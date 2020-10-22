9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: October 23-25

As frigid temperatures arrive in Colorado, virtual options offer the perfect excuse to stay indoors this chilly October weekend.

COLORADO, USA — A cold winter blast will arrive this weekend causing many of our yellow leaves to fall and our winter sweaters to come out of the closet.

A mixture of outdoor and indoor events are planned across Colorado this weekend. The Denver Film Festival and Loveland's Rialto Theater will each present virtual celebrations giving Coloradans the perfect excuse to stay inside.

Remember if you do head outside to pick up your pumpkin or visit an autumn festival or haunted house, always wear a mask and maintain social distancing from other groups.

COLORADO — The 43rd Denver Film Festival (DFF) will be available online for film lovers across Colorado from Thursday, Oct. 22 through Nov. 8. The 2020 edition of the popular film festival will be accessible through use of Denver Film's Virtual Cinema platform available to screen at denverfilm.org and by downloading the Denver Film app for Roku TV or Apple TV. Festival organizers said the expanded 18-day festival will present more than 100 titles including local, national and international cinema, panel discussions, tributes and achievement awards.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday, Oct. 24 is the final day to pick out your pumpkin at the Miners' Pumpkin Patch at the historic Reynolds Ranch House. With pumpkins picked fresh from Pueblo, tractor-pulled hayrides, hay maze and slide, there are plenty of family-friendly activities. Tickets are $10 and include a pumpkin and the activities.

COLORADO — The Foundation Fighting Blindness will host its Colorado Virtual VisionWalk on Saturday, Oct. 24. The event is an opportunity for supporters to come together virtually to raise awareness and funds for the Foundation’s mission of finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases. VisionWalk participants are encouraged to walk on a treadmill, go on a socially-distanced walk outdoors or host a virtual meeting with team members. Join the National Virtual VisionWalk on Saturday at VisionWalk.org.

DENVER — The Donut Dash 5K is the race that ends with donuts. The event will be held Sunday, Oct. 25 at Denver's City Park. All finishers get a medal, race shirt and can indulge in post-race food and donuts. Waves will start the race between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. A virtual option is also available at ColoradoRunnerEvents.com.

LOVELAND — The Loveland Opera Theatre will deliver an evening of Rodgers and Hammerstein as they present their live-streaming Rodgers and Hammerstein Jubilee concert on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. from the historic Rialto Theater stage. The performance will feature soloists Emily Morris and Anna Piper, sopranos; Dana Kinney and Caitlin Moore, mezzo-sopranos; Nathan Snyder, tenor; and Schyler Vargas, baritone along with the Loveland Opera Theatre Chorus who will perform virtually. The live stream will be delivered for free at RialtoTheaterCenter.org.

DENVER — Halloween is not canceled at Denver Zoo. The annual Boo at the Zoo: Storybook Safari is open through next Sat., Oct. 31. The zoo’s 80-acre, mostly-outdoor campus comes to life with costumed characters, enchanting animal experiences and festive seasonal food fit for a king or queen. For tickets, visit DenverZoo.org.

COLORADO — With one week to Halloween, this might be the perfect weekend to visit a haunted house. HellScream Haunted House and Haunted Mines Haunted House are located in Colorado Springs. The 13th Floor Haunted House and Frightmare Compound are two popular favorites in Denver. The spooky attractions have made numerous changes to keep customers and staff safe this year, starting with masks requirements, reduced capacity and sanitizing stations.

LITTLETON — If you're looking for a festive fall tradition, consider the corn maze at Chatfield Farms. The seven-acre maze is perfect for adults, while the little ones can explore the corn mini-maze. The Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms will be open at various times through Sat., Oct. 31. Tickets must be purchased online at BotanicGardens.org. Masks are required and Halloween masks and costumes are not permitted.

LASALLE — Autumn celebrations continue this weekend at Colorado's Fritzler Farm Park. The park features more than 15 attractions, in addition to its famous corn maze. Find fun with pedal go-carts, a pumpkin patch, sunflowers, a slide mountain and barrel train, pumpkin cannon, corn spinner, beer garden, antique farm equipment, photo ops and more. The farm is open weekends through Halloween. Tickets can be purchased at FritzlerFarmPark.com.

LOVELAND — Adults and children alike will enjoy hunting for 33 artistic scarecrows located around Loveland. Meticulously-designed scarecrows have been placed all around Loveland from downtown to Centerra and everywhere in between. You can access an interactive Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt map online or pick up a printed map at the Loveland Visitors Center or downtown Loveland to begin their hunt. The hunt is open until Saturday, Oct. 31. You can also enter to win prizes by sharing your scarecrow photos using #LovelandScarecrow, or submitting to an online form.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos are on a two-game winning streak and are back in town this weekend to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs have won the last four consecutive AFC West Division titles thanks in part to their 9-game winning streak against the Broncos. The Broncos (2-3) and Chiefs (5-1) kick off at 2:25 p.m. at a chilly, chilly Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

