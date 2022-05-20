9Things to do in Denver and Colorado this weekend: May 20-22

Kris Kringle opens his workshop, the Mammoth are in the playoffs, Parker celebrates science, and Empower Field hosts a country concert.

COLORADO, USA — Summer in Colorado means music concerts, farmers markets, sporting events — and Santa Claus!

Kris Kringle opens his Colorado workshop this weekend, the Mammoth play their first home playoff game in five years and a country music superstar plays the biggest venue in the state. No matter where you live in Colorado there is a unique event near you this chilly weekend.

Luke Combs

DENVER — CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs is bringing his first-ever headlining stadium tour to Colorado this weekend. The country music superstar has sold out his concert at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, May 21. A fast-rising star in the country music industry, Luke Combs' first 13 singles have all reached No. 1 on the country radio charts. Some tickets to the show, which also features Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade, are available for resale at Ticketmaster.com.

Colorado Mammoth vs. San Diego Seals

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth can clinch a spot in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) Finals this weekend. After defeating the San Diego Seals last week in Game 1 of the best-of-three Western Conference Finals, the Mammoth will host the Seals at Ball Arena on Saturday, May 21. If the Mammoth clinch Saturday, in their first home playoff game since 2017, it will be the club's first appearance in the NLL Finals since 2006. Tickets for Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Mazes & Brain Games

DENVER — Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS) opens its newest exhibition "Mazes & Brain Games" on Friday, May 20. Through dozens of puzzles and mazes, guests will discover surprises around every corner and new methods of problem solving through improvisation, trial and error, observation and testing, and logic and reasoning. "Mazes & Brain Games" features a lineup of family-friendly adventures, 3-D puzzles and full-body games to nurture your creative genius through open-ended play. The new exhibition is free with DMNS general admission.

The North Pole: Santa's Workshop

CASCADE — Colorado's favorite Christmas-themed amusement park will hold its soft opening Saturday, May 21. Home to Santa's village and the jolly old elf himself, The North Pole: Santa’s Workshop, located at the foot of Pikes Peak west of Colorado Springs, traditionally opens the weekend before Memorial Day and remains open through Christmas.

The park said prices will be discounted this weekend because not all rides will be open due to a staffing shortage. The North Pole said available rides will change daily on a rotating basis as it adds more helpers to Santa's team. The park will remain open until Christmas Eve.

Parker Science Day

PARKER — Parker Science Day will be held Sunday, May 22 at Discovery Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free and fun event will explore the wonders of hands-on science, technology and engineering with families, kids and students invited to attend. Presented by the Council of Arts, Science & Culture and Parker Arts, Science Day is a drop-in event so stop by and explore the science exhibits, hear from speakers and unleash your inner scientist.

CSU Denver Extension Master Gardener Plant Sale

DENVER — CSU Denver Extension holds its Master Gardner Plant Sale this Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22. CSU gardeners have grown more than 5,000 vegetable seedlings in the City of Denver greenhouses for the sale. The fundraiser features heirloom and modern tomato and New Mexico chile plants, annuals and perennials. The sale will be held at the CSU Denver Extension office in Harvard Gulch Park at 888 East Iliff Avenue.

RetroMania Collectibles Show

AURORA — The RetroMania Collectibles Show is scheduled for Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 at the Arapahoe County Fair & Event Center Exhibition Hall. The family-friendly show will be packed full of interesting treasures for collectors of all ages including comic books, video games, VHS, records, apparel, original art and toys. Celebrity guests include Sam J. Jones (Flash Gordon), Kenn Scott (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Dickey Beer (Return of the Jedi), Dan Madsen (The Phantom Menace), Paul Schrier and Jason Narvy (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and Randy Doke (Killer Klowns from Outer Space). General admission tickets are $5 online or $6 at the gate.

Sloan’s Lake Spring BAZAAR

DENVER — Sloan’s Lake Spring BAZAAR will showcase more than 80 Colorado craft vendors and fashion trucks and a variety of cuisine options from food trucks and street food vendors. Shoppers can explore over three blocks in view of Sloan’s Lake while they sip springtime cocktails from pop-up bars throughout the event and groove to live DJs.

Rides & Vibes Mountain Bike and Music Festival

GRAND JUNCTION — Downtown Grand Junction will welcome summer with the Rides & Vibes Mountain Bike and Music Festival. There will be three days of live music and bike races. The festival runs Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22. Check out the complete music lineup at GJRidesandVibes.com.

Wright's Amusements: Spring Carnival

AURORA — The Town Center at Aurora is hosting its annual Spring Carnival. The event starts Friday, May 20 and runs through June 6 in the southwest section of the parking lot near JCPenney. There will be about 25 rides, food stations, and 18 game booths. Tickets need to be purchased for rides or wristbands may be bought for unlimited rides.

Erie Town Fair and Balloon Launch

ERIE — The annual Erie Town Fair and Balloon Launch arrive Saturday, May 21 and Sunday. May 22. The Erie Chamber of Commerce’s largest event of the year features hot air balloon launches, 200 craft and food vendors, carnival games, inflatables, face painting, pedal cars, live music, beer garden and more. There will also be a balloon glow and fireworks this weekend as well. Visit ErieChamber.org for a complete event schedule.

Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders

COMMERCE CITY — Your Colorado Rapids return to Dick's Sporting Goods Park this Sunday, May 22 to take on the respected Seattle Sounders. The Rapids and Sounders meet at 6 p.m. in Commerce City. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Bandimere Speedway

MORRISON — The summer racing season gets into swing Saturday, May 21 at Bandimere Speedway. The NAPA Night of Fire and Thunder features 290 jet dragsters, the world's fastest street cars, nitro funny cars and dragsters and non-stop sports action. There will also be delicious carnival-style food and drinks. Tickets are available online at Bandimere.com.

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies are back at home this weekend, hosting the New York Mets from Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22 at Coors Field. For tickets, head to Rockies.com/Tickets.

Colorado Governor's Art Show

LOVELAND — This is the final weekend to see the 31st annual Governor’s Art Show & Sale at the Loveland Museum. Recognized as one of the largest juried fine art shows to exclusively feature Colorado artists, this year 60 of the state’s most talented artists will be showcased, including one Legacy Artist. Find the perfect new piece for your art collection, add a statement piece to your home décor, or select a special gift for friends or family – all while supporting Colorado’s finest artists.

5K Glow Fun Run

LAKEWOOD — GiGi's Playhouse will host its first annual 5K Glow Fun Run at Addenbrooke Park on Saturday, May 21 at 6 p.m. GiGi's Playhouse is new to Lakewood and serves as a non-profit location where individuals with Down syndrome and their families can receive free, educational, therapeutic-based and career development programs. Get your glow sticks ready and register at GiGisPlayhouse.org.

Walk to End MS

COLORADO SPRINGS & BOULDER — Two walks are scheduled in Colorado this weekend with the goal of ending multiple sclerosis for good. Walk MS: Boulder will begin Saturday, May 21 at 9:30 a.m. at the UMC building on the CU Boulder campus. Walk MS: Colorado Springs will offer one and three-mile routes Saturday morning starting from Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs. Funds from the walks will support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in its fight to stop the unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system.

The Sunshine Boys

WESTCLIFFE — The Westcliffe Center for the Performing Arts (WCPA) is performing its first production of its 2022 live theater season, "The Sunshine Boys." Written by Neil Simon and first performed on Broadway in 1972, the show tells the story of Al Lewis and Willie Clark. Once the kings of comedy on the vaudeville stage, the Sunshine Boys are now just two aging actors down on their luck in a world that has all but forgotten them. How the pair come back together for an appearance on a variety TV show forms the action in a story that combines slapstick and pathos in equal measure.

"The Sunshine Boys" plays the historic Jones Theater in Westcliffe through Sunday, May 22. For tickets and more information, visit JonesTheater.com.

The Art of Banksy

DENVER — The largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world has arrived in the Mile High City. "The Art of Banksy" features more than 100 original Banksy works from private collectors across the globe. The exhibition at the Denver Sports Castle offers the rare opportunity to view authenticated and certified Banksy artworks rarely seen by the general public. The Art of Banksy closes in Colorado on Sunday, June 12. Tickets are on sale at BanksyExhibit.com.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Opera Colorado's Carmen

DENVER — Opera Colorado closes its 2021-22 season with a lavish production of Bizet’s "Carmen," one of the most popular operas of all time. "Carmen" plays the Ellie Caulkins Opera House through Saturday, May 21. Obsession, passion and the search for freedom come together in this story of a deadly love triangle. Tickets start at $35 and can be found at OperaColorado.org.

The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong

AURORA — There has been an untimely death at a country manor, everyone is a suspect, and an inspector is set on the case to find who the culprit is. "The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong," the newest production at Vintage Theatre, closes Sunday, May 22. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at 303-856-7830 or VintageTheatre.org.

Choir Boy

DENVER — The coming-of-age drama "Choir Boy" is the newest production from the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA). Created by Oscar-winning "Moonlight" screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney, "Choir Boy" features uplifting gospel music and electrifying dance routines. The drama "will inspire you to raise your voice and cheer as one student boldly stands up to the traditions that seek to silence him." "Choir Boy" plays through Sunday, May 29 at the Kilstrom Theatre. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Quixote Nuevo

DENVER — "Quixote Nuevo" is now playing at the Wolf Theatre at the Denver Arts Complex. Set in the fictional modern-day Texas border town of La Plancha, Quixote and his luckless but trusty sidekick, Sancho, embark on a fantastical quest in search of long-lost love. Infused with imagination, comedy, and Tejano music, "Quixote Nuevo" reveals the joys and perils of facing down Death and becoming the hero of your own story. "Quixote Nuevo" plays the Wolf Theatre through Sunday, June 12. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

DENVER — Fans of the "Jurassic Park" franchise can now experience its dinosaurs in a new family-friendly show. "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" is now open at the new Stockyards Event Center of the National Western Center.

An immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" has become a global success with more than three million visitors since 2016. Exhibition visitors walk through the world-famous Jurassic World gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs and explore richly themed environments. Tickets for the Denver run are on sale at JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

Movies this weekend

In two weekends, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has earned more than $700 million worldwide, is one of the highest-grossing movies of the pandemic era, and has already exceeded the entire earnings of the first “Doctor Strange” movie.

This weekend we get the debut of “Downton Abbey: A New Era” and the thriller “Men” before Tom Cruise and "Top Gun: Maverick" arrive next weekend.

New movies this weekend

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Men

Last weekend's box office

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — $61.8 million The Bad Guys — $7.0 million Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — $4.6 million Firestarter — $3.8 million Everything Everywhere All at Once — $3.3 million Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore — $2.5 million The Northman — $1.7 million The Lost City — $1.6 million Family Camp — $1.3 million The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — $1.0 million

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or in the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

