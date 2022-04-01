9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 15-17

With Easter egg hunts, rodeo, Banksy, Ballet MasterWorks and Jersey Boys, there's plenty to do in Colorado this weekend.

COLORADO, USA — Easter weekend brings several beloved annual events back to Colorado for the first time in years as well as some new shows and exhibitions.

Dozens of Easter egg hunts are scheduled across the state and the annual Red Rocks sunrise service turns 75 years old. Rodeo All-Star is back at the National Western Complex and a monster truck tour arrives in Loveland. The works of the world's most famous street artist are now on display in Denver.

Celebrate the spring season this weekend by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special at one of these events planned in Colorado.

Easter egg hunts

COLORADO — Spring has arrived in Colorado with bees, robins, bunnies and baseball. Easter is Sunday and, for the first time since 2019, dozens of egg hunts are planned across Colorado this weekend. Here's a list of some of the Easter egg hunts we've found across Colorado.

Easter Sunrise Service

MORRISON — The Easter sunrise service at Red Rocks Amphitheatre is returning for a 75th year. Sponsored by the Colorado Council of Churches, this years’ service takes place Sunday at 6 a.m. Gates at Red Rocks open at 4:45 a.m., with music scheduled to start at 5:30 a.m. The service and parking are free of charge. Organizers encourage attendees to dress warmly and to monitor the weather before heading to the venue.

Free National Park Day

Rodeo All-Star

DENVER — After cancellations in 2020 and 2021, the stars of rodeo return to Denver for the ultimate pro rodeo competition this weekend. Rodeo All-Star is Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 at the National Western Event Center with the top rodeo athletes from around the world and nine pro rodeo associations.

This year's Rodeo All-Star Concert features country music singer and songwriter Wade Bowen. Fans with a Friday Rodeo Semi-Final 1 ticket will enjoy the country concert for free and the rodeo after-party. Saturday includes Lunch with Champions, afternoon Rodeo Semi-Final 2, and Saturday night Rodeo Finals with rodeo after-party.

Tickets to Rodeo All-Star Weekend are on sale at RodeoAllStar.com, the National Western Box Office or by phone at 1-888-551-5004.

Ballet MasterWorks

DENVER — Colorado Ballet concludes its 2021-22 season with "Ballet MasterWorks." This program features three world-renowned masterpieces that broadened the boundaries of ballet repertoire in the 20th century: George Balanchine’s Theme and Variations, Jiří Kylián’s Petite Mort and Twyla Tharp's Nine Sinatra Songs. Ballet MasterWorks opens Friday, April 15 at Ellie Caulkins Opera House and runs for seven performances through Sunday, April 24. For tickets and showtimes, visit ColoradoBallet.org.

Jersey Boys

DENVER — The legendary Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons are hotter than ever thanks to the hit Broadway musical "Jersey Boys." The musical about four guys from New Jersey who became an international sensation plays Denver's Buell Theatre for one weekend only. Featuring iconic hits such as "Big Girls Don’t Cry," "Sherry," "Walk Like a Man," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Jersey Boys plays in Denver from Friday, April 15 through Sunday, April 17. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Art of Banksy

DENVER — The largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world has arrived in the Mile High City. "The Art of Banksy" features more than 100 original Banksy works from private collectors across the globe. The exhibition offers the rare opportunity to view authenticated and certified Banksy artworks rarely seen by the general public. The exhibition opens Thursday, April 14 at the Denver Sports Castle. Tickets are on sale at BanksyExhibit.com.

Earth Day Celebration at Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS — Garden of the Gods is hosting its 25th annual Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be interactive, educational booths in a closed section of the parking lot at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, plus Native American dancers, live animals, sun observations, science and more. Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site will also be celebrating with free admission, wagon rides and more.

Toughest Monster Truck Tour

LOVELAND — The Toughest Monster Truck Tour returns to Loveland’s Budweiser Events Center for shows on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16. Some of the drivers set to appear this weekend include the iconic Bigfoot, Quad Chaos, Kamikaze, Jurassic Attack, Tailgater and Dirt Crew. Tickets are available at BudweiserEventsCenter.com.

Baby Animal Days

GREELEY — After two years, Baby Animal Days returns to Centennial Village Museum this weekend. The whole family can learn about the baby animals that have arrived for the season while meandering the grounds and gardens of the museum. The museum says the calves, lambs, piglets, chicks and ducklings are “irresistibly adorable.” Baby Animal Days runs Friday, April 15 through Sunday, April 24.

Ricardo Arjona

DENVER — Guatemalan singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona brings his North American tour to the Mile High City this weekend. Arjona is scheduled to perform Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m. at Magness Arena in Denver.

Colorado Avalanche

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs, but there are still two weeks left in the regular season and six home games still to be played at Ball Arena. The Avs host the Los Angeles Kings at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. Thursday and the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies just swept the Texas Rangers on the road and are now back at Coors Field for a seven-game homestand. The Rockies (4-1) host the Chicago Cubs for four games from Thursday, April 14 through Easter Sunday. The Rockies and Philadelphia Phillies have a three-game series from Monday to Wednesday. Snag your perfect seat at Rockies.com/Tickets and enjoy a spring day at the ballpark.

The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong

AURORA — There has been an untimely death at a country manor, everyone is a suspect, and an inspector is set on the case to find who the culprit is. "The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong," the newest production at Vintage Theatre, opens Friday, April 15. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and Monday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at 303-856-7830 or VintageTheatre.org. "The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong" plays Vintage Theatre through Sunday, May 22.

Colorado Anime Fest

DENVER — The Colorado Anime Fest runs Friday, April 15 to Sunday, April 17 at the Denver Marriott Tech Center. This year's festival will have a Japanese culture and history programming track presented by the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival, video game tournaments, photo shoot areas and new events. See the complete schedule at CoAnimeFest.com.

LoDough Bakery

DENVER — LoDough Bakery is a new bakery collaboration between chefs Frank Bonanno and Jan Kratzer in Denver's Diary Block. As wholesale bakery with a small batch storefront, Chef Kratzer’s focus is on using local and organic ingredients to bake the freshest bread and pastries possible. The flour he uses is locally grown and freshly milled every week. On Saturday, April 16, the first 50 people to buy a loaf of bread will get a complementary sandwich card for Salt & Grinder.

Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert

COLORADO SPRINGS — The film that gave the world one of its greatest movie heroes, is back and better than ever. The Colorado Springs Philharmonic performs John Williams’ epic score live with the entire film shown above the stage. "Raiders of the Lost Ark" is scheduled for Friday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit AXS.com.

Trail Running Festival

FRUITA — Fruita will be home to a weekend full of trail running events this April weekend. The weekend begins with a packet pickup and dinner on Friday, followed by a trail marathon and 50K on Saturday, April 16. Easter Sunday offers a 10K, half marathon and kids’ races. To see the Trail Running Festival courses, visit GeminiAdventures.com.

Run the Ranch

LOVELAND — Run the Ranch is back for a third year in Loveland in support of the Heart J organization. Friday will have a 5K and 10K. On Saturday there will be a four hour, six hour, 12 hour and 12 hour four-person relay timed races.

9Health Fair

COLORADO — There are many reasons to attend a 9Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, and talk to several medical professionals. Register in advance or just show up, doesn’t matter to us! We just hope to see you there. Either way, isn’t it time you make your health a priority? Find a fair near you at 9Health365.org.

