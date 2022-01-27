9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 28-30

Share your weekend photos with the 'Near Me' button on the 9NEWS app.

COLORADO, USA — Happy (almost) February!

Winter is in full swing and you can celebrate the season this weekend with the International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breck, Durango's Snowdown, the Rio Frio Ice Fest and the annual ice fishing tournament in Granby.

Before you settle down on the couch for the big championship games this Sunday, consider one of these fun things to do in the Centennial State this weekend.

BRECKENRIDGE — Snow sculpture artists from around the world are competing in the 31st annual International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge. The sculpting ends Friday and all the incredible creations will be available for timed-reservation viewing on Saturday. Open viewing without reservations will be available Sunday, Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.

DURANGO — Durango's winter festival is back for a 44th year. Snowdown is a five-day celebration of winter fun and follies. The event features a family-friendly Snowdown Parade of Lights, scavenger hunt, billiard tournament, karaoke, costume contest, hot wing eating contest and more. Snowdown takes place Wednesday to Sunday with the Snowdown Light Parade set for 6 p.m. Friday. Visit Snowdown.org for a complete festival schedule.

ALAMOSA — The three-day, beach party-themed Rio Frio Ice Fest runs Friday to Sunday in Alamosa. Back this year are the stunning ice sculptures, the Rio Frio 5K, a fire and ice bonfire, a polar plunge, entertainment, food and more. Many of the Rio Frio Ice Fest events take place Saturday, including live ice sculpting on Main Street. The 5th Annual Rio Frio 5K will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cole Park. For a full schedule of events head to RioFrioIce.com.

MANITOU SPRINGS — Fruitcakes will be flying in downtown Manitou Springs on Saturday. This event for all ages features the marvelous fruitcake launch, fruitcake cornhole and a fruitcake bake-off. If you already threw your holiday fruitcake out, there will be fruitcakes available for "rent." Local bakers will be on hand competing in the "Too Good to Toss Fruitcake Bake-Off" for the title of Fruitcake King or Queen. The entire event takes place at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

GOLDEN — The 8th annual UllrGrass Music & Beer Festival will run Friday to Sunday at Parfet Park in Golden. The festival features The Wrecklunds, Morsel, Uptown Toodeloo, Ms. Amy & Jet Set, Funky Freiya, Coral Creek, Chain Station, The Hillbenders, Big Hooray Bluegrass, Thunder & Rain and more. Festival-goers are encouraged to come dressed in Viking regalia and enjoy live music, performing arts and craft beer. Tickets are available at UllrGrass.com.

BROOMFIELD — Danse Etoile Ballet presents "The Snow Queen," Hans Christian Andersen’s timeless story with original choreography by Marie-Jose Payannet and creative new music orchestrations including those by Colorado composer Bruce Klepper. You won’t want to miss this classic fairy tale transformed into a unique and compelling ballet. "The Snow Queen" will be performed Friday through Sunday at Broomfield Auditorium. Tickets are $25 adults and $15 students/seniors/children. For tickets, visit DanseEtoile.org.

MORRISON — DJ and record producer Diplo will headline the 10th annual Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks this weekend. Diplo will be joined by Sofi Tukker, Talib Kweli, DJ Matt Cassidy and Jacoby at the all-ages outdoors concert.

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth are back in the Mile High City this weekend to take on the Vancouver Warriors. The Mammoth and Warriors play Saturday night at 7 p.m. at downtown Denver's Ball Arena. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

New this season, the Mammoth have a Party Zone between sections 108 and 118 where fans can enjoy games and entertainment with a rotating band and DJ appearances. The unique, standing-room-only area features a fun mix of yard games, drink options, social opportunities and more.

DENVER — The red-hot Colorado Avalanche are aiming for another home victory this weekend at Ball Arena. The puck drops between Avs and Buffalo Sabres at 6 p.m. Sunday night. Ticketmaster.com is the place to go for Avs tickets in Denver.

On Wednesday, the Avalanche rallied past the Boston Bruins 4-3 for their 17th straight home victory. The record is 23, set by Detroit during the 2011-12 season.

GRANBY — The 34th annual 3 Lakes Ice Fishing Tournament, which runs Friday to Sunday, features three one-day contests at the Indian Peaks Marina. The tournament will begin with a kick-off party Thursday night with food, drinks and karaoke. Participants must register beforehand at GranbyChamber.com/Fish.

DENVER — Outdoor Retailer Snow Show is back at Colorado Convention Center from Wednesday to Friday. The show features more products and brands than any other winter show in North America. Learn more at OutdoorRetailer.com.

Movies this weekend

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" returned to the top of the box office last weekend. The Marvel superhero epic now has collected $721 million in North America, which puts it in fourth place on the list of the highest-grossing domestic releases of all time. The film has led the box office five times in its six weeks of release. "Scream" dropped to second place where it will likely stay this weekend as therer are no new major releases.

Last weekend's box office

Spider-Man: No Way Home — $14 million Scream — $12.2 million Sing 2 — $5.8 million Redeeming Love — $3.5 million The King's Man — $1.8 million

