COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!

The final weekend of September offers dozens of fall festivals and sporting events in all corners of the Centennial State.

There are several Oktoberfest celebrations, corn mazes and pumpkin patches, plus haunted houses and Elitch Gardens' Fright Fest are just beginning to open for the season. The Rockies and Rapids play their last games at home this season and the Broncos and four college football games are set for this weekend.

So get outside and embrace the final days of September by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that make Colorado so special.

> Have an event tip? Send it here.



Visit Estes Park

ESTES PARK — To celebrate the annual elk rut, the city of Estes Park is hosting Elk Fest this Saturday and Sunday. Held in Bond Park downtown, the festival offers the chance to see elk rutting season in the wild. Elk bulls will be bugling to win the affection of females all while guests enjoy seminars, educational areas, live music, American Indian storytelling, craft vendors, elk viewing tours, kids craft area and more. Elk Fest begins Saturday with the Rut Run 5K at 8:30 a.m. Check out the complete Elk Fest schedule at VisitEstesPark.com.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

DENVER — The Denver Broncos look to notch their first victory of the season when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Broncos and Jags kick off at 2:25 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Robb Cohen/Invision/AP

DENVER — British rock legends The Who will bring their "Moving On!" Tour to Colorado on Sunday. Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend – celebrating The Who’s first album of new songs in 13 years – will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Pepsi Center in Denver. Reignwolf will open the concert Sunday. Night. Each pair of tickets purchased at AltitudeTickets.com includes a CD copy of The Who’s forthcoming album.

Susan G. Komen Colorado

DENVER — The annual More Than Pink Walk – previously known as Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure – arrives Sunday at the Auraria Campus in downtown Denver. The More Than Pink Walk is a fundraiser to fight breast cancer on all fronts including research, community outreach, access to care, and advocacy. The walk also aims to build community between cancer survivors, co-survivors and their communities to honor, support and celebrate. There will be an opening ceremony Sunday at 8 a.m. followed by the More Than Pink Walk at 9 a.m. More Than Pink Walk donation and registration information can be found at Info-Komen.org.

Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce

FRUITA — The three-day Fruita Fall Festival runs Friday to Sunday with over 100 vendors selling arts, crafts and foods to attendees from across Colorado. The festival features a carnival, food trucks, beauty pageant, baking and canning contest, beard rally, cornhole tournament, and more. Wayne Boyd, winner of Season 7 of The Voice, will be performing live Saturday night at the Bank of the West Circle Park Stage with more national and local artists scheduled during the festival. Check out the complete schedule for the free celebration at FruitaFallFestival.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BRUSH — The town of Brush has a September weekend schedule packed with events. On Friday there will be a cruise-in followed by a street dance in downtown Brush with local restaurants offering food and drink. The 37th annual Oktoberfest begins Saturday with an authentic Volksmarch, followed by a dog show contest, food, crafts, games, beer garden, kids' activities, live entertainment, car and motorcycle show, truck and tractor pull, plus live polka band at the VFW building. Visit BrushChamber.org to see the complete Oktoberfest weekend schedule.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CASTLE ROCK — Castle Rock's free Oktoberfest is Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. More than a dozen local breweries will be filling steins at downtown Castle Rock’s Wilcox Square. There will also be a corn hole tournament, face painting, kids’ activities, balloon artists, giant beer pong, Oktoberfest merchandise, German food vendors, live music and more.

