9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: September 11-13

No matter where you live in Colorado, there's a safe way to have a great September weekend.

COLORADO, USA — This weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy socially-distant events including the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo, Greeley Oktobrewfest, Denver Modern Home Show, New American Arts Festival, Chalk Across Centennial and more.

There are some unique online streaming and virtual events that will take place this weekend only including the Denver Art Museum Friendship Powwow and the Heroes and Villains Team Hope Walk/Run.

Remember when you head out, always wear a mask and maintain social distancing from other groups. Be safe and have a fantastic September weekend!

> Have an event you'd like to see in 9Things? Send it our way.

COLORADO — The Denver Art Museum's 31st Annual Friendship Powwow is going virtual on Saturday, Sept. 12. The powwow is one of the Denver Art Museum’s longest running events. The event will feature a dance competition, explainers about different powwow dance styles, an in-depth look at dance regalia, cooking demonstration and crafts for sale. The Friendship Powwow will be available on Facebook and YouTube.

GREELEY — The Greeley Oktobrewfest opened Wednesday and continues through Friday on downtown Greeley’s 8th and 9th Street plazas. This year’s scaled-back event features German food, games and live music from Jim Ehrlich’s “Polka Mates” on Thursday and annual favorites "Randy Eckhart and the Dutch Hop Music Makers" on Friday. Instead of a big event at Lincoln Park, this year's Greeley OktoBREWfest is spread over three nights with safely-distanced outside tables and mask requirements. Greeley Oktobrewfest continues Thursday, Sept. 10 and Friday, Sept. 11 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

COLORADO — The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will hold its annual Heroes and Villains Team Hope Walk/Run virtually on Saturday, Sept. 12. The fundraising event brings together thousands of families, friends, coworkers, neighbors and communities to walk together to support HDSA's fight to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s Disease and their families. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their favorite superhero and villain costume and walk in their driveway, neighborhood, house or treadmill. Registration can be completed online.

CENTENNIAL — Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the vote to create Centennial with local chalk artists throughout the city this weekend. Chalk artists will be developing amazing pieces of art while listening to live music at the The Streets at SouthGlenn, Halfpenny Brewing Company, IKEA Centennial and Two22 Brewery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines in place.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — The City of Greenwood Village hosts Art on the Green, a safely-curated, all-Colorado art fair, on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This event has taken a safety-first approach and will include 50 artists booths, food trucks and visitors and step inside the Curtis Center for the Arts to see the 37th Annual All Colorado Art Show. To see the safety precautions and for more information about the event, visit greenwoodvillage.com.

AURORA — The New American Arts Festival is a three-day event that celebrates Diversity and Inclusivity. The event runs Friday, Sept. 11 to Sunday, Sept. 13 with live performances at Aurora's outdoor Fletcher Plaza and virtual performances from inside Aurora's Vintage Theatre. Friday's virtual program opens at 5:30 p.m. with a special performance by Yo-Yo Ma. The festival will have programs in theatre, dance, puppetry, magic, music, spoken word, drag, rap and more. The New American Arts Festival is free and open to the public. Check out the full schedule online.

COLORADO — The Commonwheel Artists’ 46th Annual Labor Day Art Festival will be held virtually through Sunday, Sept. 13. You can shop for beautiful fine art, photographs, handmade pottery or jewelry, and more, but from the safety of your home. Virtual artists’ booths will link to artists’ websites where you can buy directly from them. Purchases will be shipped to your door. To learn more, go to commonwheel.com/virtual-festival.

GREELEY — The RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo is the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's (PRCA) national championship. The top cowboys from the 12 PRCA Circuits, across the United States, Canada and Mexico, will compete in each of the seven traditional rodeo events for $500,000 plus prizes. To ensure the safety of guests at the Stampede Arena in Greeley, seating has been divided into separate pods with designated restrooms, entrances and food and beverage. Seating will also be limited with extra spacing with three empty seats between groups and every other row remaining empty. Guests are also asked to wear masks and high-touch services will be sanitized often. Visit GreeleyStampede.org for tickets and details.

WESTMINSTER — Monarch Butterflies return to Colorado this month when millions of the iconic critters migrate south from Canada and the United States to Mexico, directly through Colorado. Denver's Butterfly Pavilion will celebrate this phenomenon with Monarch Magic, opening Sunday, Sept. 13, when the public can experience hundreds of monarch butterflies up close in their indoor tropical conservatory. Guests can learn how Butterfly Pavilion has been designed as a way station for the annual migration and how the animals are tagged and tracked during their 3,000-mile journey. Special Monarch Magic tickets are now on sale and will only be available while supplies last and must be reserved in advance online. Monarch Magic continues through Wednesday, Sept. 30.

BOULDER — Tthe City of Boulder and the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History are celebrating the Boulder Pollinator Appreciation Month with a free virtual festival on Saturday, Sept.12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The virtual festival will feature workshops and tips from experts about pollinators, gardening, native plants, growing local food and improving the landscaping for people and for pollinators, kids' activities and more. To learn more about Pollinator Appreciation Month and for a full list of event details, please visit www.BeeBoulder.org.

THORNTON — The Denver Modern Home Show will hold its first showcase at the Denver Premium Outlets this weekend. The show features top home improvement specialists offering advice, price quotes, new products and design tips to assist you with your home improvement needs. The Denver Modern Home Show runs Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

ANTONITO — The Cumbres & Toltec is a National Historic Landmark that moves – a completely authentic steam railroad ride through the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and New Mexico. One of the nation’s most scenic train is particularly gorgeous in the fall as it steams past thousands of colorful aspen trees. This year, due to social distancing, passengers will have more room to spread out than ever before. All the train windows open to let in the fresh Rocky Mountain air and extra open air gondola cars are added to every train. Fall rides are popular and with reduced service in 2020, they do sell out, so book early to avoid disappointment at www.cumbrestoltec.com.

> Have an event you'd like to see in 9Things? Send it our way.