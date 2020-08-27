9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: August 28-30

No matter where you live in Colorado, there's a safe way to have a fun weekend.

COLORADO, USA — The final weekend of August is here! With temperatures back down to the upper 80s, it's the perfect time to safely attend a farmers' market, explore an outdoor bridal show, visit an e-cycling event or go for a quiet hike at the local park.

If you're looking to stay inside, there are some unique online streaming and virtual events that will take place this weekend only.

Remember when you head out, always wear a mask and maintain social distancing from other groups. Be safe and have a great weekend!

DENVER — TEDxMileHigh will hold its first-ever free, virtual event on Saturday. The online event will feature eight presenters and will explore new ideas rising in science, art, health, poetry and activism. "TEDxMileHigh: Rise" will bring the experience of a world-class TED Talks event to a free virtual space for the first time. The showcase of ideas from Colorado's leading thinkers will take place Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees can register for free online.

THORNTON — One of Colorado's biggest bridal shows is headed outside! The Outdoor Colorado Bridal Show will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside of the DoubleTree by Hilton at 83 E. 120th Avenue. Enjoy the sunshine and social distancing while you plan the wedding of your dreams. There will be local wedding vendors, prize giveaways, show-only discounts and more. Safety procedures include mask requirements for all attendees, booths and people will be kept six-feet apart, aisles will be one-way and hand sanitizer will be made available. Admission is $10 at the door or free if you register online.

COLORADO — One of the best things about Colorado summers are the farmers' markets. The food is seasonal and locally grown, so you know it’s fresh. Colorado's farmers' markets are operating this summer with new safety guidelines in place. Vendors and attendees should be wearing masks and gloves. Farmers' markets also allow fewer people inside, samples aren't allowed, reusable bags are banned at some markets and most vendors are using a touchless payment system. A list of markets can be found at Colorado.gov.

COLORADO — Movies are back! Ending a five-month pandemic closure, Cinemark will reopen all of its nine Colorado movie theaters by Friday, Aug. 28. Marcus Theatres will also reopen its Aurora Movie Tavern on Friday, Aug. 28. Harkins Theatres' Arvada 14 and Northfield 18 will also reopen Friday, Aug. 28. Finally, AMC Theatres has opened most of its Colorado theaters.

MORRISON — Film on the Rocks is back at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with a first-of-its-kind, drive-in movie experience. Denver Arts & Venue is showing classic films on an LED screen located in the Red Rocks Lower South Lot 2 parking area with audio delivered via a designated FM radio frequency. Tickets cost $59.50 per vehicle, per evening. This weekend you can catch Ferris Bueller's Day Off on Thursday, Robocop on Friday, Jurassic Park on Saturday and Field of Dreams on Sunday.

COLORADO — Rock fans, this is for you. The first Metallica concert in 2020 will be shown at drive-ins across the U.S. and Canada on Saturday. The first in a series of "Encore Drive-In Nights," organizers said this one-night-only event promises a full Metallica set and will "go down as one of the most unique and memorable Metallica experiences of all time." The event will also include a special guest performance by Three Days Grace. Click/tap here for details.

COLORADO — Even though Denver Broncos Training Camp is closed to in-person viewing this year, fans can get an even closer look at camp this weekend. "Inside Broncos Training Camp," a two-hour special from Broncos practice at Empower Field at Mile High, will air Saturday at 7 p.m. on KTVD Channel 20 — 657 or 5 on Xfinity.

The special will be hosted by Rod Mackey, Mike Klis and Chad Brown. There will be interviews with Broncos players, Broncos General Manager John Elway, Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio, 2020 Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater and more.

The special will also be streamed on 9NEWS.com, the 9NEWS app and the 9NEWS streaming platforms for those in the Denver viewing area.

COLORADO — 9NEWS and the Denver Broncos will re-broadcast the 2015 AFC Championship Game between the Broncos and New England Patriots at 6 p.m. Sunday on KTVD Channel 20 — 657 or 5 on Xfinity. The game will also be streamed on 9NEWS.com, the 9NEWS app and the 9NEWS streaming platforms for those in the Denver viewing area.

AURORA — It's the perfect weekend to clear out those old electronics you've been putting off. The City of Aurora is holding an e-cycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at two locations: the Central Facilities Recycling Station at 13646 E. Ellsworth Avenue and the Tallyn’s Reach Library at 23911 E. Arapahoe Road. Most electronic items including desktop computers, laptops, cell phones, tablets, gaming equipment, consumer electronics and similar are accepted. A fee of $5 will be charged per household dropping off. For more information, visit AuroraGov.org/Recycle.

