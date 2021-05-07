9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 9-11

Even if you aren't attending the All-Star Game in Denver, there are family-friendly festivals and fan experiences this weekend.

COLORADO, USA — Baseball's All-Star Game is back in Colorado for the first time in 23 years.

Major League Baseball (MLB), the Colorado Rockies and the city of Denver have a week of fan events and festivals planned leading up to the game on Tuesday, July 13.

The All-Star Game was set to be played in Atlanta, but MLB pulled out after a new voting law was enacted in the state. The last time the game was played in Colorado was in 1998, but Denver had been in talks with MLB to host a future game and submitted a bid for 2024.

Even if you aren't attending the game at Coors Field, there are plenty of family-friendly festivals and fan events to attend this July.

Remember to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app. Have a fun weekend!



Play Ball Park

DENVER — A fan-friendly and interactive festival "Play Ball Park" will be held at the Colorado Convention Center from Friday, July 9 through Tuesday, July 13.

The fan event blends baseball, softball, music, food, technology, shopping, fashion, mascots, legends of the game, former Olympians and fun activities.

Tickets for the five-day All-Star fan event are free and available at AllStarGame.com. Admission will be based on timed entry into downtown Denver's Colorado Convention Center that fans can register for when claiming their complimentary tickets. All tickets are digital and can be accessed through the free MLB Ballpark app.

All-Star 5K

A family-friendly 5K walk and run will take place Saturday, July 10 through the streets of downtown Denver.

Open to all ages, the All-Star 5K's course begins and ends at Denver’s Civic Center Park, taking participants through a scenic route featuring Capitol Hill, Speer Boulevard and the Golden Triangle.

Mascots from around MLB will be waiting for the participants at the finish line to help recognize their accomplishment.

MLB said all 5K participants are then invited to a post-5K All-Star celebration featuring music and complimentary refreshments. Participants are encouraged to arrive early and warm-up prior to the event’s start time.

All-Star 5K early registration is available now online.

All-Star Sunday

DENVER — The All-Star Sunday doubleheader on Sunday, July 11 features the All-Star Futures Game, All-Star Celebrity Softball Game and a performance by OneRepublic — all for one ticket.

While the Futures Game features minor league players and the stars of tomorrow, the Celebrity Softball Game has Hollywood and sports figures of today. JoJo Siwa, The Miz, Quavo, Residente, Noah Beck, DK Metcalf, CC Sabathia, Karamo, Steve Aoki, Russ Butler, Derrick White, Hunter Pence, Jennie Finch, Larry Walker, Vinny Castilla and Kane Brown are among those set to appear at Coors Field.

All-Star Sunday doubleheader tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Stars and Stripes Streetfest

DENVER — Several blocks near Coors Field have been transformed into festival-style community space in Denver's Ballpark District.

The Stars & Stripes Streetfest features local food, drinks, games, live bands, DJs and silent discos. The event features Ballpark District and Colorado small businesses. Admission is free, no ticket is required and families are welcome.

The event runs through Tuesday, July 13 on 21st Street between Market and Lawrence and Larimer between 20th and 22nd. The closure on Larimer Street allows for participating businesses to expand their front patio and create a fun and safe festival-style experience.

Topps Pop-up Truck Tour

AURORA — Major League Baseball's official trading card partner, Topps Company, is kicking off a month-long pop-up truck tour in celebration of Topps National Baseball Card Day on Saturday, Aug. 7. The tour begins on Friday, July 9 with a stop at Mike's Stadium Sportscards at Parker Road and Quincy in Aurora from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Onsite teams will host trivia contests and cornhole games, along with free baseball cards and Topps giveaways. Fans are also invited to take a photo in a life-size Topps card frame to become their own card, as well as trade at the mobile Topps Card Wall. Wrapped in over 11,000 baseball cards, the Topps Truck will travel more than 7,000 miles, bringing baseball fans the ultimate fandom experience.

Colorado Tiny House Festival

BRIGHTON — The 4th annual Colorado Tiny House Festival runs Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11 at the Riverdale Regional Park. The festival features a diverse assortment of small living structures from tiny houses on wheels, bus and van conversions, yurts, container homes, teardrops, overland and expedition trailers, tents, tipis, custom campers, RVs and more.

The Colorado Tiny House Festival blends the spirit of the tiny living movement, simplifying your life, minimalistic living and living greener. There will also be speaker presentations, hands-on workshops, a product marketplace, live music, kids’ area and playgrounds, pet-friendly areas and food and drink vendors. Tickets are available online at ColoradoTinyHouseFestival.com.

Colorado Black Arts Festival

DENVER — The 35th annual Colorado Black Arts Festival returns this weekend at Denver’s City Park. The free event is a celebration of African American art and culture and runs Friday, July 9 through Sunday, July 11. There will be live music on several stages, a film pavilion, a scavenger hunt, community mural, art garden, food court and more. A complete event schedule can be found at COLBAF.org.

Hot Air Balloon Festival

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs will be a photographer's dream this weekend with the 40th annual Hot Air Balloon Festival and 48th annual Art in the Park event. Hot air balloons will inflate and launch above Bald Eagle Lake on Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11 and dip into the lake like bald eagles. After the balloons are airborne, there will be coffee and breakfast vendors to help you start your day. An evening balloon glow will take place on Saturday with the colors of the balloons lighting up the sky.

Art in the Park will have 150 art vendors, live entertainment, food and drink vendors and children's activities. Art in the Park will be open Saturday and Sunday at West Lincoln Park.

Brew-N-Que Festival

CENTENNIAL — The City of Centennial’s 5th annual BBQ & Beer Tasting Festival takes place Saturday, July 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Centennial City Park. The event features local breweries, BBQ and live music by Flash Mountain Flood. The live music will be in the amphitheater so bring your chairs and blankets.

Admission is to the festival is free and open to the public. Early bird beer tasting punch cards are $15. Featured breweries include Avery Brewing, Upslope Brewing, Great Divide Brewing, Denver Beer Company, Peak View Brewing, Halfpenny Brewing, Ratio Beerworks, 10 Barrel Brewing, Dry Dock Brewing and more.

El Paso County Fair

CALHAN — The El Paso County Fair in Calhan opens Friday, July 9 and will continue through Saturday, July 17 with bull riding, demolition derby, roping and racing events, plus family activities, live music and food. General admission tickets can be purchased at ElPasoCountyFair.com.

Bobstock Music Festival

FORT MORGAN — Fort Morgan’s annual music festival is back on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10. The 2021 Bobstock Music Festival features three national headliners: Young MC and Tone Loc on Friday and The Guess Who on Saturday. The two-day festival also offers food vendors, kids’ games, rides and live music. Admission to Bobstock is free.

The Ride Festival

TELLURIDE — The 9th annual Ride Festival is back in beautiful Telluride through Sunday, July 11. This year the festival will feature 10 days of three days of rootsy, rocking talent.

Rose Hill Drive, Big Something, Little Hurricane, J.D. Simo, Rival Sons, Black Pistol Fire, Boxcar, Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown, Dorothy and Warren Hayes are among the artists scheduled to perform this weekend. Get your tickets at RideFestival.com.

Crested Butte Wildflower Festival

CRESTED BUTTE — The 35th annual Crested Butte Wildflower Festival begins Friday, July 9 and runs for ten days through Sunday, July 18. The festival offers over 200 opportunities for hiking and walking for all stamina levels, photography and art workshops, birding and butterfly outings, geology, geobotany, garden tours, cooking classes and backcountry Jeep tours. The festival's headquarters are located at the Old Historic Train Depot. To learn more about the festival or to register for one of the many offerings, head to CrestedButteWildflowerFestival.com.

Music in the Mountains

DURANGO — Durango has been home to one of the premiere classical music festivals in the country for over 30 years. Music in the Mountains kicks off this weekend with concerts scheduled through Sunday, Aug. 1. Tickets are available at MusicintheMountains.com. The music festival has free and ticketed rehearsals, lectures and concerts.

Deer Trail Rodeo

DEER TRAIL — The world’s first rodeo celebrates its 152nd anniversary this weekend. Held Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10, the Deer Trail Rodeo offers all traditional rodeo events plus mutton bustin’, and live music from Jason Boland and the Stragglers on Saturday.

Rooftop Rodeo

ESTES PARK — The annual PRCA-sanctioned Rooftop Rodeo opened on Monday and continues in Estes Park through Saturday, July 10. A schedule of events and tickets are available at RooftopRodeo.com.

ArtsWeek Golden

GOLDEN — Artsweek Golden returns from Thursday, July 8 through Friday, July 16. The week-long celebration of the arts orchestrated by Foothills Art Center features the Foothills Fine Arts Festival, a juried arts festival with local and national artists exhibiting their works. Artsweek Golden's week of activities includes an archeological dig at Astor House, a purple and gold themed gala at Buffalo Rose, an aerialist in the garden at Foothills Art Center, painting in the beer garden at Golden City Brewery and concerts by local musicians.

Silverthorne Fine Art Festival

SILVERTHORNE — The annual Silverthorne Fine Art Festival will be held Friday, July 9 to Sunday, July 11 at the Silverthorne Recreation Center at the base of the Gore Range in Summit County. The festival will feature artisans in 13 categories from around the world. Admission to this weekend’s festival is free.

Arts and Crafts Show

GRAND LAKE — Grand Lake's signature Arts and Crafts Show returns to Town Park on Saturday, July 10. The open air market will display handmade goods for sale from 40 unique vendors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Antique Festival

LOVELAND — Antique dealers from 12 different states will be in Loveland this weekend selling antique items in jewelry, furniture, silver, western, Native American, shabby chic, art glass, pottery, vintage toys, kitchenware, postcards and more. The Rocky Mountain Antique Festival runs Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11 at The Ranch Events Complex. Tickets are $5 online.

Water Lantern Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS — Experience the magic of floating lanterns as the soft glow reflects upon the water at the Water Lantern Festival in Colorado Springs. The festival, scheduled for Saturday, July 10, combines the friends, family, great food and a beautiful array of twinkling lanterns on the waterfront of Prospect Lake at Memorial Park.

There will be food trucks, live music, lawn games and lantern decorating stations. Bring your lawn chairs for a relaxing evening at the park. The festival starts at 5 p.m. and lanterns will be launched at 8 p.m. Each ticket comes with a floating lantern, LED candle, marker, wristband and commemorative drawstring bag and are available at WaterLanternFestival.com.

Rocky Mountain Vibes vs. Idaho Falls

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Rocky Mountain Vibes are back in Colorado this weekend for a series against the Idaho Falls. The Vibes and Falls meet at Colorado Springs' UCHealth Park for the five-game series that continues through Sunday, July 11. Friday's game will feature post-game a post-game firework display. Snag your perfect seats at MiLB.com.

The Avett Brothers

MORRISON — The Avett Brothers once again grace Red Rocks this weekend for three sure-to be-memorable summer nights. The Avett Brothers will headline the iconic Morrison venue on Friday, July 9, Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11. The band will be joined by different openers at each show: G. Love & Special Sauce, Rachael & Vilray, and Langhorne Slim. Tickets are sold at AXS.com.

Movies this weekend

"F9" has ignited the post-pandemic box office, taking the top spot for two weeks in a row.

The latest boost for movie houses around the world is the long-awaited Marvel prequel "Black Widow" which opens Friday, July 9.

The 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Black Widow" is the first film in Phase Four of the MCU. Starring Scarlett Johansson, the movie has had its release date delayed three times due to the pandemic, but is getting rave reviews from movie critics.

Opening this week

Black Widow

Last weekend's box office

F9: The Fast Saga — $24 million The Boss Baby: Family Business — $17.3 million The Forever Purge — $12.8 million A Quiet Place Part II — $4.2 million The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard — $3 million

