COLORADO, USA — Happy (almost) February!

With a country music queen and the Queen of Disco, world-class ballet and thousands of motorcycles, there's no shortage of festivals, expos, performance art and sporting events this first weekend of February.

Before you settle down on the couch for our national sports holiday this Sunday, consider one of these two dozen happenings in the Centennial State.

> Have an event tip? Send it here.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

DENVER — The national tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical opens this weekend at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. The Broadway musical reveals our Donna Summer broke through barriers to become an icon of an era and inspiration for every music diva that followed. Summer's rise from the gospel choir to the Queen of Disco is chronicled with a score of more than 20 of her classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "She Works Hard For The Money," "Bad Girls," "Last Dance," and "Hot Stuff." Summer: The Donna Summer Musical plays Denver's Buell Theatre through Sunday, Feb. 9. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Colorado Ballet

DENVER — Colorado Ballet's newest production, Peter Pan, opens Friday for a 10-day engagement at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. With spectacular new sets, costumes and special effects, the magical ballet is a high-flying adventure to Neverland where Peter Pan, Wendy, John and Michael experience pirates, Lost Boys, Captain Hook, an infamous crocodile and a bit of pixie dust. Peter Pan plays through Sunday, Feb. 9. For tickets, head to ColoradoBallet.org.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

DENVER — Seven-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Miranda Lambert returns to the Mile High City this weekend. Lambert's "The Wildcard Tour" visits Pepsi Center on Saturday with special guests Cody Johnson and LANCO. Tickets are available now at AltitudeTickets.com.

RELATED: Brett Kissel to open for Cody Johnson at Cheyenne Frontier Days

RELATED: Cheyenne Frontier Days announces 2020 lineup

Getty Images

DURANGO — Durango's winter festival is back for a 42nd year. Snowdown is a five-day celebration of winter fun and follies. The event features a family-friendly Snowdown Parade of Lights, scavenger hunt, dart tournament, karaoke, costume contest, hot wing eating contest, canine fashion show, balloon rally and mass ascension and much more. Snowdown takes place Wednesday to Sunday with the Snowdown Light Parade set for 6 p.m. Friday. Visit Snowdown.org for a complete festival schedule.

GRAND LAKE — The Wild West is the theme of Grand Lake’s Winter Carnival on Saturday. The winter celebration offers curling, snow golf, snowman contest, sled pull, sled races, human bowling, snow sculptures and more. The carnival’s Wild West Stampede Parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday concludes with fireworks over Grand Lake at 8 p.m. Visit GrandLakeChamber.com for the complete Winter Carnival schedule.

Danse Etoile Ballet

BROOMFIELD — Alice in Wonderland is the newest production from Dance Eloile Ballet. The family-friendly ballet presents Lewis Carroll's timeless story with original choreography from Marie-Jose Payannet. Follow Alice on her adventures after she falls down the rabbit hole in Alice in Wonderland, performed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Broomfield Auditorium. For tickets and showtimes, visit DanceEtoile.org.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

DENVER — The new, gripping drama twenty50 opens Friday at the Space Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Tony Meneses' new thriller tells the story of Andres Salazar running for office in 2050 in an America where Latinos are now considered part of the racial majority. The suspenseful production grapples with the future consequences of our policies today and the true cost of the American dream. Twenty50 opens Friday and plays the Space Theatre through Sunday, March 1. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Getty Images

DENVER — Your Colorado Symphony, Colorado Symphony Chorus, and vocal soloists unite for this "exuberant musical theater masterpiece" at Denver's Boettcher Concert Hall. Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance features swashbuckling buccaneers, bumbling British bobbies and frolicsome Victorian maidens performing in the original format from the New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Reserve your seats at ColoradoSymphony.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

KEYSTONE — The 9th annual Winter Bluegrass Weekend will bring acoustic roots and mountain culture to Keystone's Warren Station. The two-night lineup features talented Colorado string bands including Pick and Howl, Lonesome Days, Hot Buttered Rum, Buffalo Commons, and Rapidgrass & Head for the Hills. Friday and Saturday night tickets can be purchased online.

Ovation West Performing Arts and the Evergreen Jazz Festival

EVERGREEN — Ovation West Performing Arts and the Evergreen Jazz Festival present a special Shining Stars Concert this weekend at Evergreen's Center Stage. Mixing the music of early blues jazz masters like Bessie Smith and Louis Armstrong with the standards from Cab Calloway and Duke Ellington, the Queen City Jazz Band will delight audiences Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Visit OvationWest.org or call 303-674-4002 for tickets.

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

JOHNSTOWN — Broadway's Gothic musical thriller Jekyll & Hyde opens Thursday at the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse. With music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics from Leslie Bricusse, the musical tells the story of Dr. Henry Jekyll who accidentally creates a potion that transforms him into a murderous alter ego, Edward Hyde. Based on the story by Robert Louis Stevenson, Jekyll & Hyde has a resounding score with tunes such as “This Is The Moment,” “In His Eyes,” Someone Like You,” and “A New Life.” Tickets for Jekyll & Hyde, which plays through Sunday, March 29, are available at ColoradoCandlelight.com.

RELATED: My Chemical Romance's reunion tour to stop at Pepsi Center

Getty Images/iStockphoto

MORRISON — Although there are still two months until spring, it's never too early to catch a concert up at Red Rocks. Icelantic's 9th annual Winter on the Rocks is Friday night at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Zhu, THEY., SNBRN, and DJ Matt Cassidy. Grab your tickets at AXS.com — and bundle up!

RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2020?

Longmont Downtown Development Authority

LONGMONT — The 2nd annual Winter Walkabout Music Showcase takes place Saturday in downtown Longmont. The town will celebrate Groundhog Eve with 52 performances at 17 venues. The showcase is a full day of Longmont's best live local music, delicious food and craft beverages. Each ticket allows access to every show, plus unlocks special food and drink deals. The Winter Walkabout Music Showcase lineup includes Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene, Banshee Tree, Foxfeather, Cass Clayton, Megan Burtt, Roka Hueka, Augustus, Honeytree, and many more. Get your tickets before they sell out at DowntownLongmont.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ARVADA — Olde Town Arvada will be a chocolate-lovers paradise during Saturday's "A Chocolate Affair." The family-friendly chocolate festival offers fun activities including the Arvada Bake-Off Contest and chocolate samplings from Olde Town merchants. All proceeds from the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will benefit Ralston House Child Advocacy Center.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BRIGHTON — The 8th annual Bald Eagle Festival arrives Saturday at Barr Lake State Park. The event offers crafts for kids, life-size eagle fest construction, guided hike, and live raptor presentation for kids of all ages. The Bald Eagle Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — One of the country's largest motorcycle events returns to the Mile High City this Saturday and Sunday. The 42nd annual Colorado Motorcycle Expo features America's largest indoor motorcycle swap with over 700 booths, a bike show with vintage bikes, live music, used bike corral and more. All of the expo's events are included in the price of admission. Doors open at 9 a.m. each day at the National Western Complex. Tickets are available at ColoradoMotorcycleExpo.com.

Getty Images

COLORADO SPRINGS —"The world's largest indoor garage sale and flea market" will be open for two days this weekend at Colorado Springs' Norris Penrose Event Center. The market features more than 150 booths filled with unique and special finds. Tickets and booth rental information for the Friday and Saturday event can be found at UltimateIndoorGarageSale.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BEAVER CREEK — Join a race like no other this Sunday at Beaver Creek Resort. The resort's Snowshoe Race Series is for first-time showshoers, world-class snowshoe athletes and everyone in between. Races, which take place in 5K and 10K lengths, will be held Sunday, Feb. 2 and Sunday, March 8 at 10 a.m. Beaver Creek Snowshoe Race Series registration can be completed online.

EAGLE — Sylvan Lake State Park is the site of the 7th annual Showshoe for Peru 5K. The family-friendly community event, which helps to provide an education for youth in Peru, is open to all fitness levels and age groups. The event is set for 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration is available on site or online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Lose some sweat before the big game at the Super Bowl 5K. Denver's Wash Park is the site of Denver's largest Super Bowl Run. The event features a 5K Run & Walk as well as a Kids Fun Run. Participants should come dressed in their craziest football fan gear for the costume contest and post-race photo opportunities. The Super Bowl 5K gets underway at 10 a.m. Sunday. Race registration can be completed online.

LITTLETON — Before you settle down on the couch this Sunday, burn off some calories at the Super Sunday Fun Run 5K. The event, which is open to the whole family, takes place along the Mary Carter Greenway. Runners and walkers are encouraged to come dresses in their favorite jerseys and game attire. The Fun Run (and post-race party!) is hosted by Breckenridge Brewery Farmhouse in Littleton. Super Sunday Fun Run 5K registration can be completed online.

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 1,000 runners will take part in the 10th annual Super Half Marathon and Game Day 5K this Super Bowl Sunday. Both races start on Colorado Ave. in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs shortly after 10 a.m. The event is a fundraiser for the Pikes Peak Road Runners and PikesPeakSports.us which help to promote "running, racing and healthy living in Colorado Springs." A post-race celebration will take place at Jack Quinn's pub on Tejon St. Super Half Marathon & Game Day 5K registration can be completed online.

RELATED: Kirk Montgomery's favorite football finger sandwiches

RELATED: Budweiser Super Bowl ad celebrates 'typical Americans'

RELATED: 5 tips for throwing a great Super Bowl party

Kicker Arenacross

DENVER — Kicker Arenacross, one of the nation's top indoor motorcycle race series, features massive race course with high-bank turns and technical rhythm sections. The show also features motorcycle stunt riders jumping over 70 feet into the air in the ultimate freestyle motocross event. Kicker Arenacross invades the National Western Complex this Friday and Saturday. Grab your tickets at TicketsWest.com or at any Colorado King Soopers store.

University of Denver Athletics

DENVER — The University of Denver Pioneers men's ice hockey team returns to Magness Arena this weekend for a rematch against Minnesota Duluth. The puck drops between the Pios and Bulldogs at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cheer on the Pioneers by reserving your tickets at DenverPioneers.com.

Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

DENVER — Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum unveils its newest exhibit this weekend in Denver. "Drones: Is the Sky the Limit?" is a high-flying examination of the past, present, and future of remotely-controlled pilotless aircraft. What new risks will drones pose to privacy and personal safety? Will humans continue to make the critical decisions in homeland defense, home use and entertainment, or will computers take over the controls? These questions and more will be explored in the new exhibit with opens Saturday at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Look inside the high-tech plane the state is using to search for drones

DENVER — If you're looking for a fun activity before the big game, admission to the Denver Zoo is free this Sunday. The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The zoo's next free day arrives in April.

RELATED: Denver Zoo announces 7 free days in 2020

Brian Balster/Getty Images

DENVER — The Denver Art Museum at Civic Center Park is one of the largest and most important art museums between Chicago and the West Coast with a wide range of holdings. Of course, most of the more than 70,000 works cannot be shown at one time, but the best of the best are displayed in 10 permanent galleries (African, American Indian, Asian, European and American, modern and contemporary, pre-Columbian, photography, Spanish Colonial, textile and western American art). The museum will hold its monthly free admission day on Saturday. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

AXS

PUEBLO & LOVELAND — Magician Michael Carbonaro will perform his all-ages show of mind-bending magic, video clips, comedy and audience interaction in two Colorado cities this weekend. “The Carbonaro Effect” truTV star’s performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday at Pueblo Memorial Hall and 7 p.m. Saturday at Loveland's Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch. Tickets are available at MichaelCarbonaro.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BRIGHTON — The Econo Cat Club will hold its 5th annual Denver Cat Show this Saturday and Sunday at the Adams County Fairgrounds. The family-friendly show features hundreds of different cat breeds, a cat agility tournament and cat education ring. Donations and proceeds from the show will benefit the Lakewood shelter Angels With Paws. Tickets for this weekend's show are available online.

Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have an outstanding weekend!



RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2020?

RELATED: Colfax Marathon unveils new Half Marathon route for 2020

RELATED: Carrie Underwood added to Country Jam lineup

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide