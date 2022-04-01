9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 1-3

Colorado welcomes Tootsie, Disney on Ice and Motown, plus train, family, beer and bigfoot festivals.

DENVER — From festivals and fairs to expos and polar plunges, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this April weekend. Check out one of these fun events across Colorado this weekend.

Rocky Mountain Train Show

DENVER — The Rocky Mountain Train Show is the largest model train show west of the Mississippi. This event covers almost three acres showcasing huge operating layouts, LEGOs, fun kids’ activities and more. The family-friendly show features over 20 operating train layouts of different scales and sizes, manufacturer and hobby store displays, face-painting for the kids and over 600 tables of vendors selling trains, books, paints, scenery material and everything you might need to set up your own spectacular model train.

The Rocky Mountain Train Show will be at the National Western Complex on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. Parking is included with your ticket purchase at RockyMountainTrainShow.com or you can buy tickets at the door both show days.

Denver FamilyFest

DENVER — Denver FamilyFest is Denver’s parent, baby and kids festival. The festival takes place Saturday, April 2 at Wings Over The Rockies Air & Space Museum om 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature entertainment, activities, fun and informative stage presentations and lots of prizes. Activities for kids are free and include a chance to meet characters from "Ghostbusters" and "Huey the Dinosaur." All activities are included with admission, which is $10 online and $15 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free with adult admission.

Tootsie

DENVER — "Tootsie," the newest hit Broadway musical to arrive in Denver, plays the Buell Theatre this weekend and next. This love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. "Tootsie" features a Tony Award-winning book by Robert Horn and clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek. "Tootsie" plays Denver's Buell Theatre through Sunday, April 10. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Motown and More!

DENVER — The Denver Gay Men's Chorus concert event "Motown and More" will perform this weekend at Ellie Caulkins Opera House. The Chorus' 40th anniversary concerts will celebrate a half-century of African American pop music with selections from The Temptations to Lizzo. The concert event will feature the first-ever collaboration with world-renowned Cleo Parker Robinson Dance. The dance ensemble will perform three world premiere works, choreographed by specifically for this concert. "Motown and More" will be performed Friday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m.

Estes Park Bigfoot Days

ESTES PARK — The annual Estes Park Bigfoot Days celebration returns this weekend. The main event begins Friday, April 1 with the ticketed Bigfoot BBQ dinner. The Bigfoot Days outdoor festival is Saturday, April 2 in Bond Park. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with appearances and talks from television Bigfoot celebrities and experts, live music, outdoor-themed activities for the family, craft and food vendors, a Bigfoot calling contest, area Bigfoot tours and more. Check out the full schedule at VisitEstesPark.com.

Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends

LOVELAND — Disney magic arrives in Loveland this weekend with "Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends." From wheels to waves, ice wonderlands to infinity and beyond, Disney on Ice plays the Budweiser Events Center for seven performances Thursday, March 31 to Monday, April 3. Get your tickets at DisneyOnIce.com.

Aurora Polar Plunge and 5K

AURORA — The Aurora Plunge and 5K begins Saturday, April 2 at 9:30 a.m. at Aurora Reservoir. This is the largest plunge in the series where participants can jump into the pristine waters of the Aurora Reservoir and/or run on the trail surrounded by beautiful scenery in the Polar Plunge 5K. Online registration for the Aurora Polar Plunge, which benefits Special Olympics Colorado, closes at 5 p.m. Friday, but day-of registrations are also welcome.

Collaboration Beer Fest

DENVER — One of Denver's top beer festivals returns Saturday, April 2 at Fillmore Auditorium. Collaboration Beer Fest sees members of the Colorado Brewers Guild team up with brewers near and far while letting their imaginations run wild. Organizers said brewery collaborations showcase each brewer’s distinct brewing methods, while highlighting the cooperative nature of the Colorado craft beer scene. Collaboration Fest tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.

TheBigWonderful

WINTER PARK — The 4th annual TheBigWonderful at Winer Park Resort is a beer festival, bluegrass and bazaar. Bigger than ever, the event features more than 20 local breweries serving unlimited samples, live bluegrass music and dozens of local Colorado vendors offering outdoor apparel, jewelry, unique gifts, crafts and more. TheBigWonderful runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2.

Arapahoe Philharmonic

ENGLEWOOD — The Arapahoe Philharmonic will perform "Music of the World: Treasure of Sound" on Friday, April 1 at 11 a.m. Produced, designed, and curated by the Arapahoe Philharmonic, the concert is geared toward students late elementary and middle school, though the program is sure to be enjoyed by younger and older students as well. The concert is accompanied by a complete lesson plan and teachers guide to get help get students pumped up about music and drama. For more information and tickets, visit Arapahoe-Phil.org.

Lumonics Immersed

DENVER — Immersive before it was trendy, "Lumonics Immersed" is a multi-sensory journey to refresh your body, mind and spirit, produced by one of the first and longest-running light art studios in the U.S. The experience features original special effects, music and video projection and light sculptures. The next date at Lumonics Immersed is Saturday, April 2 at 8 p.m. at the Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery at 800 E. 73rd Ave. Unit 11 in Denver. Reserve your tickets at Lumonics.net.

Opening Day at Boulder Farmers Market

BOULDER — Summer farmers market season is nearly here, and the Boulder Farmers Market is ready to jump the gun. The Saturday Boulder Farmers Market opens this Saturday, April 2 at 8 a.m. on 13th Street between Canyon and Arapahoe. The Saturday market will be open through Nov. 19.

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

COMMERCE CITY — Armed with a new four-year contract extension, Colorado Rapids head coach Robin Fraser leads the club towards another Rocky Mountain Cup beginning this weekend. The Rapids host Real Salt Lake for the first time this season. The match is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Find your perfect seat at Ticketmaster.com.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

DENVER — The NBA playoffs are just a couple weeks away. With three final home games in April, can the Denver Nuggets win the division title? The Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m. Nuggets tickets are sold exclusively at Ticketmaster.com starting at $23.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are in the homestretch before the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. The Avs have seven home games remaining in April beginning with Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The puck drops at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at Ball Arena. For tickets, check out Ticketmaster.com.

Colorado Mammoth vs. Buffalo Bandits

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth are back in the Mile High City for two games this weekend as they take on the Buffalo Bandits and the New York Riptide. The Mammoth play the Bandits Saturday, April 2 at 7 p.m. and Monday, April 4 at 7 p.m. at downtown Denver's Ball Arena. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

New this season, the Mammoth have a Party Zone between sections 108 and 118 where fans can enjoy games and entertainment with a rotating band and DJ appearances. The unique, standing-room-only area features a fun mix of yard games, drink options, social opportunities and more.

9Health Fair

COLORADO — There are many reasons to attend a 9Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, and talk to several medical professionals. Register in advance or just show up, doesn’t matter to us! We just hope to see you there. Either way, isn’t it time you make your health a priority? Find a fair near you at 9Health365.org.

Run for Ukraine 5K

DENVER — Run for Ukraine is a charity run/walk 5K event which is collecting money to donate to Ukrainian Army and nonprofits to support Ukraine. The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 2 at 8 a.m. at Denver's Sloan Lake. Registration and donation information is available online.

Three Creeks Half Marathon

AURORA — The first half marathon of April is the Three Creeks Half Marathon on Saturday, April 2. The 13.1-mile course travels through Cherry Creek State Park and follows the banks of Cherry Creek, Windmill Creek and Cottonwood Creek on a mix of road, paved trails and dirt trails. The event beings at 7:15 a.m. Registration can be completed online.

The Dr. Seuss Experience

CENTENNIAL — The "Dr. Seuss Experience" is now open in the Mile High City. The immersive 25,000-square-foot multisensory experience is based on nine Dr. Seuss books and will bring the magical worlds to life in creative ways that Colorado fans young and old will adore. Visitors will be able to interact with their favorite characters as they step inside the narratives of Dr. Seuss books like The Cat in the Hat, Horton Hears a Who!, The Lorax and more.

Tickets for the Dr. Seuss Experience are on sale now at ExperienceSeuss.com. The production is open at Denver's Centennial Promenade located at 9667 East County Line Road, next to IKEA.

Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs

DENVER — The newest exhibition at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS) is now open. “Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs” transports guests to the distant past to explore ancient Egyptian culture and the land of pharaohs. The exhibition explores the everyday life of Egypt 5,000 years ago with hundreds of artifacts, artwork and engaging interactives. To purchase tickets, visit DMNS.org/Egypt.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

DENVER — Fans of the "Jurassic Park" franchise can now experience its dinosaurs in a new family-friendly show. "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" is now open at the new Stockyards Event Center of the National Western Center.

An immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" has become a global success with more than three million visitors since 2016. Exhibition visitors walk through the world-famous Jurassic World gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs and explore richly themed environments. Tickets for the Denver run are on sale now at JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

Movies this weekend

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s jungle adventure "The Lost City" dethroned "The Batman" last weekend at the North American box office. Robert Pattinson's caped crusader epic had led the way for three straight weekends. The fun flick could lead again this weekend without any major new movies.

Next weekend, "Morbius" arrives followed by "Ambulance," "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" later in April.

Last weekend's box office

The Lost City — $30.5 million The Batman — $20.5 million RRR —$9.5 million Uncharted — $5.0 million Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie — $4.6 million

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or in the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

