COLORADO, USA — Happy Thanksgiving, Colorado!

Before and after you enjoy the turkey this weekend, consider one of these fun Thanksgiving and holiday season events in all corners of the state.

After the turkey day runs and walks, 9NEWS will help Light the Lights in downtown Denver on Friday. Colorado holiday season traditions beginning this weekend include The Nutcracker, Blossom of Lights, Hudson Christmas, Zoo Lights, Union Station's Grand Illumination and more.

Kick off the holiday season right by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that make the Centennial State special at one of these parades, festivals, lightings and happenings this weekend.

> Have an event tip? Send it here.



KUSA

DENVER — For the better part of a century, Coloradans have gathered outside Denver’s City and County building for a celebration kicking off the holiday season. The annual 9NEWS Light the Lights returns Friday with bright lights, music and hot chocolate. Festivities for the free event start at 4 p.m. with the official light ceremony scheduled between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., led by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. The best spots for Light the Lights will be in front of the Denver City and County Building at Civic Center Park but if you'd unable to attend, 9NEWS will broadcast the event live. Free activities beginning at 4 p.m. include a crafts corner, selfie booth, Bookmobile, photo opportunities with Elsa and the Grinch, and activities with the Denver Police and Denver Fire Departments. There will also be roaming carolers, food trucks, and warm beverages for purchase.

HOLIDAY GUIDE: Everything you need to know about celebrating the holidays in Colorado

Briargate Family YMCA

DENVER — The 46th annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot takes place Thanksgiving Day at Denver's Washington Park. The trot is a four-mile run/walk with proceeds supporting the Mile High United Way. Opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. Registration can be completed at South High School starting at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning or in advance at UnitedWayDenver.org.

CASTLE ROCK — Castle Rock's Thanksgiving morning tradition returns Thursday. The 15th annual Turkey ROCK Trot is a 5K family run/walk/stroll perfect for the serious runner or the whole family. The 5K event begins in waves at 9 a.m. at the Douglas County Event Center. The Full 1K Kid's Dash, for youth under 12, starts at 8:30 a.m. The Turkey ROCK Trot Health and Wellness Expo opens at 7:30 a.m. Thursday with health and wellness vendors, giveaways, bounce house, face painting, balloon twisting, coffee and flapjacks. For race registration, visit TurkeyROCKTrot.com.

DENVER — The 5th annual Stanley Harvesting Hope 5K/10K arrives Thanksgiving morning at Denver's Stapleton Central Park. The event features a 5K and 10K Trot as well as a kid's fun run, free for children under 10. Dogs, strollers, wheelchairs are all welcome along the race's paved course. There will be free entertainment and hot chocolate and race registration includes shirt, free race photos and a finisher's medal. All of the event's proceeds are donated to the non-profit Foundation for Prader-Willi Research. You can register at HarvestingHope5K.com.

DENVER — The Gravy Boat 5K, benefitting the Colorado Pet Pantry and Sparrows Voice, kicks off at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. Earn your mashed potato volcano by sneaking in a family-friendly 5K at Denver’s Sloan Lake Park. Run registration can be completed online.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Briargate YMCA in Colorado Springs is hosting its 22nd annual Turkey Trot 5K and Kids' Tiny Trot on Thanksgiving morning. The runs serve as a fundraiser for the YMCA and its many programs. The free kids' run starts at 8:15 a.m. and the Turkey Trot follows at 9 a.m. You can register for the Trot at PPYMCA.org.

LITTLETON — The Gobble Wobble is a 5K race at Littleton's Clement Park. The run/walk is open to serious athletes, aspiring runners, families and children alike. The 10th annual Gobble Wobble begins just south of the new big playground near the Columbine Library at 8:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. Registration is available at GobbleWobbleRun.org.

FRISCO — The 7th annual Turkey Day 5K will take place in Frisco on Thanksgiving morning. The event is open to all ages and takes place on the Summit County Recreation Path and Town of Frisco side streets. The race begins Thursday at 9:30 a.m. starting at the old Community Center. The event will sell out so register soon at TownofFrisco.com.

> Have an event tip? Send it here.



Arthritis Foundation

Jingle Bell Run

LOVELAND — Sunday's Northern Colorado Jingle Bell Run is a festive race that aims to raise funds for The Arthritis Foundation. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best seasonal outfits with family, friends and co-workers to run or walk while spreading smiles and good cheer. The Jingle Bell Run begins at 10 a.m. Sunday at The Ranch Events Complex.

PUEBLO — Just before the Pueblo Parade of Lights is the annual Jingle Bell Run. The run, which starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, can be walked, run or ridden, but come dress festively with lights and Santa hats. The walk begins at the Rawlings Library at Union and Abriendo.

DENVER — Rudolph is lost and rambling around Denver! You can help find him by joining the Rudolph Search and Rescue Team and running the course of the Rudolph Ramble 5K. All race participants receive an official Rudolph Ramble mug and a reserved spot on Santa's Nice List. The 5K starts Sunday at 10 a.m. at Denver's City Park. There will also be a free kids’ fun run, hot cocoa and treats and photo opportunities with Santa and Rudolph. Race registration can be completed at RunDenverSeries.com.



Matthew Murphy

Jesus Christ Superstar

DENVER — The iconic musical Jesus Christ Superstar arrives in Denver this weekend in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The memorizing touring production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering stellar reviews and accolades. The new production pays tribute to the 1971 Billboard Album of the Year with a new modern, fresh and inspiring take. Featuring music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar plays Denver’s Buell Theatre from Tuesday to Sunday. For showtimes and tickets, visit DenverCenter.org.

Colorado Ballet

DENVER — The Colorado Ballet's 59th annual production of The Nutcracker returns this holiday season for 27 stunning performances at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. The Colorado Ballet's production has been one of Denver's most popular holiday traditions for decades. With a story that sparks the imagination of audiences young and old, The Nutcracker showcases exceptional dancers as well as Tchaikovsky’s beloved score performed by Colorado Ballet Orchestra. The Nutcracker opens Friday and plays through Sunday, Dec. 29. Performances sell out each year, so get your tickets early at ColoradoBallet.org.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs' only professional performance of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker will play this weekend only at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts. The Colorado Springs Philharmonic production features the Oklahoma City Ballet and Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale. Five performances of The Nutcracker are scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday in downtown Colorado Springs. Grab your tickets at CSPhilharmonic.org.

BOULDER — Boulder Ballet and the Boulder Philharmonic have joined forces for 30 years to bring The Nutcracker to life. A cast of over 80 dancers, full live orchestra, spectacular scenery and special effects make this production of The Nutcracker a can’t-miss Boulder tradition. Performances are scheduled Friday through Sunday at Macky Auditorium. Tickets are available at BoulderPhil.org or by phone at 303-449-1343 x2.

> Have an event tip? Send it here.



VISIT DENVER

Mile High Tree

DENVER — The Mile High City is getting a "Mile High Tree" this holiday season at Sculpture Park in downtown Denver. The seven-story 110-foot tall, 39-foot diameter conical structure will feature dynamic light shows on the tallest pixel LED technology tree in the country. The Mile High Tree will feature free nightly light shows choreographed to multi-cultural holiday music and will be able to accommodate up to 140 guests at a time for what organizers describe as an "immersive interior viewing experience within the tree." Pre-programmed lighting and music experiences will occur every 30 minutes throughout the evening using pixel mapping technology through 60,000 LED lights. An official tree lighting ceremony will take place Saturday.

RELATED: America’s tallest digital tree to be featured at Denver’s Sculpture Park

Evan Semón Photography

Denver Union Station’s Grand Illumination

DENVER — Denver Union Station's Grand Illumination will be grander than ever before in 2019. The holiday celebration on Friday includes the grand lighting of the station and the 40-foot outdoor Christmas tree. There will be a vintage holiday performance by the Denver Dolls, holiday jingles by the Denver Bronze and an appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Enterainment runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the Grand Illumination set for 6:15 p.m.

Denver Botanic Gardens

DENVER — Denver Botanic Gardens' Blossoms of Light has been the Garden's signature event for over three decades. The holiday tradition transforms the York Street gardens into a twinkling holiday wonderland. The family-friendly event is brighter and bigger than ever before with thousands of ever-changing displays of light and color. Blossoms of Light opens Friday and runs through Friday, Jan 3. Get your ticket reservations early at BotanicGardens.org.

HOLIDAY GUIDE: Everything you need to know about celebrating the holidays in Colorado

Denver Zoo

DENVER — Zoo Lights is “Illuminated with Life” for its 29th season at the Denver Zoo. The beloved Colorado tradition features more than two million lights over the zoo's 80 acres. There will be ice carving artisans, animal demos and keeper talks, holiday shopping bazaar, hula hoop dance party, musical holiday tree show and more. Zoo Lights opens Friday and will be lit through Monday, Dec. 30. Most evenings sell out in advance and tickets will not be available at the door. Reserve your tickets at DenverZoo.org.

PHOTOS: Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo

Pueblo Zoo

PUEBLO — ElectriCritters will be delighting kids of all ages for a 26th year at the Pueblo Zoo. The 2019 event opens Wednesday and continues through Sunday, Dec. 29. The Pueblo Zoo tradition features 150 magical light creations, hot cocoa, tasty treats and holiday shopping plus free photos with Santa Claus on Fridays in December. Visit PuebloZoo.org for tickets.

Hudson Gardens & Event Center

LITTLETON — The Hudson Gardens' A Hudson Christmas is an outdoor festival of Christmas lights that is sure to brighten your holiday spirit. The garden's woods are transformed into a winter wonderland of brightly lit trees set against the night sky, reflecting off bodies of water. With friends and family, hot chocolate, tasty treats and photo opportunities with Santa Claus, A Hudson Christmas is a must-see Colorado tradition. A Hudson Christmas will be open weekends beginning Friday and select dates through Christmas. Tickets can be found at AltitudeTickets.com or at the door on event nights.

RELATED: Where to find Santa around the Denver area



KUSA

MORRISON & FEDERAL HEIGHTS — The organizers that brought an impressive drive-through display to Water World last holiday season are returning for another year and are opening a second display at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. Christmas in Color features 1.5 million LED lights arranged into tunnels, trees, giant candy canes, snowflakes and more, all synchronized to a festive holiday music lineup. Both locations at Water World and Bandimere Speedway are open for the Christmas season through Saturday, Jan. 4.

RELATED: Christmas displays with 1.5 million LED lights each coming to Colorado

Kim Coffey

ESTES PARK — Estes Park will kick off the holiday season with its annual Catch the Glow Christmas Parade and Celebration. The lighted parade steps off Friday at 5:30 p.m. and runs the length of Elkhorn Ave. with marching bands playing holiday tunes, dancers with twinkly lights and terrific floats. Kids will be able to visit with Santa Claus at his workshop by Bond Park from noon to 2 p.m.

GREELEY — The City of Greeley welcomes in the holiday season at 5:30 p.m. Saturday with its 24th annual Greeley Lights the Night Parade. The parade steps off at 9th Ave. and 15th St. and travels north to Lincoln Park with horses, marching bands, dance teams, classic cars and more. After the parade is a lighting ceremony in Lincoln Park with tasty holiday goodies and a visit from Santa Claus.

PUEBLO — The 30th annual Pueblo Parade of Lights marks the start of the Christmas season in southern Colorado. One of the largest Christmas parades in Colorado, the parade features brightly-colored floats, school marching bands, drill teams, saddle club horses, classic cars lined with lights and much more. The Pueblo Parade of Lights steps off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday from the Mesa Junction down Union Ave. to Main St. and then 6th and Court. The 2019 parade theme is “Christmas at the Movies.”

