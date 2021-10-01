9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 29-31

We've found trick-or-treat events, haunted houses and corn mazes across Colorado to help you have a frightful weekend.

COLORADO, USA — If you or your kids are looking to load up on the Halloween candy, you're in luck this weekend!

Across Colorado this weekend are festivals, fairs, carnivals, trick-or-treat events, corn mazes and haunted houses to get you in the Halloween spirit.

Head out this weekend and celebrate the season by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special at one of these neat events. Remember to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.



Fan Expo Denver

DENVER — Halloween weekend in Denver will be extra special this year, as Fan Expo Denver: Special Edition bring fandom back to Denver for the first time since May 31, 2019. A one-time event designed to delight fans of pop culture, Fan Expo Denver will be held Friday to Sunday at the Colorado Convention Center.

Attendees will have the rare chance to meet and hear from actor William Shatner, celebrating his 90th birthday tour and fresh from space with Blue Origin.

Other celebrity guests set to attend include Star Trek’s current "Spock" Zachary Quinto, Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad), Felicia Day (The Guild), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Walking Dead), D.B. Woodside (Lucifer, 24), Jon Lovitz (SNL), Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica), Tim Rozen (Schitt's Creek) and more.

Fan Expo Denver tickets start at $45 at FanExpoHQ.com.

Tennyson Street Fall Fest

DENVER — The 6th annual Tennyson Street Fall Fest on Tennyson Street features food, artisans, raffle, a pet parade costume contest and trick or treat from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. The festival outside Cesar Chavez Park and along Tennyson Street between 41st and 43rd Streets will have a variety of activities including local vendors and artisans, the 4th Annual Pet Parade Costume Contest, street-wide trick or treat and family activities.

BOO-rific Bash & Splash

LITTLETON — Foothills Park & Recreation District’s BOO-rific Bash & Splash runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. This indoor trick-or-treating event allows children to dress in full costume, trick-or-treat among community business tables and enjoy activities. Swimming in the Ridge Pools is included in the festivities.

Trick-or-Treat Street

ARVADA — This Olde Town Arvada tradition will return on Friday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bring your little monsters, goblins and ghouls to Olde Town Arvada for the free Trick or Treat event.

Trick or Treat Street

LONGMONT — The 42nd annual Halloween Parade & Trick or Treat Street begins with a 10 a.m. parade starting at Longmont's Roosevelt Park. Attendees should dress in Halloween costumes, march on Main Street and visit downtown merchants for Trick or Treat Street immediately following the parade. Kids of all ages can be a part of this costume foot parade. No registration is required.

Greeley Trick or Treat Street

GREELEY — The annual Trick or Treat Street is back in downtown Greeley on Friday, Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dozens of stores will be giving away treats and there will be spooky music playing while you walk through "Spook Alley" between the 8th and 9th street plazas. Enjoy pumpkin decorating on 8th Street and get a photo with a creature on loan from Distortions Unlimited.

Halloween Safe Night

FIRESTONE — The Firestone Police Department hosts its annual Halloween Safe Night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Firestone Regional Sports Complex. The event includes a trunk-or-treat line, obstacle courses and inflatables, a trackless train for fun rides, safety handouts, food trucks and more.

Pumpkin Fest at the Fort

FORT LUPTON — The City of Fort Lupton is hosting a spooky, fun evening this weekend. Pumpkin Fest at the Fort is Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., featuring the world-famous Haunted Hayride for $5 per person.

Niwot’s Great Pumpkin Party

NIWOT — Costume up the kids, bring the kid-friendly dog, and head to downtown Niwot for trick or treating, parade, doggie costume contest, hayrides and more. Shopkeepers in Old Town and Cottonwood Park West will be open to celebrate Halloween with treats for the trick-or-treaters and everyone is invited to participate in the costume parade at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

Munchkin Masquerade

BOULDER — Downtown Boulder's Munchkin Masquerade returns this Halloween from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Children 10 and under are welcome to stop by Treat Stops throughout the downtown Pearl Street district.

