COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts and this weekend is no exception.

This September weekend sees festivals in Littleton, Boulder, Mead, Parker, Vail, Steamboat Springs, Kittredge, Telluride, Denver and more.

The Denver Broncos open up the regular season at Empower Field at Mile High and six college football games take place this weekend while the seasons wind down for the Rockies, Outlaws, and Colorado National Speedway.

Music lovers will want to check out Florida Georgia Line, Flogging Molly, Social Distortion, Kristin Chenoweth, and Incubus in the Denver area.

Experience the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special at one (or more) of these 68 events happening this September weekend:

> Have an event tip? Send it here.

KUSA

DENVER — Denver Broncos football is back in the Mile High City! New Broncos head coach Vic Fangio hosts his former team, the Chicago Bears, for the regular-season home opener at Empower Stadium at Mile High. Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Sunday.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

DENVER — Miss Saigon, the newest production at the Buell Theatre, comes fresh from Broadway. The musical tells the story of a young Vietnamese woman who falls in love with an American G.I. before they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. Featuring classic Broadway hit songs including “The Heat is On in Saigon,” “The Movie in My Mind,” “Last Night of the World” and “American Dream,” this theatrical event you’ll never forget plays the Buell Theatre through Sunday, Sept. 22. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

MEAD — The 2019 Mead Community Day Sugar Beet Festival returns to Mead Town Park this weekend. The festivities begin with the Community Day Sugar Beer Festival and Mead High Homecoming Parade at 4:30 p.m. Friday. From 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday there will be vendor booths, kids' activities, food trucks, beer garden, cornhole tournament, cow pie bingo, live music and more. Fireworks wrap up the festivities at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

EADS — The Kiowa County Fair and Rodeo opened on Wednesday at the Kiowa County Fairgrounds, but there are lots of events scheduled through Sunday. Poultry, rabbit, goat, beer, swine, 4-H and FFA events begin the fair before two CPRA Rodeos on Friday and Saturday. The Kiowa County Fair Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday morning on Maine Street. Horse races will take place Friday and Saturday with a track side beer garden. The complete Kiowa County Fair schedule can be viewed here.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LITTLETON — The sun may be setting on summer, but there's still time to experience a fun, outdoor community festival. The 2019 Summerset Festival takes place Saturday at Littleton's Clement Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be craft and vendor booths, the Colorado Disc Dogs, kids’ zone, car show, live entertainment and beer garden with 15 local craft breweries. Craft beer tasting tickets are available for purchase online.

Eddie Clark

BOULDER — The 32nd annual Fall Fest on Pearl Street Mall in Downtown Boulder will take place from Friday to Sunday. This fall tradition features arts, crafts makers, beer garden, children's activities and live music from Chris Daniels and the Kings with Freddi Gowdy, Funkiphino, Suzuki Strings and more performing in front of the courthouse. The festival's Firefly Handmade Market is the premier, handmade-only indie artisan market on the Front Range with over 120 makers selling home goods, fine art, ceramics, skin care products, leather goods, pet goods, artisanal food and much more. Admission to Fall Fest is free, including children's activities such as a climbing wall, obstacle course, bounce house, giant slide and bungee tramp. Check out BoulderDowntown.com to see the complete Fall Fest schedule.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

KITTREDGE — The annual Kittredge Canyonfest takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The small town, fun-filled day of games, raffles, arts, crafts and refreshments will also include a beer and wine garden, live music, local vendors and other entertainment. The festival will be held at Kittredge Community Park, adjacent to Highway 74, on the west end of the town of Kittredge.

Thinkstock

PARKER — The 13th annual Parker Oktoberfest takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at O’Brien Memorial Park. There will be live German music, Biergarten with German food, late-night German techno dance party, Dachshund races, beer-relay games, lawn games and more. The family-friendly German-themed festival is free to attend, but Parker Oktoberfest Stein Bundle tickets can be purchased online.

Vail Oktoberfest

VAIL — With a gorgeous mountain backdrop and "European flair," the Vail Oktoberfest has been named one of the ten greatest Oktoberfest celebrations in the United States by USA Today. The festival, which runs Friday to Sunday, will have great Bavarian fare including brats, schnitzel sandwiches, spaetzle, pretzels and more. On the schedule this weekend are stein-lifting competitions, adult keg-bowling contests, bratwurst-eating contests, Bavarian costume contest and live music. Vail Oktoberfest is free and open to the public at Vail Village.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DILLON — The 2nd annual Oktoberfest at Arapahoe Basin runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event at A-Basin's Mountain Goat Plaza will have live Austrian folk music by Those Austrian Guys, beer, pretzels and free chairlifts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

RELATED | The snow guns are out at Arapahoe Basin

Getty Images/iStockphoto

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Celebrate the pending start of autumn at the 11th annual Steamboat OktoberWest this weekend. The celebration takes place Friday and Saturday with food, beer tastings, music and entertainment. Friday night features a Beer Stroll in downtown Steamboat from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. while Saturday’s party will be held at Steamboat Resort beginning at 2 p.m. Visit SteamboatChamber.com for a complete schedule and tickets.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Denver Union Station’s annual Oktoberfest event takes place Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Held at the Terminal Bar, there will be a stein-holding competition and special brews from Dry Dock, Odell, Left Hand, and Denver Beer Co. with festive music from the Polkanauts.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

DENVER — "Extreme Sports: Beyond Human Limits," the newest exhibition at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, opens Friday. Museumgoers can go inside the minds and bodies of extreme athletes to explore the psychology of their motivations and learn about the science behind some of the riskier sports including wingsuit flying, ice and rock climbing, parkour, free diving and more. The exhibition features hands-on activities showcasing the science, creativity and innovation in extreme sports. Take a virtual leap off a cliff, feel what it’s like to pilot a wingsuit, trace the steps of a parkour athlete, get a sense of balancing along a high-line and more. "Extreme Sports: Beyond Human Limits" is free with museum admission and will be open through April 2020. Tickets are sold at DMNS.org.

Colorado Railroad Museum

GOLDEN — Thomas the Tank Engine is back at the Colorado Railroad Museum this weekend with his "Day Out With Thomas: The Stream Team Tour.” Kids and families can ride Thomas the Tank Engine as well as meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of Thomas’ Railway. There will be Thomas-themed activities including crafts, photo ops, petting zoo, temporary tattoos, storytelling, train table play area, sing-a-longs, bean bag toss, hula hoops, bubbles, ladder golf, magic show and more. Thomas the Tank Engine will be at the museum in Golden on Saturday, Sunday as well as Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22. Grab your tickets at TicketWeb.com.

Elevated Seltzer

DENVER — Fizz Fight, Denver’s first hard seltzer festival and tasting competition, takes over the EXDO Event Center in Denver’s River North (RiNo) neighborhood on Saturday. Attendees can try unlimited samples of more than 60 spiked seltzer varieties from brewers across the country. Fizz Fight will be held in two sessions on Saturday, Sept. 14 – the first from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the second from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from 29.99 to $49.99 and include unlimited 2-ounce samples of seltzer.

RELATED | Fizz Fight bringing hard seltzer festival to Denver

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LAFAYETTE — Beer aficionados, rejoice! The Lafayette Brew Fest will be held at Old Town Lafayette’s Festival Plaza from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The festival will feature 19 breweries and cideries all from within 75 miles of Lafayette, live music by Hindsight Classic Rock, and local food options from Cuban Fusion, Cowabunga Creamery, Hey! Franks Hot Dogs, All American Grill, and Tip Top Pies. Regular price tickets are available at the festival cashier booth or for pre-sale online.

Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

TELLURIDE — The 26th annual Telluride Blues & Brews Festival is a three-day celebration of blues, funk, jam bands, indie, rock, gospel and soul music. This weekend's music lineup includes John Fogerty, Boz Scaggs, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Anders Osborne, Ryan Bingham, Tab Benoit, Hiss Golden Messenger, Samantha Fish, Ruthie Foster, Phil Cook, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Cedric Burnside, and many more. There will be food and craft vendors, children's activities, late-night shows and craft-brewed beer. Telluride's Main Street, just steps away from the festival grounds, will be bustling with shops, restaurants and bars. The Telluride Blues & Brews Festival runs Friday to Sunday. Tickets are sold at TellurideBlues.com.

Thinkstock

WINDSOR — Hops for Hunger, a craft beer festival benefitting Weld Food Bank, takes place Friday night in Windsor. Attendees will enjoy a wide selection of craft beers from Colorado breweries, live music, and delicious food. All proceeds will benefit Weld Food Bank and its partners Mobile Food Pantry and Backpack Program. Hops for Hunger runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Park. Tickets can be purchased at WeldFoodBank.org.

AP Photo/Ed Andrieski

DENVER — The 7th annual Brew Fest at Coors Field opens at 6:10 p.m. Saturday with tastings from 20 regional breweries. Ticket admission includes a ticket to watch the Rockies battle the Padres, six Brew Fest drink tickets, collectable cup, and voting tokens to vote for your favorite beer. The winning brewery from the Beer Fest will receive a tap at the Rooftop at Coors Field for all April 2020 games, including Opening Day. Visit MLB.com for tickets.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

PUEBLO — El Pueblo History Museum is set to host its 6th annual Bruja Brew Fest from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The fest will feature exclusively-Colorado craft breweries and cideries in the gardens and Placita of El Pueblo History Museum. Ticket purchase includes a commemorative glass. All proceeds for will go towards educational programming at El Pueblo History Museum. Bruja Brew Fest tickets are $45 at the door or $30 online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BRECKENRIDGE — This weekend’s annual Breckenridge Wine Classic will have more than 100 food artisans, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and locally-made products. The four-day event runs Thursday to Sunday, combining a Grand Tasting at Riverwalk Center, Main Street stroll and educational seminars. Reserve your tickets online.

13th Floor Haunted House

DENVER — Denver’s most-horrifying haunt, the 13th Floor Haunted House, returns for a 19th season on Friday, Sept. 13. The haunted house features three attractions in one haunt – Clown, Tales of the Unknown, and The Other Side – which will dive deep into your darkest fears. Hold your friends close as you visit this haunted attraction, which will be open through Saturday, Nov. 9. Visit 13thFloorHauntedHouse.com for dates, times and tickets. 13th Floor is located at 3400 E. 52nd Ave. Near Colorado Boulevard and N. Vasquez Boulevard.

Katie Darby/Invision/AP

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Florida Georgia Line's "Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour" will stop at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre this weekend. Country rock duo Dan + Shay will open the concert and Morgan Wallen and Canaan Smith will also perform at the concert, Friday night at 7 p.m. AXS.com is the place for FGL tickets.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LaSALLE — Some of the best cover bands will perform in tribute to the Woodstock Festival at Saturday’s Cornstock 2019 Music Fest. There will also be tasty food and drink options. Held at Fritzler Farm Park from 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Cornstock tickets can be purchased at FritzlerFarmPark.com. Fritzler Farm Park’s opening day is set for Saturday, Sept. 21.

AXS

DENVER — American punk rock band Social Distortion and Celtic punk rock band Flogging Molly will perform at Denver’s new Mission Ballroom on Friday and Saturday. The Devil Makes Three and Le Butcherettes will be opening the concerts. Tickets are on sale at AXS.com.