SALIDA — Salida will hold its annual Parade of Lights starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Salida will be transformed into Christmas Town following the parade with the lighting of "the world's largest Christmas tree" — a 4,500-bulb string of lights on Tenderfoot Mountain shaped into a Christmas tree. The huge holiday symbol, which can be seen over the Arkansas River Valley for miles, will be lit through the New Year.

> Have an event tip? Send it here.



Town of Parker, Colorado

Mayor’s Holiday Lighting

PARKER — The Town of Parker is excited to welcome in the holiday season with its annual Mayor's Holiday Lighting on Friday. The Mayor and Parker Chorale will lead a sing-along to Silent Night to kick off the event, followed by the Town Tree and Grand Park Lighting. After the lighting at O'Brien Park, guests are encouraged to enjoy the sights of ice sculpture displays, holiday characters, a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus and holiday food vendors. Live entertainment includes the Parker Chorale, local high school choirs and Colorado School of Dance. The event begins Friday at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m.

PHOTOS: Mayor’s Holiday Lighting in Parker

Getty Images

LONGMONT — Friday's Tree Lighting Ceremony will officially kick off the holidays in downtown Longmont. The 6:30 p.m. ceremony will have caroling and holiday sing-along, crafts, snacks, warm drinks, goodie bags and an appearance by Kris Kringle himself culminating with the lighting of the big tree at the 6th Street Plaza.

KEYSTONE — Keystone's 7th annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration offers cookies, hot chocolate, carolers, family carnival, a visit from Santa Claus, holiday tree lighting and more. Warren Station will have face painting, kids’ crafts and live music from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday leading up the 5:15 p.m. tree lighting in the River Run Events Plaza. The holiday festivities are free.

MONTROSE — The historic Montrose County Courthouse is the site of the annual Tree Lighting on Friday. The event offers a reading of T'was the Night Before Christmas, live music, Christmas carols and complimentary hot cocoa. Santa Claus will be welcomed to Montrose where he'll open his cabin for the season at the Uncompahgre Events Plaza.

RELATED: Where to find Santa around the Denver area



LITTLETON — The 36th annual Littleton Candlelight Walk and Tree Lighting takes place Friday in historic downtown Littleton. The walk offers free hot cider, holiday entertainment, a parade down Main Street, live reindeer, ice carving, candy cane stilt walkers, improv skits, a dancing Christmas tree and a visit from Santa. Festivities start at 5 p.m. Friday with the parade beginning at the courthouse at 6 p.m. Santa will make his way down Main Street at 6:30 p.m. before illuminating more than one million downtown Christmas lights.

GRAND LAKE — Grand Lake’s 2nd annual Festival of Lights & Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Friday at Town Park. Grand Lake will ring in the holiday season with festive carols, warm fire pits, hand-crafted cookies, hot cocoa and a tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday.

BEAVER CREEK — The 39th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday kicks off the holiday ski season at Beaver Creek. There will be entertainment and festivities from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday leading up to the lighting which will be followed by fireworks.

HOLIDAY GUIDE: Everything you need to know about celebrating the holidays in Colorado



Hotel Colorado

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — One of Colorado's most historic hotels is ready for the holidays. Hotel Colorado will have live Christmas music and entertainment all day Friday leading up to its 30th annual lighting ceremony and firework show. The celebration includes a craft show, musical entertainment, visits with Santa Claus, hot cocoa and cookies. More than half a million Christmas lights will be turned on simultaneously followed by a firework show from the top of the hotel.

Joe Kusumoto

FRISCO — Frisco's Wassail Days runs from Saturday through Sunday, Dec. 9. Over 65 Frisco businesses will be serving special wassail recipes during the event while visitors try to fill up their "12 Sips of Wassail" card. The festival begins with the Frisco Holiday Lighting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo. The lighting includes hot cider, hot mulled wine, cookies and s’mores kits.

