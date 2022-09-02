9Things to do in Colorado this February weekend

Winter festivals are back in Loveland, Steamboat Springs and Frisco and Monster Jam roars back into Denver.

COLORADO, USA — Kids being pulled on skis behind horses and stunning mountain fireworks are just a few of the events planned this weekend at the oldest-running winter carnival in the western United States.

Steamboat’s annual celebration of winter and western heritage is back this weekend along with Frisco's Spontaneous Combustion Community Bonfire.

No matter where you live in the Centennial State there is sure to be an exciting adventure awaiting you this chilly February weekend. Grab the hot cocoa and check out one of these fun events across Colorado.

> Have event to add to 9Things To Do? Send it here.

Steamboat Winter Carnival

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Head to Steamboat Springs this weekend to experience the oldest, continuous Winter Carnival west of the Mississippi. Although the festival has been underway since Wednesday, the highlights of the festival are on Saturday and Sunday. The street events feature kids being pulled on skis behind horses and adults being pulled on shovels through downtown Steamboat. On Saturday, Howelsen Hill will be lit up with illuminated skiers descending the mountain and a spectacular fireworks show to end the night. For a full schedule of snow sculpture judging, s’more parties, winter sports events, street slalom, ski joring, ring and spear, donkey jump, shovel races and more, visit SteamboatChamber.com.

Loveland Sweetheart Festival

LOVELAND — The “Sweetheart City” gets sweeter for Valentine’s Day with the annual Loveland Sweetheart Festival. The two-day festival begins Friday in downtown Loveland with free fun for the entire family. The festival features something for everyone – families, couples, beer and chocolate lovers, running lovers, art lovers and forever loves — with a kids' zone, light snow, live entertainment, beer hall, food trucks, and more. For a full schedule of Sweetheart Festival events, visit VisitLovelandCO.org.

Spontaneous Combustion Bonfire & Fireworks

FRISCO — The Spontaneous Combustion Community Bonfire is an annual Frisco community celebration. The bonfire, fueled by the town's recycled Christmas trees, kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by a firework show at 8 p.m. The Town of Frisco will be accepting Christmas trees for the bonfire through 4 p.m. Saturday at the Frisco Bay Marina dirt lot.

Monster Jam

DENVER — The "most action-packed live event on four wheels" makes its annual stop in Denver this weekend. The massive monster truck extravaganza Monster Jam will rock Ball Arena for four performances this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Trucks scheduled to appear in Denver include Earthshaker, Jailbird, Jurassic Attack, Megalodon, Nitro Menace, Rockwell Red, Scooby-Doo and the legendary Grave Digger. Get your Monster Jam tickets at MonsterJam.com.

Colorado Garden & Home Show

DENVER — The Rocky Mountain region’s oldest and largest home and garden show is back this weekend at the Colorado Convention Center. More than 500 companies and 1,000 booths will be exhibiting the latest trends in landscaping, gardening and home improvement at the 63rd annual Colorado Garden & Home Show.

The show features eight professionally-landscaped gardens and the region’s best home improvement experts to help you get your projects moving forward. The Colorado Garden & Home Show opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs through Sunday, Feb. 20 with tickets available at AXS.com.

Frisco Gold Rush

FRISCO — The 51st annual Frisco Gold Rush is the longest running Nordic event in Colorado. The event consists of classic and skate races open to skiers of all ages and abilities. There will be a 20K Skate, 7.5K Skate and 1K Kids’ Fun Ski at the event on Saturday. Gold Rush registration can be completed at FriscoGoldRush.com.

Love 'Em or Leave 'Em Valentine's Day 5K/10K

PARKER — Parker Parks and Recreation Run Series' signature run/walk arrives this Saturday at Salisbury Park. The Valentine's Day 5K/10K is a fun, festive workout followed by a post-race pancake breakfast. A free kids' dash follows the race for children 8 and under. Runners and walkers are welcome to register at ParkerRec.com.

Philharmonic Pops Spectacular

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Philharmonic kicks off its "Pops" season with a crowd pleaser that includes Gershwin classics from "Porgy and Bess" to the best of John Williams. Performances are set for Friday and Saturday at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts. For showtimes and tickets, visit CSPhilharmonic.org.

Berlioz Symphonie fantastique

DENVER — Former Colorado Symphony principal guest conductor Douglas Boyd returns to Boettcher Concert Hall for a program that features Mendelssohn's The Hebrides, Mozart’s elegant Flute Concerto No. 1 and Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique. The Colorado Symphony has three performances planned this weekend in downtown Denver. Grab your perfect seat at ColoradoSymphony.org.

Beethoven & Billy Childs

BOULDER — The Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra will take to the stage of CU Boulder’s Macky Auditorium for a special concert on Saturday. “Beethoven & Billy Childs” features Grammy Award-winning jazz pianist Billy Childs presenting the world premiere of his new violin concerto. Reserve your seats at BoulderPhil.org.

In the Upper Room

DENVER — Loyalty, spirituality and colorism are all at play in the dramatic dark comedy "In the Upper Room." Based on the real family history of playwright and novelist Beaufield Berry, the world premiere play is about family, secrets and the power of the stories we grow up hearing. "In the Upper Room" opens Friday, Feb. 11 at the Kilstrom Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Rattlesnake Kate

DENVER — The DCPA Theatre Company's "Rattlesnake Kate" continues this weekend at the newly-renovated Wolf Theatre. The story of infamous Greeley frontierswoman Kate Slaughterback inspired musician Neyla Pekarek and playwright Karen Hartman to create this new musical. Aurora native Pekarek released her debut solo album and the basis for the musical after touring and recording with the folk-rock band The Lumineers for eight years. Tickets for Rattlesnake Kate start at $30 and may be purchased at DenverCenter.org.

Romeo & Juliet

DENVER — Colorado Ballet's newest production continues its run through Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in downtown Denver. With spectacular sets, costumes and special effects, the magical ballet "Romeo & Juliet" sees Derek Deane's choreography set to the music of Sergei Prokofiev, performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. For tickets, head to ColoradoBallet.org.

Chinese New Year Party

DENVER — Get ready to party this weekend like it’s the year of the tiger. The annual Chinese New Year Party will be held Saturday at the Grand Hyatt Denver. It’s a night of music, dance, food, drinks, silent auction and more. This year's event will be a wild jungle-themed party. Proceeds support the Nathan Yip Foundation, which provides educational funding for the most overlooked children in rural communities throughout Colorado and China. If you’d like to check out the Chinese New Year party, visit NathanYipFoundation.org for tickets.

Colorado Eagles vs. Tucson Roadrunners

LOVELAND — The Colorado Eagles return home to Loveland this weekend for a two-game series against the Tucson Roadrunners. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. at Budweiser Events Center each night. Saturday's game has a Buddy Bear Giveaway. Snag your tickets to see the Colorado Avalanche affiliate at ColoradoEagles.com. Tickets start at $19.

Denver Jewish Film Festival

DENVER — The 26th annual JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center’s Denver Jewish Film Festival will be held virtually and in-person from Monday, Feb. 14 to Tuesday, Feb. 22 and will be followed by an entirely virtual festival through March 1. The festival includes 34 films and shorts showcasing cinema from 14 countries. Films cover a variety of diverse topics, many showcasing stories of perseverance through different lenses. Festival tickets can be purchased at JCCDenver.org.

Movies this weekend

Oscar nominations are out and we finally have three new wide releases this Super Bowl weekend!

Spider-Man will finally have some real competition for the box office bucks with the long-awaited release of "Death on the Nile," director and star Kenneth Branagh's follow-up to "Murder on the Orient Express." Other new releases are Liam Neeson's "Blacklight" and the romantic comedy "Marry Me" starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez.

Many films are expected to get a bump at the box office with the release of the Academy Award nominations earlier this week. Many films including "West Side Story," "Dune," "Nightmare Alley" and "Belfast" received multiple nominations.

New movies this weekend

Death on the Nile

Marry Me

Blacklight

Last weekend's box office

Jackass Forever — $23.3 million Moonfall — $9.9 million Spider-Man: No Way Home — $9.5 million Scream — $4.8 million Sing 2 — $4.2 million

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have a wondrous weekend!



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.