9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 6-8

Colorado kicks off May with Cinco de Mayo celebrations, Kentucky Derby parties and Mother's Day gatherings.

COLORADO, USA — This first weekend in May will truly kick off summer in Colorado.

The annual Cinco de Mayo Festival is back in downtown Denver and Denver Dumb Friends League's Furry Scurry returns to Wash Park. The "Greatest Two Minutes in Sports" gets underway Saturday afternoon and watch parties are planned across the state.

No matter where you live in Colorado, there's a unique experience waiting for you this Mother's Day weekend.

Cinco de Mayo Festival

DENVER — One of the largest Cinco de Mayo events in the world is back this weekend in downtown Denver. Civic Center Park will again be home to the sights, sounds, eats and culture for the 33rd annual Cinco De Mayo ‘Celebrate Culture’ festival on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8.

The two-day celebration will feature a parade, three stages of musical and dance performances, chihuahua races, a taco eating contest, a low rider car show, delicious food and drink, kids’ activities, artisans and crafters, a non-denominational Mass at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 8.

Furry Scurry

DENVER — Helping homeless pets is as simple as a walk in the park. The Dumb Friends League (DDFL) is hosting the 29th annual Furry Scurry run and walk on Saturday, May 7 at Denver’s Wash Park with in-person and virtual options. The in-person event begins at 7:30 a.m. along a two-mile loop, followed by an afternoon of family fun, contests and a Flealess Market for people and pets alike. New this year is a 0.9-mile mini march and a beer garden sponsored by Denver Beer Co. Visit FurryScurry.org to secure your spot as an individual or create a team.

B-29 Superfortress

ENGLEWOOD — The historic B-29 Superfortress known as "Doc" will visit Colorado this weekend as part of the "B-29 Doc History Restored Tour." Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum will host the historic plane from Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 8 at its Exploration of Flight campus at Centennial Airport.

The rare World War II bomber will be open for ground and cockpit tours as well as rides. The museum said guests will also be able to see a North American P-51D ‘Stang Evil,’ Beech SNB-2 ‘Sonoran Beauty,’ North American T-28 ‘Valkyrie,’ North America SNJ-5 Texan, North American P-51D Mustang ‘Crusader,’ Hawker Sea Fury and more.

Kentucky Derby

COLORADO — The "Greatest Two Minutes in Sports" is the unofficial kickoff to summer. The 148th annual Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday, May 7. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on NBC.

The race will be celebrated at watch parties across Colorado. Be sure to tune your televisions to 9NEWS by 4:09 p.m. Saturday when the Kentucky Derby contenders will talk from their barn to the paddock for the race.

Opera Colorado's Carmen

DENVER — Opera Colorado closes its 2021-22 season with a lavish production of Bizet’s "Carmen," one of the most popular operas of all time. "Carmen" opens Saturday, May 7 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House and runs through Saturday, May 21. Obsession, passion and the search for freedom come together in this story of a deadly love triangle. Tickets start at $35 and can be found at OperaColorado.org.

Cañon City Music and Blossom Festival

CAÑON CITY — The 84th annual Cañon City Music and Blossom Festival parade is scheduled for Saturday, May 7 at 1 p.m. on Main Street between 3rd Street and 10th Street with marching bands, floats, food and fun. The Blossoms in the Park Craft Fair & Kids Zone will have craft vendors, kids' activities, amusement rides, plus live music on Saturday and Sunday in Veterans Park. To see a complete schedule, visit CCBlossomFestival.com.

Fruita Fat Tire Festival

FRUITA — The 25th annual Fruita Fat Tire Festival will be held from Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 8 in downtown Fruita. Mountain bike enthusiasts from around the region flock to Fruita to celebrate the passion and lifestyle of the sport. There will be live bands on Friday and Saturday to accompany one of the top cycling expos in the state. To see a complete schedule of events, visit FruitaFatTireFestival.com.

TheBigWonderful

DENVER — TheBigWonderful kicks off the season with a two-day festival at Belleview Station in the Denver Tech Center. The festival will have live music, craft beer and cocktails, food trucks, shopping and outdoor games celebrating the best of Colorado. This weekend's event kicks off a monthly concert series.

Estes Park Duck Race Festival

ESTES PARK — After two years of virtual events, the 34th annual Estes Park Duck Race Festival triumphantly returns to an in-person event on Saturday, May 8. With a goal of helping local charities and organizations, the process is simple. Adopt a duck for $22 each and $19 goes to charity. The race has grown to be one of the biggest duck races in the country with five to seven thousand ducks being adopted and hundreds of prizes for the winners. Adopt a duck today at EPDuckRace.org.

Blippi The Musical

DENVER — Children’s YouTube sensation Blippi will bring "Blippi The Musical" to Denver's Bellco Theatre on Sunday, May 8 at 2 p.m. The educational children’s character will leap from the screen to the stage for "an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing, and meeting amazing new friends onstage" in the new musical.

Stevin John, the creator and writer of Blippi, does not appear in the live show. In the musical, the character will be played by a professional stage performer. "Blippi The Musical" tickets are on sale at AXS.com.

Great American Horse Drive

MAYBELL — The annual Sombrero Ranches' Great American Horse Drive sees 600 to 800 ranch horses trot through the heart of Maybell, Colorado. The horse drive begins on Saturday, May 7 in Brown's Park and goes through Maybell on Sunday, May 8 sometime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Be sure to head to Maybell early enough to by safely out of the way of the horses, wranglers, cowboys and cowgirls as they travel to the Craig ranch for the riding season.