Visit Creede

Creede Chocolate Festival

CREEDE — Chocolate lovers, rejoice! The two-day Creede Chocolate Festival runs Friday and Saturday with business owners showcasing all things chocolate. Wildly unique samples range from tiramisu, tortes and chocolate-covered pretzels, to jalapeno bean fudge and chocolate-dipped bacon. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be found around town during the holiday shopping weekend.

Denver Botanic Gardens

LITTLETON — Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms will be transformed into a magical Christmas village beginning Friday. The holiday experience for all ages offers crafts with Mrs. Claus, photos with Mr. Claus, Santa's live reindeer, holiday lights, hayrides, Santa's Cinema, Christmas craft vendors, and a giant snow globe in which to play and snag photos. Tickets for Santa's Village can be found at BotanicGardens.org or at the parking lot ticket booth. Santa's Village at Chatfield Farms will be open Friday to Sunday through Sunday, Dec. 22.

City of Greeley Culture, Parks, and Recreation

GREELEY — The 31st annual Festival of Trees returns this weekend with the Union Colony Civic Center lobby being turned into a true winter wonderland. The festival features beautifully crafted trees, each decorated in their own unique theme and style, all vying for prizes. The nine-day Festival of Trees, which opens Friday and runs through Saturday, Dec. 7, also offers visits from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, face painters, arts and crafts, holiday demonstrations, carriage rides, prize drawings and choir performances. Check out the full Festival of Trees schedule at GreeleyGov.com.

HOLIDAY GUIDE: Everything you need to know about celebrating the holidays in Colorado



Getty Images

MONTROSE — The Valley Symphony Association will perform “Christmas by Candlelight XI” on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Montrose Pavilion. The annual holiday concert celebrates the sounds of the season in light-hearted fashion. The orchestra and chorus come together to present an array of traditional carols, hymns, and spirituals, along with popular secular seasonal selections. The concert culminates with the “Hallelujah” chorus from Handel’s “Messiah.” Tickets are available at ValleySymphony.net, in Delta at Clubb’s, in Montrose at the Montrose Pavilion and Maggie’s Books, and at the door on event days.

Garland Photography

JOHNSTOWN — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse’s new holiday show is a production of Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn. The show tells the story of Jim who, after leaving show business to settle down in Connecticut, turns his farmhouse into an inn with dazzling shows set to each holiday. Featuring the timeless songs “Blue Skies,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” “Heat Wave,” and “White Christmas,” Holiday Inn opens Friday and plays the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse through Sunday, Jan. 19. For showtimes and tickets, visit ColoradoCandlelight.com.

Miners Alley Playhouse

GOLDEN — The newest production from the Miners Alley Playhouse opens Friday in Golden. This hilarious and face-paced production of A Christmas Carol uses five actors to bring Dickens' beloved characters to life. The Josh Hartwell adaptation uses nothing more than simple props, fun physicality, and the power of imagination to tell the classic story of redemption. Miners Alley Playhouses' A Christmas Carol has performances scheduled through Monday, Dec. 23. Tickets can be found at MinersAlley.com or by phone at 303-935-3044.

ARVADA — Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities tackles Charles Dickens’ classic tale with its new production of A Christmas Carol – The Musical. Featuring music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, the musical version of Ebenezer Scrooge’s life and redemption is a perfect holiday tradition for the entire family. A Christmas Carol – The Musical plays the Main Stage at the Arvada Center through Dec. 22. Tickets and showtimes can be found at ArvadaCenter.org.

LONGMONT — Longmont Theatre Company's production of Charles Dickens' classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge and Tiny Tim opens this weekend. The Romulus Linney adaption of A Christmas Carol remains a perennial holiday favorite, reminding everyone of the true spirit of Christmas. Tickets for Longmont Theatre Company's A Christmas Carol, which plays through Sunday, Dec. 8, are available at LongmontTheatre.org.



> Have an event tip? Send it here.





Getty Images

DENVER — One of the all-time great Christmas movies will be brought to life by the Colorado Symphony this weekend. Home Alone in Concert will see the symphony performing John Williams’ charming score live as the Chris Columbus movie is screened above. Heartwarming yet hilarious, Home Alone in Concert is fun for the whole family. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Denver Performing Arts Complex’s Boettcher Concert Hall.

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony will perform a tribute to the Queen of Soul this weekend. Aretha: A Tribute will feature the Colorado Symphony, Capathia Jenkins and Ryan Shaw performing hits such as “Respect,” “Think,” “A Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” “Amazing Grace,” and more. Showtime is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Boettcher Concert Hall.

DENVER — The virtuoso percussionists of the Colorado Symphony will be using marimba, bongos, bass drums, woodblocks, log drums, boo-bams, Chinese cymbals, metal trash cans, darabukkas, talking drums, plastic pipe, acoustic guitar, toy trumpet, table spoons, Burma gongs, water can, crow call, tambourine, gankogui, and sleigh bells at this weekend’s performance of Drums of the World. The performance begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Boettcher Concert Hall. Reserve your tickets at ColoradoSymphony.org.

Royal Gorge Bridge & Park

CAÑON CITY — More than 30,000 guests ride the unique Santa Express Train each year. The fun holiday tradition features new and old Christmas music, delicious food, cookies and cocoa as kids and their families make their way to the North Pole where each child receives a holiday bell from Santa and his Elves. The Christmas train, along the historic Royal Gorge Route, has departures planned through Monday, Dec. 30. Reservations are sure to sellout at RoyalGorgeRoute.com.

Rocky Mountain Train Show

LOVELAND — The Ranch Events Complex is the location of this weekend's Rocky Mountain Train Show. More than 50 vendors will be on hand for the family-friendly, all ages show. New and experienced train hobbyists alike are invited to explore the operating train layouts and vendors selling trains in all scales. The Rocky Mountain Train Show is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at the show or at RockyMountainTrainShow.com.

Victor Huang/Getty Images

GOLDEN — The 2nd annual Colorado Community Media Holiday Craft Show and Mini-Market runs Saturday and Sunday at the Jeffco County Fairgrounds. Dozens of crafters will help you get a start on your holiday shopping with unique, handmade gifts. The show is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to the public and indoors.

DENVER — The Stapleton Holiday Bazaar is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at The Shops at Northfield Stapleton on the corner of 47th Street and Main Street. The family-friendly bazaar offers more than 60 craft vendors, fashion trucks, food trucks, holiday-themed cocktails, live entertainment, craft beer, wine tastings and more. Admission is free to holiday shop, but Shop & Sip tickets are on sale at DenverBazaar.com.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Finish your shopping list by visiting a craft fair this weekend in southern Colorado. The 2nd annual Santa's Workshop and Bazaar features more than 50 vendors, local artisans and craft makers. Santa will also make an appearance at the show which takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium.

DENVER — More than 100 talented vendors will be on hand for this weekend's Horseshoe Holiday Market. The award-winning market will be held at the historic Highlands Masonic Temple at 35th and Federal Blvd. in northwest Denver on Saturday and Sunday.

RELATED: Get unique gifts at these Colorado holiday markets

Denver Christkindl Market

DENVER — The 19th annual Mercedes-Benz Denver Christkindl Market will be open daily through Dec. 23 in downtown Denver in Skyline Park on 16th Street Mall and Arapahoe Street. Guests to the market can savor the season while enjoying authentic Glühwein (mulled spiced wine), Bavarian-style Biers, European coffee, or hot chocolate while shopping for unique artisan gifts and holiday treats sold by local Coloradoan, European, and international merchants in wooden huts. In 2019, the festival's heated hall will have live entertainment and food options such as Bavarian-style pretzels, fresh smoked salmon, Knödel, Goulasch or Nürnberger Sausages. Daily entertainment planned this holiday season includes accordion players, polka music, Schuhplattler dancers and classical performances by the Denver Philharmonic, a partner of the Bavarian Philharmonic.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Dress like a cat and drink like a human at this cat-tastic Denver bar crawl. A $20 ticket to Saturday’s crawl includes purr-fect drink specials, free drinks and supports the cats and kittens at Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue. The cats will be crawling to Charlie's Nightclub, X-Bar, 1-Up Colfax and Bang Up To the Elephant. Tickets are available online.

