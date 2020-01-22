COLORADO, USA — Winter is in full swing in the Centennial State!

The annual Super Bowl of action sports, the X Games, returns to Aspen's Buttermilk Mountain with spectacular competitions that are free to attend. The "Best 16 Days in January" come to an end this weekend as the National Western Stock and Rodeo in Denver wraps up its 114th edition. Winter celebrations are planned this weekend in Alamosa, Pagosa Springs, Breckenridge and Ouray.

No matter where you live in Colorado, there's an exciting adventure waiting for you this weekend.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

ASPEN — The X Games, called the "world's best action sports, music and festival experience on snow," are back at Buttermilk Mountain from Thursday to Sunday. The weekend will showcase the world's best winter sports and athletes, and all competitions are free and open to the public. There will also be concerts from Lil Wayne, Louis The Child, The Chainsmokers and Kygo, with tickets available at XGames.com or at the on-site box office. A complete schedule of events can be found here.

National Western Stock Show

DENVER — This is the final weekend to check out the 114th National Western Stock Show, a celebration of western heritage and culture. The rodeo is one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos, and there are plenty of other entertainment options as well. The horse show is one of the largest in the country and the western trade show is Colorado's largest. Tickets and a full schedule of events can be found at NationalWestern.com. This annual event runs through Sunday.

AP Photo/Ed Andrieski

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies' Rockies Fest returns to Coors Field this Saturday. The fun, family-friendly event features autograph sessions and behind-the-scenes fan experiences with all proceeds benefiting the Colorado Rockies Foundation. Players, coaches and mascot Dinger will be on hand. The general public can buy passes to Saturday's 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. session at Rockies.com.

Visit Colorado Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS — Fruitcakes will be flying in downtown Manitou Springs on Saturday. This event for all ages features the marvelous fruitcake launch, fruitcake cornhole and a fruitcake bake-off. If you already threw your holiday fruitcake out, there will be fruitcakes available for "rent." Local bakers will be on hand competing in the "Too Good to Toss Fruitcake Bake-Off" for the title of Fruitcake King or Queen. The entire event takes place at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs on Saturday.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

FORT COLLINS — Runners, walkers, kids and dare devils can head to Horsetooth Reservoir this Saturday for a 5K run/walk and polar plunge. Proceeds from the event benefit Larimer County Dive Rescue Team. If you're not feeling that hardcore, you can still enjoy warm drinks at the post-race spectators area. Race and plunge registration can be completed at FrontRangeFreeze.com.

Rio Frio Ice Fest

ALAMOSA — Head to Alamosa for a fun, family-friendly weekend. The three-day, beach party-themed Rio Frio Ice Fest runs Friday to Sunday. Back this year are the stunning ice sculptures, the Rio Frio 5K on Ice, a fire-and-ice bonfire, a polar plunge, ice carousel, entertainment, food and more. Many of the Rio Frio Ice Fest events take place Saturday, including live ice sculpting on Main Street. The 5th Annual Rio Frio 5K on Ice, which is conducted entirely on the frozen Rio Grande, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday near Cole Park. For a full schedule of events head to RioFrioIce.com.

BRECKENRIDGE — Snow sculpture artists from around the world are competing in the 30th annual International Snow Sculpture Championships. Although sculpting ends Friday morning, there are other events as well. The masterpieces will be shown off at the awards ceremony Friday night at 6 p.m. and will be available for viewing all weekend. A grand illumination of the finished sculptures is set for 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

PAGOSA SPRINGS — The annual Winterfest in Pagosa Springs is a fun activity-packed weekend for the whole family. The festival, which runs Friday to Sunday, offers hot air balloon ascensions, sled races, cross country ski clinic, fat bike race, Barkus Parade, Penguin Plunge, BB Gun Biathlon and more. A complete Winterfest schedule can be found at PagosaChamber.com.

OURAY — For three days and four nights, Ouray is an ice climbing mecca with rookie and professional ice climbers visiting from around the world. The 25th annual Ouray Ice Festival, which runs Thursday to Sunday, offers more than 100 climbing clinics for every skill level, daily vendor exhibitions, live music, dance parties, food, silent auction and more.

AP Photo/Ed Andrieski

GOLDEN — The 6th annual UllrGrass Music & Beer Festival will run Friday to Sunday at Parfet Park in Golden. The festival features the UllrGrass All-Stars, Coral Creek, Head for the Hills, Thunder & Rain, Julian Davis & the Situation, Laney Lou & the Birddogs, Rum Creek, The Big Wu, and more. Festival-goers are encouraged to come dressed in Viking regalia and enjoy live music, performing arts and craft beer. Tickets are available at UllrGrass.com.

DENVER — Beer lovers, rejoice! The Winter Brew Fest takes place Saturday at Denver's Mile High Station. The fest celebrates craft beverages from around Colorado, live music from Stylie and Journey Girls, food and other vendors. This weekend's festival will benefit the non-profit youth organization Swallow Hill Music. VIP and general admission tickets can be purchased at DenverBrewFest.com. More than 100 beers and ciders will be featured at the indoor festival which will have two Saturday sessions.

DENVER — Denver's Bourbon and Bacon Fest returns this weekend to the McNichols Civic Center Building in downtown Denver. The fest, which runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., is a 21-and-older event with an array of specialty bourbons and unique whiskies plus tasty samples from the area's best restaurants. Bourbon and Bacon tickets can be purchased online.

Fort Collins Lincoln Center for the Performing and Visual Arts

FORT COLLINS — Gershwin’s soaring melodies will be heard in Northern Colorado this weekend with the opening of An American in Paris. The Tony Award-winning musical, inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, plays Fort Collins' Lincoln Center on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The iconic musical features the songs “I Got Rhythm,” “Liza,” “'S Wonderful,” “But Not for Me,” and “Stairway to Paradise.” Reserve your tickets at LCTix.com.

Altitude Tickets

BOULDER — One of the most quoted movies of all time, Napoleon Dynamite, will be given a special screening this weekend in Boulder. The 2004 cult classic will be screened Saturday at the Boulder Theatre, followed by a lively, freewheeling, moderated discussion with stars Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez. Tickets for the movie and conversation are available online.

Getty Images

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony returns to action this weekend to perform Rachmaninoff’s "brilliant and challenging" Third Piano Concerto. Pianist Lukáš Vondrácek makes his Colorado Symphony debut to assist in the performances which also include Copland's Suite from Billy the Kid. Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances at Boettcher Concert Hall can be purchased at ColoradoSymphony.org.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Philharmonic will return to the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts for two performances this weekend. "Four Last Songs" features the works of Weber, Strauss, and Wagner. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Snag your perfect seats at CSPhilharmonic.org.

Miners Alley Playhouse

GOLDEN — Miners Alley Playhouse’s first 2020 production, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, opens this weekend in Golden. Directed by Warren Sherril, the Tony Award-nominated play by Terrence McNally is raw, romantic, funny, touching and breathtaking. Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune opens Friday at the Miners Alley Playhouse and runs through March 1. For tickets and showtimes, visit MinersAlley.com or call 303-935-3044.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

AURORA — With original art, antiques, jewelry, clothing, handmade goods, home décor, outdoor furnishings, food, plants and more, the Simply Vintage Market is an unique, upscale pop-up market. The market will be open in Aurora at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday. You can get your tickets ahead of time online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LITTLETON — It's a perfect weekend to give your resolutions a kick start with Frosty's Frozen Five & Ten. The races start and finish at Hudson Gardens and travel along the paved Platte River Trail. All finishers receive a finisher's medal and can indulge in the post-race party with cookies, muffins, bagels and more. Runners and walkers are welcome in the races, which take place Saturday morning. Race registration can be completed at ColoradoRunnerEvents.com.

LAKEWOOD — Bear Creek Lake Park is the location of Sunday's Yeti Chase 5K/10K run. The 5K features a mostly-flat course while the 10K throws in a few Lakewood hills. All Yeti Chase participants receive a long-sleeved technical shirt and post-race goodies. Registration is available at RacingUnderground.com.

Thinkstock

ESTES PARK — The Estes Park Wedding Association Bridal Show offers a wide array of wedding needs, including venues, caterers, florists, cake bakers, wedding planners, officiants, DJs, photographers and more. The show runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the historic Stanley Hotel. You can get your tickets ahead of time at EstesParkWeddings.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LOVELAND — Now is the perfect time to start thinking about spring and summer home renovations. This weekend's Northern Colorado Home & Outdoor Show runs Friday to Sunday at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland with free admission and free parking. The expo offers information, tutorials, demonstrations, advice and services in design trends and outdoor living.

Thinkstock by Getty

COLORADO SPRINGS — North Cheyenne Canon Park is holding its annual Winter Bird Festival this weekend! The festival offers family activities, pinecone feeder-making, rock painting, bird walks and more bird-themed activities. The Winter Bird Festival runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Starsmore Visitor & Nature Center.

Getty Images

GRANBY — The 32nd annual 3 Lakes Ice Fishing Tournament, which runs Friday to Sunday, features three one-day contests at the Indian Peaks Marina. The tournament will begin with a kick-off party Thursday night with food, drinks and karaoke. Participants must register beforehand at GranbyChamber.com/Fish.

Ron Sessions Memorial Ice Golf Tournament

WALDEN — The annual Ron Sessions Memorial Ice Golf Tournament returns this Saturday in Walden. The fun event is played on the ice of Walden Reservoir each January at 8,100 feet. Tee off is set for 10 a.m. Saturday.

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

DENVER — Mile High Basketball returns this weekend for a Sunday afternoon game at Pepsi Center. Jamal Murray, Malik Beasley, Nikola Jokić, Will Barton, Paul Millsap, Michael Porter Jr. and the Nuggets host James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. General admission tickets and Family Night packages are available at AltitudeTickets.com.

Colorado Mammoth

DENVER — Your Colorado Mammoth battle the Buffalo Bandits on Saturday night at Pepsi Center. "Beach Party at the Loud House" gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to break out their Hawaiian shirts, board shorts and flip-flops for the ultimate indoor beach party. AltitudeTickets.com is the place for Mammoth tickets this weekend.

Colorado Eagles

LOVELAND — The Colorado Eagles, the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, host the San Antonio Rampage at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Loveland's Budweiser Events Center. ColoradoEagles.com is the place for tickets to the pair of games this weekend.

University of Denver Athletics

COLORADO SPRINGS — After dropping a pair of games on the road last weekend, the Colorado College men's ice hockey team returns to Broadmoor World Arena this weekend for a pair of games against Omaha. The Tigers will host the Mavericks in Colorado Springs at 7:37 p.m. Friday and 4:07 p.m. Saturday. Check out CCTigers.com for tickets.







