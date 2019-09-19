COLORADO, USA — As we wave a fond farewell to summer, we look ahead to a new season full of festive, outdoor events celebrating the harvest and cooler days.

Autumn's arrival on Monday brings the glorious smell of roasting chilies, the crisp taste of seasonal beers and ciders, and the stunning yellows and reds of changing leaves across Colorado.

There's so much to do in the Centennial State this weekend we had to narrow it down to these 50+ things that are certain to entertain, educate and delight you, your family and friends. Get out and seize the weekend!

Thinkstock

PUEBLO — The savory aroma of roasting chilies signals the end of summer in Pueblo. The 25th annual Chile & Frijoles Festival is Pueblo's harvest celebration that pays homage to two of the town's best-loved crops: green chilies (in particular, the Pueblo Chile) and pinto beans or "frijoles." This three-day celebration kicks off Friday afternoon in downtown Pueblo with live entertainment, street vendors, cooking competitions, and chilies, chilies, chilies. Admission is just $5 and kids 12 and under are free. The Chile & Frijoles Festival draws 140,000 attendees from around the Centennial State and the country. Head to Festival.PuebloChamber.org to see the complete event schedule.

City of Aurora

AURORA — Colorado's most unique fall festival is back! Aurora's Punkin Chunkin lets teams compete to launch pumpkins as fast and far as possible. The festival, held at Arapahoe Park Racetrack, also includes a pumpkin patch, pony rides, fall crafts, live music, performances, Corvette car show, chainsaw-carving competition, as well as food and beer vendors. New in 2019, there will be a pumpkin-carved display. Tickets for Punkin Chunkin, which runs Saturday and Sunday, are $5 at AuroraGov.org or on-site.

PHOTOS | Aurora's Punkin Chunkin Colorado

Sugar Beet Days

STERLING — One of Colorado's premier festivals returns this weekend to downtown Sterling. The 38th annual Sugar Beet Days will be held on the Historic Logan County Courthouse Square on Saturday and Sunday. The event will feature family-friendly live entertainment and over 200 food, arts and craft vendors from Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming.

PHOTOS | Sugar Beet Days in downtown Sterling

Colorado Fall Home Show

DENVER — Autumn is the perfect time to remodel, refresh or renew your home and the Colorado Fall Home Show is the place to get started. More than 250 exhibitors will be at the Colorado Convention Center offering advice, products and services in home renovation, remodeling and sustainable living. The 2019 Colorado Fall Home Show opens Friday at 10 a.m. and closes Sunday at 5 p.m. Show tickets are sold at AXS.com.

City of Northglenn Pirate Fest





NORTHGLENN — The Pirate Ball and Pirate Festival are each happening this SeptembARrrr weekend! The Pirate Ball runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and is geared towards adults 18 and older. There will be live music, dinner, walk-around treasure contest, sword fighting, crowning of the "Pirate King," drinks (such as mead, rum and beer) and more. Admission to Friday’s Pirate Ball is free. Saturday's Pirate Festival is open to everyone and features family-friendly entertainment, live music, bounce houses, arts and crafts, archery, mermaids, treasure hunts and Cardboard Regatta boat race, for which you can register online. Pirate Fest, which runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, is free to attend. See the complete Pirate Fest weekend schedule at ThePirateFest.com.

PHOTOS | City of Northglenn Pirate Festival

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LOVELAND — The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Festival is a full day of chocolate sampling, shopping and entertainment. There will be a chocolate pudding-eating contest (the hitch: no hands), a chocolate-covered whaaaat?!? event, a chocolate and beer pairing and samples, samples, samples. Admission to the festival at The Ranch Events Complex is $10 with sampling tickets extra. The festival kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday and is your source for chocolate fountains, chocolate truffles, chocolate fudge, chocolate martinis, chocolate cupcake and more. Grab your tickets at COChocolateFests.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LaSALLE — Fall begins this weekend at Colorado's original and premier corn maze. Fritzler Farm Park opens for the 2019 season beginning Saturday with over 15 attractions, in addition to its famous corn maze. There will be pedal go-carts, paintball, pumpkin patch, volleyball, human foosball, corn box, corn hole, spider web, field of fun, barnyard ball toss, slide mountain, beer garden and more. Fritzler Farm Park will be open weekends through Saturday, Nov. 2. Tickets can be purchased at FritzlerFarmPark.com.