OCC Trick or Treat Street

COLORADO SPRINGS — Old Colorado City will host its annual trick-or-treating event from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Halloween Sunday, Oct. 31. Look for participating Businesses throughout OCC with orange balloons.

Halloween Walk

EVERGREEN — Bring your little creatures dressed in their best outfits to Evergreen's annual Halloween Walk. Candy is bought and given out by all of the participating downtown businesses for your family enjoyment from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Spooktacular Halloween

LOVELAND — The Spooktacular Halloween at The Promenade Shops at Centerra takes place Sunday, Oct. 31 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. between Rock Bottom and Best Buy. The first 1,000 kids dressed in costumes can get a free goody bag filled with candy and take-home activities. There will also be games, prizes, a dog costume contest, pumpkin patch, crafts, haunted house and more.

Halloween Trail at Barr Lake

BRIGHTON — Barr Lake State Park and Friends of Barr Lake will hold its 10th annual Halloween Trail on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The walk will end with kids’ crafts and face painting at the Barr Lake Nature Center, plus hot beverages and snacks. The event is free to attend with a regular daily park pass or annual Colorado State Parks Pass. Register online here.

Fall Fun Festival

DENVER — For four days, the Children's Museum will host a Fall Fun Festival with pumpkins, straw bales and delicious goodies. Plan for Halloween crafts, spooky science experiments, face painting, mini train and more. Children's Museum's fall festival runs Thursday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 31.

Halloween Kids Fest at Downtown Aquarium

DENVER — Downtown Aquarium is calling all monsters to come enjoy a fun-filled Halloween Fest. Beginning Friday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., join Sharkey and his friends for a day of games, prizes, costume contests, activities and trick-or-treating throughout the aquarium.

Fright Night at the Riverwalk

PUEBLO — The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk in Pueblo will hold its annual Fright Night on the Riverwalk on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will start at the Welcome Center and loop around the Riverwalk channel. In addition to candy giveaways, there will be a costume contest with prizes.

Cortez Pumpkin Fest

CORTEZ — The Cortez community will be out at Montezuma Park on Saturday, Oct. 30 for Pumpkin Fest. The day kicks off with a 5K Zombie Run at 9 a.m. There will be a costume contest, trick-or-treating, carnival, food and more. The family-friendly event runs until 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

World's longest cider pour

LAFAYETTE — Stem Ciders will attempt to set the record for the world’s longest cider pour from atop an extended firetruck ladder stretching 100 feet high on Friday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. their Acreage Cider House in Lafayette. Stem Ciders will also give attendees a chance to win free cider for a year by catching as much cider as possible from atop the fire truck into a pint glass. Contestants must be 21 years of age to participate and can sign up via the event’s Google form.

Halloween Spooktacular

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony's annual Halloween Spooktacular is a family-favorite concert featuring music from films, television and more. Costumes are encouraged and even the musicians get in on the festivities at Boettcher Concert Hall at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. The concert begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Tickets are sold at ColoradoSymphony.org.

Children under 12 must show a negative COVID-19 test, adults must show proof of vaccine and face masks are required for everyone.

Haunted Houses

COLORADO — Spooky season has officially arrived in Colorado. And for those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, the state is home to some pretty impressive local haunts. Explore our list of haunted houses and other creepy attractions to check out this Halloween season.

Corn mazes

COLORADO — Summer is great, but anyone who loves leaves, apple cider, sweaters and some good old-fashioned fun, knows that corn mazes are where it’s at. Luckily, Colorado has more than its fair share of these fall treats, which also happen to come with sweet pumpkin patches and amazing corn mazes, great local food and all sorts of activities that will make you wish this season never ends. 9NEWS has put together a handy list and map of corn mazes in Colorado.

Andrea Bocelli

DENVER — One of the world's most-beloved tenors is returning to Colorado for a Halloween night concert. Andrea Bocelli's "Believe North American Tour" will stop at Denver's Ball Arena this Sunday, Oct. 31 with special guests: the Colorado Symphony.

Bocelli said his fall tour will feature performances from his new album, "Believe," which is described as "a poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved cross-over hits and famed love songs." Tickets for the Ball Arena performance can be purchased at BallArena.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets

DENVER — Nikola Jokić, Michael Porter Jr. and the Denver Nuggets look to bounce back from back-to-back losses earlier this week. The Nuggets return home to downtown Denver's Ball Arena for a game against Western Conference-foe Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff this Friday, Oct. 29 is at 8 p.m. There are still seats available at Ticketmaster.com.

Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche

DENVER — Led by their captain Gabriel Landeskog, the Colorado Avalanche hockey team play their fourth home game of the season this Saturday, Oct. 30. The puck drops at 7 p.m. between the Avs and their rival Minnesota Wild at Ball Arena. Avalanche tickets are sold exclusively at Ticketmaster.com.

Air Force vs. Colorado College men's hockey

COLORADO SPRINGS — The men's hockey teams of Air Force Academy and Colorado College are scheduled to play a pair of games this final weekend of October. The AFA Falcons and CC Tigers skate at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Air Force's Cadet Ice Arena. Then, they'll meet again at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Colorado College's brand-new Ed Robson Arena in downtown Colorado Springs.

Fall Whale of a Used Book Sale

GOLDEN — It’s an ocean of deals at the Fall Whale of a Used Book Sale sponsored by Friends of the Jefferson County Public Library this weekend. The event runs Friday to Sunday in the massive exhibit hall of the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The sale boasts more than 80,000 books, DVDs, records, games and audio books. Admission is $5. Prices range from 50¢ to $3 on most items and Sunday is "Bag Day" when $8 buys you as many items as will fit into a grocery-size bag. This event was first published by Mile High On The Cheap. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

Holly Daze Craft Fair

HOLYOKE — The 59th annual Holly Daze Craft Fair & Gift Show is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Events Center at the Phillips County Fairgrounds.

Boise State vs. Colorado State

FORT COLLINS — The Colorado State Rams (3-4) welcome the Boise State Broncos (3-4) to Canvas Stadium for a Saturday night "Commitment to Campus" and "Tackle Cancer Game."

Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.

Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins

Tickets at CSURams.com

Sacramento State vs. Northern Colorado

GREELEY — The Northern Colorado Bears (3-5) returns home to close out the month by hosting Sacramento State (5-2) on Saturday. The Bears returned to the win column last week defeating Southern Utah 17-9 while Sac State enters on a four-game win streak.

Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

Nottingham Field, Greeley

Tickets at UNCBears.com

CSU Pueblo vs. Fort Lewis

Saturday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m.

Ray Dennison Field, Durango

Tickets at GoSkyHawks.com

Chadron State vs. Colorado School of Mines

Saturday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m.

Marv Kay Stadium at Campbell Field, Golden

Tickets at MinesAthletics.com

Colorado Mesa vs. Western Colorado

Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

Mountaineer Bowl, Gunnison

Tickets at GoMountaineers.com

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

MORRISON — It may be autumn, but there's still time to catch a concert at Colorado's most iconic music venue. The Flatbush Zombies will take the Red Rocks Amphitheatre stage with Earl Sweatshirt, Young MA, Reason, Teezo Touchdown, Nyck Caution on Saturday and $uicideBoy$ are scheduled to perform Sunday with slowthai, Turnstile, Night Lovell, Germ, Shakewell, Ramirez, and Chetta.

Movies this weekend

After a year-long postponement, the big-budget sci-fi epic "Dune" finally arrived in theaters last weekend, debuting at No. 1 with $40 million despite also premiering on HBO Max. Denis Villenueve's epic will be Part One of a two-part series and should have long legs into November. Wes Anderson’s "The French Dispatch" had a strong debut on the specialty market last week.

New this weekend is the mystery horror movie "Last Night in Soho" starring "The Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy as well as the new the Guillermo del Toro-produced horror flick "Antlers."

Opening this weekend

Last Night in Soho

Antlers

Last weekend's box office

Dune — $41 million Halloween Kills — $14.5 million No Time To Die — $12.2 million Venom: Let There Be Carnage — $9.3 million Ron's Gone Wrong — $7.3 million The Addams Family 2 — $4.4 million The Last Duel — $2.0 million Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — $2.0 million The French Dispatch — $1.3 million









