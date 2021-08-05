9Things to do in Colorado this Mother's Day weekend

Ditch the flowers this year and celebrate mom with dinosaurs, selfies, live music and sports.

COLORADO, USA — This weekend offers the opportunity to celebrate mom with dinos, selfies, basketball, soccer and live music.

Jurassic Empire has life-like dinosaurs that you can view from the safety of your car. You won't want to miss the opening of a new installation full of childhood nostalgia and fun. Happy Mother's Day weekend!

> Have an event you'd like to see in 9Things? Send it our way.

Jurassic Empire

DENVER — Experience moving, breathing dinosaurs at Jurassic Empire this weekend. The massive display of realistic dinosaurs opens Friday, May 7 at the National Western Complex in Denver.

The life-like, animatronic, roaring drive-thru display features more than 60 dinosaurs including a T.Rex and Spinosaurus. Jurassic Empire opens Friday and will remain at the National Western Complex until Monday, May 31. Grab your tickets at JurassicEmpire.com.

Selfie WRLD

WESTMINSTER — The "No. 1 trending selfie museum in the world" comes to Colorado for the first time this Mother's Day weekend. One of the most instagrammable places anywhere, Selfie WRLD allows guests to immerse themselves into fun, eye-catching, interactive art installations. Unleash your inner child and take as many selfies with your family and friends as you possibly can.

The museum will hold its Westminster grand opening on Saturday, May 8 at 14697 Delaware Street near I-25 and 144th Avenue. Tickets are available at SelfieWrldDenver.com.

Fight for Air Climb

DENVER — The American Lung Association in Colorado’s iconic Fight For Air Climb event will be held outdoors for the first time at Coors Field. The stair climb begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 8. The event provides an opportunity for engaging video, photos and interviews with participants who suffer from lung disease.

Hundreds of individuals, families, firefighters, first responders, frontline respiratory therapists and corporate teams from throughout the Denver area will be participating in the climb of Coors Field's stairs, totaling one-mile long. For more information, and to register, visit FightForAirClimb.org/Denver.

Action Center Mother's Day Garden Sale

LAKEWOOD — The Action Center in Lakewood is holding its annual Mother's Day Garden Sale on Saturday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The popular sale offers many new yard decorations donated by O'Toole's Garden Center. Proceeds from the sale will go towards helping keep our neighbors in need fed, clothed and more. Find the perfect give that Mom will love at the free sale at the Action Center Clothing Bank at 1565 Wadsworth Boulevard.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre

DENVER — Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre presents its beautiful new concert "ComePassion" on Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9. The performance concludes the dance company's 50th anniversary season. ComePassion will be held at the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre at 119 Park Avenue West in Denver’s historic Five Points community with limited in-person attendance and livestreaming.

The ensemble's first major performance since March 2020, ComePassion blends generations and genres of dance in a hybrid concert of five works (three performed live and two pre-recorded). The concert utilizes new livestream technology while the dance ensemble dances on a new sprung floor stage in the ensemble’s renovated theatre. Advance purchase in-person tickets and livestream tickets can be purchased at CleoParkerDance.org/events.

Denver Nuggets

DENVER — The red-hot Denver Nuggets have clinched a playoff spot for the third-straight season. Led by MVP candidate Nikola Jokić, the Nuggets will host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, May 8 at Ball Arena in Denver. Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tickets are sold at Ticketmaster.com.

Colorado Rapids

COMMERCE CITY — The Colorado Rapids soccer club returns to Dick's Sporting Goods Park this weekend for a match with Minnesota United FC. The teams will meet Saturday, May 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the Rapids (1-1-1) are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Rocky Mountain Vibes

COLORADO SPRINGS — Minor league baseball team Rocky Mountain Vibes are holding a Fan Fest to celebrate the start of the 2021 season. The event is free and open to the public with games, activities, food and drink specials, ticket specials and a Community Heroes All-Star Game.

Vibes Fan Fest is scheduled for Saturday, May 8 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at UCHealth Park in northwest Colorado Springs.

The Vibes begin their 2021 season in the Pioneer League on Saturday, May 22.

Leftover Salmon

MORRISON — Boulder jam band Leftover Salmon will play Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8. The band will be joined by Andy Hall & Friends, Meadow Mountain, and Lonesome Days on May 8.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue has the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Zhu

MORRISON — Electronic music artist Zhu booked six concerts at Red Rocks this month. Steven Zhu will play the outdoor concert venue Sunday, May 8 through Tuesday, May 11.

Red Rocks has modified their seating into four sections within the seating bowl. Masks are not required while seated, but are required inside restrooms, the Trading Post, Visitor Center and any indoor area.