Anheuser-Busch

FORT COLLINS — The Oktoberfest celebration at Anheuser-Busch arrives this weekend at the Fort Collins brewery. Guests can enjoy a special menu of Anheuser-Busch Oktoberfest beers and food specials on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday is a "Fire Pit Friday" with the ever-popular Twirling Zucchinnis on the Biergarten patio. "Stangtoberfest" is set for Saturday with a Mustang Club Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday is the Disc Golf Tournament to benefit Animal House dog rescue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Weekend festivities include live music, food, and authentic German beer such as Spaten Optimator, Spaten Oktoberfest, Fransiskanner and Breckenridge Oktoberfest. For a full schedule of events, visit BudweiserTours.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 8th annual Colorado Springs Oktoberfest opens Friday at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry. Festivities scheduled through Sunday include food vendors, live bands, dancing, wiener dog races, stein hoisting contest, costume contest, keg tapping, retail vendors, beer school and more. Skip the lines and get your tickets now at CSOktoberfest.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

GREELEY — The 2019 OktoBREWfest is Saturday and Sunday at Greeley's historic Lincoln Park. The celebration begins Friday night at 5 p.m. with great beers, brats, games and a free concert. Saturday will be a full day of fun at the downtown park from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with live music, craft beer from Northern Colorado breweries, food vendors, kids' area with face painting, obstacle course, arcade games, inflatable slide and more. Kids and adults will enjoy pie-eating contests, stein-lifting contests and life-size beer pong. VIP beer tasting tickets can be purchased online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — The 50th annual Denver Oktoberfest continues this weekend with stein-lifting fun in downtown Denver. In addition to stein-hoisting there will be food, bier/beer, a silent disco and plenty of live music. The party will be located between 20th St. and 22nd St. on Larimer St. in the Ballpark neighborhood near Coors Field. The celebration runs Friday to Sunday this weekend. Tickets, Oktoberfest steins and all-you-can-eat-and-drink VIP tickets can be found at TheDenverOktoberfest.com.

Anheuser-Busch

WESTMINSTER — German American Heritage Colorado presents this weekend's Westminster Octoberfest in downtown Westminster. The German festival will have pavilions with German-style beer gardens and tables, dancing, European crafts and food, artisan crafts, face painting, and family-friendly activities. Performers include Rick Borger's AGB, The Polkanauts, The Continentals, Polka Folka, Polkamates, and German Folk Dancers. Westminster Octoberfest will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Westminster Downtown (what used to be Westminster Mall).

Ben Lehman; Mountain Harvest Festival

PAONIA — The annual Mountain Harvest Festival runs Thursday to Sunday in Paonia. The community-oriented event features entertainment by local musicians, poets, dancers, comedians and dramatists, farm and winery tours, arts, crafts, food vendors and a farmers' market. On Friday alone there's a chili cook off, bike parade, pie contest, pub crawl and more. Most of the festival is set at Town Park, just a few blocks from downtown. To see the complete event schedule, head to MountainHarvestFestival.org.

Elizabeth Hops Fest

ELIZABETH — The Town of Elizabeth holds its Hops Fest this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The $25 admission price includes unlimited beer tastings from breweries such as Accomplice Beer Co., Goat Patch Brewing Co., Iron Mule Brewery, Two22 Brew, Welcome Home Brewery, and more. Elizabeth Hops Fest will be held at 165 South Main Street.

Thinkstock

ALAMOSA — The annual Oktobrüfest in Alamosa offers tastes from Colorado breweries, distilleries and food vendors, as well as games, contests, fun activities, and great live music. Oktobrüfest runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Alamosa's Sunset Park. Admission is free to anyone who comes in traditional Oktoberfest costume. General admission and VIP tickets will be available to the festival. Check out the complete brewery list at AlamosaChamber.com.

Breckenridge Strings, Ciders & Sours

BRECKENRIDGE — Autumn has arrived and that means it's cider time. Cider and wild ale lovers won't want to miss this weekend's Strings, Ciders & Sours in beautiful Breckenridge. The Grand Tasting is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with live music from bluegrass bands, commemorative glass and dozens of cider and ale vendors. A Cider & Food Pairing Dinner is set for Friday night and a brunch on Sunday morning, both of which will overlook Maggie Pond, at "SAUCE on the Maggie" Italian restaurant. Breckenridge Strings, Ciders & Sours tickets can be purchased online.

