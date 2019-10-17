COLORADO, USA — Colorado is ready for Halloween!

This weekend offers dozens of Halloween and fall harvest events for kids and adults. Pumpkin Nights is back for a second year at the Adams County Fairgrounds with more than 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins and seven Pumpkin Lands, each with a different theme.

Boo at the Zoo is back at the Denver Zoo and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo beginning Friday and the Broadway Halloween Parade returns to the streets of Denver on Saturday. Soak in autumn this weekend at one of dozens of corn mazes and haunted houses, or at an autumn festivals in Westminster, Rocky Ford, Hayden, Bayfield and Montrose.

Pumpkin Nights

BRIGHTON — For the second year in a row, Coloradans can celebrate the autumn season by exploring an impressive display featuring thousands of jack-o'-lanterns. This is the first weekend to catch Pumpkin Nights, a family friendly, multi-sensory festival with more than 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins, at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Attendees can walk along a half-mile path through seven Pumpkin Lands, each with a different theme, to check out the immersive displays. Attractions this year include a 40-foot long dragon, a ghostly pirate ship. and an undersea wonderland. The 18-night event will be held at the Adams County Fair and Regional Park Complex in Brighton from Thursday, Oct. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 3. General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased here. If you’re looking to save a few bucks, night owl specials are also available on Pumpkin Nights' website.

WESTMINSTER — Westminster’s Halloween Harvest Festival is bigger and better than ever in 2019. The free, family-friendly event features carnival games, trick-or-treating, live music, ropes course, inflatables, face painting, hot air balloon show and pumpkin patch admission. There will also be food, drink and artisan vendors. Saturday's entertainment lineup includes School of Rock, Rex Peoples & X Factr, and Two Faces West. Forty teams will be competing in the Meat Scream BBQ Competition and festival goers can purchase sampling tickets. The Halloween Harvest Festival runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Westminster. For a complete Halloween Harvest Festival schedule, head to City of Westminster's website.

HAYDEN — Hayden’s annual fun family fall festival will again be held at Dry Creek Park. The autumn festivities will be underway from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Pumpkins for sale will support the Hayden Parks and Recreation Department.

ROCKY FORD — Rocky Ford Library Park will have a variety of autumn festivities on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. including vendors, local artisans, food, farmers’ market, shopping, live music, games, pumpkin carving contest, costume contest, face painting, NERF battle zone, bounce house and more. Admission to the Rocky Ford Fall Festival is free.

MONTROSE — Montrose Botanic Gardens will host its Scarecrow Festival on Saturday and Sunday with free admission. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday there will be kids’ crafts, cider press, library storywalk and bookmobile.

BAYFIELD — The 1st annual Community Fruit Harvest in Bayfield will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The kid-friendly celebration begins with the how’s and why’s of tree gleaning and fruit gleaning to take home. Bayfield’s Eagle Park will have free grilled hot dogs and hamburgers and all the fruit you can eat. There will also be cider-making demonstrations.

GRAND JUNCTION — The 3rd annual Grand Junction Community Streets celebration will close one half mile of 10th Street for a car-free, family-friendly street festival. The celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday with entertainment for all ages including live music, games, sports, activities and food trucks.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs' Old Colorado City will host its Harvest Festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival offers a pumpkin patch, scavenger hunt, pumpkin decorating, face painting, balloon artist, kids’ zone, sidewalk sales, beer garden, live music and food and craft vendors. There will also be a farmers' market in Bancroft Park with delicious locally grown goods.



Broadway Halloween Parade

DENVER — The 3rd annual Broadway Halloween Parade will step off at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The parade will travel down Broadway from 5th Ave. to Alameda Ave. through Denver's South Broadway area. The Halloween parade offers spooky bands, floats and groups in fun, community-friendly fashion. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Halloween costumes because everyone will get to march in the street after the parade.

Denver Zoo

DENVER — Denver Zoo opens its 35th annual Boo at the Zoo on Saturday. The Colorado fall tradition offers trick-or-treat stations, jugglers, character meet and greets, creepy crawly animal demonstrations and fun family-friendly entertainment. All Boo at the Zoo activities are included in the price of zoo admission. Boo at the Zoo takes place Saturday and Sunday this weekend and next. You can find your Boo at the Zoo tickets at DenverZoo.org.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo begins its annual Halloween celebration this Friday. Boo at the Zoo will have fun trick-or-treat stations with candy made with sustainable palm oil to help protect wild orangutans. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes for the festivities which take place Friday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the next two weekends and on Halloween night. Boo at the Zoo tickets can be bought online at CMZoo.org.

