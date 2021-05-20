9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 21—23

Kris Kringle will open up his workshop this weekend, the Bacon and Beer Classic returns and Parker celebrates science.

The North Pole: Santa's Workshop

CASCADE — Colorado's favorite Christmas-themed amusement park opens for the season this Saturday, May 22. The park has been a must-see for every child in the state since 1956. The park includes a Christmas village with Santa's Workshop at the center, featuring the jolly old elf himself.

The admission price includes unlimited rides, shows, attractions. Located at the base of Pikes Peak just west of Colorado Springs, the park will remain open until Christmas Eve. Visit NorthPoleColorado.com for tickets and info.

Bacon and Beer Classic

DENVER — The highly-acclaimed Bacon and Beer Classic returns to Denver this weekend with over-the-top bacon dishes, craft beers, contests and more. Colorado restaurants including Breckenridge Brewery and Flying Pig Burger Co. will serve up their most original bacon dishes. More than 49 craft beer samples are to be offered

The festival hits the green for the first time as it'll be held at Kennedy Golf Course on Saturday, May 22. Festival goers will walk from hole to hole in a one-day tasting trail that will take approximately 2.5 hours to complete. There will be lawn games along the journey. Guests will also get a commemorative Bacon and Beer Classic ceramic cup.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

DENVER — Colorado's premier natural history museum will be free to visit on Sunday, May 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The limited-capacity SCFD Community Free Day will be a Space Day, so be sure to show off your awesome space gear at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and book a reservation.

Parker Science Day

PARKER — Parker's first-ever Science Day will be held Sunday, May 23 at Discovery Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free and fun event will explore the wonders of hands-on science, technology and engineering with families, kids and students invited to attend.

Presented by the Council of Arts, Science & Culture and Parker Arts, Science Day is a drop-in event so stop by and explore the science exhibits, hear from speakers and unleash your inner scientist.

Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale

LOVELAND — One of the largest juried fine art shows to exclusively feature Colorado artists kicks off this weekend in Loveland. The 30th annual Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale begins Saturday, May 22 at the Loveland Museum. The art show will run through June 27.

The majority of the artwork in this year's show is one-of-a-kind and will be available for purchase. There will be 60 artists for the 2021 show with works in sculpture, mixed media, oil, pastel, watercolor and acrylic. You can learn more about the artists featured at the Colorado Governor's Art Show and Sale at GovernorsArtShow.org.

Denver Nuggets

DENVER — Playoff basketball is back in the Mile High City! The Denver Nuggets are ready to begin a first-round playoff series against Carmelo Anthony and the Portland Trailblazers. Game one of the series begins at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 at Ball Arena in Denver.

The Nuggets will also host a "drive-thru tipoff event" at Ball Arena on Thursday, May 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fans can drive into the Tundra Lot to receive a Denver Nuggets car flag and other giveaways. There will be over 2,000 car flags given out and there will also be Nikola Jokić MVP posters, Pepsi products, Ball Aluminum Cups and Wendy's coupons.

Bandimere Speedway

MORRISON — The summer racing season gets into swing Saturday, May 22 at Bandimere Speedway. The NAPA Night of Fire and Thunder features 290 jet dragsters, the world's fastest street cars, nitro funny cars and dragsters and non-stop sports action. There will also be delicious carnival-style food and drinks. Tickets are available online at Bandimere.com.

Rocky Mountain Vibes

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Rocky Mountain Vibes will play their first game in 20 months when they open their season at UCHealth Park on Saturday, May 22.

The Vibes will open at 100-percent capacity and fans will no longer be required to wear face masks at the ballpark for this weekend's games against the Grand Junction Rockies. Vibes tickets can be found at MiLB.com.

READ MORE: Vibes to open season at full capacity and no mask requirement

Colorado Rockies

DENVER — It's going to be a perfect weekend to catch a game at Coors Field. The Colorado Rockies will play a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks starting Friday, May 21.

The Rockies will play a rare Saturday day game with a 1:10 p.m. first pitch scheduled for Saturday, May 22. Charlie Blackmon kids' jerseys will be the free giveaway on Saturday and Sunday. Snag your tickets at Rockies.com/Tickets.

Red Rocks

Mt. Joy

MORRISON — It's going to be a beautiful weekend to take in a concert at Red Rocks. The Amphitheatre, which reopened in April with a capacity of 2,500 people, will increase capacity to 6,300 on Saturday, May 22 for a concert with Mt. Joy and Del Water Gap.

Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

Music of John Williams with Colorado Symphony

MORRISON — Colorado Symphony’s full ensemble will hold its first live performances of 2021 at Red Rocks. The symphony orchestra will hold performances of "The Music of John Williams" on Sunday, May 23 and Tuesday, May 25. Conducted by Colorado Symphony Resident Conductor Christopher Dragon, the performances will feature selections from "Star Wars," "Jurassic Park," "Indiana Jones," "Superman," "Harry Potter," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and more.