Cirque Italia Water Circus

AURORA — Cirque Italia is back in Colorado and under the big top at Town Center at Aurora. The Cirque Italia water circus features innovative human talents, performing the most daring acts with a throwback 1950s theme. There will be photo opportunities and meet and greets with the performers during intermission. The two-hour circus runs through Sunday, May 8.

Commerce City Pancake Breakfast

COMMERCE CITY — The 36th annual Commerce City Pancake Breakfast is set for Saturday, May 7. Breakfast will be served take-out style at the Eagle Pointe Recreation Center with a curbside pick-up option. On the menu are pancakes, sausage links, fruit, and sweet maple syrup. The annual event raises money for active adult scholarships in Commerce City.

Woodland Park KidsFest

WOODLAND PARK — The 20th annual Kidsfest takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. The event features a game area, discovery zone, activity booths and more. To see all the activities planned at the free, early childhood festival at tre.org.

Moms & Mimosas

CASTLE ROCK — Celebrate Mom with a day of shopping at Moms & Mimosas on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Outlets at Castle Rock. Tickets are $15 and include two mimosa tickets, treats, flower bouquet, access to a VIP suite, two prize drawing tickets, swag bag and more.

Walk a Mile & (em)Power 5K

PUEBLO — Pueblo Rape Crisis Services hosts the 8th annual Walk a Mile & (em)Power 5K on Saturday, May 7 at the Pueblo Riverwalk. This year's event is a color run, so colorful outfits and high-heel shoes are encouraged.

Step Outside: Fitness Fundraiser

DENVER — STRENGTH IN THE CITY and Denver Duo Homes are holding a fitness fundraiser to raise your heart beat and funds for Angels at Risk. The outdoor workout begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at The Barrel Monkey. Tickets start at $10. More information and tickets can be purchased here.

Walk MS: Denver

DENVER — Take the first step towards a world without multiple sclerosis at the annual Walk MS at Denver's City Park. The walk gets underway at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7. Register online here.

Greenland Trail Race

LARKSPUR — The Greenland Trail Race offers four distances in southern Douglas County. Run the 4 Mile, the 8 Mile, the 25K or tackle the 50K ultramarathon, Colorado’s fastest 50K. This trail race is great for beginners and veterans alike. With Pikes Peak as your backdrop, you’ll cruise over a soft dirt trail on your way to a new personal best.

Lumonics Second Sunday Guided Tour

DENVER — Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery will hold its Second Sunday Guided Tour on Sunday, May 8 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The free tour includes a 50+ year history of one of the first and longest running light art studios in the U.S. and concludes with a mini-light and sound immersion. Lumonics Light is located at 800 East 73rd Avenue Unit 11 in Denver. Reserve your tour spot at Lumonics.net.

Green Line Music Festival

DENVER — Fishing The Good Fight (FTGT) is throwing a music festival at the Local 46 Biergarten on Saturday, May 7 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. to raise awareness and funds for mental health organizations. The free Green Line Music Festival will feature music from Gasoline Lollipops, Morsel and other artists. There will also be a silent auction including a custom FTGF-branded skis from Icelantic Nomadic Skis, a two-day guided wade trip and more.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Choir Boy

DENVER — The coming-of-age drama "Choir Boy" is the newest production from the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA). Created by Oscar-winning "Moonlight" screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney, "Choir Boy" features uplifting gospel music and electrifying dance routines. The drama "will inspire you to raise your voice and cheer as one student boldly stands up to the traditions that seek to silence him." "Choir Boy" plays through Sunday, May 29 at the Kilstrom Theatre. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

DENVER — Fans of the "Jurassic Park" franchise can now experience its dinosaurs in a new family-friendly show. "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" is now open at the new Stockyards Event Center of the National Western Center.

An immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" has become a global success with more than three million visitors since 2016. Exhibition visitors walk through the world-famous Jurassic World gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs and explore richly themed environments. Tickets for the Denver run are on sale at JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

The Art of Banksy

DENVER — The largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world has arrived in the Mile High City. "The Art of Banksy" features more than 100 original Banksy works from private collectors across the globe. The exhibition at the Denver Sports Castle offers the rare opportunity to view authenticated and certified Banksy artworks rarely seen by the general public. Tickets are on sale at BanksyExhibit.com.

Colorado Governor's Art Show

LOVELAND — The 31st annual Governor’s Art Show & Sale is open for a month-long exhibit at the Loveland Museum with both in-person and online fine art sales. Recognized as one of the largest juried fine art shows to exclusively feature Colorado artists, this year 60 of the state’s most talented artists will be showcased, including one Legacy Artist. Find the perfect new piece for your art collection, add a statement piece to your home décor, or select a special gift for friends or family – all while supporting Colorado’s finest artists.

Movies this weekend

The DreamWorks animated heist movie “The Bad Guys” and Paramount Pictures' “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” continue to draw families to the movie theater, while “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” continues to performed poorly in North America.

Marvel's “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” kicks off the summer movie season this first weekend of May. Other movies with high expectations this summer include “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jurassic World Dominion.”

New movies this weekend

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Last weekend's box office

The Bad Guys — $16 million Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — $11.5 million Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore — $8.3 million The Northman — $6.4 million Everything Everywhere All at Once — $5.5 million The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — $3.8 million The Lost City — $3.8 million Memory — $3.1 million Father Stu — $2.2 million Morbius — $1.5 million

