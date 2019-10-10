COLORADO, USA — Do you have your pumpkin yet?

This weekend features some great opportunities to get outside and experience autumn. There are pumpkin patches, hayrides, corn mazes, Oktoberfests and haunted houses in all corners of the Centennial State.

Celebrate the season by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special at one of these fun events across Colorado this weekend.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos are back to their winning ways and now return home to the Mile High City for a Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos (1-4) and Titans (2-3) kick off at 2:25 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. For ticket options, check out Ticketmaster.com.

DENVER — Everybody has a favorite Pixar film, but what does it take to make one? The magic and science behind Pixar will come to life at the newest exhibition at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. The immersive experience explores the science, technology, engineering, art, and math concepts used at Pixar Animation Studios to bring their beloved films and characters to life. More than 50 interactive elements will reveal the modeling, rigging, surfaces, sets and cameras, animation, simulation, lighting, and rendering used during the moviemaking process. The Science Behind Pixar opens Friday at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and runs through April 5, 2020. Timed tickets are required, and reservations are recommended, at DMNS.org.

AURORA — Chocolate lovers, rejoice! The 6th annual Choctoberfest will be held at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds this Saturday. The event promises to be Colorado's most indulgent chocolate and beverage festival with "chocolate of every ilk." Over 70 vendors from across the country will be offering tastes of chocolate candy, cakes, cookies, truffles, fudge, brownies, toffees, chocotinis, chocolate-infused beer, wine, liquor, cupcakes, coffees and more. In addition to thousands of chocolate samples, the festival also features live music, holiday gifts, aerial chocolate apple bobbing, chocolate pudding eating contest, happy hour and more. Choctoberfest runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside at the fairgrounds with unlimited free parking. Snag your Choctoberfest tickets at ChocolateFests.org.

LITTLETON — Denver Botanic Gardens' Chatfield Farms is ready for autumn! This weekend's Pumpkin Festival features a 10-acre pumpkin patch and family and children's activities. The festival includes local craft and artisan booths, food trucks and vendors, beer vendor, entertainment and live music. Admission includes pumpkin patch access, antique tractor exhibit, pony rides, horse-drawn hayrides, photo booths, mini-maze, bounce houses and slides, face painting and more. Additional costs include the Chatfield Farms' corn maze next door and the perfect pumpkin you'll want to pick out. Chatfield Farms' Pumpkin Festival runs Friday to Sunday. Tickets can be found at BotanicGardens.org.

BRIGHTON — The Friends of Barr Lake's 7th annual Harvest Festival arrives Saturday. Barr Lake State Park will be home to kid-friendly midway games, face painting, crafts, hayrides, petting zoo, kiddie train and more. The Friends of Barr Lake will be accepting donations in exchange for snacks, beverages and pumpkins grown at the state park. The free Harvest Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Regular park pass required to enter the park ($8) or annual state parks pass.

ARVADA — The 23rd annual Festival of Scarecrows in Olde Town Arvada arrives this weekend with hayrides, live music, food, kids’ costume parade, giant pumpkin contest, community booths, and free activities. Attendees can tour the streets to see all the scarecrows and vote for their favorite. New in 2019 is the Great Chili Cook-Off Contest. The Festival of Scarecrows runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

WELLINGTON — The 17th annual Harvest Farm Fall Festival and Corn Maze features a 10-acre corn maze, pig races, corn cannons, petting zoo, hay wagon rides and much more. The festival will be open weekends through Sunday, Oct. 27.

NUCLA — The Apple Core Project and Rimrocker Historical Society host Saturday’s Heritage Harvest Festival. Nucla Town Park will be home to live music, apple pressing, vendors, horseshoes, dancing, kids’ games, face painting, beer, cider, apple pie contest and more. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



ERIE — The Fall Festival at Anderson Farms just may be your one-stop-shop for all things ‘autumn.’ The festival features a 25-acre corn maze, jump pads, wagon rides to a pumpkin patch, pumpkin cannon, combine slide, kids' rainbow maze, backyard pedal karts, mine cars, barrel train, tire mountain, fire pit, farm animals, sand diggers, gem mining, face painting, pony rides, five-minute escape rooms and much more. The farm's fall festival runs through Sunday, Nov. 3. Various ticket options can be found at AndersonFarms.com.

RIDGWAY — The 1st annual Ridgway Old West Fest will celebrate Ridgway’s brief transformation into Fort Smith, Arkansas half a century ago during filming of John Wayne’s True Grit. The classic western, which earned Wayne his only Academy Award, was filmed in Ridgway and Ouray County in the summer of 1968. Organized by the Ridgway Western Heritage Society, the festival runs Friday through Sunday with cowboy music and poetry, a Western arts and crafts exposition, four movies, train rides, a tour of a model train that occupies an entire basement, a John Wayne look-alike contest, children’s horse and pony rides, horsemanship demonstrations and a cowboy action shooting contest.

AURORA — Nick's Garden Center and Farm Market in Aurora hosts a fall festival every day in October. There are games, rides, mazes, train rides, photo opportunities, an inflatable obstacle course, large pumpkin patch, and so much more.

DENVER — The Shops at Northfield will hold its 3rd annual Candy Crawl from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The free, family-friendly, Halloween-inspired Candy Crawl will have entertainment, face painters, balloon art, a fire dancer, “Thriller dancers,” hayrides, crafts, costume contest, and candy at participating retailers.

LaSALLE — Each autumn, Fritzler Farm Park has over 15 attractions, in addition to its famous corn maze, including pedal go-carts, paintball, pumpkin patch, volleyball, human foosball, corn box, corn hole, spider web, field of fun, barnyard ball toss, slide mountain, beer garden and more. Fritzler Farm Park will be open weekends through Saturday, Nov. 2. Tickets can be purchased at FritzlerFarmPark.com.

COLORADO — Summer is great, but anyone who loves leaves, apple cider, sweaters and some good old-fashioned fun knows that corn mazes are where it’s at. Luckily, Colorado has more than its fair of these fall treats, which also happen to come with sweet pumpkin patches and amazing corn mazes, great local food and all sorts of activities that will make you wish this season never ends. We’ve put together a handy map and list of corn mazes in Colorado.

ESTES PARK — Estes Park's Bond Park is the site of the 6th annual Pumpkins and Pilsners on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free fall festival will have plenty of kids' activities including face painting, pony rides, pumpkin patch, bounce house, live music as well as food vendors, beer garden and games. A pumpkin patch will be selling pumpkins for just $5 each. Pumpkins and Pilsners also serves as a fundraiser for local non-profit Families for Estes.

CARBONDALE — Carbondale will host not one, but two great events this weekend. The city will celebrate the Irish with beers, wines, dancing and music on Friday with the annual Celtic Fest from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Then, Saturday's 18th annual Oktoberfest, set for 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., will feature an atmosphere of German food, spirits, music, root beer, children's activities and more. Celtic Fest and Oktoberfest take place at the 4th Street Plaza and Park on Main Street.

GRAND JUNCTION — Lively music, mouth-watering food and pints of beer await attendees of the 3rd annual Oktoberfest Amped in Grand Junction. Over 20 breweries and cideries will be at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park along with local bands and food vendors. General admission, premium general admission, and VIP Oktoberfest tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 4th annual Boos & Brews Haunted House and Brewfest returns to the Colorado Springs Event Center on Saturday. The unique event features access The Haunted Mines (with over 14,000 square feet), craft beer, spirits, music, games and more. General admission, VIP, Extreme VIP, and designated driver tickets are sold at CSEventCenter.TicketLeap.com.

Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park

DENVER — Elitch Gardens Theme Park's annual hair-raising autumn celebration will run for four more weekends of chills and thrills. The annual event will have "Family by Day" and "Fright by Night" activities, plus the park's popular theme park rides. Fright Fest is free with park admission while some haunted attractions are an additional charge. Family by Day activities will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during Fright Fest. Fright Fest runs weekends through Saturday, Nov. 2, including Halloween night. Elitch Gardens Fright Fest tickets are available at ElitchGardens.com/Fright-Fest.

DENVER — The 21st annual Fright Fest Pet Parade arrives Saturday at Elitch Gardens. Pets can compete in categories of Funniest, Most Original and Best Pet/Owner Combination Costumes. There will be some cool prizes including 2020 Season Passes for the Best in Show winner. Each registrant will receive a 2020 admission ticket. Early registration is $20 per pet at ElitchGardens.com or $40 on Saturday. Proceeds benefit the non-profit PawsCO.

COLORADO — For those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, Colorado is home to some scary haunted houses and other spooky events. Check out our roundup of some of the best to check out this Halloween season... if you dare.

DENVER — Denver Zoo is transforming this fall into the ultimate autumnal celebration: Enchanted Hollows, featuring the all-new Harmony Hill Bigfoot Festival and the just-slightly-spooky Woodland Hollow Art Walk, are perfect for ages 8 and up. The frightening fun continues with activities for the whole family, including axe throwing, cornhole, elaborate pumpkin carvings, animal specialist talks and even a Scary-oke sing-along. Enchanted Hollows is open every weekend in October. Get your tickets today at DenverZoo.org.

GOLDEN — "Knock Your Boots Off" at Saturday's Chili Cook-Off & Beer Tasting in Golden. General admission to the cook-off includes free samples from chili cook competitors, over 32 breweries showcasing 130 different beers, and live entertainment. A portion of the proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital. The 12th annual Chili Cook-Off & Beer Tasting takes place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Parfet Park in Downtown Golden. Tickets are sold online.

DENVER — Music legend Phil Collins is bringing his “Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live!” tour to Colorado this weekend. The “In the Air Tonight” singer/songwriter will play the Pepsi Center on Sunday at 8 p.m. Collins will be accompanied by longtime guitarist Daryl Stuermer, keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar, and percussionist Richie Garcia. For tickets, visit AltitudeTickets.com.

DENVER — World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will bring "Monday Night Raw" to Pepsi Center in Denver this Monday. The second night of the 2019 WWE Draft is set to take place during Monday's Raw episode. Superstars Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, and Lacey Evans are among those set to appear in Denver. Tickets are sold at AltitudeTickets.com.

LONE TREE — Relive all the wonderful music of Oz in one magical concert event on Saturday at the Lone Tree Arts Center. The concert’s musical journey will follow all the music inspired by L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz including selections of Wicked, The Wiz, The Wizard of Oz, Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and more. Defy gravity, ease on down the road, and reserve your seats at LoneTreeArtsCenter.org.

DENVER — The Russian Ballet Theatre visits Denver on Thursday with its dazzling production of Swan Lake. The new production features original hand-painted sets and over 150 hand-sewn costumes. Russian Ballet Theatre’s Swan Lake will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Denver’s Paramount Theatre. Tickets are sold at AltitudeTickets.com.

TELLURIDE — The 10th annual Telluride Horror Show is Colorado's first and longest-running horror film festival. The 2019 festival runs Friday to Sunday with over 20 feature films, over 50 short films, special programs, guests and events. The lineup includes a mix of horror, suspense, thriller, dark fantasy, sci-fi and dark comedy films, many being shown for the first time in the country. The Telluride Horror Show takes place at three theaters within walking distance of each other. For a complete schedule or passes, head to TellurideHorrorShow.com.

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony will pay tribute to the legacy of singer/songwriter Selena Quintanilla this weekend. ‘The Music of Selena’ performances will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Boettcher Concert Hall in downtown Denver. Known as the “Queen of Tejano Music,” Selena’s contributions to music and fashion made her one of the most celebrated and influential Mexican-American entertainers of the 1990s. The performance, which is in partnership with the Mexican Cultural Center, will be conducted by Christopher Dragon and feature vocalist Isabel Sánchez. Tickets are sold at ColoradoSymphony.org.

DENVER — Cult classic The Goonies will be screened for the first time on Friday with the score performed live by the Colorado Symphony. The film, a childhood rite of passage for generations, was both a commercial and critical success when released in 1985. The live concert performed begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday. ColoradoSymphony.org is the place for tickets to this Christopher Dragon-conducted performance.

DENVER — Rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters is set to perform at Denver's newest music venue this weekend. The band will headline a concert at the new Mission Ballroom on Saturday with special guest Los Lobos. The Mission Ballroom, located in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood, is opened in August. Reserve your seats at AXS.com.

LAKEWOOD — America’s No. 1 theatrical Michael Jackson tribute experience will stop in Lakewood this weekend for a show remembering MJ. “The King of Pop Resurrected: Tribute to Michael Jackson” features over 90 minutes of Michael Jackson hits, spanning from The Jackson 5 to his solo career, complete with his legendary showmanship, iconic costumes, original choreography and spot-on dance moves. The family-friendly, Las Vegas-style entertainment show takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Lakewood Cultural Center. For tickets, visit Lakewood.Showare.com.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Multi-platinum selling comedian and “Blue Collar Comedy” guy Bill Engvall will bring his standup tour to Colorado Springs this Thursday. Known for his Here’s Your Sign album, Engvall has sold out numerous tours, starred in his own sitcom and was recently seen competing on Dancing with the Stars. Bill Engvall will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Pikes Peak Center. AXS.com is the place for tickets.