LITTLETON — If you're looking for a festive fall tradition, consider the Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms. The seven-acre corn maze corn maze is perfect for adults, while the little ones can explore the corn mini-maze. There will also be hayrides, jumping pillows, pony rides, human hamster balls, food vendors and more. The Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms opens Friday and will be open at various times through Sunday, Oct. 27. Tickets can be found at BotanicGardens.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ERIE — The Erie Historical Society will hold its 17th annual Erie Biscuit Day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Attendees will receive two biscuits, two sausages, sausage gravy and a choice of coffee, milk or juice for $8. A smaller portion is offered for $5. In addition to this comfort-food classic, the event features a cake walk, raffle drawing, craft booths, historic photos and live music from Weld County Ramblers and dance from Celtic Steps Irish Dance. Local restaurants will also compete in a stew contest and Biscuit Day attendees get to participate in a blind taste and vote for their favorite stew. The festivities take place on Briggs Street, downtown Erie. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BROOMFIELD — The annual Broomfield Days takes place on Saturday with family-friendly activities and entertainment at Broomfield's Midway Park. The day includes a 5K race, clown contest, parade, trade fair, craft festival, food booths, three stages of entertainment, demonstrations and more. Broomfield Days will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. A golf tournament, street dance and bingo games are scheduled on Friday.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

FREDERICK — Downtown Frederick will be home to the annual Miners Day this Saturday. The event features a parade, exhibitor booths, food/refreshment vendors, activities, contests and live entertainment. The Frederick Miners Day Pack Burro Race will begin after the parade while the 5th annual Miners Day 5K run/walk is set for an 8 a.m. start at Legacy Elementary. Miners Day will conclude with an evening concert and fireworks display. Visit FrederickCO.gov to see the huge Miners Day schedule.

Denver Oktoberfest

DENVER — The 50th annual Denver Oktoberfest returns Friday for the first of two weekends of stein-lifting fun in downtown Denver. In addition to stein-hoisting there will be food, bier/beer, a silent disco and plenty of live music. The party will be located between 20th St. and 22nd St. on Larimer St. in the Ballpark neighborhood near Coors Field. The celebration runs Friday to Sunday this weekend... and next weekend as well. Tickets, Oktoberfest steins and all-you-can-eat-and-drink VIP tickets can be found at TheDenverOktoberfest.com.

LONGMONT — Yonder Mountain String Band will headline both nights of the 8th annual Longmont Oktoberfest on Friday and Saturday in Roosevelt Park. This year’s festival offers local brews, food trucks, games, fun and more. All proceeds from the all-ages event benefit the Longmont Humane Society, the Future Arts Foundation, and the Left Hand Brewing Foundation. Buy your tickets ahead of time at LHBFoundation.org.

AURORA — The 2nd annual Givetoberfest is an Oktoberfest charity event benefiting Stapleton Elementary Schools. Givetoberfest, which runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace, will have live music from Rick Borger and the Average German Band, authentic German beer, dancing, stein-hoisting contests, costume contests and food including brats, spaetzel, pretzels and more. Get your tickets online before the price goes up on Saturday.

FORT COLLINS — Attendees of the 11th annual Fall Harvest Brewfest will be able to sample over 100 beers from over 30 breweries and micro-distilleries. There will be local food trucks, live music and DJ's as well. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Center with a VIP ticket option for 4 p.m. entry. The Brewfest's non-profit beneficiary will be The Animal House Shelter and Rescue. Tickets can be purchased at LCTix.com.

HIGHLANDS RANCH — Saturday’s annual Highlands Ranch Community Association’s Oktoberfest in Town Center features German food, music, beer, live entertainment, dancing, Dachshund races and more. Kids will enjoy magic, balloons, games, rides, and inflatables. The event’s Oktoberfest 5K starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. Check out the entertainment schedule at HRCAOnline.org.

DENVER — DRiNk RiNo Oktoberfest is not a beer tasting event, it's a beer drinking event. Come thirsty for the best Oktoberfest brews, ciders and wines from 15 Drink RiNo members. The fest will run from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Bierstadt Lagerhaus on Blake Street. Tickets, which include a mug and liter of beer, are available here.

