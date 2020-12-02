COLORADO, USA — After a four-year absence, outdoor hockey returns to Colorado this weekend.

The Colorado Avalanche will host the Los Angeles Kings for an outdoor stadium game in Colorado Springs. Even if you don't have tickets to the big game, you can still attend a free fan festival or watch the game on 9NEWS. The Air Force Falcons and Colorado College Tigers will also compete at Falcon Stadium on Monday.

Several annual celebrations are back this weekend including Loveland's Sweetheart Festival, Vail's Legacy Days, Creede's Cabin Fever Daze, and Bighorn Sheep Day at Garden of the Gods.

From comedy, bluegrass, mariachi, grilled cheese, and whiskey festivals to model train fairs, expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this Presidents' Day weekend.

> Have an event tip? Send it here.

NHL

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2020 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will bring outdoor hockey and fan festivities to Colorado this weekend. The game between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings will be played Saturday at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. The Truly Hard Seltzer NHL PreGame Fan Festival will entertain fans of all ages from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Country star Sam Hunt will perform during the first intermission. The game also airs at 6 p.m. on 9NEWS. From parking, ridesharing, and tickets, here's everything you need to know about Saturday's NHL spectacular.

RELATED: NHL Stadium Series Outdoor Game: Ticket, parking, fan fest information

Richard Haro Photography

LOVELAND — The “Sweetheart City” gets sweeter for Valentine’s Day with the 2nd annual Loveland Sweetheart Festival. The two-day festival begins Friday at downtown Loveland’s new Foundry Plaza with free fun for the entire family. The festival will have a love lock sculpture, palace of sweets, community mural art project, light show, beer and wine garden, face painting, photo booth, Spectra Circus performers, food, drinks, live music and more. For a full schedule of Sweetheart Festival events, visit VisitLovelandCO.org. The Sweetheart Classic 4 Miler race begins Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Vail Resorts

VAIL — The four-day Vail Legacy Days celebration begins Friday with the 10th Mountain Legacy Parade. Skiers dressed in traditional 10th Mountain Division Ski Trooper uniforms will perform a Torchlight Ski Down to the base of Gondola One followed by a parade of military veterans. Festivities, planned through Monday, include a Black Hawk Helicopter Landing on Saturday. For a complete Vail Legacy Days schedule, visit Vail.com.

CREEDE — The town of Creede is holding its Cabin Fever Daze this Presidents' Day weekend. Events scheduled for Saturday and Sunday include ice skating, ice sculptures, bonfires, curling competitions, art gallery openings, live improv theatre and more. For a full schedule of events, visit Creede.com.



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — This Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the Steamboat Light the Night Celebration will feature six hot air balloons illuminating the Mountain Village. Night skiing will be available, and the Village’s restaurants will be serving dinner and drinks. Friday’s celebration culminates with a firework display and torchlight display.

WINTER PARK — Winter Park Resort’s Fireworks & Family Fest is this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The free event offers an amazing firework display following sunset. There will also be a s’mores bar, prize giveaways, and live music by the Honey Hounds.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 15th annual Bighorn Sheep Day celebrates Colorado's state mammal and hopefully you'll be able to catch a glimpse of one in the stunning setting of Garden of the Gods. The day will include wildlife viewing stations with shuttle bus access, nature walks, nature presentations, youth crafts, live animals, games and more. The family-fun begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

RELATED: A guide on how to react to every animal you might see on a Colorado trail

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

DENVER & COLORADO SPRINGS — Creator and original host Joel Hodgson brings Mystery Science Theatre 3000 Live’s "The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour" to Colorado this weekend. The live show features the world’s greatest movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy, as they take audiences on a rollercoaster ride through some of the cheesiest movies ever made. The final tour from Hodgson will stop at Denver’s Buell Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday when the guys will be watching “No Retreat, No Surrender.” The crew will then view “Circus of Horrors” at 6 p.m. Sunday at Colorado Springs’ Pikes Peak Center.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

DENVER — Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Cynthia Erivo visits Denver this weekend to salute the legendary music of Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Etta James, Billie Holiday, and Ella Fitzgerald. The two-time Academy Award nominee will perform with the Colorado Symphony this Saturday at 7:30 pm. at Boettcher Concert Hall. Tickets to hear the Harriett star give voice to the music made famous by the greatest singers of all time are sold at ColoradoSymphony.org.

