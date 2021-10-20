9Things to do in Colorado this October weekend

Across Colorado this weekend are festivals, fairs, trick-or-treat events and haunted houses to get you in the Halloween spirit.

DENVER — If you or your kids are looking to load up on the Halloween candy, you're in luck this weekend.

Across Colorado this weekend are trick-or-treat events, corn mazes and haunted houses to get you in the Halloween spirit. Plus, can it be so? Christmas craft shows and fairs are beginning to sprout up for the season.

Dan + Shay and the Denver Nuggets will fill up Ball Arena this weekend while the Denver Art Museum holds its grand reopening and the newest exhibition opens at Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

Denver Art Museum Opening Day Celebration

DENVER — The Denver Art Museum will reopen its expanded and reimagined campus to the public with a free general admission day this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance ticket reservations are encouraged for the best visit experience. Limited tickets will be available at the welcome desk on opening day, pending availability and capacity limitations.

The museum is unveiling its Gio Ponti-designed Lanny and Sharon Martin Building and the new Anna and John J. Sie Welcome Center. Part of an overall campus reunification and building renovation project designed by Machado Silvetti and Fentress Architects, the full campus reopening coincides with the Martin Building’s 50th anniversary.

Survival of the Slowest

DENVER — The newest exhibition at Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS) shows us that sometimes being slow has advantages. “Survival of the Slowest” features live animals including a two-toed sloth, green iguana, chameleon and other species that manage to thrive in a world where large, strong and fast animals are often at the top of the food chain.

Explore dozens of habitats teeming with live plants and animals, and discover their counterintuitive adaptations and surprising strategies for survival. “Survival of the Slowest” encourages guests to slow down and consider some of the advantages of being slow and some of the disadvantages of being fast. The exhibition opens Friday at DMNS with tickets available at DMNS.org.

Brighton Harvest Festival

BRIGHTON — Brighton's free, family-friendly fall festival will be this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entire family is invited to come dressed to walk historic downtown Brighton for candy and treats at the Trick or Treat Street. A street fair will have over 100 different businesses and vendors, as well as face painting, kids' activities, street fair, food trucks and more.

Treat Street

AURORA — The Arapahoe County Scaregrounds will host a day of safe trick-or-treating and spooktacular family fun on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event offers games and activities, petting farm, live entertainment, "Thriller" dance performance, costume contest, pumpkin painting, adult beverages, food trucks and more.

Treat Street tickets are $5 per person and kids under two are free. Wear your Halloween costume for free entry.

Fall Festival + Pumpkin Patch

AURORA — The Fall Festival + Pumpkin Patch at Southlands does not have a trick-or-treat event, but guests can get a free bag of candy starting at 10 a.m. at Guest Services at the Clock Tower. The event at Southlands' Town Square from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday offers a craft and food market and pumpkins available for purchase for $3.

Trick or Treat Street

CASTLE PINES — Businesses along Castle Pines Parkway and through the Village at Castle Pines will be handing out candy Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participating Trick or Treat Street businesses include Castle Pines Former Safeway Shopping Center, the Village Square Shops, Castle Pines King Soopers and Village Shops at Happy Canyon and Santa Fe.

Spooktacular

CASTLE ROCK — Castle Rock's 2021 Spooktacular is Saturday starting at 1 p.m. at Philip S. Miller Park. Scheduled activities include games, prizes, food and candy. The free event is held outdoors and family-friendly costumes are encouraged, but not required.

Halloween Fright Trail

CASTLE ROCK — Sky View Farm will host its Halloween Fright Trail from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. A waiver to participate is required and you can sign at the farm. At the end of the fright trail, participants will get a bag of candy. Proceeds benefit Robin’s Nest Foundation Inc, a non-profit supporting the mental health of our community.

Broncos Trick-or-Treat

DENVER — The Denver Broncos' Trick-or-Treat is back on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High. Guests can experience the stadium like never before with decorated spaces, activities and trick-or-treating.

Costumes are encouraged and tickets include access to the Broncos Trick-or-Treat and Miles Fall Fest. Tickets are $5 at Ticketmaster.com.

Tiny Terror Town

FREDERICK — The 4th annual Tiny Terror Town event runs Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Crist Park in Frederick. Kids and families can trick-or-treat at tiny abodes with businesses in downtown Frederick at the family-friendly event. The Big Beast Bazaar will host a pet costume contest.

Safe Street Halloween

NORTHGLENN — Northglenn’s safest and scariest event is back with Safe Street Halloween from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park, north of the Northglenn Marketplace at 104th Avenue and Interstate 25.

Sponsored by Northglenn Police Department, more than 3,500 pounds of candy will be handed out. Candy donations will be accepted leading up to the event at the Justice Center, City Hall and Northglenn Recreation Center.

Trick or Treat the River Walk

PAGOSA SPRINGS — The Town of Pagosa Springs’ Trick or Treat the River Walk is set for Saturday at noon. Free and open to the public, the afternoon event will have trick or treating starting at Town Hall and continuing down the Riverwalk.

Broadway Halloween Parade

DENVER — The 4th annual Broadway Halloween Parade will step off at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The parade will travel down Broadway from 5th Ave. to Alameda Ave. through Denver's South Broadway area. The Halloween parade offers spooky bands, floats and groups in fun, community-friendly fashion. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Halloween costumes because everyone will get to march in the street after the parade.

Royal Gorge Spooktacular

CAÑON CITY — The Royal Gorge Bridge Park’s 7th annual Boo at the Bridge Spooktacular takes place Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The festive event features trick-or-treat goodies dished out by local businesses and non-profits, carnival games and live entertainment. "Mummies" and daddies can find tickets at BooAtTheBridge.com.

Boo at the Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Boo at the Zoo is a unique way for families to trick-or-treat and enjoy Halloween festivities. Grab your costume and trick-or-treat bag for the all-ages event this Friday and Saturday. Advance timed admission tickets are required. There will be a lighted pumpkin patch, spooky graveyard, haunted house, trick or treating, photo opportunities and more.

Witch Fest at Fright Fest

DENVER — New this weekend at Elitch Gardens Fright Fest comes Witch Fest. This new event will be held Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will be the first-ever Witch Fest event in Colorado. This mystical event features live rituals, tarot readings and real magic. Every attendee will have an opportunity to honor their ancestors by participating in rituals honoring their lineage. Vendors, readers and priestesses from across the United States will be in attendance to welcome guests to this magical night of mystery.

Witch Fest will be held on Saturday and is free with park admission. To learn more about this new event or to purchase tickets, visit ElitchGardens.com/WitchFest.

16th Street Fair

DENVER — The 16th Street Fair is an annual celebration of fine art, handcrafted goods and the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver. Take a stroll along the 16th Street Mall to enjoy a showcase of emerging artists and designers, producing original and unique handmade goods, in a wide array of media. The 16th Street Fair will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday as well as Saturday, Oct. 30.

Treasure Tables Arts & Crafts Sale

ESTES PARK — The Treasure Tables Arts & Crafts Sale takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Estes Park Fairgrounds Pavilion. There will be more than 40 vendors at the sale with goods of pottery, jewelry, quilts, hand-crafted cards, Christmas decorations, herbal remedies, hand made soaps, dolls, glass jewelry, pen & ink art, wildlife ornaments & decorations, lace work, books, coffee, pasta, oils and vinegars, glassware and more. There will also be baked goods, live music and food truck on site. This event was first published by Mile High on the Cheap. For more local deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

Front Range Maker's Market

MONUMENT — The Front Range Maker's Market runs Saturday and Sunday at Lewis Palmer High School. The 25th annual event will have more than 120 vendors selling handmake items, fine art, photography, custom jewelry, accessories, purses, bags, vintage goods, jams, dips, local honey, fresh bread and more at the two-day indoor market. Admission is $6 at the door.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets

DENVER — Mile High Basketball is back! The Denver Nuggets play their first home game of the season at Ball Arena this Friday night. NBA MVP Nikola Jokić leads the Nuggets against the San Antonio Spurs. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. in downtown Denver. Reserve your perfect seat at Ticketmaster.com.

Dan + Shay

DENVER — The first-ever arena concert tour from country music duo Dan + Shay will visit Colorado this weekend. "Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour" is scheduled to stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday. The Band Camino and Ingrid Andress will join the concert as special guests.

Jeff Dunham

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham returns to Colorado Springs this October weekend. Dunham will perform Saturday at 5 p.m. at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. This event was originally scheduled for April 5, 2020. Tickets from the original date will be honored this weekend. Tickets are on sale at AXS.com.

Dunham has been featured in standup specials on NBC, Netflix and Comedy Central and his comedy has been viewed over one billion times on social media.

PRCA Ram Mountain States Circuit Finals

LOVELAND — The PRCA Ram Mountain States Circuit Finals, one of the largest rodeo events in the region, is back at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland. This two-day rodeo will begin Friday and run through Saturday at the Mac Equipment, Inc. Indoor Arena with performances beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday and both 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The PRCA Ram Mountain States Circuit Finals puts the top 12 contestants from Colorado and Wyoming in each PRCA event from throughout the year against each other. The events include Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Barrel Racing, Tie Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Bull Riding, and All-around Rodeo. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at treventscomplex.com.

Westernaires’ Horsecapades

DENVER — Colorado's premier youth riding organization — the Westernaires — will present its annual Wild West show extravaganza for four performances on Saturday and Sunday. The Westernaires will delight audiences with colorful and precise drill riding, world-class trick riding, true-to-history cavalry act, daring charioteers and more. Performances will be held at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the National Western Events Center. Grab your tickets to the Westernaires' annual show at Westernaires.org.

Denver Roller Derby and Rocky Mountain Rollergirls

DENVER — Denver Roller Derby (DRD) and Rocky Mountain Rollergirls (RMRG) are hosting a Halloween-themed mix-up doubleheader this Saturday in Denver. These games mark the return of live-action roller derby to the Mile High City after an 18-month absence due to the pandemic.

DRD and RMRG skaters will take the track together in costume for two spooky-themed bouts. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the action starts at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome and children 12 and under are free. Adult beverages will be available on site for those 21 years and older. Tickets and info are available online.

San Diego State vs. Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Air Force Academy Falcons (6-1) are back at Falcon Stadium this Saturday. The game against the San Diego State Aztecs (6-0) will be a "Kids Day" and features an early 5 p.m. kickoff. Reserve your seats at GoAirForceFalcons.com.

Colorado School of Mines vs. Colorado Mesa

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m.

Stocker Stadium, Grand Junction

Tickets at CMUMavericks.com

Adams State vs. CSU Pueblo

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.

CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl

Tickets at GoThunderWolves.com

San Jose Barracuda vs. Colorado Eagles

LOVELAND — The Colorado Eagles, the AFL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, make their regular season debut this weekend at Budweiser Events Center. The Eagles host San Jose Barracuda at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Single-game tickets and season tickets can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com.

Day of the Dead 5K/10K

DENVER — This weekend’s Day of the Day 5K/10K celebrates tradition, unity and community. The event will mark Día de los Muertos with a celebration of life and morning of fitness with friends and family on a timed course through Denver’s City Park. Registration for Day of the Dead 5K and 10K can be completed online.

Denver Bridal & Wedding Expo

DENVER — Sunday's Denver Bridal & Wedding Expo is a one-shop-stop for any bride in the planning stages of a wedding. The show lets guests shop and compare photographers, DJs, florists and more. The show has the latest in wedding trends, prize raffles, fashion show and more. The Denver Bridal & Wedding Expo runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at National Western Complex. Admission is free with online registration or $10 at the door.

Northern Colorado Home Show

LOVELAND — Northern Colorado’s largest home show is at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland this weekend. The show will have local and national vendors in home, outdoor living, décor, DIY and more. The show, which runs Friday through Sunday, aims to inspire with new ideas in home renovation and home improvement, from solar power, home automation, security, remodeling, design and more. Admission to the show is free and there will also be trick-or-treating fun for the kids.

Repticon

AURORA — Reptile and exotic pet lovers, breeders and educators won't want to miss this weekend's Repticon. The event will feature thousands of reptiles and other exotic pets and advice directly from top quality breeders. You'll be able to see live reptiles up close at animal encounters and seminars on the hour each day. Repticon is set for Saturday and Sunday at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

MORRISON — It may be autumn, but there's still time to catch a concert at Colorado's most iconic music venue. English electronic music group Above & Beyond will headline a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday. This will be Above & Beyond's fourth headline show at Red Rocks, a venue they've named a track after (2018's "Red Rocks").

Friday, Oct. 22 — Above & Beyond

Saturday, Oct. 23 — Dreamville on the Rocks

Sunday, Oct. 24 — Svdden Death

Haunted Houses

COLORADO — Spooky season has officially arrived in Colorado. And for those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, the state is home to some pretty impressive local haunts. Explore our list of haunted houses and other creepy attractions to check out this Halloween season.

Corn mazes

COLORADO — Summer is great, but anyone who loves leaves, apple cider, sweaters and some good old-fashioned fun, knows that corn mazes are where it’s at. Luckily, Colorado has more than its fair share of these fall treats, which also happen to come with sweet pumpkin patches and amazing corn mazes, great local food and all sorts of activities that will make you wish this season never ends. 9NEWS has put together a handy list and map of corn mazes in Colorado.

9Health Fair

COLORADO — There are so many great reasons to attend a 9Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, talk to several medical professionals and get your flu shot. Appointments are required. Isn’t it time you make your health a priority? We hope to see you there. Find a fair near you at 9HealthFair.org.

Movies this weekend

The movie box office is still on fire with the releases of "Halloween Kills," "No Time To Die," and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." The latest installment in the Michael Myers, "Halloween Kills," slayed the competition to score a No. 1 debut.

New this weekend, Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited "Dune" finally arrives in theaters. The film features a massive cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Opening this weekend

Dune

Ron's Gone Wrong

Last weekend's box office

Halloween Kills — $49.9 million No Time To Die — $23.8 million Venom: Let There Be Carnage — $16.5 million The Addams Family 2 — $7.1 million The Last Duel — $4.8 million