WINDSOR — Windsor’s Boardwalk Park is the location of Saturday’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. Windsor will embrace its German heritage with fun music, great food and seasonal beers. Saturday’s festivities include yard games, pretzel necklace making, food trucks, circus entertainment show, face painting, photo booth and more. Attendees can bike to Oktoberfest with “Biketoberfest,” which begins at 11 a.m. at Eastman Park.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ESTES PARK — Autumn in Estes Park means golden aspen leaves, elk bugles and Autumn Gold—a festival of bands, brats and beer. In addition to mustard-smothered bratwursts, cold brews, soft drinks and live music, there will be family-friendly activities like face painting, corn bag toss, a bounce house and classic car show. Food vendors will be serving up funnel cakes, corn on the cob, fresh-squeezed lemonade, roasted almonds and desserts. The Autumn Gold Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday and admission is free.

Colorado Railroad Museum

GOLDEN — Thomas the Tank Engine is back at the Colorado Railroad Museum this weekend with his "Day Out With Thomas: The Stream Team Tour.” Kids and families can ride Thomas the Tank Engine as well as meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of Thomas’ Railway. There will be Thomas-themed activities including crafts, photo ops, petting zoo, temporary tattoos, storytelling, train table play area, sing-a-longs, bean bag toss, hula hoops, bubbles, ladder golf, magic show and more. Thomas the Tank Engine will be at the museum in Golden on Saturday and Sunday. Grab your tickets at TicketWeb.com.

Jurassic Quest

DENVER — Jurassic Quest returns to the Colorado Convention Center this Friday, Saturday and Sunday with more dinosaurs, rides and activities than ever before. The show is America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event. Guests will walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods with true to life-size dinosaurs, from the very small to gigantic. Jurassic Quest has over 80 dinosaurs that roar, move and some even walk around. The event also offers a dinosaur petting zoo, dino science stations, fossil area, dinosaur rides, dinosaur crafts, dinosaur bounce houses, photo ops and more. For Jurassic Quest tickets, head to JurassicQuest.com.

Getty Images

PAGOSA SPRINGS — Pagosa Springs' Colorfest begins Friday night with the Pagosa Wine and Food Festival. A mass balloon ascension is set for Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. with over 40 balloons lifting off over the Pagosa Lakes area. The 4th annual Breakfast with Balloons offers a gourmet breakfast, champagne mimosas and live music overlooking the rising balloons from the amphitheater in Centennial Park. The 5K Color Run & Walk on Saturday will be a color-filled adventure for runners starting Saturday at 8 a.m. As the sun sets Saturday, the annual balloon glow will accompany the Bands & Brews Festival in Town Park. Tickets and the complete schedule can be found at PagosaChamber.com/Colorfest.

Allison Sylte, KUSA

PALISADE — The 28th annual Colorado Mountain Winefest returns to Palisade this Thursday to Sunday. This festival features winery tours, wine field tours, wine dinners, wine pairings, educational seminars, wine and chocolate tastings and more. Unfortunately, general admission tickets to Saturday's Festival in the Park, Colorado's largest and oldest wine festival, are sold out, but there are plenty of other events happening as well. Check out ColoradoWineFest.com to see the schedule and purchase tickets.

Constitution Week Grand Lake

GRAND LAKE — Grand Lake Constitution Week brings together Coloradans with what Americans lost most – food, fun and competition. Saturday’s BBQ & Music Festival features live music, beer and wine garden, vendor booths, competing BBQ teams, speakers, firework show, parade and more. The festival runs all day Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad

ANTONITO — Are you ready to see the Colorado "Gold Rush"? Hop aboard the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad this weekend to see the spectacular autumn colors. The railroad travels through several different ecological zones at different elevations, including low meadows and up the top of 10,015-foot Cumbres Pass, so you're sure to see some beautiful aspens. There are daily departures on the train through Sunday, Oct. 20 as well as a special dinner train. Fall rides are extremely popular, so book early at CumbresToltec.com.

Rio Grande Scenic Railroad

ALAMOSA & FORT GARLAND — Another option for Colorado fall-color-watching is the Rio Grande Scenic Railroad. From the train you'll see the rich gold of aspen trees contrasted against green pines, rugged rocks and blue skies. Passengers will be treated to appetizers and have access to a full-service bar. There will also be two staged photo locations on the trip to help you capture the perfect snapshot. The fall color train will operate through Sunday, Oct. 13. Reservations can be made at ColoradoTrain.com.

Cherry Creek Arts Festival

FLORENCE — The annual Florence Pioneer Days celebration begins with the Florence Pioneer Day Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. Pioneer Park will have food, drinks, games, goodies, traders, music and more. Lunch will be served at Pioneer Park Pavillion and the Fremont County Air Show and Dance at the Elks are set for Saturday night.

City of Centennial

CENTENNIAL — Talented artists will be bringing masterpieces to life right at your feet at the Centennial Chalk Art Festival. You can meet and watch local artists create new works of art, enjoy live music and shop a variety of shops and restaurants. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Streets at SouthGlenn.

Old Colorado City Foundation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Old Colorado City, a beautiful district nestled in between Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs, will host a tasting festival this Sunday. Taste of Old Colorado City will shine a spotlight on the great restaurants, breweries and distilleries that reside in the district. Proceeds from the event go towards improving Bancroft Park and the Old Colorado City Foundation. General admission and VIP tickets are sure to sell out, so get yours online here.

Creede & Mineral County Chamber of Commerce

CREEDE — If you're looking to catch some fall colors this weekend, consider the drive along the Upper Rio Grande towards Creede. The drive is full of red, gold and yellow landscapes and leads to the "Cruisin' the Canyon Fall Color Truck, Motorcycle & Car Show." Downtown Creede will have dozens of vintage vehicles from across the region. Saturday's car show opens at 9 a.m. with an award show at 3 p.m. After the car show will be a Rod Run to North Creek Falls Overlook followed by burgers at Freemon’s store.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

FORT MORGAN — The annual Fall Harvest Car Show kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. in downtown Fort Morgan. The show then continues Saturday and Sunday with music, door prizes, food and product vendors, downtown shopping and cool cars. There will also be a free showing of American Graffiti at 12 p.m. Saturday at the Cover Theatre. See the complete schedule at FallHarvestCarShow.org.

Fort Collins Blues Society

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Blues Society hosts Sunday’s Blues in the Square party at Fort Collins’ Old Town Square. Sunday’s music lineup includes Dave Dardine Project, Blues Behind Bars, Grace Kuch Band, Robert Wilson Blues Band, Deborah Stafford, State of Affairs, Johnny Johnston, Paul Dennis Kopco and more. Blues in the Square runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Getty Images

LITTLETON — This weekend’s Rocky Mountain Tree Festival aims to bring people together for community restoration and beautification. There will be two tree-planting volunteer events on Saturday with a goal of planting 4,000 trees, shrubs and woody plants. After a long (but fun) day of volunteering, the Rocky Mountain Tree Festival’s fundraising concert is set for Saturday night at Levitt Pavilion at Ruby Hill Park.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

SAGUACHE — The 26th annual Fall Festival & Quilt Show arrives Saturday in downtown Saguache. The festival begins at 9 a.m. at Otto Mears Park with arts and craft vendors including the Saguache Sagebrush Quilters. The quilters will be showcasing their works from the past year and attendees will have a chance to win a quilt door prize.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Advocates For Recovery Colorado and thousands of others will begin Recovery Month with the Recovery Walk this Saturday. The walk begins at 11 a.m. at Denver’s Union Station and ends at Civic Center Park’s Greek Amphitheater. From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Celebration Rally will feature a kids’ area, exhibits, food and live music. Recovery Walk registration is free at AdvocatesForRecovery.org.

Adams VisCom

DENVER — Indecent, the new production at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, is the true story of a play that defied the odds and defined a community. Pulitzer-winning playwright Paula Vogel’s drama tells the story of Sholem Asch’s groundbreaking play, The God of Vengeance, and the artists who risked everything to share it even after its Broadway debut was deemed “indecent.” The play follows scandals, war and rewrites as a dedicated few refuses to be silenced. The Tony-nominated work, which evokes the Jewish experience through traditional songs and dancing, plays the Space Theatre through Sunday, Oct. 6. Visit DenverCenter.org for showtimes and tickets.

Vintage Theatre

AURORA — A ghoulish musical comedy opens this weekend at Aurora’s Vintage Theatre. With music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, The Addams Family features Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, introducing her family to her “normal” boyfriend’s family. The comedy opens Friday and plays the Vintage Theatre through Sunday, Oct. 27. Visit VintageTheatre.com for showtimes and tickets.

AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini

DENVER — Marco Antonio Solís will bring his “El Mas Querido Tour” to Colorado on Saturday. The Latin music superstar will perform at Pepsi Center in Denver at 8 p.m. Concert promoter Live Nation says Marco Antonio Solís is "one of the most celebrated, legendary and beloved figures in Latin music due to his authenticity, modesty and his more than four decades of uninterrupted career." AltitudeTickets.com is the place for Marco Antonio Solís tickets.

John Salangsang/Invision/AP

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Lynyrd Skynyrd says they want to play every venue and market one last time so that they can see all of Skynyrd Nation one final time. True to their word, Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour" will continue for a second year, including a stop at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Saturday with special guests Bad Company and The Steel Woods. Tickets to see the "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Free Bird” rock stars are sold at AXS.com.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

DENVER — Pop rock icon Avril Lavigne will bring her first tour in five years to the Centennial State this weekend. Lavigne’s “Head Above Water Tour” stops at Denver’s Paramount Theatre on Saturday with special guest Jagwar Twin. For tickets, visit AltitudeTickets.com.

Emporium Presents

GRAND JUNCTION — Popular rockers Modest Mouse visit Colorado’s Western Slope on Saturday. Modest Mouse will take the stage at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction at 7 p.m. Seating and lawn area tickets can be found at Ticketmaster.com.

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

DENVER — Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson’s North American tour with British pop pioneers The Zombies will stop at Denver's Paramount Theatre on Friday. The tour will celebrate music from the late 1960s and early 1970s, according to concert promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountains. Wilson will be joined by Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin playing selections from Friends and Surf’s Up. The Zombies' lineup includes members Rod Argent, Colin Blunstone, Chris White and Hugh Grundy. Head to AltitudeTickets.com for tickets to Friday’s show.

Pikes Peak Hot Rod Rock and Rumble

FOUNTAIN — The Hot Rod Rock & Rumble will be held Friday and Saturday at Pikes Peak International Raceway just south of Colorado Springs. There will be a car show, vintage drag and oval racing, swap meet, a vintage camping display, camping, vendors, kids' games and greaser contest, pin-up contest, burnout contest, and live music from Reno Divorce, The Rhythm Shakers, Hillbilly Casino, and more. Grab your tickets now at HotRodRock.com.

Denver Broncos

DENVER — The Denver Broncos will host their annual fan fest for Broncos Fanáticos this Friday evening. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High. The event will feature a fan-fest atmosphere with autograph opportunities with current Broncos players, cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot, prize giveaways, interactive activities, and family-friendly activities. Tickets are free at Ticketmaster.com.

Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival

LA VETA — The Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival runs from Thursday to Sunday with workshops, demonstrations, concerts and night sessions in La Veta. There will also be Friday and Saturday night concerts in Walsenburg. The festival's mission is to serve Huerfano County with concerts, singing, dancing, tale-spinning and workshops taught by guest artists. Visit CelticMusicFest.com to see the complete 2019 schedule and purchase tickets.

Water Lantern Festival

FORT COLLINS — Experience the magic of floating lanterns as the soft glow reflects upon the water at the Water Lantern Festival in . The festival combines the friends, family, great food and a beautiful array of twinkling lanterns on the waterfront at Boyd Lake State Park. There will be food trucks, live music, lawn games and lantern decorating stations. Bring your lawn chairs for a relaxing evening at the park. The festival starts at 4 p.m. and lanterns will be launched at 8 p.m. Each ticket comes with a drawstring bag, marker, wristband and biodegradable water lantern are available online at WaterLanternFestival.com.

Getty Images

GREELEY — The 3rd annual Great Aardvark Embark begins bright and early Saturday morning with free breakfast to the first 200 attendees at 6:30 a.m. Pilots from Colorado Balloon Club will set up, inflate and launch majestic hot air balloons at the event field north of Cornerstone Event Center at Aims Community College.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ASPEN — The 52nd annual Aspen Ruggerfest runs from Thursday to Sunday. This four-day rugby tournament hosts between 30 and 40 teams at Aspen's Wagner Park. There is no charge to watch the action as fans come from afar to watch and enjoy Aspen's stores, hotels, restaurants and bars at the end of each day. To learn more about the tournament and to view the event schedule, check out Aspen-Ruggerfest.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

FORT COLLINS — Runners have been working all summer for races like Sunday's Equinox Marathon, Half Marathon and 5 Mile. All three courses feature point-to-point downhill courses through the canyon and consist nearly entirely of asphalt road. Registration for the first running of the marathon and eighth running of the Fall Equinox Half Marathon and 5 Mile can be completed online.

LOVELAND — The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness as well as funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. The 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Larimer County will get underway at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra. On-site registration will begin at 8 a.m. You can site up to volunteer or join a team at Act.Alz.org.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Members of the southern Colorado community can take the first step to a world without Alzheimer's with a walk at America the Beautiful Park in downtown Colorado Springs. The Walk to End Alzheimer's is set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. If you'd like more information about how to donate to the Alzheimer's Association, how to volunteer or how to register, visit Act.Alz.org.

COMMERCE CITY — The St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer will be held at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City this Saturday. The walk and fun run each start at 9 a.m. after a pre-race ceremony. It's just $10 to participate for those six and up (kids 5 and under are free). Race registration can be completed at the site starting at 8 a.m. or at Fundraising.StJude.org.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The home of the Switchbacks FC, Weidner Field, is the location of Saturday’s St. Jude Walk/Run in Colorado Springs. On-site registration opens at 8 a.m. and the walk/run will begin after an 8:30 a.m. opening ceremony. Registration and donation information is available at Fundraising.StJude.org.

GREELEY — On the 11th anniversary of Walk Like MADD, walks will take place in more than 90 cities in America to "help create a future of No More Victims" of drunk driving. The Northern Colorado Walk Like MADD 2019 will be held Saturday at Greeley’s Promontory Point Park. The walk is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration can be completed on-site starting at 8 a.m. or you can register at WalkLikeMADD.org.

DENVER — The 5th annual Denver Metro Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a 2.9 mile walk on the Coors Field concourse that supports suicide prevention. The 7-lap walk will raise awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss. The walk begins Saturday at 10:20 a.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at Coors Field, or you can register online here.

DENVER — Support your mental health at the 2019 Brain Run this weekend. The Brain Run 5K begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sloan Lake Park in Denver. Pre-race yoga is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. This year’s beneficiaries are the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Mental Health Colorado. Registration can be completed at BrainRun.org.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 11th annual Be Ovary Aware 5K Run 3K Walk aims to raise awareness for ovarian cancer and support local women with the disease. Proceeds from Sunday’s walk benefit the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society. The Be Ovary Aware course runs along Colorado Springs’ Fountain Creek and begins and ends at America the Beautiful Park. Registration and donation information can be found here.

LITTLETON — The 2019 Lupus Colorado Community Walk steps off at 10 a.m. at The Hudson Gardens and Event Center in Littleton on Saturday. Proceeds from the walk benefit lupus families in Colorado. This year’s walk will have health-related vendors, information tables, photo opportunities, face painting, DJ, yard games, corn maze and more. To learn more about the Lupus Colorado Community Walk or to register, click here.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

FORT COLLINS — More than 30 fitness events highlight Saturday’s Fort Collins Fitness Festival. In addition to sweat-dripping workouts from instructors like Shaun T (creator of Insanity), the festival will have demonstrations, short classes, food and beer, plus more than 80 health, wellness and community vendors. The festival opens at 8 a.m. Saturday in downtown Fort Collins. Tickets can be acquired here.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BOULDER — The annual Doggie Dash will be held on Sunday at Boulder Reservoir. The 2-mile stroll and fun run will raise funds for the Humane Society of Boulder Valley. The Doggie Dash starts at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a community expo, music, brunch and free beer garden. Doggie Dash registration and donation information can be found at BoulderHumane.org.

Center for the Arts Evergreen

PARKER — The Parker Fine Arts & Music Festival will bring national and local juried fine artists, live music and delicious foods to O'Brien Park in Parker Old Town. Soda Blue, Pint and a Half, Hogan and Moss, Rail Ramblers, Doc and Kit, AJ Fullerton, and Wendy Woo are among those scheduled to perform this Saturday and Sunday. There will also be kids' activities including an arts booth and face painting.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

RIDGWAY — The 7th annual Sneffels Fiber Festival will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to fiber artists and vendors, there will be free demonstrations, workshops, art classes and more. The festival will be at the 4-H Events Center at the Ouray County Fairgrounds.