Getty Images

DENVER — Your Colorado Symphony will perform some of the greatest romantic music in the orchestral repertoire in “A Symphonic Valentine.” Soprano Laquita Mitchell will help bring to life spectacular works from Mozart, Arlen, Puccini, Gershwin, Strauss, Tchaikovsky and more. The performance takes place Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Boettcher Concert Hall. Visit ColoradoSymphony.org for tickets.

DENVER — The Denver Young Artists Orchestra and the Colorado Symphony will join forces for a concert this Sunday at Boettcher Concert Hall. The “Side By Side” performance features Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain and Pictures at an Exhibition, as well as Nielsen’s Flute Concerto. ColoradoSymphony.org is the place for tickets to Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. performance at Denver’s Boettcher Concert Hall.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Philharmonic Orchestra toasts the golden age of jazz and swing with two performances of “The Spirit of Prohibition” this weekend. Conducted by Thomas Wilson, the orchestra will bring life to the music of Irving Berlin, Louis Armstrong, and other legends at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Colorado Springs’ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, visit CSPhilharmonic.org.

GOLDEN — Jefferson Symphony Orchestra will hold its Winter Concert this Sunday at the Green Center at Colorado School of Mines. The 3 p.m. concert will salute the music of William Grant Still, known as “the Dean” of African American composers and a major cultural contributor to the Harlem Renaissance. Tickets are sold online at JeffSymphony.org.

PARKER — Parker Symphony Orchestra presents a concert of symphonic works, all of which were composed by women, this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the PACE Center. Visit Tickets.ParkerArts.org for tickets and details.

AURORA — Explore the exciting wonders of the solar system with the entire family during the free Aurora Symphony’s A Space Odyssey concert. There is a performance in Brighton on Saturday at The Armory Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. and two performances on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

BOULDER — Acclaimed all-vocal rock group Face Vocal Band and the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra unite for a performance Saturday at CU's Macky Auditorium. Planned selections include works by Simon and Garfunkel, The Turtles, Alice Merton, Leonard Cohen, Christopher Tin and more. For tickets, visit BoulderPhil.org.

Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

DENVER — Wings Over the Rockies will be transported back to the 80s and 90s on Saturday for a night of drinks, dancing and fun. The 80s vs. 90s Dance will feature a themed arcade, incredible food samples from Denver’s top caterers, silent disco, vintage technology, open cockpits, music from three DJs and more. Proceeds from the dance will benefit the non-profit Wings Over the Rockies. All ages are welcome at the dance, which runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Visit WingsMuseum.org to reserve your tickets.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

DENVER — Two spectacular new IMAX films open Friday at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Into America’s Wild 3D, which will play through Sept. 17, is an unforgettable cross-country adventure into the hidden wonders of America from the coasts of Oregon to the wilds of Alaska and the canyons of the southwest to the hills of the Appalachian Trail. The IMAX films follows a journey through America’s scenic byways, ancient homelands and hidden trails. Dinosaurs of Antarctica 3D introduces audiences to the amazing and bizarre prehistoric creatures that inhabited Antarctic forests and swamps hundreds of millions of years ago. The IMAX film follows a team of paleoecologists who chart the continent’s transformation from warm and biodiverse to a frozen desert today. Tickets to both new IMAX movies are available at DMNS.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ESTES PARK — Dedicated railroaders from Colorado and Wyoming will be showing their craftsmanship at the Stanley Fairgrounds Event Center Complex on Saturday and Sunday at the 23rd annual Rails in the Rockies show. Explore model railroad layouts from the steam age to the present time at this annual event organized by the Estes Valley Model Railroaders. There will be plenty of activities for kids too. For more information visit RailsintheRockies.org.

