursday and continues through Sunday. Since 1981, the Breckenridge Film Festival has celebrated the art of filmmaking with independent films, premieres, receptions, educational programs and retrospectives honoring featured guests. This year's 40th annual festival will have films screened across multiple venues. Head to BreckFilmFest.org to purchase festival passes.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

DENVER, PUEBLO & FORT MORGAN — Held annually in towns across the country, the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's aims to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Denver's City Park will be home to a walk this Saturday morning. On-site registration will begin at 7 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk at 9:30 a.m. You can also register online at Act.Alz.org.

So Long to Summer 5K/10K

PARKER — Enjoy the end of a Colorado summer with a workout with family and friends followed by a reward of pancakes. The So Long to Summer 5K/10K begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at Salisbury Park in Parker. You can register at ParkerRec.com.

Run the Rockies Road Race

FRISCO — The 45th annual Run the Rockies Road Race will be held Saturday at 7 a.m. The 10K and Half Marathon starts at Copper Mountain, continues through the Ten Mile Canyon on the Summit County Recreational Path and ends on Frisco’s Main Street. To volunteer or for more race information, please visit TownOfFrisco.com.

Equinox Marathon, Half Marathon, 5 Mile

LARIMER COUNTY — Runners have been working all summer for races like Sunday's Equinox Marathon, Half Marathon and 5 Mile. The half marathon will again start at Mishawaka Amphitheater. All races will finish at the bottom of the canyon, about one-half mile west of Ted’s Place and Highway 287. Registration for the 9th running of the Fall Equinox Marathon, Half Marathon and 5 Mile can be completed online.

Young Frankenstein

DENVER — Vintage Theatre Productions presents the legendary Mel Brooks stage adaptation of “Young Frankenstein.” The hit musical based on the comedy film opens Friday and runs through Sunday, Oct. 31. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Vintage Theatre in Aurora. Tickets ranging from $20 to $38 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at VintageTheatre.org.

Cruisin' the Canyon Fall Color Truck, Motorcycle & Car Show

CREEDE — If you're looking to catch some fall colors this weekend, consider the drive along the Upper Rio Grand towards Creede. The drive is full of red, gold and yellow landscapes and leads to the "Cruisin' the Canyon Fall Color Truck, Motorcycle & Car Show." Downtown Creede will have dozens of vintage vehicles from across the region. Saturday's car show opens at 9 a.m. with an awards show at 3 p.m. After the car show will be a Rod Run to North Creek Falls Overlook followed by burgers at Freemons' Store.

Also taking place this weekend in Creede is the Silver Thread Quilt Show, which takes place every two years.

13th Floor Haunted House

DENVER — 13th Floor Haunted House has opened for the 2021 season. Celebrating 14 years of scares in the Mile High, this season brings terrifying twists and turns, new characters and new add-on attractions that are sure to thrill. Enter if you date — at 3400 East 52nd Avenue.

Numbers in Nature

DENVER — This is your final weekend to see “Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze” at Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS). The exhibition lets guests create, manipulate and experience patterns as they explore the ways nature organizes itself and inspires human designs from the Parthenon in Greece to Denver's “Big Blue Bear.”

The centerpiece of the exhibition is a mirror maze where guests can lose themselves in a seemingly infinite repeating pattern of mirrors. “Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze” closes Sunday.

Greensky Bluegrass

MORRISON — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's own Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Concerts are back at full capacity at the outdoor venue. Bluegrass and rock band Greensky Bluegrass is set to play Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Red Rocks.

Comedian and "The Mandalorian" actor Bill Burr will bring his U.S. tour to Red Rocks on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Movies this weekend

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" led the box office again, earning nearly $36 million in its second weekend. No wide releases will try to open against the Marvel and Disney release in its third weekend, so expect a great week-three haul for "Shang-Chi."

"Dear Evan Hansen," the next major movie release, opens Friday, Sept. 24.

Last weekend's box office

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — $35.8 million Free Guy — $5.8 million Malignant — $5.6 million Candyman — $4.8 million Jungle Cruise — $2.5 million

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.





SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.