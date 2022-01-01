9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: January 21-23

The X Games return to Aspen and the National Western wraps up in Denver.

COLORADO, USA — Winter is in full swing in the Centennial State!

The annual action sports Super Bowl — the X Games — returns to Aspen's Buttermilk Mountain with spectacular competitions that are free to attend. The best 16 days in January come to an end this weekend as the National Western Stock and Rodeo in Denver wraps up its 116th edition.

No matter where you live in Colorado, there's an exciting adventure waiting for you this weekend.

DENVER — This is the final weekend to check out the 116th National Western Stock Show, a celebration of western heritage and culture. The rodeo is one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos, and there are plenty of other entertainment options as well. The horse show is one of the largest in the country and the western trade show is Colorado's largest. Tickets and a full schedule of events can be found at NationalWestern.com. This annual event runs through Sunday.

ASPEN — The X Games, called the "world's best action sports, music and festival experience on snow," are back at Buttermilk Mountain from Friday to Sunday. This weekend will showcase the world's best winter sports and athletes, and all competitions are free and open to the public. Many of the competitions will serve as a warmup for the Winter Olympics which begin in under two weeks on Thursday, Feb. 3. A complete X Games schedule can be found here.

OURAY — For three days and four nights, Ouray is an ice climbing mecca with rookie and professional ice climbers visiting from around the world. The annual Ouray Ice Festival, which runs Thursday to Sunday, offers more than 100 climbing clinics for every skill level, daily vendor exhibitions, movie screenings, evening celebrations, climbing wall, gear expo and more.

PAGOSA SPRINGS — The annual Winterfest in Pagosa Springs is a fun activity-packed weekend for the whole family. The festival, which runs Friday to Sunday, offers hot air balloon ascensions, sled races, cross country ski clinic, fat bike race, Penguin Plunge, BB Gun Biathlon and more. A complete Winterfest schedule can be found at PagosaChamber.com.

FORT COLLINS — Runners, walkers, kids and dare devils can head to Horsetooth Reservoir this Saturday for a 5K run/walk and polar plunge. Proceeds from the event benefit Larimer County Dive Rescue Team. If you're not feeling that hardcore, you can still enjoy warm drinks at the post-race spectators' area. Race and plunge registration can be completed at FrontRangeFreeze.com.

LITTLETON — It's a perfect weekend to give your resolutions a kick start with Frosty's Frozen 5K, 10K and 13.1 mile. The races start and finish at Hudson Gardens and travel along the paved Platte River Trail. Runners and walkers are welcome in the races, which take place Saturday morning. Race registration can be completed at ColoradoRunnerEvents.com.

LAKEWOOD — Bear Creek Lake Park is the location of Sunday's Yeti Chase 5K/10K run. The 5K features a mostly-flat course while the 10K throws in a few Lakewood hills. All Yeti Chase participants receive a shirt and post-race goodies. Registration is available at RacingUnderground.com.

DENVER — Beer lovers, rejoice! The Winter Brew Fest takes place Saturday at Denver's Mile High Station. The fest celebrates craft beverages from around Colorado, live music from Journey Girls and Stone Beat Invasion, food and other vendors. This weekend's festival will benefit Big Bones Canine Rescue. VIP and general admission tickets can be purchased at DenverBrewFest.com. More than 80 beers and ciders will be featured at the festival which will have two sessions.

COLORADO SPRINGS — North Cheyenne Canon Park is holding its annual Winter Bird Festival this weekend. The festival offers family activities, pinecone feeder-making, rock painting, bird walks and more bird-themed activities. The Winter Bird Festival runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Starsmore Visitor & Nature Center.

DENVER — The newest production from the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Theatre Company is a classic from three-time Pulitzer Prize winner and two-time Tony Award winner Edward Albee. "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" is the first production to open the newly-renovated Singleton Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. The explosive drama features two couples in a conversation that turns into marital warfare. "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" plays the Singleton Theatre through March 6. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets continue their battle for a good seed in the NBA playoffs when they play two games in Denver this weekend. The Nuggets meet the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. Friday and the Detroit Pistons at 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets to see "Mile High Basketball" are sold at Ticketmaster.com.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche begin a three-game homestand this Saturday with a game against the Montreal Canadiens. The puck will drop early at 5 p.m. Saturday at Denver's Ball Arena. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

LOVELAND — Now is the perfect time to start thinking about spring and summer home renovations. This weekend's Northern Colorado Home Expo runs Friday to Sunday at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland with free admission and free parking. The expo offers information, tutorials, demonstrations, advice and services in design trends and outdoor living.

COLORADO — Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star in one of the most enduring romances in movie history — "Casablanca." The classic film is back in movie theaters for two days only in celebration of its 80th anniversary. The winner of Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay, the World War II classic also stars Claude Rains and Paul Henreid. This 80th anniversary event includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies. "Casablanca" plays in theaters on Sunday, Jan. 23 and Wednesday, Jan. 26. For tickets and showtimes, visit FathomEvents.com.

