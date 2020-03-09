9Things to do in Colorado this Labor Day weekend

No matter where you live in Colorado, there's a safe way to have a fun Labor Day weekend.

COLORADO, USA — Labor Day weekend is here! Although it may be the unofficial end to summer, there's still time to head outdoors and experience all that Colorado has to offer during the season.

If you're looking to stay inside, there are some unique online streaming and virtual events that will take place this weekend only.

Remember when you head out, always wear a mask and maintain social distancing from other groups. Be safe and have a wonderful Labor Day weekend!

PUEBLO — Major League Eating (MLE) will hold its second annual World Slopper-Eating Championship at the Colorado State Fair this Labor Day weekend. Number-one-ranked MLE competitive eater Joey Chestnut will face off with defending Slopper-Eating Champion Darron Breeden. The World Slopper-Eating Championship, scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m., will not be open to the public but will be available to be viewed live at ColoradoStateFair.com.

Sloppers consist of 1/2 pound of Colorado beef topped off with a slice of cheese and served on a bottom bun which is smothered in Pueblo green chile. The World Slopper-Eating Championship takes place on Pueblo Chile Day.

LONGMONT — ArtWalk Longmont, the Firehouse Art Center and Longmont Downtown Development Authority (LDDA) are hosting this weekend's Downtown Chalk Art Festival in Longmont. More than a dozen artists will join together in downtown Longmont to turn Main Street into a vivid canvas of colorful chalk art on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located between 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue on the East side, and 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue on the West side, artists will be socially distanced enough to allow people to watch the creation process carefully.

AVON — The Avon Art Festival returns this Labor Day weekend in Nottingham Park. The celebration of fine visual arts and handcrafted goods features the works of 50 juried artists from across the nation representing a wide range of media. This weekend's festival will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Hand sanitizing and hand washing stations will be located throughout the venue, and social distancing measures will be in place.

MANITOU SPRINGS — The Commonwheel Artists’ 46th Annual Labor Day Art Festival will be held virtually this year from Saturday, Sept. 5 through Sunday, Sept. 13. You can shop for beautiful fine art, photographs, handmade pottery or jewelry, and more, but from the safety of your home. Virtual artists’ booths will link to artists’ websites where you can buy directly from them. Purchases will be shipped to your door. To learn more, go to commonwheel.com/virtual-festival.

DENVER — Head to a tropical island without leaving the Mile High City with the Tiki Takeover happening this Labor Day weekend at Denver Union Station. To mark the unofficial end of summer in classic island style, Denver Union Station will be pulling out its grass skirts from Saturday through Monday. Denver Union Station Tiki Takeover specials will include Jamaican empanadas, cold brew coladas, coconut crème cappuccinos, jalapeño-pineapple daiquiris, A-Line Swizzle cocktails and much more from locations throughout the station. To support our local Denver restaurants, $1 from each tiki item sold will be donated directly to the Colorado Restaurant Response.

LONE TREE — Barbie is hitting the road with the Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour celebrating over 60-years of Barbie. The hot-pink Barbie Truck will be making its first-ever visit to Denver on Saturday at Park Meadows for an outdoor mobile pop-up experience offering exclusive Barbie-themed apparel and accessories for fans of all ages. The truck will sell exclusive 90s-themed apparel and accessories like embroidered denim jackets, caps, T-shirts, iridescent vinyl "boombox" tote bags, iridescent vinyl fanny packs, "cassette tape" wallets and more from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Safety and sanitation practices will be in place.

COLORADO — The eighth annual Broncos Fit 7K is going virtual this Labor Day weekend and will support the Broncos Charities COVID-19 relief efforts and the National Sports Center for the Disabled. The virtual event will kick off on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Participants have until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7 to submit their times and complete their 7K. Paid participants will receive the official Virtual Broncos 7K T-shirt, race bib and finisher's medal! Register today at DenverBroncos.com.

DENVER — Tebowmania is back this Friday when 9NEWS and the Denver Broncos broadcast one of Tim Tebow's epic NFL games. While the exact game will not be revealed until 6 p.m. Friday, it will be one of these games, which feature the quarterback's memorable late-game heroics: Oct. 23, 2011 vs. Miami Dolphins, Nov. 17, 2011 vs. New York Jets or Jan. 8th 2012 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tune in at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4 to KTVD Channel 20 — 657 or 5 on Xfinity — to see the winner. Fans in the Denver television market can also watch the game on 9NEWS.com, the 9NEWS phone app, 9NEWS Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV apps.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2020 Kentucky Derby will run this Saturday. This is the first time since 1945 that the Derby hasn’t been run on the first Saturday in May. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on 9NEWS. Watch parties are planned across Colorado. Remember when you head out, always wear a mask and maintain social distancing from other groups. Be safe and have a great weekend!

