COLORADO, USA — The National Western Stock Show is back for a second weekend and the annual Colorado Indian Market, Estes Park Winter Festival, and Denver Boat Show return this January weekend.

If you're looking for affordable family fun, check out the Denver Zoo on Saturday — admission is free! Don't forget about your New Year's resolutions, there are several refreshing 5K and 10K runs — because there's certainly more to do this weekend than watch football. Check out one of these fun events across Colorado this blustery January weekend.

National Western Stock Show

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show is underway in the Mile High City. A tradition since 1906, this part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage. Whether you're a native Coloradan or a transplant to the Centennial State, you can't miss this annual event, which runs through Sunday, Jan. 26 at the National Western Complex and Denver Coliseum at I-70 and Brighton Blvd. You haven’t experienced Denver until you’ve experienced the National Western Stock Show.

ESTES PARK — Celebrate the winter season in Estes Park with a two-day festival featuring live entertainment, retail and craft vendors, craft brewers, face painting, chili cook-off, silent disco, photo booth, inflatables, local food trucks and more. The Estes Park Winter Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Estes Park Events Center from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

DENVER — The 39th annual Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest will bring 200 of the country's top juried artists and craftsmen to the Denver Mart this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In addition to southwestern, Native American and western art, the show will have festive foods and live entertainment from Michael Martin Murphey, Inka Gold, Sage Cornelius, and pow-wow style dances. There will also be free kids craft activities and live birds of prey. Tickets — good for all three days — are available at the door and kids under 12 are free.

Denver Boat Show

DENVER — The 35th annual Denver Boat Show arrives this weekend at the Colorado Convention Center. The show is Colorado's largest boat show with 250,000 square feet of personal watercraft, fishing boats, cruisers, runabouts, pontoon boats, wakeboard and surf boats and all the newest 2020 boating accessories. Attendees can bring a non-perishable food item to the Colorado Convention Center box office for $2 off show admission. Tickets and coupons are also available at DenverBoatShow.com.

MORRISON — Celebrate the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven with the Colorado Symphony at this special performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The intimate, indoor Red Rocks local set is the first-ever collaboration with the Colorado Symphony. The event will have local Colorado musicians, themed menus for a full dinner buffet and cash bars. Beethoven on the Rocks begins at 4 p.m. Sunday with tickets sold at AXS.com.

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony is excited to perform the classics and hits made famous by Arthur Fiedler at this weekend's celebration in the tradition of the Boston Pops. Saturday's tribute features Colorado Symphony Principal Tuba Stephen Dombrowski and Principal Contrabassoon Roger Soren. Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. concert at Boettcher Concert Hall are sold at ColoradoSymphony.org.

LONGMONT — A one-day shopping extravaganza will call the Boulder County Fairgrounds "home" this weekend. The 26th annual Super Duper Garage Sale takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $4 and kids 12 and under are free.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Home & Landscaping Show offers hundreds of new ideas and products to help you renovate and update your home. Vendors will be at the Colorado Springs Event Center from Friday to Sunday with the latest advice and trends in kitchen and bathroom remodeling, organization ideas, fireplace updates, sun room additions and more. Expert advice can be found in windows, doors, siding, decks, roofing, guttering, garage additions and more.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

DENVER — Two new IMAX films are set to open at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science this weekend. Hidden Pacific 3D and Amazon Adventure 3D, which open Thursday, are the newest productions on the gigantic, Phipps IMAX Theater screen. IMAX tickets are available at the museum's ticket windows or DMNS.org.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

DENVER — You Lost Me, the newest production from the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, opens Friday. The Eugene O’Neill National Playwrights Festival finalist is "a poetic, wistful and bright new drama that reminds us that every moment holds the opportunity to change everything." You Most Me plays the Ricketson Theatre through Sunday, Feb. 23. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Fort Collins Lincoln Center for the Performing and Visual Arts

FORT COLLINS — OpenStage Theatre's newest production opens this weekend at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center for the Performing and Visual Arts. The true(ish) history of an 1869 expedition when a one-armed captain and an insane (but loyal) crew set out to chart the course of the Colorado River, Men on Boats was an off-Broadway sensation. Men on Boats opens Friday at 7:30 p.m. and runs through Saturday, Feb. 15. For tickets, head to LCTix.com.

GOLDEN — The 31st annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering has been a Colorado tradition since 1989. The event, which celebrates the poetry that began from workers on cattle drives and ranches, continues Thursday to Sunday at the American Mountaineering Center in Golden. This weekend's lineup includes Vic Anderson, Floyd Beard, Patty Clayton, Doris Daley, Thatch Elmer, Skip Gorman, Brenn Hill, Terry Nash, Lindy Simmons and many more. Tickets are available online.

DENVER — Are you — or someone you know — tying the know in 2020? The Colorado Bridal Show is your one-stop shop for wedding planning, gowns, flowers, samples, prizes and more. The second Colorado Bridal Show of the year will take place Sunday at the Hyatt Regency Tech Center. Show tickets can be purchased online.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche continue their home series with games on Thursday and Saturday at Pepsi Center. The Avs will host the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. Thursday and the St. Louis Blues at 1 p.m. Saturday. For tickets, check out AltitudeTickets.com.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets continue their battle for the top spot in the NBA's Western Conference when they take on the Indiana Pacers this Sunday. Jamal Murray, Malik Beasley, Nikola Jokić, Will Barton, Paul Millsap and the Nuggets tip off with the Pacers at 5 p.m. at Pepsi Center. Grab your tickets at AltitudeTickets.com.

COLORADO — There's no better way to celebrate the winter season than by soaking in the atmosphere at an outdoor ice rink in Colorado. Whether you're with your family, friends, kids or alone on your lunch break, take a moment to visit an ice rink near you and become a kid again for a half hour or more. Here's a map and list of some of the festive outdoor ice skating rinks in Colorado this 2019-20 winter.

LOUISVILLE — If you're looking to keep your New Year's resolutions at least through January, head to Louisville for one of these fun races this Sunday. With a half marathon, 5K and 10K, there's a length for all skill levels. The races will be held at Coal Creek Golf Course on Dillon Road. All participants will receive a long-sleeved t-shirt and finisher's medal. You can register online here.

DENVER — The Polar Bear 5K is set for a 10 a.m. start this Sunday at Denver's Washington (Wash) Park. All participants receive official Polar Bear Knit Running Gloves, finisher's medal and can enjoy post-race refreshments and treats plus get photos with Polie, the Polar Bear mascot. A free Kids Fun Run for children 8 and younger will take place just before the 5K. Polar Bear 5K registration can be completed online.

DENVER — Monkey around with the family at the Denver Zoo for a free day this Saturday! The Zoo always provides a wild time for families because there’s so much to do and see. Kids could watch the monkeys all day, right? Explore Predator Ridge populated with lions and other carnivores, the indoor rainforest Tropical Discovery, the Toyota Elephant Passage, Bear Mountain, Primate Panorama and more. Admission is free on Saturday, Jan. 18. This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

DENVER — Civil Rights Leader Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy is commemorated in Denver with what has grown to be one of the largest MLK Day celebrations in the U.S. — even larger than that of Washington D.C. The annual Marade on Monday starts at E. Colfax Ave. south of City Park. Participants strut their stuff straight west along Colfax, ending three miles later at Civic Center Park’s Greek Theater. Festivities run from 9:30 a.m. Monday until about 1 p.m. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more deals & discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.







