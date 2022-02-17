9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: February 18-20

Colorado celebrates Presidents' Day weekend with motorcycles, winter celebrations, bighorn sheep, Alexander Hamilton and the Wienermobile.

COLORADO, USA — From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this Presidents' Day weekend.

Several annual celebrations are back this weekend including the Colorado Motorcycle Expo, Vail's Legacy Days, the Colorado Garden & Home Show in Denver and Bighorn Sheep Day at Garden of the Gods. One of the most famous automobiles ever made is also back in the Mile High City through Sunday.

No matter where you live in Colorado, there's lots to do, see and explore this Presidents' Day weekend. Share your photos with the Near Me feature on the 9NEWS app.

> Have an event tip? Send it here.

Bighorn Sheep Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 17th annual Bighorn Sheep Day celebrates Colorado's state mammal and hopefully you'll be able to catch a glimpse of one in the stunning setting of Garden of the Gods. The day will include wildlife viewing stations, live animals, nature walks, education booths, giveaways and more. The family fun begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Wienermobile

DENVER — The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in the Denver metro area this weekend. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the Wienermobile will be making appearances at four King Soopers locations from Thursday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 20. The 27-foot long hot dog on wheels has scheduled appearances in Aurora, Arvada and Broomfield to share its mission of getting hot dogs in every hand.

Vail Legacy Days

VAIL — The three-day Vail Legacy Days celebration begins Friday, Feb. 18 with the 10th Mountain Legacy Parade. Skiers dressed in traditional 10th Mountain Division Ski Trooper uniforms will perform a Torchlight Ski Down to the base of Gondola One followed by a parade of military veterans. Festivities include a Black Hawk Helicopter Landing on Sunday, Feb. 20. For a complete Vail Legacy Days schedule, visit Vail.com.

Steamboat Light the Night Celebration

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Friday, Feb. 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the Steamboat Light the Night Celebration will feature six hot air balloons illuminating the Mountain Village. Night skiing will be available, and the Village’s restaurants will be serving dinner and drinks. Friday’s celebration culminates with a firework display and a torchlight parade.

Colorado Motorcycle Expo

DENVER — One of the country's largest motorcycle events returns to the Mile High City this Saturday and Sunday. The 43rd Annual Colorado Motorcycle Expo features America's largest indoor motorcycle swap with over 700 booths, a bike show with vintage bikes, live music, used bike corral and more. All of the expo's events are included in the price of admission. Doors open at 9 a.m. each day at the National Western Complex. Tickets are available at ColoradoMotorcycleExpo.com.

Hamilton

DENVER — Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hit musical is back in the Mile High City for the first time in four years. The national tour of "Hamilton" is playing Denver's Buell Theatre from Wednesday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, March 27. After first performing in Denver in 2018, the show was scheduled for a Colorado return from Aug. 12 to Oct. 4, 2020. That engagement was postponed in May 2020 due to the pandemic.

While tickets are sold out, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) will have 40 tickets available for $10 per ticket for all performances in Denver. The ticket lottery is now open on the official Hamilton app.

Colorado Garden & Home Show

DENVER — The Rocky Mountain Region’s oldest and largest home and garden show is back for a second weekend at the Colorado Convention Center. More than 500 companies and 1,000 booths will be exhibiting the latest trends in landscaping, gardening and home improvement at the nine-day festival.

The show features 11 professionally-landscaped gardens and the region’s best home improvement experts to help you get your projects moving forward. The 63rd annual Colorado Garden & Home Show runs through Sunday, Feb. 20 with tickets available at AXS.com.

Black History Month Fashion Show

AURORA — Town Center at Aurora will host a 2022 Black History Month Fashion Show this weekend with a performance by former Black Street singer Lenny Harold. This event will be hosted on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Center Court. The event will include performances, a fashion show, vendors and a KidX Club Zone.

Snowman Stampede

LITTLETON — The Snowman Stampede 5K, 10K and Half Marathon are all set for Saturday, Feb. 19 at Hudson Gardens in Littleton. Runners and walkers are welcome at the races which all get started between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Race registration can be completed online.

Wolford Mountain Reservoir Ice Fishing Contest

KREMMLING — The 25th annual Wolford Mountain Reservoir Ice Fishing Contest takes place Saturday, Feb. 19 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The ice fishing event features a grand prize of $2,500 as well as hourly big fish prizes and more than a dozen other awards. Contest registration can be completed at the Kremmling Chamber of Commerce or at KremmlingChamber.com.

Frisco Freeze Winter Fat Bike Race

FRISCO — The 5th annual Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Race at the Frisco Nordic Center begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Attendees can ride their fat bikes on the Frisco Nordic trails with an all-new course that showcases views of Buffalo Mountain and the Ten Mile Range. Registration is available at TownofFrisco.com.

Great Backyard Bird Count

BRIGHTON — The 23rd annual Great Backyard Bird Count begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at Barr Lake State Park. The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies and Barr Lake State Park host the kid-friendly event to teach the importance of being a Citizen Scientist while exploring what local birds are "toughing out the winter" in Brighton. Signup is available online here.

The Words and Music of Bob Dylan

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony Chorus will join the Colorado Symphony for a new tribute to Bob Dylan’s music from composer and conductor Steve Hackman. "The Times They Are A-Changin': The Words and Music of Bob Dylan" will be performed Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver. For tickets, visit ColoradoSymphony.org.

An Evening with Dianne Reeves

DENVER — Denver's five-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist Dianne Reeves returns to Boettcher Concert Hall for a performance with the Colorado Symphony. The George Washington High School graduate will take the stage Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver. For tickets, visit ColoradoSymphony.org.

DYAO Spectacular

DENVER — The Denver Young Artists Orchestra and the Colorado Symphony will join forces for a concert this Sunday, Feb. 20 at Boettcher Concert Hall. The performance will feature classics such as Tchaikovsky's famed 1812 Overture and Schubert's Unfinished Symphony. ColoradoSymphony.org is the place for tickets to Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. performance at Denver’s Boettcher Concert Hall.

Telluride Comedy Festival

TELLURIDE — The 22nd annual Telluride Comedy Fest runs from Thursday to Sunday. The schedule is packed with some of the funniest comedians including Rob Huebel, Paul Scheer, Andrew Michaan, Claire Mulaney, Beth Stelling, Lily Sullivan, Nick Thune and more. Tickets for Telluride Comedy Fest are sold at SheridanOperaHouse.com.

Colorado Mammoth vs. Saskatchewan Rush

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth are back in the Mile High City this weekend to take on Saskatchewan Rush. The Mammoth and Rush play Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at downtown Denver's Ball Arena. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

New this season, the Mammoth have a Party Zone between sections 108 and 118 where fans can enjoy games and entertainment with a rotating band and DJ appearances. The unique, standing-room-only area features a fun mix of yard games, drink options, social opportunities and more.

CHSAA State Wrestling Championships

DENVER — High school state wrestling champions will be crowned this weekend at Ball Arena. The CHSAA State Wrestling Championships begin Thursday at 12 p.m. and continue through Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for six sessions of the wrestling tournament are sold at Ticketmaster.com.

Movies this weekend

After a slow Super Bowl weekend at the cinema, two major releases are out this weekend. Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg star in "Uncharted" and Channing Tatum has the cross-country dog comedy "Dog."

"Death on the Nile," director and star Kenneth Branagh's follow-up to "Murder on the Orient Express," led the box office last weekend with $12.9 million.

Many films are expected to get a bump at the box office with the release of the Academy Award nominations last week. Many films including "West Side Story," "Dune," "Nightmare Alley" and "Belfast" received multiple nominations.

New movies this weekend

Uncharted

Dog

Last weekend's box office

Death on the Nile — $12.9 million Jackass Forever — $8.1 million Marry Me — $7.9 million Spider-Man: No Way Home — $7.5 million Blacklight — $3.5 million

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or in the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have a fantastic weekend!









SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.