AP Images

DENVER — Von Miller, Phillip Lindsay, Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos are back home at Empower Field at Mile High to meet Philip Rivers, Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos (3-8) and Chargers (4-7) kick off at 2:25 p.m. Sunday.

RELATED: To activate or not activate, to play or not play Drew Lock

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

FORT COLLINS — The Colorado State Rams football team is playing for pride this weekend in Fort Collins. Although eliminated from bowl contention, the CSU Rams (4-7) can still hurt the bowl seeding of Boise State (10-1). The Rams and Broncos kick off at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Canvas Stadium. Tickets to CSU's regular season finale are sold at CSURams.com.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

COLORADO SPRINGS — The red-hot Air Force Falcons and Wyoming Cowboys meet this weekend in Colorado Springs. The Falcons (9-2) and Cowboys (7-4) each close out their regular seasons when they kick off at 12 p.m. Saturday. Reserve your seats at AFTickets.com.

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche face the Blackhawks in Chicago on Friday and again in Denver on Saturday. The puck drops at Pepsi Center at 7 p.m. Saturday night. Reserve your seats at AltitudeTickets.com.

Colorado Eagles

LOVELAND — The Colorado Eagles, the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, return home to Budweiser Events Center for two games against the Stockton Heat. The puck drops between the Eagles and Heat at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $18 at ColoradoEagles.com.

Jack Dempsey

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth kick off the 2019 season this weekend at Pepsi Center. Opening Night begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday night against the Saskatchewan Rush. There will be a Teddy Bear Toss, so be sure to bring your own Teddy Bear or purchase one with your ticket. Teddys thrown onto the floor will be donated to the Precious Gift program at A Precious Child. AltitudeTickets.com is the place for Mammoth vs. Rush tickets.

AURORA — Filling the 10,000-square-foot Hangar at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, Camp Christmas will take people on a journey through different eras of Christmas celebrations with extravagant installations. Camp Christmas will have self-guided tours where photos are encouraged, festive food and refreshments, plus visits from Santa Claus each Saturday before Christmas. Created by Colorado-based installation artist Lonnie Hanzon and Hanzon Studios, Camp Christmas will run through Sunday, Jan. 5. Tickets for the “over-the-top holiday extravaganza as big as the season it celebrates” can be reserved at DenverCenter.org.

RELATED: 10,000-square-foot Christmas installation to open in Colorado

AURORA — Scenes from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer are brought to life in a winter wonderland carved from more than two million pounds of colorful ice at newest attraction at Gaylord Rockies. ICE!, a walkable attraction kept at a wintry nine degrees, was crafted by master artisans and features complimentary parkas for children and adults. Tickets for ICE! featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, which will be open through Sunday, Jan. 5, are available at GaylordRockies.com.

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center

AURORA — Gaylord Rockies’ family holiday spectacular Cirque Dreams Holidaze is an in-the-round theatrical experience that includes some of the world’s best acts, dazzling costumes, stunning aerialists, world-class singers and dancers. A Broadway musical and new cirque adventure wrapped into one family-friendly holiday show is a celebration with toy soldiers, snowmen, reindeer, gingerbread, penguins, Santa, holiday characters and more. The Cirque Dreams Holidaze show plays at Gaylord Rockies through Saturday, Jan. 4 with tickets sold at GaylordRockies.com.







Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.







Have a thankful weekend!







HOLIDAY GUIDE: Everything you need to know about celebrating the holidays in Colorado

RELATED: You can get free entry to all of Colorado's state parks on Black Friday

RELATED: Outdoor ice rinks across Colorado this winter

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide