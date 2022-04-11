9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 4-6

This weekend Colorado celebrates Día de los Muertos, Fort Collins flips the switch for the holidays, and Colorado honors our veterans.

COLORADO, USA — This weekend Colorado welcomes November with Day of the Dead celebrations, two Veterans Day parades, opera, Elton John and Kevin Hart.

Christmas craft fair season is officially underway in a big way this weekend and downtown Fort Collins is the first city to flip the switch on the holiday season.

Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts. Celebrate the season this weekend by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special.

Denver Veterans Day Parade & Festival

DENVER — The 9th annual Denver Veterans Day Parade & Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5 will support local veterans and honor the sacrifices they made by serving our country. This year marks the return of the in-person parade for the first time since 2019 with a new route around Civic Center Park. The parade and festival are free to attend and will include marching bands, floats, car clubs, military reenactments, local vendors and more.

Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Veterans' Day Parade will step off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. A Colorado Springs tradition since 2000, the parade starts at Tejon and St. Vrain and ends at Tejon and Vermijo in downtown Colorado Springs. The parade's mission is "to honor all veterans and to educate and inspire community awareness while paying tribute to the service and sacrifices all veterans have endured in the pursuit of freedom."

Denver Arts Week

DENVER — Denver Arts Week runs from Friday, Nov. 4 to Saturday, Nov. 12. The annual celebration features more than 400 events around the metro area including the First Friday Art Walks in Denver’s arts districts on Nov. 4. There will be free night at museums on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Day of the Dead Celebration

THORNTON — The 6th annual Dia de Los Muertos celebration is Saturday, Nov. 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at McAllister Park Center in Thornton. At this year's free family-friendly event, there will be food trucks, face-painting, a stilt walker, a strolling magician, Salsa and Mariachi music, youth dancers, art market, and a Katrina costume contest with prizes.

Día de Muertos Celebration

CARBONDALE — Carbondale Arts' annual celebration of Día de los Muertos begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 in the 4th Street Plaza. Festivities include altar viewing, face painting, Mexican hot chocolate and traditional treats. There will be performances by Sopris Soarers, facepainting and Lotería games with Valley Settlement along with other art activities and food trucks. A procession, featuring large-scale catrina puppets and the artistry of Aspen Santa-Fe Ballet Folklórico begins at the Third Street Center at 6 p.m.

Elton John

DENVER — The final concert in Denver from Elton John is Friday, Nov. 4. The "Rocket Man" will bring his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour" to Ball Arena. The concert is Elton John's 15th ever in Denver. He previously played two concerts at the venue, formerly known as Pepsi Center, in February 2019.

Elton John recorded three No. 1 albums in Colorado as well as songs such as “Philadelphia Freedom” and “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” with John Lennon. Elton John’s final North American show is Nov. 20 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, his 2,000th U.S. concert. The five-year tour's final performance is scheduled to take place in Stockholm, Sweden on July 8, 2023.

Kevin Hart

DENVER — Actor and comedian Kevin Hart will bring his "Reality Check Tour" back to Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday, Nov. 6. Tickets start at $45 at Ticketmaster.com. Hart previously performed in the Mile High City on Oct. 16 and back in June 2018.

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs

DENVER — Mile High Basketball returns to downtown Denver on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Denver Nugget host Western Conference rival San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. at Ball Arena. For tickets, check out Ticketmaster.com.

NHL Global Series Finland x The IMAX Live Experience

WESTMINSTER — The Colorado Avalanche face the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL Global Series in Finland on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. MT. Colorado hockey fans can experience the action as it happens in a special IMAX Live presentation at AMC Westminster Promenade 24. Audiences will get a front row, up-against-the-glass seat with IMAX's amazing visual and audio technology. To purchase tickets, visit: IMAX.com/NHL.

The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience

DENVER — Coloradans will be transported to England's Regency-era London in a new immersive experience in Denver. "The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience" features immersive rooms, including a visit to Madame Delacroix's modiste, a stop at an underground painting studio, and a visit with the Queen to try and win Her Majesty's favor. Set up at Non Plus Ultra Venue at 3403 Brighton Blvd., organizers said attendees will see a live performance from a string quartet playing the Netflix show's soundtrack and will interact with high society aristocratic characters. The 90-minute experience is only for those 16 and older and the dress code is "creative formal" with attendees encouraged to wear regency-inspired outfits.

Pumpkin Smash Festival

IDAHO SPRINGS — Halloween is over. What to with your pumpkin? Bring it to Idaho Springs to be smashed! The Pumpkin Smash festival uses such techniques as mallets, baseball bats, launchers and slingshots. This year's Smash is Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to attend at the Idaho Springs Sports & Events Complex. The event will also have food vendors, beer, booths, pumpkins and composting.

Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins "flips the switch" at the annual Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 4. Thousands of brilliant white lights will illuminate the alleyways, sidewalks and treetops of seven blocks of Old Town after Friday's ceremony. The Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony in Old Town Square begins at 5:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill High School Craft Fair

AURORA — Now in its 38th year, the Smoky Hill High School Craft Fair will have 210 vendors displaying their unique decorations, clothing, jewelry, holiday gifts, soups, dips, bread, art and more. Admission and parking are free at the fair and food will be available from concession vendors. The craft fair runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

Castle Rock Craft Show Extraordinaire

CASTLE ROCK — The 30th annual Castle Rock Craft Show Extraordinaire will be held at the Douglas County Events Center in Castle Rock on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This kickoff to the holiday shopping season features more than 135 vendors selling a wide array of jewelry, holiday decorations and gifts, wood products, gourmet packaged foods, soaps, candles and unique items you won’t find elsewhere. The Craft Show Extraordinaire benefits senior citizens through the Castle Rock Senior Activity Center.

Englewood Holiday Bazaar

ENGLEWOOD — The Malley Recreation Center in Englewood hosts a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 100 artisans will be helping shoppers with their Christmas lists with unique handmade crafts and fine art. Concessions will be available as attendees enjoy the annual tradition.

Holiday Bazaar

PUEBLO — The 32nd annual Holiday Bazaar is back at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo this weekend. The fairgrounds' Palace of Agriculture will have over 150 vendors selling unique holiday gifts, art, jewelry, outdoor furnishings, seasonal creations, antiques, clothing and more. Admission and parking at the Holiday Bazaar, which runs Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6 are free.

Holiday Craft Fair

WESTMINSTER — Over 80 artisans will be selling their handmade items at a Holiday Craft Fair at The Mac — Westminster’s center for active adults. Get some holiday shopping done when doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Admission is free.

Holiday Artisan and Craft Fair

GYPSUM — The annual Holiday Artisan and Craft Fair at Gypsum Creek Middle School is this Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be nearly 50 vendors and artisans with special holiday gifts plus photos with Santa, concessions and more.

HGB Fiber Art Show & Sale

LONGMONT — “Colorado’s finest fiber art event” continues through Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Boulder County Fairgrounds. The Handweavers Guild of Boulder Fiber Art Show & Sale offers over 100 guild member artists showcasing their quilting, weaving, embroidery, knitting, crochet, weaving, spinning, felting and other fiber works. There will also be handmade creations in jewelry, clothing, footwear, hats, scarves, holiday items and more. Admission and parking are free at the fairgrounds through Sunday, Nov. 6.

Breakfast Fly-In

ENGLEWOOD — Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight will have its monthly Breakfast Fly-In on Saturday, Nov. 5 featuring planes, pilots and breakfast. On the first Saturday of every month, museum guests can enjoy breakfast from a local food truck, watch aircraft fly in and explore interactive exhibits and simulators. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for youth, while members and children under 3 get in free.

Olympic Memorabilia Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Olympic Memorabilia Festival will have more than 35 tables of Olympic memorabilia on display at City Auditorium from Friday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 6. The public is invited to buy, sell and trade pins, badges, apparel, tickets and unique Olympic items. Greg Louganis, an Olympic medalist in three Olympic Games and possibly the greatest diver in history, will be at the event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free and each attendee will receive a free Olympic lapel pin.

Verdi’s Rigoletto

DENVER — Verdi’s Italian masterpiece "Rigoletto" opens Opera Colorado’s 40th Anniversary Season, featuring unforgettable music, including the effervescent “La donna è mobile.” Jester Rigoletto serves the reckless Duke of Mantua, but little does Rigoletto know the womanizing duke has seduced his daughter. "Rigoletto" opens Friday, Nov. 5 with performances on Nov. 8, Nov. 11 and Nov. 13. The production contains sexual content and depictions of violence, and is performed in Italian with English and Spanish subtitles at every seat and above the stage.

Spamalot

AURORA — Vintage Theatre presents the musical comedy "Spamalot" starting Friday, Nov. 4 at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. with an additional performance on Monday, Nov. 14 at 7.30 p.m. Tickets ranging from $20 to $38 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at VintageTheatre.org. "Spamalot" runs through Dec. 11.

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations

DENVER — "Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations" is the newest hit Broadway musical to arrive in the Mile High City. The musical follows The Temptations' journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, The Temptations created 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, "Ain’t Too Proud" plays the Buell Theatre through Sunday, Nov. 6. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Apollo: When We Went to the Moon

DENVER — "Apollo: When We Went to the Moon" is the newest exhibition at Denver Museum of Nature & Science."Apollo" takes visitors back to the space race leading up to the moon landing in 1969 with more than 100 artifacts from the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s archives. Guests can make footprints on a virtual moon and climb aboard a lunar rover model in the multi-sensory exhibition. "Apollo: When We Went to the Moon" will be at the museum through Jan. 22, 2023, and a special ticket is required.

Bear Run

COLORADO SPRINGS — Bear Creek Nature Center will have its 8th annual Bear Run on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. Runners can choose a 3K or 5K course. All new runners will receive a bear suit to wear during the run and keep.

Rim Rock Marathon & Half Marathon

FRUITA — One of the most scenic races in the world returns to Fruita on Sunday, Nov. 6. The Rim Rock Marathon and Half Marathon meanders through the towering monoliths, vast plateaus and canyon panoramas of Colorado National Monument before finishing at Fruita Community Center.

Arkansas Valley Balloon Festival

ROCKY FORD — The 33rd annual Arkansas Valley Balloon Festival will have beautiful hot air balloon launches at sunrise on both Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. There will also be a parade down Rocky Ford’s Main Street Saturday evening.

Free Day at Denver Art Museum

DENVER — You don’t have to know about art to have a great time at the Denver Art Museum. Located on the southern boarder of Civic Center Park, the venue features not only an array of changing exhibits, but many permanent collection galleries, interactive art spots, and plenty for kids to see and experience throughout the museum. The museum will hold its monthly free admission day on Saturday, Nov. 5. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

Body Mind Spirit Celebration

LOVELAND — From ancient healing traditions to new age technology in the holistic and metaphysical field, the Body Mind Spirit Celebration features a collection of over 70 professional readers, healers and exhibitors. This weekend's expo will be held at The Ranch Events Complex's North Hall on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. Admission tickets are $7 at the door and children 9 and under are free. To see a lineup of speakers, visit BMSE.net.

Oregon vs. Colorado

BOULDER — The Colorado Buffaloes are back at Folsom Field on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Buffs (1-7) host the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1) at 1:30 p.m. on Military Appreciation Day. For tickets, visit CUBuffs.com.

Black Hills State vs. Adams State

Saturday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.

Rex Stadium, Alamosa, Colo.

Tickets at ASUGrizzlies.com

Western Colorado vs. Fort Lewis

Saturday, Nov. 5 at 12 p.m.

Ray Dennison Memorial Field, Durango, Colo.

Tickets at GoSkyHawks.com

South Dakota Mines vs. CSU Pueblo

Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.

CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl, Pueblo, Colo.

Tickets at GoThunderwolves.com

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. There are just two weekends left to enjoy a concert at the iconic venue before the winter break.

Movies this weekend

The Dwayne Johnson-fronted DC superhero film “Black Adam” kept its hold on the No. 1 spot at the box office last weekend for a second-straight week. The movie should rule for one more weekend until “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” arrives Nov. 11.

New movies this weekend

The Banshees of Inisherin

Last weekend's box office

Black Adam — $27.4 million Ticket to Paradise — $9.8 million Prey for the Devil — $7.1 million Smile — $5.4 million Halloween Ends — $4.0 million Till — $2.7 million Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile — $2.7 million Terrifier 2 — $1.9 million The Woman King — $1.1 million Tár — $1.0 million

