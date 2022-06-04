9Things to do in Denver and Colorado this weekend: April 8-10

Colorado Rockies baseball, Arvada Kite Festival, Disney on Ice and Steamboat's Cardboard Classic.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado Rockies baseball is back! The boys of summer have returned to downtown Denver for three games this warm weekend.

Spring festivals are beginning with the Arvada Kite Festival and Palisade's Honeybee Festival. Disney on Ice also makes its annual stop in the Mile High City. Although spring has sprung in Colorado, there is still time to get outside and enjoy the snow at the annual Cardboard Classic in Steamboat.

Celebrate the season this weekend by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special. Check out one of these fun events across Colorado.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

DENVER — After seven months, baseball is finally back in the Mile High City. The Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at 2:10 p.m. Friday, April 8 at Coors Field. The Rockies also play Saturday at 6:10 p.m. and Sunday at 1:10 p.m. Fans who arrive early to Friday's game can snag a 2022 magnetic schedule. Tickets are available at Rockies.com.

Here's everything you need to know if you're headed to the ballpark.

If you just want to soak in the atmosphere of Opening Day weekend, many downtown restaurants have deals and special menu items.

Arvada Kite Festival

ARVADA — Let's go fly a kite! The whole family will enjoy the annual Arvada Kite Festival on Sunday, April 10 at Stenger Sports Complex at West 58th Avenue and Oak Street. You can bring your own kite or purchase one at the event. There will be kids' activities, booths, face painting, food trucks, inflatables and exhibits by professional kite flyers. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring your chairs and blankets.

Northern Colorado Children’s Festival

GREELEY — The annual Northern Colorado Children’s Festival is back Saturday, April 9 at Greeley's Downtown Rec Center and DoubleTree by Hilton. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with fun, food, activities, entertainment and community resources.

Disney on Ice

DENVER — Disney magic arrives in Denver this weekend with "Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends." From wheels to waves, ice wonderlands to infinity and beyond, Disney on Ice plays the Denver Coliseum for seven performances Thursday, April 7 through Sunday, April 10. Get your tickets at AXS.com.

Palisade International Honeybee Festival

PALISADE — The annual International Honeybee Festival is back in beautiful Palisade for a 13th year. The festival celebrates Palisade's agricultural roots and brings attention to the threatened honeybee population. Held at the Town Plaza in downtown Palisade, the festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. There will be music, live demonstrations, food vendors and kids’ activities. For more information and a complete schedule, visit PalisadeHoneybeeFest.org.

Cardboard Classic

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat's traditional rite of spring, the Cardboard Classic, is back for a 40th year. This hilarious race features homemade crafts made of cardboard, glue, string, paint, duct tape, masking tape, balloons and other decorations. Competitors race down Stampede to a hysterical finish. Entries are judged at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9 with the races to begin soon after. For registration information and a complete schedule, visit Steamboat.com.

Colorado Tartan Day Festival

LONGMONT — Colorado will celebrate Scotland’s cultural and historic contributions to the world with a celebration of family, community, nation, heritage and the human need for connection at this weekend’s Colorado Tartan Day Festival. The celebration takes place Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10 at the Boulder County Fairgrounds. The free, family-friendly event offers performances from The Empire for Medieval Pursuits, the Renaissance Scots, Gobs O'Phun and more. Check out ColoradoTartanDay.com for the complete weekend schedule.

Magic on the Rocks

DENVER — Scotty Wiese, a 22-year-old Denver native and nationally acclaimed magician, will perform at the first-ever Magic on the Rocks on Saturday, April 9. Prepare to witness mind-blowing magic, storytelling, comedy and surprises throughout the show that is perfect for family and friends of all ages. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are on sale at AXS.com.

"I am beyond thankful and incredibly excited to perform the first-ever magic show at Red Rocks," said Wiese. "My first Red Rocks concert was Journey, and I vividly remember them singing 'Don't Stop Believin,'' which inspired me to say, 'I won't stop believing until I perform here one day!' Magic is a great analogy for that message of believing in your goals and dreams."

