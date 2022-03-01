9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 25-27

Looking to form your weekend plans? The International Sportsmen's Expo returns to Denver and Disney on Ice skates into Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — Spring has arrived in Colorado with warm temperatures, blooming flowers, robins and bees. This final weekend of March brings more outdoor events, plus some great expos, shows and sporting events.

International Sportsmen's Expo

DENVER — For 45 years the International Sportsmen's Expo has been the Rocky Mountain region's largest outdoor expo. Created for the whole family, the expo at the Colorado Convention Center is for all enthusiasts who enjoy the outdoors from experts to newcomers. The expo features hundreds of exhibitors from Colorado and around the world. To buy the latest gear, or learn more about fishing, hunting, camping and RVs, this expo is a must-see. Tickets are available online at AXS.com.

Disney on Ice: Into the Magic

COLORADO SPRINGS — Disney magic travels to Colorado Springs this weekend with "Disney on Ice: Into the Magic." The family-friendly show brings Disney stories to life through world-class ice skating while showing that no dream is too big. "Into the Magic" features Miguel from "Coco," Rapunzel and Flynn from "Tangled," Moana and Maui, Anna and Elsa and more. Disney on Ice plays the Colorado Springs' Broadmoor World Arena for seven performances Thursday to Sunday. Get your tickets at AXS.com.

Castle Rock Home Show

CASTLE ROCK — Local and national vendors in the home and outdoor living industry will be participating in this weekend’s Castle Rock Home Show. The three-day show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds will offer the latest trends, advice and demonstrations in home décor, automation, improvement, repairs, landscaping and more. The Castle Rock Home Show runs Friday to Sunday and admission is free.

John Mayer

DENVER — John Mayer brings his North American tour to Colorado this weekend. The tour, in support of his new album "Sob Rock," will make a visit to Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. "Sob Rock," Mayer's first solo album since 2017, was released last July. Tickets are sold at Ticketmaster.com.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Philadelphia Flyers

DENVER — The red-hot Colorado Avalanche are in the homestretch before the playoffs. The team made trades this week to improve their odds of capturing its first Stanley Cup since 2001. The Avs host the Philadelphia Flyers this Friday night at 7 p.m. at Ball Arena. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have just four home games left in the regular season. The Nuggets hope to get a boost before the playoffs with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Ball Arena. Nuggets tickets are sold exclusively at Ticketmaster.com.

Cherokee Trail Spring Craft Fair

AURORA — Cherokee Trail High School’s annual Spring Craft Fair will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors will be on hand with unique crafts, household goods, décor and more. Proceeds from Saturday’s fair will be used to support classroom grants, after prom and other programs at Cherokee High School.

Dinosaurs of Antarctica

DENVER — The newest IMAX film at Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS) opens Thursday. "Dinosaurs of Antarctica" takes viewers back in time to discover the lush paradise that once was Antarctica that was home to an array of dinosaur species since defrosted. The film follows a team of paleoecologists on a quest to understand the continent’s transformation from the warm and bio-diverse Mesozoic to the frozen desert of today. Grab your tickets at DMNS.org.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

DENVER — Fans of the "Jurassic Park" franchise can now experience its dinosaurs in a new family-friendly show. "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" is now open at the new Stockyards Event Center of the National Western Center.

An immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" has become a global success with more than three million visitors since 2016. Exhibition visitors walk through the world-famous Jurassic World gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs and explore richly themed environments. Tickets for the Denver run are on sale now at JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

Hamilton

DENVER — Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hit musical closes this weekend in the Mile High City. The national tour of "Hamilton" plays Denver's Buell Theatre through Sunday. After first performing in Denver in 2018, the show was scheduled for a Colorado return from Aug. 12 to Oct. 4, 2020. That engagement was postponed in May 2020 due to the pandemic. While tickets are sold out, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) will have 40 tickets available for $10 per ticket for each performance in Denver.

Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs

DENVER — The newest exhibition at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS) is now open. “Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs” transports guests to the distant past to explore ancient Egyptian culture and the land of pharaohs. The exhibition explores the everyday life of Egypt 5,000 years ago with hundreds of artifacts, artwork and engaging interactives. To purchase tickets, visit DMNS.org/Egypt.

Movies this weekend

Happy Academy Awards weekend! The Oscars arrive Sunday so now is the time to get caught up on all the nominated films from the past year. "Coda," "West Side Story," "Dune," "Licorice Pizza" are just a few of the movies you can watch before the glitz and glam of the red carpet in Hollywood this Sunday night.

"The Batman" has now led the box office for three straight weekends! Robert Pattinson's film, which had the second-biggest debut of the pandemic era, could lead for another weekend, but will have some new competition in Sandra Bullock's comedy "The Lost City."

After three months, "Spider Man: No Way Home" has finally dropped from the top five at the North American box office — to No. 6.

New movies this weekend

The Lost City

7 Days

Last weekend's box office

The Batman — $36.7 million Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie —$14.8 million Uncharted — $7.8 million X — $4.4 million Dog — $3.9 million Spider-Man: No Way Home — $3.1 million

Have a terrific weekend!