Royal Gorge Bridge & Park

CAÑON CITY — The Royal Gorge Bridge Park’s 5th annual Spooktacular "Boo at the Bridge" takes place Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festive event features trick-or-treat goodies dished out by local businesses and non-profits, carnival games and live entertainment. "Mummies" and daddies can find tickets at BooAtTheBridge.com.

Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park

DENVER — There are just three weekends left to get your thrills at Elitch Gardens Theme Park this season. Elitch's Fright Fest will have "Family by Day" and "Fright by Night" activities, plus the park's popular theme park rides. Fright Fest is free with park admission while some haunted attractions are an additional charge. Fright Fest runs weekends through Saturday, Nov. 2, including Halloween night with tickets available at ElitchGardens.com/Fright-Fest.

COLORADO — Summer is great, but anyone who loves leaves, apple cider, sweaters and some good old-fashioned fun knows that corn mazes are where it’s at. Luckily, Colorado has more than its fair of these fall treats, which also happen to come with sweet pumpkin patches and amazing corn mazes, great local food and all sorts of activities that will make you wish this season never ends. Check out this handy map of corn mazes in Colorado or see a list here.

13th Floor Haunted House

COLORADO — For those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, Colorado is home to some scary haunted houses and other spooky events. Some of the major haunted houses include Denver’s 13th Floor, Westminster’s Frightmare Compound, City of the Dead & Asylum in Henderson, and Thornton’s Haunted Field of Screams. Check out our roundup of some of the best to check out this Halloween season... if you dare.

LOVELAND — The 2019 Loveland Zombie Crawl arrives Saturday. The crawl begins at Loveland Aleworks where there will be on-site zombie makeup experts, costume contest, food truck, drink specials, group photo and DJ. The Loveland Zombie Crawl begins at 4 p.m. at 118 W. 4th St.

COLORADO SPRINGS — One of Colorado's most unique brew fests returns this weekend to the Norris Penrose Event Center. The 6th annual Haunted Brew Fest features over 100 adult beverages from 70 breweries, wine distributors and distilleries. But what makes it haunted? The festival offers the biggest Halloween costume party Southern Colorado has ever seen. There will be two Haunted Brew Fest sessions on Saturday, one from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and another from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Haunted Brew Fest tickets are likely to sell out, so get yours online soon to enjoy the special combination of Halloween costumes, beer, wine and spirits.

DENVER — Organizers of the Bloody Mary Festival have scoured Colorado for the best Bloody Marys which will be available for tasting at this weekend's festival. Ticket admission includes over two hours of enjoying the area's most creative and innovative Bloody Marys from 18 establishments, plus delicious food and drinks. The Bloody Mary Festival has two sessions on Sunday at the EXDO Event Center in Denver. Tickets are sure to sell out, so get yours now here.

AURORA — A day long family-friendly Tamale Festival will be held at Town Center of Aurora on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to tamale samplings and full offerings there will be bounce houses, rock climbing wall, face painting, live mariachi and Folklorico dance shows, photo booth, beer tastings and more. Anything for Salinas, a Selena tribute band, will also be performing. Tamale Festival tickets can be purchased online.

Dairy Block & Denver Milk Market

DENVER — The 2nd annual Fall Flannel Fest arrives Sunday in the Dairy Block Alley in downtown Denver. The free community event will feature a lineup of family-friendly activities including face painting, live music, carnival games, scarecrow art installations and more. Kids can enjoy safe trick-or-treating from the Dairy Block merchants beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Humana Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon

DENVER — The 10th edition of the Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Denver 5K, 10K and half marathon arrives this weekend in downtown Denver. The 5K serves as a fun warmup on Saturday with the 10K and half marathon happening Sunday morning. All the races originate from Denver's Civic Center Park where there will be live local bands, spirited cheer squad, exclusive freebies and post-race beer. On Friday and Saturday is the Health and Fitness Expo at the National Western Complex, which is free and open to the public with the latest information on running technologies, fitness apparel, health, nutrition and interactive displays. Race registration is available at RunRocknRoll.com.

HAL Sports

THORNTON — Celebrate the season at the annual Trick or Trot on Saturday. This 5K run/walk is open to runners and walkers of all ages and ability levels and takes place at Thornton's Carpenter Park and Recreation Center. Attendees should come dressed in their best Halloween costumes for the race which begins at 9 a.m. Later Saturday is the annual Trunk or Treat celebration with candy for trick or treaters and fun community activities. Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk registration can be completed online.

COLORADO SPRINGS — From the creators of the Waldo Waldo 5K comes the brand-new Gallup 5K. The family-friendly stick-horse 5K is untimed and open to all ages and abilities. Gallopers can expect a spectacular and hilarious experience through Garden of the Gods and Rock Ledge Ranch. Registration includes an official Gallop 5K stick horse and admittance to the post-race festival with live music, beer garden, yoga and games. Registration for Sunday’s The Gallop 5K can be completed online here.

LOVELAND — Loveland’s North Lake Park is the site of the annual Harvest Night 2 Mile Fun Run this weekend. The event aims to get everyone outside for some good family fun. In addition to the fun run, there will be food trucks, live music, games and more. Registration for the Harvest Night Family Fun Run, which begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, can be completed online.

CASTLE ROCK — The 3rd annual VetFest, a 5K and 10K race and street party, takes place Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. After the 5K and 10K races start at 10 a.m., VetFest will have artist and vendor booths, live music, food trucks and beer tents. Proceeds will support Douglas County veterans through special assistance grants. Anyone can participate in Saturday's races and active military, veterans and first responders get $5 off with the promo code SERVE during online registration.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

DENVER — Sara Bareilles is hitting the road for a new national tour that will visit 30 cities including Denver this weekend. The "Amidst The Chaos Tour" will stop at Pepsi Center in Denver on Friday with Sara Bareilles and special guest Emily King. Tickets to see the Grammy, Tony and Emmy award-nominated singer, songwriter, actress and author are sold at AltitudeTickets.com.

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

DENVER — Maluma, the 2018 Latin Grammy Award winner for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album, will bring his huge North American tour to Pepsi Center this weekend. The Latin music superstar’s concert is set for 7 p.m. Sunday. AltitudeTickets.com is the place for tickets to see the “Maluma 11:11 World Tour.”

Alex Erde, The Improvised Shakespeare Co.

DENVER — The Improvised Shakespeare Company begins an engagement at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Garner Galleria Theatre this weekend. Each night, the company will create a fully improvised Shakespearean masterpiece right before the audience's eyes. The evening of hilarious off-the-cuff comedy uses the language and themes of William Shakespeare, but with no planning, rehearsal or script. Will the play turn out to be a tragedy, comedy or history? Even the actors aren't sure. Tickets for the company's engagement, which runs through March 2020, are sold at DenverCenter.org.

Ballet Ariel

NORTHGLENN & DENVER — Ballet Ariel opens its season this weekend with Peter and the Wolf and dances from Swan Lake. The beloved ballet Peter and the Wolf features music by Prokofiev as Peter captures the Wolf with the help of his friend the Bird, but not before the Wolf eats the helpless Duck. Performances will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at the D.L. Parson Theatre at the Northglenn Recreation Center, Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Cleo Parker Robinson Theatre and Sunday, Oct. 27 at The Schoolhouse Theatre in Parker. For tickets, please visit BalletAriel.org.

Randy Macht, Macht Media

LAFAYETTE — Dance Etoile’s annual celebration of art, featuring classical and contemporary works, student choreography and guest musicians, will be held Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Arts Hub in Lafayette. Tickets allow access to a silent auction, wine, appetizers and desserts. Buy your tickets today at DanceEtoile.org.

Evergreen Players

EVERGREEN — Laughing Stock, the latest production from the Evergreen Players, opens Friday at Center Stage in Evergreen. When a rustic New England summer theatre schedules a repertory season of Dracula, Hamlet and Charley's Aunt, comic mayhem ensues. Laughing Stock follows the well-intentioned but over-matched company from the auditions to ego-driven rehearsals through the opening nights gone disastrously awry. Laughing Stock plays Center Stage through Sunday, Nov. 10. For showtimes and tickets, visit EvergreenPlayers.org.

Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra

GREELEY — The Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra continues its 2019-20 season with Jurassic World in Concert on Friday. Colin Trevorrow’s hugely successful 2015 movie will be presented at Union Colony Civic Center with the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra performing Michael Giacchino’s thrilling musical score live to the picture. Set 22 years after the events of Jurassic Park, Jurassic World follows Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as a genetically modified dinosaur wreaks havoc on a theme park. Friday’s performance starts at 7:30 p.m. with tickets available through GreeleyPhil.org.

DENVER — Conductor Alexander Shelley makes his Colorado Symphony debut this weekend to lead a program of musical giants. The program will feature two works by Tchaikovsky, Variations on a Rococo Theme and Romeo and Juliet Overture, followed by Dvořák’s Seventh Symphony. Up-and-coming cellist Cicely Parnas joins the Colorado Symphony during the performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Boettcher Concert Hall. For tickets and showtimes, visit ColoradoSymphony.org.

PUEBLO — One of Southern Colorado’s biggest Halloween events is Saturday’s Halloween Horror Experience Dance Party. The party features over $120,000 in professional lighting design, haunted décor, animatronics, special effects and entertainment. A DJ will be spinning the top dance tracks from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s for the huge dance floor at the grand ballroom of the Pueblo Convention Center. Tickets the 21-and-older party start at $25 online.

AXS

DENVER — Schitt’s Creek cast members, including Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, will bring their live interactive tour to Denver on Friday. Schitt’s Creek: Up Close & Personal is a fun and insightful evening that gives fans an insider’s look into the making of the series using clips, behind the scenes footage, stories from cast members, and some special surprises. The live event begins at 7 p.m. Friday at the Buell Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. AXS.com is the place for tickets.

BOULDER & DENVER — Stories on Stage and the Colorado Chamber Players new collaboration, A Little Fright Music, will be performed Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Nomad Playhouse in Boulder and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Denver’s Su Teatro. The harmonic convergence between live music and the spoken word features performances of The Masque of the Red Death by Edgar Allan Poe, Honeysuckle Cottage by P.G. Wodehouse, as well as musical interlude and solos. For tickets, visit StoriesonStage.org.

TEDxBoulder

BOULDER — This weekend's independently-organized TEDx Boulder: Pride & Prejudice event will feature an eclectic panel of speakers, live music, local vendors and more. The event will be focused on bringing communities, organizations and individuals together to share “ideas worth spreading” including volunteerism, motivating and cultivating growth. TEDx Boulder will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at CU’s Macky Auditorium. For more information about and tickets, visit TEDxBoulder.com.

PUEBLO — Pueblo Memorial Hall, a cultural hub for music and the arts, will hold a special celebration on Saturday in honor of the venue’s 100th year. The music event kicks off at 4 p.m. with Los Creyentes de la Familia and continues with several artists before wrapping after 9 p.m. with Larger Than Life, the ultimate boy band tribute out of New York City. Tickets for the 100th Year Community Concert start at $20 online.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The largest holiday show in Colorado Springs arrives in October! The Colorado Springs Sugar Plum Food & Gift Mart features hundreds of vendors with handcrafted goods, home décor, gourmet food, art, crafts, jewelry, boutique clothing, photography, toys, Christmas decorations and more. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be traveling down from the North Pole for the weekend and will be hanging out at the Winter Wonderland display. The Sugar Plum Food & Gift Mart takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Colorado Springs Event Center off Palmer Park and Academy.

BEULAH — The 28th annual Fall Into Christmas Craft Show and Bake Sale arrives Saturday and Sunday at the Beulah Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show will have a full lineup of craft vendors, food vendors and more.

DENVER — For 44 years, the World Wide Antique & Vintage Show has brought collectibles to Denver. The next show is this Friday to Sunday at the Denver Mart Expo Building. Between 85 to 100 dealers from around the United States are expected to show and sell new and interesting items. Admission is $5, kids 12 and under are free and parking is free. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival

BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival runs Friday to Sunday with events around town including a scavenger hunt, workshops, saloon walking tour, haunted tombstone tour and more. Still on the Hill, the featured grand tasting of handcrafted spirits, takes place Saturday at 4 p.m. at Riverwalk Center. Admission includes tasting glass, spirit tastings, craft cocktails, people's choice voting, snacks and live music. Grab your tickets now at BreckenridgeCraftSpiritsFestival.com.

Yvonne Lashmett

DURANGO — Hot air balloons will light up the sky of Durango on Friday night. The annual Downtown Durango Balloon Glow starts at 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Main Street in front of the Train Depot. The community-oriented event promises amazing photo opportunities of balloon takeoff and landings, plus attendees might get the chance to pull a burner themselves. For more information, head to DowntownDurango.org.

AURORA — Reptile and exotic pet lovers, breeders and educators won't want to miss this weekend's Repticon. The event will feature thousands of reptiles and other exotic pets and advice directly from top quality breeders. You'll be able to see live reptiles up close at animal encounters and seminars on the hour each day. Repticon is set for Saturday and Sunday at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds.

GOLDEN — It’s an ocean of deals at the Fall Whale of a Used Book Sale sponsored by Friends of the Jefferson County Public Library this weekend. The event runs Friday to Sunday in the massive exhibit hall of the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The sale boasts more than 100,000 books, DVDs, records, maps and audio books and admission is free! Prices range from 50¢ to $3 on most items and Sunday is "Bag Day" when $6 buys you as many items as will fit into a grocery-size bag. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

GREELEY — A staple for 37 years, the Greeley Tribune Home Show Series is the gold standard of go-to places for home information and resources on how to maintain your home and garden. The Fall Home & Garden Show will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Greeley at Lincoln Park. The free event will also have a pumpkin painting station, beer samples, free swag from local vendors and more.

LOVELAND — Trinity United Methodist Church and First Congregational Church host this weekend’s Loveland First Responders Chili Cook-Off. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at The Foundry Plaza between Lincoln and Cleveland. First responders will compete to create the top chili to be judged by experts and the community. Proceeds go to 137 Connection and Community Kitchen for those in need in Northern Colorado.

9Health Fair

COLORADO — There are many reasons to attend a 9Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, talk to several medical professionals and get a FREE flu shot/flu voucher. Register in advance or just show up, it’s that easy! We hope to see you there. Isn’t it time you make your health a priority? Find a fair near you at 9HealthFair.org.

Dean Popejoy

GREELEY — It’s homecoming weekend at the University of Northern Colorado. The UNC Bears (1-6) meet the Portland State Vikings (4-3) in a Big Sky Conference matchup at 1 p.m. Saturday at Nottingham Field in Greeley. Tickets are available at the stadium box office or UNCBears.com.

GOLDEN — The Colorado School of Mines Orediggers football team has a perfect record heading into this homecoming weekend. The Orediggers (6-0) host the Skyhawks of Fort Lewis College (3-3) at 12 p.m. Saturday at Marv Kay Stadium at Campbell Field. Reserve your seats at MinesAthletics.com.

ALAMOSA — The Adams State football team looks to snap a two-game skid when they face South Dakota School of Mines and Technology this weekend at Alamosa’s Rex Stadium. The ASU Grizzlies (3-3) kick off against the Hardrockers (1-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

GUNNISON — After a shutout loss last Saturday to Colorado School of Mines, the Western Colorado Mountaineers return home to Gunnison for two games, starting this Saturday against Dixie State University. Saturday’s Family Weekend football game begins at 1 p.m. at the Mountaineer Bowl between the Mountaineers (3-3) and Trailblazers (5-1). Visit GoMountaineers.com for game tickets.

PUEBLO — The CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves are back at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl on Saturday to clash with Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe Colorado Mesa. Kickoff between the Thunderwolves (5-1) and Mavericks (3-3) is set for 2 p.m. in Pueblo. This weekend’s game is CSU-Pueblo's homecoming game. For tickets to Saturday’s game, check out GoThunderwolves.com.

AP Photo/John Minchillo

DENVER — The University of Denver men’s hockey team is back at Magness Arena this weekend! The DU Pioneers will skate against the Boston College Eagles at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets for the Homecoming and Parents’ Weekend games are available at the Magness Arena box office or DenverPioneers.com.