Taste of Vail

VAIL — The Fall Wine & Food Classic Grand Tasting Event will be held at the Gerald Ford Amphitheater this Saturday. Attendees will enjoy a picnic-style event on the grass with live music and amazing food from 13 restaurants from the Vail Valley. More than 40 wineries will be featured at the tasting, which runs from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets at TasteofVail.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Sunday's Rocky Mountain Bridal Show is a one-shop-stop for any bride in the planning stages of a wedding. The show lets guests shop and compare photographers, DJs, florists and more. The show has the latest in wedding trends, prize raffles, runway fashion show and more. The Rocky Mountain Bridal Show runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets can be bought online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BRECKENRIDGE — One of the oldest film festivals in the country opens Thursday and continues through Sunday. Since 1981, the Breckenridge Film Festival has celebrated the art of filmmaking with independent films, premieres, receptions, educational programs and retrospectives honoring featured guests. This year's festival will have over 70 films, premieres, forums and parties. Head to BreckFilmFest.org to purchase festival passes.

City of Greeley Museums

GREELEY — Greeley's Centennial Village Museum is hosting a Civil War Living History event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Museum visitors can witness a day in the life of a civil war soldier. Costumed reenactors will be roaming the grounds interacting with visitors leading up to a 1 p.m. battle reenactment and drills. There will also be blacksmith, chuck wagon cooking and print shop demonstrations.

Just Between Friends Denver

DENVER & CASTE ROCK — The Just Between Friends Sale is massive consignment sale where you can find everything you need from newborns to teenagers. There will be over 70,000 items at 50 to 90% off retail price including maternity items, children's clothing, toys, room decor, feeding, bathing and toileting items, cribs, beds, infant equipment, bouncy chairs, strollers, high-chairs and much more. The sale is open to the public through Sunday at the National Western Complex in Denver and at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Event Center in Castle Rock.

University of Northern Colorado

GREELEY — The 5th annual Bears, Brews & Bites in the Pepsi UNC Bears Fan Fest tailgate areas at UNC takes place Saturday. Attendees can sample local breweries and restaurants before Bears take on the Coyotes of South Dakota. Tickets include unlimited tastings, a souvenir glass, a ticket to the UNC home football game and a food voucher to festival food trucks. Bears & Brews and Bites runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. Snag your tickets at UNCO.edu.

AP Photo/Young Kwak

GREELEY — The University of Northern Colorado Bears aim for their first victory of the season when they hold their 2019 home opener Saturday. The Bears (0-3) host the South Dakota Coyotes (0-3) at Nottingham Field in Greeley at 2 p.m. Tickets are sold at UNCBears.com or at the stadium box office.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

FORT COLLINS — Saturday is “Orange Out” night at CSU’s Canvas Stadium. The Colorado State Rams (1-2) welcome the Toledo Rockets (1-1) to Colorado for at Saturday night matchup on ESPN2. Visit CSURams.com for tickets.

CSU-Pueblo Athletics

PUEBLO — The CSU-Pueblo football team plays their first game of the season at Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl this weekend. The ThunderWolves (2-0) battle Colorado School of Mines (2-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday in a “Red Out” game. Seats can be reserved at GoThunderwolves.com.

Colorado Mesa University

GRAND JUNCTION — After falling to Eastern New Mexico last weekend, the Colorado Mesa Mavericks aim to bounce back this weekend at Grand Junction’s Stocker Stadium. The Mavericks (1-1) kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday against rival Western Colorado (1-1). Get your tickets to this RMAC matchup at CMUMavericks.com.

Fort Lewis College Athletics

DURANGO — Chadron State College visits Durango’s Ray Dennison Memorial Field at high noon on Saturday. The Fort Lewis Skyhawks (1-1) host the Eagles (1-1) in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football matchup. Skyhawk fans can purchase tickets at the admissions gate at 11 a.m. Saturday.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

DENVER — It's hockey time in Colorado! The Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild face off in a preseason matchup at Pepsi Center this Sunday evening. Tickets for Avalanche hockey are available at AltitudeTickets.com.

Warner Bros.

COLORADO — One of the most-beloved movies in film history is returning to theaters for three days in celebration of its 25th anniversary. The Shawshank Redemption will play in movie theaters nationwide on Sunday, Sept. 22, Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Wednesday, Sept. 25. The movie sees Tim Robbins' mild-mannered banker Andy Dufresne wrongly convicted of murder and sentenced to life in Shawshank State Penitentiary. The film was only a moderate success at the box office, but has since been elevated to modern day classic, holding the No. 1 ranking on IMDb’s user-generated Top 250 list for more than a decade. For tickets and showtimes, visit FathomEvents.com.