RELATED | Complete list of artists playing Denver's new Mission Ballroom

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

DENVER — Grammy-nominated rock band Incubus will launch their "20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond" tour in Denver this weekend. The band will perform at Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium with Dub Trio on Friday and Saturday. Incubus is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their “Make Yourself” album with a fall nationwide tour. After launching in Denver, the tour will travel to 39 cities before concluding in Myrtle Beach in December.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

DENVER — Emmy and Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth makes her Colorado Symphony debut this Saturday. The singer and actress will perform live with the Colorado Symphony, conducted by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, opening the 2019-20 symphony season with showstopping sparkle. Reserve your seats at ColoradoSymphony.org.

Colleen Lee Photography

EVERGREEN — Ovation West Performing Arts opens its new production of Cabaret this weekend in Evergreen. The classic and edgy musical, which explores the dissolution of societal norms in Berlin as the Third Reich is gaining power, won 12 Tony Awards. Featuring music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Cabaret is rated PG-13 and is not suitable for children or young teens because of mature subject matter and sexual content. Cabaret will be performed at Center Stage on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Sunday, Oct. 6. Tickets can be purchased at OvationWest.org or by phone at 303-674-4002.

Sarah Roshan

GOLDEN — Once, the newest production at Miners Alley Playhouse, is now open in Golden. The captivating musical features music that won an Academy Award, Grammy Award, Oliver Award and Tony Award. The production tells the story of an Irish musician and Czech immigrant drawn together by their shared love of music on the streets of Dublin. Featuring the magical songs from the acclaimed film, including the Oscar-winning “Falling Slowly,” Once will be performed at Miners Alley Playhouse through Sunday, Oct. 13. For tickets and showtimes, visit MinersAlley.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Chaffee Park at 44th and Tejon is the site of Saturday’s free Sunnyside Music Festival. The event, which runs from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will feature free live music, uncaged drinking area, upgraded bars, artisan vendors, kids’ area, local eats and more. Among this weekend’s performers include The Burroughs, Don Chicharron, YaSi, Bonnie & the Clydes, Grown A$$ Man Band, and more.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — The Denver Jazz Festival is a three-day festival of amazing jazz, blues and tango music. Featured bands and artists include Jonathan Stout & His Campus 5 featuring Hilary Alexandria, The Candy Jackets Jazz Band, Count Basie Tribute Big Band, Denver Jazz Youth All Stars, and more. Performances will be held Friday to Sunday at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Festival passes can be found at DenverJazzFestival.org.

ArtoCade

TRINIDAD — Trinidad's award-winning art car festival follows only Houston as the second-largest art car event in the nation. Cars, trucks, bikes, motorcycles, tractors, ATVs, golf carts and scooters are transformed into amazing, drivable sculptures. In addition to the huge parade, there will be arts and craft booths, music art shows, street performers, delicious and kid-friendly activities. The ArtoCade Parade starts at high noon Saturday. See the full schedule at ArtoCade.com.

PHOTOS | ArtoCade: ArtCar Festival in Trinidad

Thinkstock

GOLD HILL — The Gold Hill Art Show is set for Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show features an arts and crafts fair filled with handmade items from Front Range artists, homemade pies and cookies, rummage sale with antiques and clothing, beer, bratwursts, soda, live music and more. The Gold Hill Art Show is free and open to the public.

Holly Berry House Folk Art Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 41st annual Holly Berry House Folk Art Festival returns to Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site in Garden of the Gods. The festival, which runs Friday to Sunday, features the works of 165 juried artisans from across the country. In addition to crafts, one-of-a-kind collectibles, fine art and collectibles, there will be food, music and historic tours.

PHOTOS | Holly Berry House Folk Art Festival

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ESTES PARK — The 44th annual Arts & Crafts Festival is back this weekend at Estes Park’s Bond Park. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Poudre Landmarks Foundation

FORT COLLINS — The 35th annual Historic Homes Tour in Fort Collins is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Poudre Landmark Foundation will open six private residences and two historic city-owned properties to tour guests. The homes on this year's tour were built between 1879 and 1961 and represent Victorian, Italianate, Cottage, American Foursquare, Masonry Ranch and Minimal Traditional styles. Tickets are $30 on Saturday or $25 online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LOVELAND — Tackle your wedding-planning jitters by checking out Sunday’s Bridal Festivals Wedding Expo. The show allows mingling with Northern Colorado’s top wedding experts, planners and vendors. The hot new gowns of 2020 will be there, along with information and advice on caterers, decorations, invitations, venues and attire. Northern Colorado’s largest bridal festival wedding expo opens at 11 a.m. at The Ranch Events Complex. Tickets are available online or at the door.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

GREELEY — Friends of the Greeley Museums is hosting its biggest event of the year: Potato Day. The celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Village Museum. Potato Day includes musical entertainment, children's games, used book sale, beer garden, historical demonstrations, tours and more. Friends of the Greeley Museums has supported the City of Greeley Museums since 1987, donating over $400,000 for educational programs and preservation projects. Admission to Saturday's Potato Day is $7 and includes a classic baked potato with each admission.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LAKEWOOD — This weekend's 6th annual Colorado Lebanese Festival features live music, games, raffles, dancing, kids’ area and authentic Lebanese food and drinks. The festival is a celebration of food, faith and culture and will take place at St. Rafka Church (2301 Wadsworth Blvd.) in Lakewood. Admission to the festival, which runs Saturday and Sunday, is free.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CAÑON CITY — The 2019 Sons of Italy Italian Festival takes place in Cañon City on Friday and Saturday. The festival opens Friday with beer, wine, food and music from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday’s festivities include vendors, cooking demos, food, beer, wine, kids’ area, music and live entertainment from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Veteran’s Park.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

BOULDER — The Colorado Buffaloes football team is flying high after last weekend’s thrilling come-from-behind win over rival Nebraska. The Buffs (2-0) are back at Folsom Field on Saturday to face Troy Calhoun’s Air Force Falcons (1-0). Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Visit CUBuffs.com for tickets.

Colorado Mesa University

GRAND JUNCTION — The Colorado Mesa Mavericks football team plays its first home game of 2019 at Stocker Stadium for a Saturday night game against Eastern New Mexico University. The Mavericks (1-0) face the Greyhounds (1-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Game tickets can be found at CMUMavericks.com.

Falcon Sports Shots

GUNNISON — The Western Colorado football team holds its 2019 home opener at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Mountaineers (0-1) host the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Hardrockers (0-1) at Gunnison’s Mountaineer Bowl.

Adams State University Athletics

ALAMOSA — After falling to Colorado School of Mines last Saturday, the Grizzlies of Adams State remain home at Rex Stadium for a game against New Mexico Highlands. The Grizzlies (0-1) and Cowboys (0-0) kick off at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Fort Lewis College Athletics

DURANGO — Dixie State travels to Durango on Saturday to play Fort Lewis College. The Fort Lewis Skyhawks (0-0) and Dixie State Trailblazers (0-1) at 12 p.m. at Durango’s Ray Dennison Field.

Colorado School of Mines Athletics

GOLDEN — The talented Colorado School of Mines Orediggers play their first game of the season at Marv Kay Stadium at Campbell Field this weekend. The Orediggers (1-0) host Black Hills State (0-1) at 12 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available through MinesAthletics.com.

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies continue their homestand with a series against the San Diego Padres from Friday to Sunday. Brew Fest at Coors Field ticket packages are available to Saturday night’s game, while Sunday afternoon’s matchup will have a German Márquez bobblehead giveaway. Rockies.com/Tickets is the place for Rockies tickets.

Courtesy: MLL

DENVER — The Denver Outlaws play their final home game of 2019 on Saturday at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium. The Outlaws (9-5) host the Chesapeake Bayhawks (8-6) at 3 p.m. Tickets are general admission seating and can be purchased here.

Pedal The Plains

LAMAR, HOLLY, SPRINGFIELD — Pedal The Plains is a three-day bicycle tour though Colorado's countryside. Day one of the 2019 tour on Friday travels from Lamar to Holly, Saturday’s second day from Holly to Springfield and Sunday’s route is Springfield to Lamar. Pedal The Plains is more than a bicycle tour as there will be live music, beer gardens, delicious food, educational exhibits and country fun. If the 164-mile tour is too much, you can also register for shorter length events as well. See all the tour details at PedalThePlains.com.

Colorado National Speedway

DACONO — Saturday night is Championship Night at Colorado National Speedway for the Legends, Bandoleros and DEMOX. The Pro Trucks will battle in a regular points night. Colorado National Speedway is located just north of the Denver metro area on I-25. Gates open at 4 p.m. and races begin at 6:30. Tickets can be found at ColoradoSpeedway.Tix.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

MORRISON — The annual Colorado State Patrol Cops & Cars Car Show returns to Bandimere Speedway on Sunday. All vehicles are welcome at the event, which runs from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Proceeds from this weekend’s show will benefit fallen officers and Special Olympics.

Thinkstock

GREELEY — The 4th annual NoCo Truck and Tractor Pull delivers horsepower, churning dirt and diesel smoke in an event that drives fans wild. With two tracks and 25 classes of pulling excitement, including small block, big block, pro stock, super stock, mods, 4x4, 2WD and mini rods, plus food and cold beer, there is something for everyone. Pulling begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at Island Grove Regional Park Arena. Northern Colorado Truck & Tractor Pull tickets are available online.

Anheuser-Busch

FORT COLLINS — The Biergarten at Anheuser-Busch Fort Collins and United Way of Larimer County will host the 4th annual Hops and Hot Rods Benefit Car Show on Saturday. Proceeds from the show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will benefit the United Way of Larimer County and will be matched by Anheuser-Busch. The car show, which is free to attend, will have $1 hot dogs, cold beer and brewery tours available. Car show registration is available at UWayLC.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado’s major RV dealers will display a variety of motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels and more, including 2020 models, at this weekend’s Great American RV Show in Colorado Springs. Attendees can shop discounted and year-end clearance prices, at the three-day event from Thursday to Saturday at Norris Penrose Event Center. Free pony rides will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pawtoberfest is a dog-friendly festival with craft brews, spirits tasting, two-mile dog walk, more than 75 vendors, music, agility demonstrations, pet contests, family-friendly activities and local food trucks. The event takes place Saturday at Colorado Springs' Bear Creek Regional Park. Pawtoberfest brings animal lovers and dogs together to help Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region care for thousands of lost, abandoned, abused and unwanted pets, giving them a second chance at finding a forever home. Pawtoberfest registration can be filled out at HSPPR.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — This weekend’s Hope Reins is a fun-filled night benefiting Colorado horse non-profits Drifter’s Hearts of Hope and Mile High Rescue. Held at the D'Amore Interiors showroom at 475 S. Broadway in Denver, the event will have food, drinks, mechanical bull, silent auction, giveaways, raffles, scavenger hunts and more. Tickets are in the form of donations with a minimum of $40 required to attend. Hope Reins runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Reserve your spot online.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

LONGMONT — Hot Wheels is hitting the road once again with the nationwide traveling car show in search of a custom car worthy of becoming a Hot Wheels die-cast car. One finalist from each of the 18 cities will join the company at SEMA 2019 in Las Vegas, where one lucky winner will be immortalized as a Hot Wheels Legend and get made into a die-cast car sold around the world. The Colorado stop of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour is at Walmart Longmont on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

Alzheimer's Association: Colorado Chapter

DENVER — Held annually in towns across the country, the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's aims to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Denver's City Park will be home to a walk on Saturday morning. On-site registration will begin at 7 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk immediately following. You can also register online at Act.Alz.org.

ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE | Resources, research and stories in Colorado

Alzheimer's Association: Colorado Chapter‎

FORT MORGAN — The Northern Colorado community will Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday at Fort Morgan Public Library in Fort Morgan. Breakfast and registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the one-mile walk steps off at 9 a.m. Race registration and donation information can be found at Act.Alz.org.

Alzheimer's Association: Colorado Chapter‎

CORTEZ — If you live in southwestern Colorado or are headed that way to see the fall colors, consider joining the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Cortez. The event, which aims to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's care and research, will begin at 9:30 Saturday morning at Cortez City Park. Registration for the two-mile walk can be completed at the park starting at 8 a.m. or at Act.Alz.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

GOLDEN — JDRF One Walk has one goal: to create a world without type 1 diabetes. JDRF Rocky Mountain Chapter will host a walk beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday at Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The 2.5-mile walk will raise funds to support life-changing breakthroughs that give hope to everyone impacted by type 1 diabetes. For walk registration and donation information, visit JDRF.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Denver's Sloan Lake is the site of this weekend's The Denver 5K. There will be a 5K run/walk for more leisurely athletes and a wave for the elite athletes as well as a free kid's fun run for those 7 and under. Immediately following the race, show your race bib for free beer at the Joyride Brewing After Party. The Denver 5K starts during the 9 a.m. hour Saturday at Utica St. and 17th St. Race registration can be completed online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — The 15th annual Team Hope Walk in Denver is a fundraiser for the Huntington's Disease Society of America. The Heroes vs. Villains 5K Walk/Run supports the mission of the HDSA of improving the lives of everyone with Huntington's disease. The walk is Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at Stapleton Central Park. Race and donation information is available at HDSA.DonorDrive.com.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society

DENVER — MuckFest is a fun mud run benefiting The National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The event is made for laughs, muddy shenanigans, epic spills and fun thrills. Spectators can watch Saturday's MuckFest for free while kids can enjoy the Lil' Muckers play area. The post-race MuckFestival will have free beer and soda for participants. MuckFest MS begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Salisbury North. Registration and donation information can be found at NationalMSSociety.org.

Warrior Dash

LARKSPUR — If you're ready for fun challenge this weekend, consider the Warrior Dash in Larkspur. The dash is "the obstacle course that anyone can start and everyone can finish." Saturday's event at the Colorado Renaissance Festival grounds will have 5K and 10K courses as well as a post-race party with music, food, drinks, clothing and merchandise. Get your Warrior Dash tickets online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Denver BAZAAR is bringing their lively weekend marketplace to the heart of Sloan Lake neighborhood, with shopping and sipping taking over three blocks starting at Sloan’s Lake Tap and Burger on Saturday and Sunday, September. This is an all ages, family-friendly, dog friendly event. The best part? General admission is free. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — The largest mineral, fossil, gem and jewelry show in the country continues in Denver this weekend. The Denver Show is really five mineral, fossil, gem and jewelry shows and fills 500,000 square feet (and eight miles of tables) at the Denver Coliseum and National Western Complex. Nearly 500 dealers will be selling mineral specimens, fossils, dinosaurs, gems, gemstones, lapidary, cabochons, artisan and antique jewelry, beads, crystals, meteorites, metaphysical, gold, silver, turquoise, Native American items, interior decor, metal art, miner’s rough, tools, supplies and more. Organizers say to expect to spend most of the day here because there is so much to see. The event and parking are free. This show will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — More than 175 retail and wholesale vendors from around the world will be at the 2019 Colorado Mineral & Fossil Show. Vendors will be showcasing minerals, fossils, meteorites, tektites, carvings, gems, jewelry and more. The show opens Friday at the Crown Plaza DIA Hotel and Convention Center and continues through Saturday.

RELATED | Company asks for help recovering nearly $100,000 in stolen fossils





Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.







Have an unforgettable weekend!







RELATED: Colorado fall colors guide: Where and when to see the best fall foliage

RELATED: Photographer captures moment a squirrel stopped to smell a flower

RELATED: How you can be part of the Broncos Huddle audience

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS