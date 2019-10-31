COLORADO, USA — This weekend Colorado welcomes November with Day of the Dead celebrations, an early Veterans Day parade, Sesame Street Live, concerts, opera and more.

The Colorado State Rams and Air Force Falcon football teams are back at home this weekend along with Adams State and Fort Lewis, while the Avalanche, Tigers and Pioneers take to the ice.

Christmas craft fair season is officially underway in a big way this weekend and downtown Fort Collins is the first city to flip the switch on the holiday season.

Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts. Celebrate the season this weekend by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special.

LONGMONT — Longmont’s annual Día de los Muertos celebration is the largest Day of the Dead celebration in Colorado and Longmont Museum's signature event. The museum's family celebration on Saturday offers live music, dancing, sugar-skull decorating, traditional food, community altars, face painting and more. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best skeleton apparel. The Day of the Dead Celebration runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Longmont at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Kimbark Street.

DENVER — Denver Botanic Gardens will hold its Día de los Muertos celebration from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the York Street gardens. Day of the Dead commemorates life after death by honoring ancestors and family members who have passed. Attendees will be able to leave offerings, or ofrendas, of food, gifts, flowers and a photo of their dearly departed at a community altar. There will also indoor screenings of Disney/Pixar’s Coco and family crafts.

LAKEWOOD — Día de los Muertos is the theme of 40 West Arts District's First Friday in November. The district's galleries, studios and creative businesses will be open to the public with multiple exhibits inspired by the celebration including altars and works by local students. Aztec dancers in traditional costume will be on hand, as well as fire artists, kid-friendly piñatas, face painting, live music, food trucks and local vendors from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

DENVER — The 2nd annual Día de los Muertos Celebration will coincide with the Art District on Santa Fe’s First Friday Art Walk on Friday. Face painting stations and community alters will be set up throughout the Art District and dozens of galleries will be open during the evening. Day of the Dead attire is encouraged for the community procession that starts at 7 p.m. at the corner of 9th and Galapago.

THORNTON —The Thornton Arts & Culture Division will mark Día de los Muertos with a free celebration from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Thornton Arts & Culture Center. There will be face painting, art making, community alter, food, Salida Circus stilt-walkers, art sale, performances by Mariachi Los Correcaminos of MSU Denver and Baile Caliente, and more.

CARBONDALE — Carbondale Arts' annual celebration of Día de los Muertos begins at 5 p.m. Friday at the Third Street Center. Festivities include altar viewing, face painting, Mexican hot chocolate and traditional treats. Que Viva will be held at 6 p.m. before a procession at 6:30 p.m. Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico will hold two performances at the Thunder River Theatre Company and Dance of the Sacred Fire will perform a fire and aerial silk routine at 4th and Main. All Día de los Muertos festivities are free and open to the public.

DENVER — Joe Flacco, Von Miller, Phillip Lindsay, head coach Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos host Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Broncos (2-6) and Browns (2-5) will kick off at 2:25 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High. Tickets are available for resale at TIcketmaster.com. This is the Broncos’ final game before their bye week.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Veterans' Day Parade will step off at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade, which has been a Colorado Springs tradition since 2000, starts at Tejon and St. Vrain and ends at Tejon and Vermijo in downtown Colorado Springs. The parade's mission is “to honor all veterans and to educate and inspire community awareness while paying tribute to the service and sacrifices all veterans have endured in the pursuit of freedom." This year's parade theme is “Honoring Veteran Service Organizations.”

DENVER — Elmo, Bird Bird, Cookie Monster, Grover, Count von Count and the Sesame Street gang are in Colorado this weekend for three kid-friendly shows at the Denver Coliseum. When magician extraordinaire Justin visits Sesame Street to put on a neighborhood magic show, Elmo wants to be part of the event, but the problem is – Elmo can’t do magic! “Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic” teaches the lesson of perseverance no matter what stands between you and your dream. Shows are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday with Elmo & Friends Meet & Greet opportunities each day. Get your tickets at SesameStreetLive.com.

IDAHO SPRINGS — Halloween is over – now what to with your jack o' lantern? Bring it to Idaho Springs to be smashed! Scraps-to-Soil holds the Pumpkin Smash to explore composting and ways to contribute less to the waste stream. The festival uses such techniques as mallets, baseball bats, launchers and slingshots. This year's 11th annual Pumpkin Smash is Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend and all ages are welcome. The event will also have food vendors, beer and root beer, informational booths, pumpkin piñata, pumpkin bowling, obstacle course, bounce house, bingo, face painting and more.

FOUNTAIN — On Saturday, the Fountain Creek Nature Center will be launching leftover small pumpkins and adding wheels to zucchinis for racing in a family-friendly autumn event. The fun gets underway at 9:30 a.m. in Fountain. Registration can be completed here.