11 Creative; Mile High Grilled Cheese and Beer Festival

DENVER — If the idea of gourmet, chef-inspired twists on grilled cheese intrigues you, the Mile High Grilled Cheese & Beer Fest is your ticket this weekend. Local chefs and restaurants will be competing for the title of best grilled cheese in town. The fest runs Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. under outdoor tents at Runway 35 at 8868 E. 47th Ave. Mile High Grilled Cheese & Beer Fest tickets are sold online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hotel Elegante Conference & Event Center in Colorado Springs is the site of Saturday's Colorado Whiskey Tasting Festival. The festival offers music, hors-d'oeuvres, vendors and unlimited sampling of whiskeys from around the world and Colorado. Tickets are sold at ColoradoWhiskeyTastingFestival.com.

Thinkstock by Getty

DENVER — The 4th annual Colorado Statewide Mariachi Workshop and Festival takes place Saturday. Guest artists include Chuy Hernandez, John Contreras, Rebecca Gonzales, members of Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra, Dr. Lorenzo A. Trujillo, and more. The workshop will be at the King Concert Hall on the Auraria Campus. Sessions and rehearsals are scheduled throughout Saturday with an evening concert at 7 p.m. Visit MSUDenver.edu for all the details.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

NORTHGLENN — The 35th annual Midwinter Bluegrass Festival kicks off Friday at the Northglenn Ramada Plaza. The three-day festival features The Seldom Scene, High Fidelity, Price Sisters Band, Slocan Ramblers, Wood Belly, Greg Blake, Gary Cook & the Bar D Wranglers, Turkeyfoot, Bluegrass Patriots, Ms Amy & The Jet Set, and more. The Midwinter Bluegrass Festival runs Friday to Sunday. Tickets will be sold at the gate.

Telluride Comedy Fest

TELLURIDE — The 21st annual Telluride Comedy Fest runs Thursday to Sunday. The schedule is packed with some of the funniest comedians including Jason Mantzoukas, Seth Morris, Paul Scheer, Rob Huebel, Natasha Leggero, Moshe Kasher, Nick Kroll, Anna Drezen and more. Tickets for the Telluride Comedy Fest are sold at SheridanOperaHouse.com.

AP

DENVER — Who will be top dog in Colorado? The Colorado Kennel Club Dog Show runs Friday to Sunday at the National Western Complex. Agility trials, obedience trials, 4-H dog workshops, flyball demos, dock diving competitions, barn hunts, health clinic and much more are scheduled between Thursday and Monday. The Colorado Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show, where 175 dog breeds compete in elimination events until they meet for Best in Show, are set for Sunday. For a full schedule of events, visit ColoradoKennelClub.org.

RELATED: Siba the standard poodle wins best in show at Westminster Kennel Club

Thinkstock by Getty

BRIGHTON — The 21st annual Great Backyard Bird Count begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Barr Lake State Park. The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies and Barr Lake State Park host the kid-friendly event to teach the importance of being a "citizen scientist" while exploring what local birds are "toughing out the winter" in Brighton.

RELATED: 100+ bald eagles counted in minutes at Colorado park

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BRIGHTON — Are you — or someone you know — tying the knot in 2020? The Colorado Bridal Show is a one-stop shop for wedding planning, gowns, flowers, samples, prizes and more. The Colorado Bridal Show takes place Sunday at the Omni Hotel & Resort on Interlocken Boulevard. Show tickets are $10 at the door or $7 when purchased online.

RELATED: Don't get scammed when you order those Valentine's Day flowers

RELATED: Valentine's Day food deals for couples, singles and all the rest

Colorado Mammoth

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth are back in action this Saturday at Pepsi Center. The Mammoth (4-6) host the San Diego Seals (3-5) at 7:30 p.m. "Valentine’s Day at the Loud House" and party pack tickets are sold at AltitudeTickets.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado College and Air Force men's ice hockey teams will meet in the "Faceoff at Falcon Stadium" on Monday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for $25 at AFTickets.com. Parking is $10 and can also be purchased online. The college programs will also play at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at CCTigers.com/Tickets.

> Have an event tip? Send it here.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CASTLE ROCK — The 8th annual Castle Rock Bull Riding Challenge will be held Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds indoor arena. The family-friendly event features a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. show. More than 100 bulls will buck and be individually scored no matter if the rider stays on for the required eight seconds. While the bull riders compete, guests can learn about bucking bulls, how they are cared for, the equipment that is used, training and more. There will also be a mechanical bull, pony rides and food vendors.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ARVADA & LONGMONT — Heart Throb Runs are scheduled on Saturday in Arvada and Longmont. Runners, walkers and joggers are welcome at the 5K events at the post-Valentine's Day races. The Arvada Heart Throb begins at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park with charity proceeds benefiting Community Table. The Longmont Heart Throb will be held at Sandstone Ranch Community Park with a food drive for Outreach United Resource (OUR Center). Race registration can be completed at HeartThrobRun.com.

FRUITA — The 13th annual Sweet Heart Run is hosted by the City of Fruita and Family Health West for National Heart Health Month. The event on Saturday offers 5K run and walk as well as a 10K run. The races will begin at 10 a.m. on the northside of the Fruita Community Center. Race registration can be completed online.

Kremmling Area Chamber of Commerce

KREMMLING — The 23rd annual Wolford Mountain Reservoir Ice Fishing Contest takes place Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The ice fishing event features a grand prize of $5,000 as well as hourly big fish prizes and other awards. Contest registration can be completed at the Kremmling Chamber of Commerce or at KremmlingChamber.com.

PINE — Have you ever wanted to try ice fishing, but don't know where to start? Colorado Parks and Wildlife will hold Introduction to Ice Fishing on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Staunton State Park. Register online here.

LAKE GEORGE — Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Ice Fishing 101 seminar at Eleven Mile State Park runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The clinic will introduce gear, safety, tips and location tips. Families and children are encouraged to attend.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CRIPPLE CREEK — The 13th annual Cripple Creek Ice Festival runs through Sunday. “Carver’s Choice” is the theme of this year’s festival which offers live, professional ice sculpting along the streets of Cripple Creek, plus sculptures just for kids with slides and an ice maze. There will also be live music, specialty cocktails, a beer garden and more.

DILLON — The famous ice castles in Dillon return are back for a third year. The castles are located in six cities across North America and include LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and more. Tickets to see the unique creations are sold at IceCastles.com.

> Have an event tip? Send it here.



Getty Images/iStockphoto

COLORADO — There's no better way to celebrate the winter season than by soaking in the atmosphere at an outdoor ice rink in Colorado. Whether you're with your family, friends, kids or alone on your lunch break, take a moment to visit an ice rink near you and become a kid again for a half hour or more. Here's a map and list of some of the festive outdoor ice-skating rinks in Colorado this year.

RELATED: Outdoor ice rinks across Colorado this winter

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

DENVER — KYGO's Fan Jam Series presents Valentine’s Day with Eli Young Band at Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium on Friday.

DENVER — 106.7 The Bull presents Valentine’s Day with Randy Houser at Denver’s Grizzly Rose on Friday.

DENVER — Channel 93.3 presents Silversun Pickups with Eliza & The Delusionals at Denver’s Odgen Theatre on Friday.

BROOMFIELD — Oysterhead featuring Trey Anastasio, Les Claypool and Stewart Copeland perform at Broomfield’s 1st Bank Center on Friday and Saturday.

DENVER — Global Dance, Amplitude, Reload, and Awesome Factory present Jauz with Habstrakt and Tynan at Denver’s Mission Ballroom on Saturday.

DENVER — Global Dance, Awesome Factory, & Party Guru present Dom Dolla x Sonny Fodera with Cassian, Freddy Rule at Denver’s Mission Ballroom on Sunday.

Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.







Have a fantastic weekend!









RELATED: Valentine's Day food deals for couples, singles and all the rest

RELATED: 9NEWSLETTER: Top stories curated daily for you

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories