COLORADO, USA — It's another packed weekend of spectacular events in Colorado!

From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Colorado this September weekend. This weekend features potato, Scottish-Irish, Greek, Italian, Native American, chile, chili, fossil, mineral, honey, mining, harvest, wine, beer and alpaca festivals across the Centennial State.

While there are more indoor activities planned this weekend than we've seen in months, there are still plenty of chances to get outside under the blue Colorado sky.

Check out one of these fun events across Colorado this weekend:

Have an event tip? Send it here.

THORNTON — The annual Thornton Harvest Fest is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free to the event at Community Park, located at the intersection of York St. and Thornton Pkwy. Festivities include a fishing derby, pancake breakfast and skatepark competition. The Great Chili Cook-Off returns at 11 a.m. During the day, there’s a cultural expedition, Harvest Fest bazaar, kidz zone, food court, beer garden and live entertainment.

ARVADA — The Arvada Harvest Festival and Parade commemorate the history of the once primarily farming community of Arvada. The first festival in 1925 was a celebration of the first concrete road between Arvada and Denver. Now in its 94th year, the festival will run from Friday to Sunday with a western. A parade is scheduled to step off at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Harvest Festival features food, carnival rides, games, spelling bee, talent show, cow chip throw, music, garden harvest, kids’ zone, beer garden, car show, arts and crafts and much more. See the complete Arvada Harvest Festival schedule here.

MONTE VISTA — Scenic Monte Vista is the site of the annual Potato Festival. The event is a fun day of activities that celebrates the harvest of Colorado Potatoes in the San Luis Valley. Saturday's Potato Festival includes food and craft vendors, a farm and field show, truck and semi-truck show, kid's games, human hamster balls, mashed potato dunk tank, archery demonstrations and more. The 5K Tator Trot Run will start at 8 a.m. Octane Addictions will present a family-friendly motorsport aerial freestyle show, with X-Game riders Brian McCarty and Willie Elam, at 6 p.m. Show tickets are available online.

Vail Oktoberfest

VAIL — With a gorgeous mountain backdrop and "European flair," the Vail Oktoberfest has been named one of the ten greatest Oktoberfest celebrations in the United States by USA Today. The festival, which runs Friday to Sunday in Vail Village, will have great Bavarian fare including brats, schnitzel sandwiches, spaetzle, pretzels and more. On the schedule this weekend are stein-lifting competitions, adult keg-bowling contests, bratwurst-eating contests, Bavarian costume contest and live music. Vail Oktoberfest is free and open to the public at Vail Village.

BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge’s historic Main Street is the place where Munich meets the mountains for views, brews, food, live music and more. More than three dozen German cuisine and brew vendors will be on hand for the Friday-to-Sunday festival this weekend. There will be German-themed games including Hammerschlagen, Bavarian lederhosen, Oompah and polka dancing. Entry to Oktoberfest is free.

WINTER PARK — Winter Park's 2nd annual Mountain Oktoberfest offers brews with a view. Saturday's Oktoberfest features breathtaking views, chainsaw carving, food and unlimited beer sampling for $30. Local favorite Moffat Tunnel Band will be providing live music from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get your tickets at WinterParkResort.com.

Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival

ESTES PARK — For over 40 years, the Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival has celebrated Celtic culture in the "Celtic Capital of North America" Estes Park. This huge festival has Scottish athletics, Celtic rock and folk music and live field performances. This year's Festival Field will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday with food, drink, jousting, hurling, Irish and Highland dancing and strongman competitions. Tattoo Estes will be staged Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival Parade steps off Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. in Downtown Estes Park. See the large event schedule and get your tickets at ScotFest.com.

Cheyenne Frontier Days

FORT LUPTON — Citizens, businesses and organizations will come together in Fort Lupton this weekend for the annual Trapper Days celebration. Held in downtown Fort Lupton from Friday to Sunday, this year’s Trapper Days features the Trapper Days 5K Run, quilt show, pancake breakfast, ice cream social, live music and entertainment, live fire demonstration, movie in the park and more. The Trapper Days Parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Walsenburg Downtown Revitalization Committee

WALSENBURG — The 6th annual Mountain Mining Days arrives in downtown Walsenburg on Saturday. The end-of-summer celebration takes place at Miners Plaza. The festivities begin with a parade at 11 a.m. featuring marching bands, horses, collectible cars and much more. There will be food and artisan vendors, kids’ zone with games, face painting and fun activities. Miners Plaza will have live music and entertainment all day Saturday and Heritage Park will have the Walsenburg Farm & Maker’s Market Sunday morning.

BOULDER — The 16th annual Taste of Orthodoxy Greek Festival features food, live music (including Byzantine choir music), dancing, vendors and tours of Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, plus a jump house and other activities for kids. Admission is free to the festival, which runs Friday to Sunday at 5650 Jay Rd. Opa! This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

Westwood Chile Fest

DENVER — The Westwood Chile Fest celebrates the Hispanic-centric cultures that make up much of Denver’s Westwood neighborhood. Saturday's festival is free and open to the public from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will have live music, art, food and drink vendors and family-friendly activities including bounce house and carnival games. If the aromas of the chile roaster are too intoxicating to resist, there will be a pepper-eating contest in which all contestants will compete in rounds until the last person is left standing. You can register for the pepper-eating contest online.

Stanley Arts Festival

AURORA — This weekend's Stanley Arts Festival, produced by CherryArts, will have local and national artists and vendors, live entertainment, interactive art installations and family-friendly activities. Admission to the festival is free on Saturday and Sunday at Stanley Marketplace on the border of Aurora and Stapleton. Visit StanleyArtsFestival.org to see a complete entertainment schedule and details about the artists you’ll see at this weekend’s festival.

Stanley Arts Festival

CASTLE ROCK — The 30th annual Colorado Artfest returns to downtown Castle Rock this weekend. This year’s festival features more than 145 artists from across the country and live main stage entertainment. There will also be interactive exhibits for the kids, delicious food and beverage vendors and much more. Colorado Artfest at Castle Rock runs Saturday and Sunday at Festival Park with free admission each day.

GRAND LAKE — The Grand Lake Art Fest will take place Saturday and Sunday at Town Park in the absolute center of downtown Grand Lake. Professional as well as emerging artists will participate in the free event that draws art buyers, families and fans of live music. As if anyone needed another reason to visit of Colorado’s best small towns, Expedia has selected Grand Lake as the 10th “Most Beautiful Town in America.”

BOULDER — Out Boulder’s annual Boulder Pridefest will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Central Park. The day will be full of activities, community vendors, pride merchandise, artist booths, photo booths, giveaways, health and wellness activities and more. Visit OutBoulder.org to see a list of Boulder Pride Week events.

DENVER — The largest mineral, fossil, gem and jewelry show in the country opens in Denver this weekend. The Denver Show is really five mineral, fossil, gem and jewelry shows and fills 500,000 square feet (and eight miles of tables) at the Denver Coliseum and National Western Complex. Nearly 500 dealers will be selling mineral specimens, fossils, dinosaurs, gems, gemstones, lapidary, cabochons, artisan and antique jewelry, beads, crystals, meteorites, metaphysical, gold, silver, turquoise, Native American items, interior decor, metal art, miner’s rough, tools, supplies and more. Organizers say to expect to spend most of the day here because there is so much to see. The event and parking are free. This show will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Sept. 16.

DENVER — More than 175 retail and wholesale vendors from around the world will be at the 2019 Colorado Mineral & Fossil Show. Vendors will be showcasing minerals, fossils, meteorites, tektites, carvings, gems, jewelry and more. The show opens Friday at the Crown Plaza DIA Hotel and Convention Center and continues through Saturday, Sept. 14.

Water World Colorado

FEDERAL HEIGHTS — Water World is closed for the season and it has officially gone to the dogs. On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Water World hosts its 3rd annual Beach Doggie Day where the park is open for your pup's water enjoyment. Cowabunga Beach and Thunder Bay will be ready for canines of all sizes and Wally World will be open for pups under 25 lb. There will be tennis balls and souvenir bandanas for the dogs and t-shirts, beer and snacks for the humans. Each dog is $9.99 and people are free. Tickets will be available at the Water World front gate on Saturday. Be sure to fill out a proof of current rabies vaccination and waiver form ahead of time or you'll have to at the gate.

NORTHGLENN — Denver Retro Con – a celebration of pop culture, toys, home, fashion and music – will take place Sunday at the Ramada Plaza Denver Northglenn at I-25 and 120th. Show hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and tickets are $8 at the door and kids under 12 are free. More than 50 vendors will be celebrating every realm of pop culture from the past including entertainment, programming, cosplay, shopping, retro hair and makeup makeovers, 80s fashion and more.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

DENVER — Henrik Ibsen’s classic A Doll’s House and Lucas Hnath’s follow up A Doll’s House, Part 2 are set to be performed in repertory for the first time ever. One part drama, one part comedy, the productions bring to life two distinct takes on one woman’s journey to self-discovery. A Doll’s House and A Doll’s House, Part 2 open Friday at the Denver Center’s Ricketson Theatre and will be performed in repertory through Sunday, Nov. 24. For showtimes and tickets, visit DenverCenter.org.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

DENVER — The newest production at the Garner Galleria Theater takes on one of the country’s most beloved humorists, Erma Bombeck. The comedy tells the story behind America’s favorite average housewife who championed the lives of women with her wit and the truth. Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End, now playing, will be at the Garner Galleria Theatre through Sunday, Sept. 22. DenverCenter.org is the place for showtimes and tickets.

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

ARVADA — The regional premiere of the inspiring drama Bright Star is set for Friday night at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities. Set against a backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Bright Star is an emotional story of love, loss and understanding told through bluegrass music. Bright Star’s music, book and lyrics were written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Tickets for Bright Star, which plays through Sunday, Sept. 29, are sold at ArvadaCenter.org.

Garland Photography

JOHNSTOWN — The Hunchback of Notre Dame is the newest production at Johnstown’s Candlelight Dinner Playhouse. Based on the Victor Hugo novel and featuring songs from the Disney animated film, the production is a powerful musical retelling of the 15th Century love story of the gypsy Esmeralda, deformed bell-ringer Quasimodo and the gallant Captain Phoebus. With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, The Hunchback of Notre Dame opens Thursday and will be performed through Sunday, Nov. 17. Visit ColoradoCandlelight.com for showtimes and tickets.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Fans of Mr. 305 will finally get to see the artist perform this weekend at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Originally set to perform in Colorado in July, Pitbull was forced to delay his concert to this Sunday “due to unforeseen circumstances.” Special guest Baby Bash will still appear at Sunday’s concert alongside Mr. Worldwide. All tickets purchased for the original show will be valid on Sunday. Tickets are also available at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

@TheMisfits Twitter

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Colorado is about to get a large dose of punk rock this weekend. Horror punk legends The Misfits will perform Saturday at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre with The Distillers, The Damned and Cro-Mags. "Colorado will descent into Green Hell," said The Misfits earlier this summer. "The Original Misfits ride again!" Fiddler’s Green tickets are sold at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Comedy Works

DENVER — Legendary comedian Larry the Cable Guy makes his Colorado return this weekend with a performance at the Colorado Convention Center’s Bellco Theater. Larry the Cable Guy is set to perform Saturday at 8 p.m. Proceeds from the show will go to the Zarlengo Foundation, a nonprofit that supports schools and programs for children with learning disabilities in and around the Denver community. For tickets, head to AXS.com.

Compound Sound

RYE — Rye’s Hummingbird Ranch is the site of this weekend’s Compound Sound. The annual music, art and camping festival features different ranges of music and arts with the goal of connecting the community together. Attendees can meet new friends and enjoy dozens of artists in a close and personal setting. Camping is permitted in the new location which features a creek, trees and breath-taking views. To see a complete list of Compound Sound artists and to purchase tickets, click here.

RidgeFest

WHEAT RIDGE — RidgeFest is a fun day for the whole family in the heart of the Ridge at 38 District in Wheat Ridge. This free event will be held Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m. with four bluegrass bands, classic car show, chalk art, vendors, food trucks, local beer and activities for kids. Head to Ridgeat38.com to see the complete schedule.

SUPERIOR — The 19th annual Superior Chili Fest returns Saturday with free chili samples by local restaurants and a community cook-off. Boulder Valley Rotary’s annual Beer Fest fundraiser will also be held in conjunction with the chili fest for a third year. Superior Chamber will host a 5K run starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and includes a discounted Beer Fest ticket. Superior Chili Fest admission is free at Community Park.

Belmar

LAKEWOOD — The 15th annual Festival Italiano at Belmar takes place Saturday and Sunday. The event hosts Italian lovers who want to savor the "sights, sounds and flavors of Italy." There will be marvelous Italian food, wine, artisan vendors and new and returning Italian entertainment performers, plus special guests Louis Colaiannia, Michael Angiolillo, and The Vince Chiarelli Band. Festival Italiano is free to attend and parking at Belmar is also free. Check out the full entertainment lineup and menu on tap this weekend.

LOVELAND — Loveland’s Farmers Market at Fairgrounds Park holds its Honey Festival this Sunday. Featuring mead, demonstrations, kids’ activities, cooking demo, Loveland Public Library teddy bear tea party and more, the festival runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The teddy bear tea party, with tea, stories and crafts, runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LOUISVILLE — Wine lovers, rejoice: the 2nd annual Boulder Valley Wine Festival returns to Louisville Community Park on Saturday. The 2019 festival will feature over 200 wines from over 25 Colorado wineries, including reds, whites, ciders and meads. There will also be live music, food, retail vendors and more. Admission includes a commemorative wine glass, wine tote and unlimited tastings. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Denver Food + Wine Festival

DENVER — The Denver Food & Wine Festival is a multi-day food, wine and spirits celebration that benefits the Colorado Restaurant Foundation, The Denver Post Community Foundation and Kroenke Sports Charities. Denver's finest restaurants will be holding dinners and wine tastings culminating in the Grand Tasting on Saturday on the Pepsi Center grounds. The tasting will feature more than 40 restaurants and over 700 wines and spirits. Check out the full schedule at DenverFoodandWine.com.

City of Aurora

GRAND JUNCTION — Nearly 50 pro BBQ teams from across America will compete for a $20,000 cash jackpot at the 13th annual Colorado Pork & Hops Challenge. The competition begins Friday with lip-smackin' BBQ and ice-cold beer. Friday night there will be live music from Rock Dawgs and 6 Million Dollar Band and Railbenders and David Lee Murphy are performing Saturday. Tickets for the annual Colorado Pork & Hops Challenge are available online.

Denver Art Museum

DENVER — One of the Denver Art Museum's longest-running events returns on Saturday. The 30th annual Friendship Powwow and American Indian Cultural Celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with American Indian dancers, drum groups and art making. There will also be dance competitions, hands-on activities and food. The event is free and open to the public.

LITTLETON — Indian Country Colorado – a Native celebration of art and music – will take place Saturday at Levitt Pavillion at Ruby Hill Park. The afternoon/evening celebration of Native American culture begins at 2 p.m. with concert performances and Indian Art Market coming until 10 p.m. The celebration is free, but VIP tickets are available for access to seated VIP patio, two complimentary drinks, early entry and premium stage viewing for special guests Redbone and Cary Morin.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

COMMERCE CITY — Saturday night’s Rapids vs. Sounders match begins at 7 p.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. The event will feature rescheduled 4th of July fireworks. Standard tickets and Colorado Rapids Burgundy & Brew Packs (with beer and souvenir cup) are sold at AltitudeTickets.com.

Rocky Mountain Vibes

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Rocky Mountain Vibes and Grand Junction Rockies conclude their 2019 regular seasons with a four-game series at UCHealth Park in Colorado Springs. The rookie-league affiliates of the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies play through Saturday. MiLB.com is the place for tickets.

LOVELAND — The Goodguys 22nd Colorado Nationals is a giant car show at Loveland’s The Ranch Events Complex. There will be over 2,000 rods, customs, muscle cars, trucks and classics from 1987 and earlier as well as vendors, dragster exhibition, swap meet, timed racing competition, live music, model car show, free kids’ zone and more. Parking is free at The Ranch Events Complex for the Friday-to-Sunday show. To register your vehicle or purchase tickets, visit Good-Guys.com.

KUSA

BOULDER — New CU football coach Mel Tucker is set to make his Folsom Field debut. The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) host rival Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) in Boulder for the first time in a decade. The Buffs and Huskers kick off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. CUBuffs.com is the place for tickets.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

FORT COLLINS — After falling to in-state rival CU, the Colorado State Rams retreat back to Fort Collins for this weekend’s non-conference matchup against Western Illinois. The Rams (0-1) and Leathernecks (0-1) kick off at 2 p.m. at Canvas Stadium on “Denver Day” and “High School Spirit Day.” Check out CSURams.com for game tickets.

Adams State University Athletics

ALAMOSA — The 2019 football season opens this weekend for the Adams State Grizzlies and Colorado School of Mines Orediggers. The programs will clash at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rex Stadium in Alamosa.

Body Mind Spirit Celebration

DENVER — The Body Mind Spirit Celebration is back in Colorado this weekend at the Denver Mart. The expo brings together over 275 professional readers, healers a and exhibitors. Daily admission is $7 for the expo, which runs Friday to Sunday. Visit BMSE.net to learn more about the featured speakers.

Foothills Animal Shelter

GOLDEN — The 4th annual Toby's Pet Parade & Fair is back at Golden's Parfet Park. Hundreds of pups will parade down Washington Avenue followed by a family-friendly fair at the park. The event benefits Foothills Animal Shelter and hundreds of homeless pets in search of a forever home. The pet parade and fair runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Register your dog online.

COMMERCE CITY — The South Adams County Fire Fighters Association is hosting its 58th annual Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday. The family-friendly event starts at 2:30 p.m. for take-out and then dine-in at 4:30 p.m. at Adams South High School in Commerce City. There will be games, public safety carnival, medivac helicopter, smoke trailer and junior fire-starter events, as well as community organizations, with all proceeds going to the South Adams Fire Fighters Association. Get your tickets online.

VICTOR — The 2019 Pack Burro Race takes place Saturday in historic Victor. The race will start at noon in downtown and travel nearly eight miles before finishing back in downtown. Competitors will be competing for cash prizes and downtown Victor’s new Pinnacle Park plaza will have ice cream, music and lots of burros.

CASTLE ROCK — Anyone interested in alpacas and their fabulous fleece & fiber should check out PacaBuddies Alpaca Days at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. Hug an alpaca, sit in on demonstrations and seminars, talk to local breeders and browse a huge selection of yarn, handmade items, fleece goods and artwork. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

DENVER — Plan your wedding in one day at the Colorado Bridal Show. The show features wedding professionals in reception and ceremony sites, DJ and band info, photography and videography, floral, wedding cakes, wedding favors, photo booths, bridal registry, gowns, rental furniture, honeymoon and destination wedding info and much, much more. This weekend's Colorado Bridal Show runs Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marriott Denver Tech Center. Tickets can be acquired online.

Susan G. Komen Colorado South

COLORADO SPRINGS — The first Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure of the season in Colorado arrives Sunday in Colorado Springs. The race will travel through the stunning Garden of the Gods Park and Rock Ledge Ranch. Race for the Cure is a fundraiser to help increase breast cancer research, improve breast cancer health services, eliminate gaps in access and quality and build community between survivors, co-survivors and their communities to honor, support and celebrate. Race for the Cure donation and registration information can be found at ColoradoSouth.Info-Komen.org.

Boulder Backroads Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K

BOULDER — This popular running event features a marathon, ¾ marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K. The course takes runners around the Boulder Reservoir on single tracks, packed-dirt trails and paved park roads with a post-race festival with music, awards, beer, food and more. Boulder Rez registration can be completed online.

Terrain Race

ERIE — If you're looking for an athletic challenge this weekend, perhaps the Terrain Race is for you. Participants must conquer over 15 obstacles and crawl through mud pits all inside of a 5K format. Organizers create a new 3-mile course at each site so there's likely something brand new, but you should expect walls, ropes, monkey bars and lots of mud. If you're feeling one lap is not enough, you can pay for Unlimited Laps and run all day long. The Terrain Race is Saturday at The Recess Factory in Weld County. Register at TerrainRace.com.

CASTLE ROCK — The East Plum Creek Trail 10K begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Castle Rock. The course will travel East Plum Creek and Sellers Gulch. Race registration can be completed here.

MONUMENT — The 6th annual Palmer Lake Half Marathon and 10K features wide open spaces and downhill finishes with mountain landscapes and picturesque Front Range views. The event kicks off at 7 a.m. Saturday in Monument. Registration is available at RaceRoster.com.

GREELEY — The Superhero Run/Walk is this Saturday in Greeley with 5K, 1 mile and kids run. Caped crusaders, serious runners and families can all take part at the event, held at St. Michael’s Town Square. Superhero Run and Family Carnival information and registration can be found at RunSignUp.com.

DENVER — The 10th annual Blue Shoe Run for Prostate Cancer begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. The 5K run/walk, 1.5-mile family walk and kids’ fun run will take place just north of Empower Stadium at Mile High at The Urology Center of Colorado (TUCC) Foundation. Help stomp out prostate cancer by registering or donating at RaceRoster.com.

SUPERIOR — The Superior Chamber of Commerce and Fight the Finish 5K have teamed up for a fun 5K run/walk this Saturday. Held in conjunction with the Superior Chili Fest and Boulder Valley Rotary’s Beer Fest, the 5K begins at 8 a.m. at Superior’s Community Park. Registration can be completed here.

Alzheimer's Association: Colorado Chapter

PUEBLO — The Alzheimer's Association is holding its Southern Colorado walk Saturday morning. The three-mile Walk to End Alzheimer's is set for a 9:30 a.m. start at Rock Canyon Swim Beach at Lake Pueblo State Park. "Take the first step to a world without Alzheimer's" at Act.Alz.org.







Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.





Have a terrific weekend!