BRIGHTON — Halloween may be over, but you still have one final weekend to see over 3,000 hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns at the Adams County Fair and Regional Park Complex. Denver is one of just four cities in the country that will be treated the impressive display this year. Guests will be able to wander along a half-mile path through eight Pumpkin Lands, each with a different theme, to check out the immersive displays. Pumpkin Nights will be open through Sunday. General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased here.

DENVER — Opera Colorado kicks off its 2019-20 season with the laugh-out-loud comedy The Barber of Seville, featuring some of the most memorable tunes in all of opera including Figaro’s famous “Largo al factotum,” Rosina’s “Una voce poco fa,” and more. A rapid-fire prequel to The Marriage of Figaro, The Barber of Seville is a whimsical Art Deco production that features the mischievous barber Figaro at his most cunning. Opera Colorado will perform the production in Italian with English and Spanish subtitles at every seat of The Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Tickets for Saturday’s opening night, next Tuesday’s, and next weekend’s performances can be purchased at OperaColorado.org.

PUEBLO — New Mexico comes to Colorado this weekend at the NewMex Music Fest in Pueblo. The fest will celebrate the culture and traditions of New Mexico Music with Darren Cordova, Al Hurricane Jr., Gonzalo, Dynette Marie, Carlos Medina, Darren Lee, Anakaela Trujillo, Gabriella Salazar, Marissa Sandoval, Ariel Macias among those scheduled to perform. The fest will be at the Southwest Motor Events Center at the Colorado State Fairgrounds at 8 p.m. Saturday. Grab your NewMex Music Fest tickets at ETix.com.

ESTES PARK — Many of the finest Colorado craft breweries and beer industry experts are in Estes Park this weekend for the 7th annual Fall Back Beer Fest. The festival will have delicious brews, live demos and information on homebrewing – just in time for National Learn to Homebrew Day. The Fall Back Beer Fest takes place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Estes Park Events Complex. Tickets are available online.

ROCKY FORD — The 31st annual Arkansas Valley Balloon Festival will have beautiful hot air balloon launches at sunrise on both Saturday and Sunday mornings. There will also be a parade down Rocky Ford’s Main Street Saturday evening. During the day at Depot Plaza will be an arts and crafts fair.

DENVER — The 2019 Denver Improv Festival opens Thursday in downtown Denver. The festival features top improv performers from Colorado and across the country. Shows will take place through Saturday at locations across Denver. For tickets and a full festival lineup, visit DenverImprovFestival.com.

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony will hold a family-friendly concert for boys and ghouls at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Boettcher Concert Hall. Selections on tap include John Williams’ “Imperial March” from Star Wars and “Main Theme” from Jurassic Park, Ravel, Saint-Saens, Mussorgsky, Humperdinck and more. Halloween Spooktacular tickets are sold at ColoradoSymphony.org.

DENVER — Back by popular demand, one of Tim Burton’s most celebrated films will be projected at Boettcher Concert Hall with live music score performed by your Colorado Symphony. Families are encouraged to come dressed in costumes to enjoy Danny Elfman’s darkly charming score to The Nightmare Before Christmas. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Reserve your seat at ColoradoSymphony.org.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Philharmonic celebrates Disney/Pixar’s now-classic Coco with two special performances this first weekend of November. The Philharmonic will perform live with the entire film above the stage. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts. Visit CSPhilharmonic.org for tickets.

ARVADA — “Impressionism: Art & Music Come to Life Through Dance” – the Arvada Center Dance Theatre’s 32nd annual Fall Concert – features choreographers and dancers sharing their perception of the Impressionistic period more than 100 years later. The production of diverse, joyful and contemplative dance will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Arvada’s Main Stage Theatre. Seats can be reserved at ArvadaCenter.org.

BOULDER — The students of the Greater Boulder Youth Orchestras (GBYO) celebrate the beginning of its tenth year with a special Autumn Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at Macky Auditorium. The three orchestras of the GBYO and wind ensembles will perform music by Tchaikovsky, Schubert, a suite from the Renaissance, and more. Tickets are available online now.

AURORA — Looped, the newest production at Aurora’s Vintage Theatre, opens Friday. When a fading film star visits a studio in the summer of 1965 to redub a line of dialogue, what starts out as a friendly visit turns into a hilarious battle of wits and wills between the diva and the movie’s editor. Written by Matthew Lombardo and directed by Craig Bond, the regional premiere of Looped plays the Vintage Theatre through Sunday, Dec. 15. For showtimes and tickets, visit VintageTheatre.com.