Polar Plunge

BOULDER & WINDSOR — There are two polar plunges scheduled in Colorado this warm spring weekend, both to support Special Olympics Colorado. The Boulder Plunge is set for 12 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Boulder Reservoir. An After Splash Bash follows at Avery Brewing Company.

The 2nd annual Windsor Polar Plunge and 5K Run/Walk, also planned for Saturday, April 9, will be held at Boardwalk Park/Windsor Lake Beach. The Windsor After Splash Bash follows at Peculiar Ales.

Taste of Vail

VAIL — More than 30 of Vail’s finest chefs and restaurants and nearly 50 of the country’s top wineries will be featured in this weekend’s Taste of Vail. The four-day event opened Wednesday and continues through Saturday, April 9. For a complete event schedule and festival passes, check out TasteofVail.com.

Colorado Mineral and Fossil Spring Show

DENVER — Retail and wholesale vendors from around the world will be at the 2022 Colorado Mineral & Fossil Spring Show. Vendors will be showcasing minerals, fossils, meteorites, tektites, carvings, gems, jewelry and more. The show at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center runs Friday, April 8 through Sunday, April 10. Parking and admission are free.

Colorado State Button Society Show & Sale

DENVER — Button enthusiasts, rejoice. The Colorado State Button Society presents the 54th annual Spring Show & Sale. Thousands of vintage, antique and contemporary buttons with be on view and for sale to the public Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9 at the Doubletree by Hilton Denver at 3203 Quebec Street. Admission to the Colorado State Button Society Show is free. Learn more at ColoradoButtons.com.

Colorado Eagles vs. Bakersfield Condors

LOVELAND — The Colorado Eagles host Bakersfield this Friday and Saturday at Budweiser Events Center. The Eagles, the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, and Condors skate at 7:05 p.m. each night. There's a mini stick giveaway on Friday and the first 2,500 fans Saturday will snag a gnome. Grab your perfect seat at ColoradoEagles.com/Tickets.

Colorado Mammoth vs. San Diego Seals

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth are back in the Mile High City this weekend to take on the San Diego Seals. The Mammoth play Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m. at downtown Denver's Ball Arena. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

New this season, the Mammoth have a Party Zone between sections 108 and 118 where fans can enjoy games and entertainment with a rotating band and DJ appearances. The unique, standing-room-only area features a fun mix of yard games, drink options, social opportunities and more.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

DENVER — Led by their soon-to-be back-to-back NBA MVP, the Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers and their megastar LeBron James this spring weekend for the final regular season home game. Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets tip off against the Lakers at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at Denver's Ball Arena. Ticketmaster.com is the place for tickets at Ball Arena.

Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2

DENVER — Norwegian conductor Rune Bergmann makes his Colorado Symphony debut this weekend for three performances at Boettcher Concert Hall. Finnish pianist Juho Pohjonen takes on Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2, one of the best concertos ever written. Performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday in downtown Denver. For tickets and performance times, visit ColoradoSymphony.org.

Tootsie

DENVER — The newest hit Broadway musical tour has arrived in Denver. "Tootsie" plays Denver's Buell Theatre through Sunday, April 10. This love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. "Tootsie" features a Tony Award-winning book by Robert Horn and clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

9Health Fair

COLORADO — There are many reasons to attend a 9Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, and talk to several medical professionals. Register in advance or just show up, doesn’t matter to us! We just hope to see you there. Either way, isn’t it time you make your health a priority? Find a fair near you at 9Health365.org.

Movies this weekend

Jared Leto's turn as Michael Morbius had a soft debut for superhero movie with $39 million. The movie, which exists in the "Venom" and "Spider-Man" universe, will need to pull in some major cash overseas if it wants to earn a sequel. The $75 million movie has just a 17% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

This weekend, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and "Ambulance" arrive followed by "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" later in April.

New movies this weekend

Ambulance

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Last weekend's box office

Morbius — $39 million The Lost City — $14.7 million The Batman — $11 million Uncharted — $3.7 million Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie — $2 million

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or in the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