Thinkstock

MORRISON — The Morrison Ciderfest will be held this Saturday on the grounds of Bear Creek Care & Rehab at the corner of Highway 8 and Summer Street in downtown Morrison. The event kicks off in the morning with plenty of family-friendly activities including cider presses, kids' area with bounce castle, arts and crafts exhibits, hay and pony rides and live music from Denver's Thirsty Five, That Damn Sasquatch, Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels, and Graham Good & the Painters. The Morrison Ciderfest runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to dark and admission is free.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

AURORA — The first annual Food Truck Fight in Aurora will take place on Saturday at the Town Center of Aurora outside of the JCPenney entrance. From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. there will be a variety of food trucks, beer and beverage tent, live music, bounce houses and more. Each food truck will have a $2 sample item as well as their full menu. Proceeds from Saturday's Food Truck Fight will benefit the Juvenile Assessment Center. To avoid the lines, you can purchase food tickets online.

Celtic Fest Brigit

FREDERICK — The 3rd annual Celtic Fest Brigit will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Frederick's St. Brigit Episcopal Church. The event offers Celtic dancing, music, beer, whiskey, artists, bagpipes, crafts, garden activities, Highland games and more. Local dance troops Celtic Steps and Avoca and Celtic music groups Gadbaw and Krimmel - White Birds and Angus Mohr are among the entertainers scheduled Saturday. The festival's Children’s Cultural Village will have storytelling, crafts, face painting, castle building, shield painting and more. For tickets and a complete festival schedule, visit CelticFestBrigit.org.

Maize in the City

THORNTON — If you're looking for a fun, fall event, consider Maize in the City in Thornton, which opens Friday. There is a 20-acre corn maze (which takes a minimum of 40 minutes to complete), mini maze, barrel train ride, corn launcher, kids' petting zoo and much more. Admission to the Maize in the City site is free with attraction prices varying from free to $20. The site will be open Thursdays to Mondays through October 14 and everyday from October 17 to Halloween. Check out all the activities and snag your tickets at MaizeintheCity.com.

PHOTOS | Maize in the City in Thornton

MORE | A list of corn mazes in Colorado

Getty Images/iStockphoto

GOLDEN — Colorado Mountain Fest is a two-day, family-friendly event celebrating outdoor adventure and Colorado lifestyle. Held at the American Mountaineering Center, the event offers a vendor village with gear demos, giveaways, film festival, entertainment, food trucks, craft beer garden from Odell and more. Attendees can sign up for sports clinics, free outdoor skill seminars or visit the Mini-Mountain Fest for kids. Colorado Mountain Fest runs Saturday and Sunday.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Representatives of nearly 300 colleges and universities will set up information stations at the free Denver National College Fair on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Denver Mart. It’s the place to get some guidance on finding the right college, plus important information on scholarships and financial aid. A list of the participating schools is on the website. There will be representatives from state colleges and universities, junior and community colleges, private non-profit colleges, for-profit institutions and even international schools. The event is relevant for high schoolers getting ready for college and adults returning to school. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

High Plains Comedy Festival

DENVER — The High Plains Comedy Festival is back for a 7th year. Maria Bamford and special guest Aparna Nancherla will headline the 2019 festival. Comedian Jackie Kashian will round out the lineup at Paramount Theatre on Saturday at 8 p.m. More than 100 funny people are schedule to perform. See the full performance lineup and get tickets at HighPlainsComedyFestival.com.

Localworks

IDAHO SPRINGS — Have a "blast" this weekend at an event that celebrates the mining history of Idaho Springs. The 7th annual Dynamite Days is this Saturday at Citizen's Park. From 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be live music, food, over 20 vendors, kids' activities, entertainers and a chili cook-off.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

THORNTON — The 6th annual Denver American Indian Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine, at Good Shepherd UMC in Thornton. The free festival aims to affirm the value and role of tradition and culture of Native Americans living in harmony with our community. All people are welcome at the festival which will have dancers, drummers, American Indian food, children's activities and vendors from the Native community. The festival runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dylan Langille; Greensky Bluegrass

DENVER — The Shops at Northfield Stapleton will be home to this weekend's TheBigWonderful bazaar and beer and wine festival. The family-friendly event offers free admission, live music, local craft vendors, fashion trucks, food trucks, beer, wine, cider, spirits and more. The festival runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Beer and wine tasting session tickets are available at TheBigWonderful.com.

Upslope Brewing Co.

FRASER — The 5th annual Backcountry Tap Room is this Saturday at the Top of Grand Park near Fraser. The pop-up tap room experience offers great beers in the great outdoors, but you'll have to hike up a mile or two of marked trails to earn them! The Backcountry Tap Room rewards hikers with a first taste of Upslope Brewing's brand new, limited edition Double Dry-Hopped Pale Ale. The event is family-friendly, as non-drinkers and children can enjoy the day hike for free. Tasting tickets, which benefit Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, are available online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Colorado's largest tattoo convention returns this weekend to the National Western Complex. National, regional and local tattoo artists will be on hand for demonstrations and competitions in over 18 categories. This weekend's convention will also feature a custom car show, live concert performances on three stages, fashion show, pin-up competition, live body art modification, live graffiti demonstrations, lucha libre wresting, art gallery, merchandise and apparel vendors, Colorado barber and stylist battle, over 17 barber competition categories and much more. The 5th annual Colorado Tattoo Convention & Expo runs Friday to Sunday with passes sold at TicketsWest.com.

Central City Opera

CENTRAL CITY — The 2nd annual Central City Plein Air Festival runs Friday to Sunday. The event, presented by Central City Opera and the Gilpin County Arts Association, will feature artists from across the country painting fall landscapes and historic architecture within a radius of the Central City Opera House. Painting takes place all day Friday through Sunday and the event is free for the public to watch and ask questions of the artists. The public can also attend the Exhibition and Sale at the Gilpin County Art Association’s Washington Hall Gallery starting Sunday at 5 p.m. where the festival judge will select the winning paintings from over 60 on display.

Biennial of the Americas

DENVER — The Biennial of the Americas is an international festival of ideas, art and culture hosted in the Mile High City. This year’s theme is “Empathy in Action.” The event assembles dynamic leaders to identify unique opportunities and solutions to shared challenges across the Americas through Saturday. But don’t let the heady talk scare you away. The Biennial is also about food, music and fun. While the headline events (such as a symposium with Sir Richard Branson) have a fee or ticket requirement, many programs offer free entry. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

SALIDA — The inaugural Salida Heritage Days celebrates Salida’s 139-year history, from railroads to shootouts to a modern little town. The three-day festival features costumed characters from the past, demonstrations, live music, daily events, and activities for all ages. Salida Heritage Days festivities kick off Friday at 10 a.m. and continue through Sunday. Check out the weekend schedule at SalidaHeritageDays.com.

Thinkstock

ERIE — The Fall Festival at Anderson Farms just may be your one-stop-shop for all things ‘autumn.’ The festival features a 25-acre corn maze, jump pads, wagon rides to a pumpkin patch, pumpkin cannon, combine slide, kids' rainbow maze, backyard pedal karts, mine cars, barrel train, tire mountain, fire pit, farm animals, sand diggers, gem mining, face painting, pony rides, five-minute escape rooms and much more. The farm's fall festival opened on Wednesday and will run through Sunday, Nov. 3. Various ticket options can be found at AndersonFarms.com.