DENVER — Alternative rock band Ween is showing their love for Colorado with three shows at Denver’s Mission Ballroom this week. The band, which performed Wednesday night, also has concerts scheduled at the River North (RiNo) music venue on Halloween Thursday and Friday. AXS.com is the place for Mission Ballroom tickets.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche conclude a three-game homestand with a Friday night contest at Pepsi Center in Denver. The Avs host the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m. Friday. Standard tickets as well as Happy Hour ticket packages can be purchased at AltitudeTickets.com.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado College men’s hockey team is back at Broadmoor World Arena this weekend, hosting Western Michigan at 7:37 p.m. Friday and 6:07 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for CC Tigers vs. WMU Broncos are sold at CCTigers.com.

DENVER — The Denver Pioneers men’s hockey team is celebrating its 70th anniversary this weekend. The Pios face Niagara at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Magness Arena in Denver. To reserve your seats or to see a complete DU season schedule, head to DenverPioneers.com.

FORT COLLINS — The Rams of Colorado State, who snapped a four-game losing streak with back-to-back wins on the road, return home to Canvas Stadium on Saturday. The CSU Rams (3-5) will meet the UNLV Rebels (2-6) at 1:30 p.m. in Fort Collins on State Pride, Military Appreciation, and Civic & Service Day. Get your tickets to this Mountain West battle at CSURams.com.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Air Force Falcons football team will try and stake a claim to the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy this weekend at Falcon Stadium. After losing to Navy last month, the Falcons (6-2) host Army (3-5) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Colorado Springs. Tickets are sold at AFTickets.com. Army and Navy will decide the fate of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Philadelphia.

ALAMOSA — The Adam State Grizzlies face a tough test this weekend in Alamosa. The Grizzlies (4-4) welcome the Angelo State University Rams (7-1) to southern Colorado for a non-conference matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Rex Stadium.

DURANGO — After being shut out the last two games on the roads, the Skyhawks return home to Ray Dennison Memorial Field this weekend. Fort Lewis still faces a tough test, this week against Colorado State University-Pueblo in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game. The Skyhawks (3-5) and Thunderwolves (7-1) kick off at 12 p.m. in Durango. Skyhawk fans can purchase tickets at the admission gate.

DENVER — This weekend’s Day of the Day 5K celebrates tradition, unity and community. The event will mark Día de los Muertos with a celebration of life and morning of fitness with friends and family on a timed 5K course through Denver’s Washington Park. After the 5K there will be a vendor village with food, drinks and awards. Registration for Day of the Dead 5K, which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, can be completed online.

FRUITA — One of the most scenic races in the world returns to Fruita on Saturday. The Rim Rock Run meanders through the towering monoliths, vast plateaus and canyon panoramas of Colorado National Monument before finishing at Fruita's Circle Park with a celebration that includes live entertainment, local food and beer garden. The Rim Rock Run offers a marathon, marathon relay, half marathon and 12K. Race registration can be completed at RimRockMarathon.com.

DENVER — The 2nd annual Goddard Cares Fall Fest 5K is a BolderBoulder qualifying walk/race in memory of Luke Wyatt Morin. Luke was just months away from kindergarten when he lost his battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare and highly aggressive pediatric brain tumor. All proceeds from Sunday's race will go to Children’s Hospital Colorado, which is dedicated to advancing treatments and cures for DIPG. Fall Fest 5K starts at 9 a.m. Sunday at Stapleton's Central Park with on-site registration opening at 7:30 a.m. Donation and registration information is available online.

COLORADO SPRINGS — A spectacular sound and light show will be held over the Air Force Academy’s night sky on Friday. The choreographed drone light show will be free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early for the show through North Gate off Exit 156 on I-25.

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins "flips the switch" at the annual Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 1. Thousands of brilliant white lights will illuminate the alleyways, sidewalks and treetops of seven blocks of Historic Old Town Fort Collins after Friday's ceremony. The Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony in Old Town Square begins at 5:30 p.m. with the dramatic countdown at 6:30 p.m. sharp. Historic Old Town Fort Collins will remain lit through Valentine's Day.

DENVER — The 16th annual Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show runs Friday to Sunday at the Denver Mart. The show is a holiday shopping extravaganza with 450 displays of original art, crafts, sculptures, ceramics, specialty foods, home décor, clothing, furniture, floral designs, jewelry, antiques, candles, toys and more. Colorado’s top chefs will be sharing holiday cooking tips and techniques in live demonstrations. If you're in need of a nice Christmas card photo, Santa Claus could make an appearance this weekend. Avoid the lines and get your Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show tickets online.

AURORA — Now in its 36th year, the Smoky Hill High School Craft Fair will have 211 vendors displaying their unique decorations, clothing, jewelry, holiday gifts, soups, dips, bread, art and more. Admission and parking are free at the fair and food will be available from concession vendors. The craft fair runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

CALHAN — The El Paso County Fair & Events Center is site of Saturday's 3rd annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair. Get a jump start on your holiday shopping list with more than 50 craft and artisan vendors. Rumor is Kris Kringle will make an appearance at 1 p.m. to greet the kiddos.

GYPSUM — The annual Holiday Market at Gypsum Creek Middle School is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be more than 40 vendors and artisans with special holiday gifts plus photos with Santa, concessions and more.

ENGLEWOOD — The Malley Recreation Center in Englewood hosts a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 100 artisans will be helping shoppers with their Christmas lists with unique handmade crafts and fine art. Concessions will be available as attendees enjoy the annual Englewood tradition.

PEYTON — Saturday’s 3rd annual Falcon High School Bazaar offers handmade gifts, jewelry, candles, soaps and more. The show, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., benefits the Falcon High School baseball team.

WESTMINSTER — Over 80 artisans will be selling their handmade items at the Mac, Westminster’s center for active adults. Get some holiday shopping done when doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

CASTLE ROCK — Over 150 vendors, selling unique and handmade craft items, will be at the Douglas County Events Center at the Fairgrounds on Saturday. The 27th annual Castle Rock Craft Show Extraordinaire also offers door prizes, silent auction, wreath auction and more. Start attacking your Christmas shopping list from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Castle Rock. The Craft Show Extraordinaire benefits senior citizens through the Castle Rock Senior Activity Center.

LONGMONT — “Colorado’s finest fiber art event” continues through Sunday at the Boulder County Fairgrounds. The Handweavers Guild of Boulder Fiber Art Show & Sale offers over 100 guild member artists showcasing their quilting, weaving, embroidery, knitting, crochet, weaving, spinning, felting and other fiber works. There will also be handmade creations in jewelry, clothing, footwear, hats, scarves, holiday items and more. Admission and parking are free at the fairgrounds through Sunday.

PUEBLO — The 30th annual Holiday Bazaar is back at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo this weekend. The fairgrounds' Palace of Agriculture will have over 150 vendors selling unique holiday gifts, art, jewelry, outdoor furnishings, seasonal creations, antiques, clothing and more. Admission to the Holiday Bazaar, which runs Saturday and Sunday, is free and parking is free.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Springs Holiday & Home Show runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Norris Penrose Event Center in southwest Colorado Springs. The show will have local and national vendors in home, outdoor living, décor and DIY and aims to inspire with new ideas in home renovation and home improvement, from solar power, home automation, security, remodeling, design and more. Parking and admission are free.

DENVER — Taking up more than 140,000 square feet of the National Western Complex, VeloSwap is the world's largest single-day consumer bike expo and swap. Hundreds of vendors will be selling bikes, parts, clothing and accessories at the VeloSwap on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get your ticket online and get in early to get some of the great season-ending flush-out inventory deals.

LOVELAND — From ancient healing traditions to new age technology in the holistic and metaphysical field, the Body Mind Spirit Celebration features a collection of over 70 professional readers, healers and exhibitors. This weekend's expo will be held at The Ranch Events Complex's North Hall. Admission tickets are $7 at the door and children 9 and under are free. To see a lineup of speakers, visit BMSE.net.

LOVELAND — Alpaca lovers, rejoice! The 23rd annual Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies Fall Festival runs Saturday and Sunday at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland. The full-fleece and halter show is free and open to the general public.

COLORADO — Vitalant and the Denver Broncos are teaming for a 22nd-straight year for the annual Drive for Life blood drive. Every donor on Monday, Nov. 4 at Vitalant donation centers and blood drives along Colorado’s Front Range will receive a commemorative T-shirt and lapel pin. Donors will also be entered to win Denver Broncos-themed prizes including tickets to the Dec. 29 Oakland vs. Denver game or an autographed football. Also, Broncos cheerleaders, alumni and/or Miles the Mascot will be making surprise visits to Colorado donation centers on Monday. Over the first 21 years of Drive for Life, more than 40,000 blood donations have made an impact on up to 121,000 lives. Appointments, which are strongly encouraged for Drive for Life 22, can be made at Vitalant.org or at 303-363-2300.

COLORADO — There are many reasons to attend a 9Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, talk to several medical professionals and get a FREE flu shot/flu voucher. Register in advance or just show up, it’s that easy! We hope to see you there. Isn’t it time you make your health a priority? Find a fair near you at 9HealthFair.org.

DENVER — The Denver Art Museum at Civic Center Park is one of the largest and most important art museums between Chicago and the West Coast with a wide range of holdings. Of course, most of the more than 70,000 works cannot be shown at one time, but the best of the best are displayed in 10 permanent galleries (African, American Indian, Asian, European and American, modern and contemporary, pre-Columbian, photography, Spanish Colonial, textile and western American art). The museum will hold its monthly free admission day on Saturday. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