DENVER — The snow has begun to fall in Colorado so now is the time to get ready for the winter recreation season. This weekend's Rocky Mountain Snowmobile Expo features new sleds from Arctic Cat, Polaris and Ski-Doo, snowmobile deals, gear, parts and accessories, seminars, workshops and a massive swap meet. The expo takes place Saturday and Sunday at the National Western Complex with tickets available at COSnowmobileExpo.com or the event ticket window.

COLORADO — There are many reasons to attend a 9Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, talk to several medical professionals and get a FREE flu shot/flu voucher. Register in advance or just show up, it’s that easy! We hope to see you there. Isn’t it time you make your health a priority? Find a fair near you at 9HealthFair.org.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche conclude their four-game, season-opening homestand on Saturday with a game against the Arizona Coyotes. Family Packs with four tickets, four meals and four Pepsis are available at AltitudeTickets.com. The puck drops at Pepsi Center at 7 p.m. Saturday.

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a season-opening win against Trinity Western last Saturday, the Colorado College men’s hockey team returns to skate on the ice at Broadmoor World Arena this weekend for two games against Minnesota of the Big Ten. The CC Tigers and Gophers meet at 7:37 p.m. Friday and 7:07 p.m. Saturday in Colorado Springs. For tickets, head to CCTigers.com.

COLORADO SPRINGS — After dropping last week’s game at Navy, the Air Force Falcons football team is back at Falcon Stadium this weekend. The Falcons (3-2) host the Fresno State Bulldogs at 5 p.m. Saturday. Reserve your seats at AFTickets.com.

GOLDEN — Will the Colorado School of Mines football team continue its perfect record through the season’s halfway point? The Western Colorado Mountaineers (3-2) will challenge the Orediggers (5-0) this Saturday at Marv Kay Stadium at Campbell Field in Golden. The RMAC battle kicks off at 12 p.m. MinesAthletics.com is the place for tickets.

GRAND JUNCTION — The Colorado Mesa Mavericks remain home at Stocker Stadium on Saturday. The Mavericks (2-3) face the Fort Lewis College Skyhawks (3-2) at 7 p.m. in Grand Junction. Avoid the box office lines and get your tickets online.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cool Science Festival kicks off with the “Cool Science Carnival Day for Kids at UCCS” on Saturday. There will be demonstration shows, laboratory tours, demos, rockets, drones, animals and lots of other hands-on STEAM activities and exhibits for kids. The Cool Science Carnival Day for Kids runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and is all free for all ages. The festival runs for nine days with events in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region. Check out the complete Colorado Springs Cool Science Festival at CoolScience.org.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Auditorium will host a collection of over 100 professional readers, healers and exhibitors at this weekend's Body Mind Spirit Celebration. Admission is $6 per day for access to the entire exhibit hall with booths, presentations, workshops and more. To see a complete schedule, check out BMSE.net.

AVON — The 11th annual Man of the Cliff is a non-profit event of outdoor, rugged activities which are modified for all strength and ability levels. This year's Man of the Cliff will take place at Harry A. Nottingham Park in Avon. Events include axe throwing, keg toss, caber tossing, archery, tug of war, speed chopping, spear throwing and sledgehammer throwing, which sound tough, but are modified for men and women of all sizes and abilities. The event takes place Saturday and Sunday, with live music, food and drink. To register for an event or to learn more, visit ManoftheCliff.com.

MORRISON — Run the Rocks is a one-of-a-kind fun run and walk. The race offers a 5K run/walk and 10K run around Red Rocks Amphitheatre in support of the American Lung Association in Colorado. The event features the races, live local bands and breathtaking views. Participants will finish on the steps of the Amphitheatre with a cold beer. Run the Rocks takes place Sunday at 9 a.m. with registration available on-site.

DENVER — The 15th annual Miles for Moms 5K Run/Walk is Saturday at the Florence Crittenton Campus and Valverde neighborhood. The course is suitable for walkers, joggers and competitive runners and aims to celebrate moms everywhere and the determination and successes of the teen mothers at Florence Crittenton Services. The course will travel through the Valverde neighborhood and end at Burns Family Artisan Ales for a community block party with music, food, drinks, and kids' activities. The run/walk begins at 9:30 a.m. Registration can be completed at FloCritCo.org.

DENVER — The ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter is hosting a Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday at Sloan Lake Park. The walk is a fundraiser for the organization which hopes to defeat ALS and provide hope to those living with ALS through education, support groups, access to care and advocacy. On-site registration begins at 9 a.m. at the walk gets underway at 10 a.m. Registration and donation information can be found at ALSA.org.

DENVER — Start your Sunday off with a nice 5K or 10K around Stapleton Central Park. The 6th annual bRUNch Run is a family-friendly event for walkers, joggers, runners, and skippers of all levels. Strollers and dogs are highly encouraged as well. The run will be followed by food, drink and fun including live music, lawn games, photo opportunities, giveaways and more. Race registration can be completed at BrunchRunning.com.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Run on Saturday will feature two trail races: a 25K for advanced trail runners and a 3-mile trail run for all. Both races take place at Cheyenne Mountain State Park in Colorado Springs. Race details and registration can be found at FriendsofCMSP.org.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Southern Colorado’s fall train show is back on Saturday and Sunday at Colorado Springs’ Chapel Hills Mall Event Center. The show offers model train layouts, vendors, historical presentations, how-to clinics, door prizes, scavenger hunts for children of all ages, and more. Tickets are just $6 per person or $10 per family and children 12 and under are free. TECOshow.org is the place for tickets.

PUEBLO — Junior League of Pueblo hosts Saturday’s Touch-a-Truck event at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. Kids of all ages can climb on and explore their favorite vehicles including big rigs, fire engines, police cars, construction trucks, tractors and more. The fan favorite of the event is the arrival of the CareConnect helicopter. The family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 a.m. to 11 a.m. is a horn-free hour in case you forget your earplugs). Touch-a-Truck tickets are $5 or $20 for the family.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The #LovePup Foundation and Colorado Springs’ My 99.9 host Saturday’s 1st annual #LovePup Family Fest at Weidner Field, home of the Switchbacks FC. The foundation is a non-profit dog rescue organization dedicated to taking in stray dogs and providing them with medical attention, shelter and food. Saturday’s free #LovePup Family Fest is open to the public and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with kid- and pet-friendly activities, #LovePup adoptions and family fun.

SILVERTHORNE — The Outlets at Silverthorne will host the 1st annual Barks and Brews on Saturday. Sniff, chew, schmooze and lap up craft beers at the Blue Village Courtyard between Polo Ralph Lauren and Banana Republic with an assortment of local craft beers, pet costume and trick contest prizes, live entertainment and more. Barks and Brews tickets are $20 and include four beverages. Proceeds benefit local pet non-profit League for Animals and People of Summit.

LONGMONT — The 50th annual Pumpkin Pie Days will be held this weekend at the Boulder County Fairgrounds. Pumpkin Pie Days traces its start to 1899 when the pumpkin was chosen as it was one of the most out-of-the-ordinary crops that Longmont grew at the time. The celebration continues this weekend in the form of an antique and vintage show featuring about 80 dealers in antiques and collectibles. Guests at the market can still enjoy a slice of pumpkin pie (with fresh whipped cream). Pumpkin Pie Days: Vintage & Antique Market will be open Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 per person and children under 12 are free.

BRIGHTON — The Just Between Friends Sale is massive consignment sale where you can find everything you need from newborns to teenagers. There will be thousands of items at 50 to 90% off retail price including maternity items, children's clothing, toys, room decor, feeding, bathing and toileting items, cribs, beds, infant equipment, bouncy chairs, strollers, high-chairs and much more. The fall sale runs Thursday to Sunday at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

DENVER — The superstars of the pen show circuit will converge in Colorado this weekend for the 6th annual Colorado Pen Show. The epic weekend of inky fingers and pens galore will have pen exhibitors, pen experts, pen speakers, pen panelists, pen vendors and more. Speakers scheduled this weekend include experts on pen history, sketching and drawing, plus cursive instructors and journal crafters. The Colorado Pen Show is open to the public Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center.

DENVER — Sunday's Denver Bridal & Wedding Expo is a one-shop-stop for any bride in the planning stages of a wedding. The show lets guests shop and compare photographers, DJs, florists and more. The show has the latest in wedding trends, prize raffles, fashion show and more. The Denver Bridal & Wedding Expo runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Pavilion at Denver Mart. Admission is free with online registration or $10 at the door.

COLORADO — One of the Mile High City's most delicious food holidays is making a return this weekend. In a tradition dating back to 2017, the second Saturday of October will be celebrated as "Breakfast Burrito Day” to help recognize the impact the city has had on blending American and Mexican cultures. Local burrito institution Santiago’s is once again serving up breakfast burritos for just $1.25 each – the same price as when the business first opened its door in 1991. The offer will be valid all-day long (6 a.m. to 8 pm.) at each of Santiago's 28 locations, but burritos will be capped at five breakfast burritos per customer. You can find a location near you at this link.









