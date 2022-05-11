9Things to do in Denver and Colorado this weekend: May 13-15

Looking to form your weekend plans? Here are some ideas as summer events arrive across Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — Denver’s largest running weekend is here, along with several popular festivals, food events, concerts and shows.

Marathoners and casual runners from across the country will descend on the Mile High City for the 16th annual Denver Colfax Marathon, half marathon, 10 mile, 5K and marathon relay. Farmers market season kicks off this weekend in Denver and a popular food truck is back in Northglenn for the first time since 2019. The Colorado Railroad Museum kicks off its busy summer season with some special locomotives that are sure to inspire railroad enthusiasts from children to their great grandparents.

Denver Colfax Marathon

DENVER — Colorado's largest running event is back on its traditional May weekend for the first time since 2019. The Denver Colfax Marathon presented by Cigna returns to its traditional weekend from Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15. More than 20,000 runners are expected to participate in the 16th annual Denver Colfax Marathon, which will again serve as a Boston Marathon-qualifying event. This weekend's events include a marathon, half marathon, 10 miler, 5K and the nation’s largest marathon relay.

Food Truck Carnival

NORTHGLENN — Food trucks, carnival rides and live music headline Northglenn's 5th annual Food Truck Carnival. There will be 20 carnival rides, midway game booths, and a few dozen food trucks. The event runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at E.B. Rains Park and Civic Center Campus near the new Northglenn Recreation Center.

Lots of parking will be available at the Wagon Road Park-n-Ride west of I-25 and 120th Avenue. To see a list of all the food trucks and their delicious creations, and to get a $5 off carnival ride tickets, visit FoodTruckCarnival.com.

Art of Food

LONGMONT — Summer arrives in Longmont this weekend with The Art of Food. The new May event is set for Saturday, May 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. between Main and Coffman. There will be an interactive chalk paint street mural as well as live music, art market, farm-to-table fare and art activities.

Lakeside Amusement Park

DENVER — A Colorado staple opens for the 2022 season on Saturday, May 14. Lakeside Amusement Park, located at I-70 and Sheridan, has been operating at the same location since 1908. The park features trains, a merry-go-round, drop tower, bumper cars and many spinning rides. Kick off summer right by making lifelong memories with picnics, laughs, food, fun and games at Lakeside.

City Park Farmers Market

DENVER — Back for a second season, City Park Farmers Market returns Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year's market features an expanded lineup of 90+ vendors, monthly chef demos, weekly yoga, live music and a grassy community gathering space. City Park Farmers Market will be open Saturdays through Oct. 29.

Taste of Iceland

DENVER — An annual celebration of Icelandic culture in North America will make a tour stop in Denver this weekend. The four-day Taste of Iceland festival features a series of events inspired by, and in celebration of, the best of Icelandic culture with food and beverage, music, literature, films and art.

Events are scheduled Thursday, May 12 through Sunday, May 15, hosted by Coohills, Globe Hall, Mercantile, Tattered Cover Bookstore, Landmark's Chez Artiste Theatre and Ironworks. All events, aside from the Icelandic Culinary Experience at Coohills, are free to the public. Attendees can register to receive ticketing information here.

Taste of Durango

DURANGO — Durango kicks off summer on Sunday, May 15 with southwest Colorado's premier food festival. Taste of Durango features local craft breweries, cocktails and lots of samples of Durango's world-class restaurants. The festival will have lots of music and dancing as well. The festival is free with tickets available for food and drink purchases. Taste of Durango gets underway at 11 a.m. in downtown Durango.

RiNo Spring BAZAAR

DENVER — Denver BAZAAR returns to RiNo Art District at Zeppelin Station on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15. Spread out on Wazee Street and 35th Street to Brighton, the event will have 100+ local Colorado makers and small businesses, fashion trucks, DJs and pop-up bars and springtime cocktails. Inside Zeppelin Station, shoppers can grab a bite at their indoor food hall from food tenants offering a variety of global cuisines.

Quixote Nuevo

DENVER — "Quixote Nuevo," the newest production from the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA), opens Friday, May 13 at the Wolf Theatre. Set in the fictional modern-day Texas border town of La Plancha, Quixote and his luckless but trusty sidekick, Sancho, embark on a fantastical quest in search of long-lost love. Infused with imagination, comedy, and Tejano music, "Quixote Nuevo" reveals the joys and perils of facing down Death and becoming the hero of your own story. "Quixote Nuevo" plays the Wolf Theatre through Sunday, June 12. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Colorado Crossings: Intersections of History

GOLDEN — All aboard! The Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden kicks off a busy summer season with "Colorado Crossings: Intersections of History." The event, scheduled for Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15, will feature two coal-fired narrow-gauge locomotives under steam plus three “Galloping Geese” in operation. For rail photo buffs, this will be the very first time in the museum’s history that such an impressive parade of vintage railroad equipment has been offered.

Throughout the weekend, the Colorado Railroad Museum will also have more than 100 locomotives and cars on display, turntable demonstrations, roundhouse tours, a used book sale and indoor and outdoor model railroads. "Colorado Crossings" tickets are on sale at ColoradoRailroadMuseum.org.

Grand Valley Highland Games

GRAND JUNCTION — The 3rd annual Grand Valley Highland Games will be held at the Mesa County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15. Get ready to get lost in the culture of the British Isles with bagpipe bands, athletic competitions, dancing performances,, jousting and clan booths.

There will be a golf tournament at the Bookcliff Country Club and a Ceilidh, featuring The Young Dubliners and The Wicked Tinkers at the Mesa Theater on Friday, May 13. Tickets for all events are available online at: GrandValleyHighlandGames.com.

Florence Colorado Car Show

FLORENCE — The 20th annual Florence Colorado Car Show runs Sunday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is a laid-back noncompetitive showing of classic cars, good food, fun events and shopping in historic downtown Florence featuring many antique stores and art galleries. Admission to the car show is free.

Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies are back home for six-straight games at Coors Field beginning Friday, May 13. The Rockies host the Kansas City Royals Friday through Sunday. The San Francisco Giants have a three-game series on Blake Street from Monday to Wednesday.

Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC

COMMERCE CITY — The boys in burgundy return to Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, May 14. The Colorado Rapids face LAFC at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in a Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season battle. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Run to the Shrine

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hosts its 14th annual Run to the Shrine on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15. The 4-mile up-and-back course offers views of Colorado Springs, Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak as participants run by roaring lions and more through the zoo, up to the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun and back down. With a nearly 1,000-foot elevation gain, the challenging course is good practice for competitive runners gearing up for summer races. Register now at CMZoo.org/Run.

Walk MS

WINDSOR — Take a step toward a world free of multiple sclerosis at the Windsor Walk MS on Saturday, May 14. The walk starts at 9:30 a.m. at Boardwalk Park. There are one-mile and three-mile routes available. Walk registration and donation information is available online.

Body Mind Spirit Celebration

FORT COLLINS — The Body Mind Spirit Celebration was created for like-minded individuals to come together and commune in the spirit of fun, self-exploration, self-empowerment and self-improvement. There will be exhibitors, talks and seminars, readers, psychics, mediums and healers. The Body Mind Spirit Celebration runs from Sunday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 at the Fort Collins Hilton. To see the full schedule of events, visit BMSE.net.

Pints and Pools Craft Beer Fest

PAGOSA SPRINGS — Head to Pagosa Springs this weekend and enjoy samples from over 20 different types of craft beer while soaking in a variety of 25 hot geothermal soaking pools. Attendees of the 7th annual Pagosa Pints & Pools Craft Beer Fest can soak Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15.

Opera Colorado's Carmen

DENVER — Opera Colorado closes its 2021-22 season with a lavish production of Bizet’s "Carmen," one of the most popular operas of all time. "Carmen" plays the Ellie Caulkins Opera House through Saturday, May 21. Obsession, passion and the search for freedom come together in this story of a deadly love triangle. Tickets start at $35 and can be found at OperaColorado.org.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Choir Boy

DENVER — The coming-of-age drama "Choir Boy" is the newest production from the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA). Created by Oscar-winning "Moonlight" screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney, "Choir Boy" features uplifting gospel music and electrifying dance routines. The drama "will inspire you to raise your voice and cheer as one student boldly stands up to the traditions that seek to silence him." "Choir Boy" plays through Sunday, May 29 at the Kilstrom Theatre. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

DENVER — Fans of the "Jurassic Park" franchise can now experience its dinosaurs in a new family-friendly show. "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" is now open at the new Stockyards Event Center of the National Western Center.

An immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" has become a global success with more than three million visitors since 2016. Exhibition visitors walk through the world-famous Jurassic World gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs and explore richly themed environments. Tickets for the Denver run are on sale at JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

The Art of Banksy

DENVER — The largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world has arrived in the Mile High City. "The Art of Banksy" features more than 100 original Banksy works from private collectors across the globe. The exhibition at the Denver Sports Castle offers the rare opportunity to view authenticated and certified Banksy artworks rarely seen by the general public. Tickets are on sale at BanksyExhibit.com.

Colorado Governor's Art Show

LOVELAND — The 31st annual Governor’s Art Show & Sale is open at the Loveland Museum through Sunday, May 22 with both in-person and online fine art sales. Recognized as one of the largest juried fine art shows to exclusively feature Colorado artists, this year 60 of the state’s most talented artists will be showcased, including one Legacy Artist. Find the perfect new piece for your art collection, add a statement piece to your home décor, or select a special gift for friends or family – all while supporting Colorado’s finest artists.

Movies this weekend

Once again, Marvel has kicked off the summer movie season with a blockbuster. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” grossed an extraordinary $187 million in its first weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters. Not only did it more than double the opening of the first “Doctor Strange,” which opened to $85 million in 2016, it also had the sixth biggest global opening of all time.

New movies this weekend

Firestarter

Last weekend's box office

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — $187.4 million The Bad Guys — $9.6 million Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — $6.0 million Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore — $4.2 million Everything Everywhere All at Once — $3.5 million The Northman — $2.8 million The Lost City — $2.7 million The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — $1.5 million Memory — $1.3 million Father Stu — $0.8 million