READ MORE | How Anderson Farms made a corn maze dedicated to first responders

Getty Images/iStockphoto

TIMNATH — The Town of Timnath welcomes autumn with a fun, fall festival this weekend. The Timnath Fall Festival, which benefits the Food Bank for Larimer County, begins with the Timnath Scarecrow 5K Fun Run through the rolling hills of the Timnath countryside. The race begins at the intersection of Kern Street and 4th Avenue and finishes at the fall festival site. Registration can be completed at Timnath.org. The fall festival will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with free kids' activities, pumpkin decorating, inflatables, wagon rides, goat petting zoo, face painting, rock climbing wall, craft fair, homemade artisan goods, food, drink, and more.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

MANITOU SPRINGS — The 5th annual Heritage Brew Festival is Saturday at Manitou Springs' Memorial Park. Over 25 local breweries will be offering tastings from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will have live music from Skean Dubh, Red Mountain Boys and Colorado Floyd. Heritage Brew Festival tickets are available online. Proceeds benefit the Manitou Springs Heritage Center.

Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park

DENVER — Elitch Gardens Theme Park's annual hair-raising autumn celebration returns Friday for six weekends of chills and thrills. The annual event will have "Family by Day" and "Fright by Night" activities, plus the park's popular theme park rides. Fright Fest is free with park admission while some haunted attractions are an additional charge. Family by Day activities will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during Fright Fest. Fright Fest opens Friday, Sept. 27 and runs weekends through Saturday, Nov. 2, including Halloween night. Elitch Gardens Fright Fest tickets are available at ElitchGardens.com/Fright-Fest.

Thinkstock

FLORENCE — Florence, "the antique capital of Colorado," will host Junktique on Friday and Saturday. With 200 booth spaces down Main Street through the center of town, the show aims to be the premier outdoor antique, vintage show and flea market event in Colorado. Vendors will not only be selling antiques, but handmade items, unique crafts from local artisans and there will be fun kids' activities too.

Thinkstock

DENVER — The Denver Coin Exposition attracts not just coin collectors, but also collectors, sellers and traders of paper currency, jewelry, medals, tokens and supplies, all displayed at more than 150 tables. Many of the Rocky Mountain area coin clubs will be attending the expo to provide information on how you can become more involved in local numismatics. The show takes place Friday to Saturday at the National Western Complex. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

South Gaylord Street

DENVER — South Gaylord Street in Denver is toasting local breweries, distilleries and wineries this Saturday at the 4th annual Farm to Bottle Fall Festival. There will be tastings from over forty Colorado establishments, plus local food vendors and live music. The festival will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with VIP ticket holders getting early entry at 2 p.m. Farm to Bottle tickets are available online.

Melissa Plantz

TELLURIDE — The 5th annual Telluride Festival of Cars & Colors is an automotive celebration set against the stunning gold leaves of the San Juan Mountains. Several events are planned from Thursday to Sunday including Concours on the Golf Course, Motorcycle Concours, and Cool Cars on Colorado car show. Single-day, two-day, and four-day passes for the Telluride Festival of Cars & Colors, plus a complete event schedule, can be found at CarsAndColors.com.

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

DENVER — Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Brandi Carlile will perform three concerts this weekend at the Mission Ballroom. Carlile is set to take the stage on Friday, Sept. 27, Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29. Denver’s newest music venue, the Mission Ballroom opened in early August in the River North (RiNo) neighborhood. For tickets, visit AXS.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — This weekend the Colorado Symphony will perform "the definitive Gershwin concert experience." Rhapsody & Rhythm is a unique and entertaining multimedia musical celebration that includes George Gershwin masterpieces such as "Rhapsody in Blue" and "Concert in F" presented with special family stories and rare Gershwin home videos and photos. Christopher Dragon directs the performance, scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m., at Boettcher Concert Hall. Tickets are sold via ColoradoSymphony.org.

AP Photo/Young Kwak

GREELEY — It's Friends & Family Weekend at the University of Northern Colorado. The UNC Bears (0-4) host the Idaho Vandals (2-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Nottingham Field. Avoid the pesky ticket office lines and get your tickets ahead of time at UNCBears.com.

CSU-Pueblo Athletics

PUEBLO — The CSU-Pueblo ThunderWolves look to bounce back from last week's loss to Colorado School of Mines when they welcome Texas A&M University-Commerce to the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl. The ThunderWolves (2-1) face a big test against the undefeated Lions (3-0) this weekend. The programs will kick off at 6 p.m. in Pueblo. You can get your tickets at GoThunderWolves.com.

Adams State University Athletics

ALAMOSA — The Grizzlies of Adams State, who notched a big road win at Black Hills State last weekend, look to keep their momentum going at home on Saturday against Western Colorado. The Grizzlies (2-1) and Mountaineers (2-1) will meet at 2 p.m. at Rex Stadium in the 73rd Colorado Classic.

Colorado School of Mines Athletics

GOLDEN — The Colorado School of Mines Orediggers football team has a perfect record through the first three weeks of the 2019 season. The Orediggers (3-0) look to end the month undefeated when they welcome the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys (0-3) to Golden's Marv Kay Stadium at Campbell Field at 12 p.m. Saturday. Reserve your seats at MinesAthletics.com.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies close out the 2019 season with a three-game series this weekend at Coors Field. The Rockies will play the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, Saturday and a season-ending game Sunday at 1:10 p.m. Friday’s 6:10 p.m. game at Coors will feature a post-game Fan Appreciation firework show. Visit Rockies.com/Tickets to see the freshly mowed grass, mountain vistas and boys of summer one last time.

AP Photo/Joe Mahoney

COMMERCE CITY — The final Colorado Rapids home match of the season is Saturday. The Rapids meet FC Dallas at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park at 5:30 p.m. Root on your Colorado Rapids one last time in 2019 by getting your tickets at AltitudeTickets.com.

Colorado National Speedway

DACONO — Saturday night's races at Colorado National Speedway are topped off with a championship race for the Late Models. The night of short-track racing, which will feature a special event to crown the Late Model champion, will also have races by the Grand American Modifieds, Pure Stocks, and Trains. Sunbelt Rentals Championship Night begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Colorado National Speedway. Avoid the box office lines and grab your tickets at ColoradoSpeedway.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

FORT COLLINS — The 5th annual Tour de Corgi features a costume contest and carnival parade of corgis through Old Town Fort Collins. The corgi costume contest gets underway at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and the parade of corgis leaves Civic Center Park at 12 p.m. The public is invited to visit Civc Center Park for dog-related vendor booths. Register today at TourDeCorgi.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BUENA VISTA — The 14er Fest, which runs Friday to Sunday, is a multi-sport mountain festival for all trail users, ages and abilities. There are events and tutorials in vehicle off-roading, mountain biking, hiking, fly fishing, trail running and more. A 5K is set for Saturday afternoon and a new 14K run will be held Sunday morning. To see a complete event schedule, register for an activity or sign up for camping in Buena Vista, head to 14erFest.org.

ALS - Rocky Mountain Chapter

FORT COLLINS — The ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter will hold a walk on Saturday in northern Colorado. The 1.5-mile Walk to Defeat ALS will start at 11 a.m. at Fort Collins’ City Park. Walk registration and donation information is available here.

Alzheimer's Association: Colorado Chapter

GREELEY — You can help take the first step towards a world without Alzheimer's at this weekend's Walk to End Alzheimer's in Weld County. The event takes place Saturday with a ceremony at 9 a.m. followed by the walk at 9:30 a.m. at Greeley's Bittersweet Park. You can find walk registration and donation information at Act.Alz.org.

Alzheimer's Association: Colorado Chapter

EAGLE — This weekend's Vail Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's aims to lead the way to Alzheimer’s first survivor. The walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday following a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at Brush Creek Park and Pavilion in Eagle. Race registration and donation information can be found at Act.Alz.org.

Alzheimer's Association: Colorado Chapter

GRAND JUNCTION — Folks on the Western Slope can take the first step to a world without Alzheimer's this Saturday at the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Grand Junction. The 2019 walk will follow a ceremony at 9 a.m. at Long Family Memorial Park. Registration can be completed at the park beginning at 8 a.m. or Act.Alz.org.

Boulder Backroads Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K

BOULDER — This year marks the 19th running of the Boulder Backroads Half Marathon which this year features a half marathon and 10K. The races begin Sunday between 7:15 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. at the Boulder Reservoir. Race registration can be completed at RaceRoster.com.

Foam Glow 5K

COMMERCE CITY — Runners and walkers in this weekend's Foam Glow 5K will get blasted with glowing foam and then lit up by blacklights scattered throughout the course. Runners of all shapes, sizes, speeds and ages are encouraged to attend this fun event set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. At the end of the Foam Glow 5K, there will be a Foam Glow Party with music from a live DJ, glowing foam and plenty of blacklights. To sign up, visit FoamGlow.com.

The Bear Chase Trail Race

LAKEWOOD — This weekend's The Bear Chase Race Endurance Festival includes 100K, 50-Mile, 50K, half marathon and Baby Bear 10K Trail Races. The races at Lakewood's Bear Creek Lake Park feature a variety of terrains as well as sweeping panoramic views. The 100K, 50-Mile and 50K take place Saturday and the 10K and half marathon begin Sunday morning. Race registration and information can be found at BearChaseRace.com.

Thinkstock

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Marathon is a community running event on Saturday that features several races including a marathon, half marathon, 5K and Kids K. The races begin and end at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum in downtown Colorado Springs and will travel through America the Beautiful Park, Monument Valley Park, and Memorial Park. The full and half marathons will start at 7 a.m., the 5K at 7:05 a.m. and Kids K at 10:45 a.m. Race registration can be completed online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ASPEN — The 40th Aspen Filmfest is now underway and continues through Sunday. Held at Aspen’s Wheeler Opera House and Metropolitain's Isis Theatre in Aspen and the Crystal Theatre in Carbondale, the festival has anticipated fall previews and award-winning films from the international circuit. There are also panel discussions and special guests. Head to AspenFilmfest.org to see a list of show times and to get tickets.

Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad

ANTONITO — Are you ready to see the Colorado "Gold Rush"? Hop aboard the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad this weekend to see the spectacular autumn colors. The railroad travels through several different ecological zones at different elevations, including low meadows and up the top of 10,015-foot Cumbres Pass, so you're sure to see some beautiful aspens. There are daily departures on the train through Sunday, Oct. 20 as well as a special dinner train. Fall rides are extremely popular, so book early at CumbresToltec.com.

Rio Grande Scenic Railroad

ALAMOSA & FORT GARLAND — Another option for Colorado fall-color-watching is the Rio Grande Scenic Railroad. From the train you'll see the rich gold of aspen trees contrasted against green pines, rugged rocks and blue skies. Passengers will be treated to appetizers and have access to a full-service bar. There will also be two staged photo locations on the trip to help you capture the perfect snapshot. The fall color train will operate through Sunday, Oct. 13. Reservations can be made at ColoradoTrain.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock Police Department hosts their 4th annual Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids of all ages can put their imagination in gear while exploring police cars, firetrucks, news trucks, helicopters and much more at this free family event. Shining Light Events will be DJing the event on Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

TEDx Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The independently-organized TEDxColoradoSprings event returns this weekend with an eclectic panel of speakers, performance poems, local vendors and more. The event will be focused on bringing communities, organizations and individuals together to share “ideas worth spreading” including volunteerism, motivating and cultivating growth under the event theme of "Frontiers." TEDxColoradoSprings will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Ent Center for the Arts. For more information about TEDxColoradoSprings visit TEDxCOS.org or click here to get tickets.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you're planning to say your "I Do's" soon, the Colorado Bridal Show could be right up your alley. The show, which takes place Sunday at the Hotel Elegante Conference & Event Center, offers the latest in wedding planning from florists and dresses to DJs and wedding destinations. Tickets can be purchased online.









Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.







Have an amazing weekend!





RELATED: Haunted houses and other Halloween attractions around Colorado

RELATED: A list of corn mazes in Colorado in 2019

RELATED: Where and when to see the best fall foliage

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS