9Things to do in Colorado this March 11-13 weekend

St. Patrick's Day celebrations are back for the first time since 2019 and the Harlem Globetrotters play in 4 Colorado cities.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado will go green this weekend with St. Patrick's Day celebrations planned across the Centennial State. Festivals and parades will take place in Denver, Colorado Springs, Greeley, Arvada and more. Colorado Ballet opens its newest production and the Harlem Globetrotters are back for performances in four Colorado cities.

Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade

DENVER — The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade will march through downtown Denver for the first time since 2019. The 60th annual Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held Saturday, March 12 beginning at 9:30 a.m. rain or shine. The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee announced there are more than 175 parade entries in this year's lineup.

The parade will begin in downtown Denver at the corner of 19th and Wynkoop, turning left on 17th Street to Blake Street, marching east on Blake and before ending at 27th and Blake at the Coors Field parking lot.

Olde Town Arvada St. Patrick's Day Festival

ARVADA — Olde Town Arvada’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival is back from a two-year hiatus on Saturday, March 12 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The all-ages street festival offers food, vendors, beer and live music from Big Paddy, Celtic Legacy, Pick & Howl, Tumbledown Shack and more. There will also be kids’ activities and street entertainment. Admission to the festival is free.

Colorado Springs St. Patrick’s Day Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 38th annual Colorado Springs St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 12 in downtown Colorado Springs. The parade features Celtic bands, marching bands, dancing groups, schools, charities, businesses, runners, cyclists and more. This weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities also include the 5K for St. Patrick’s Day Run through downtown. Kids will enjoy the Leprechaun Fun Runs at Acacia Park. Registration can be completed at CSStPats.com.

Blarney on the Block & Blarney Parade

GREELEY — Downtown Greeley’s St. Patrick’s Day Barney on the Block celebration kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12. The Blarney Parade begins at 2:30 p.m. for a short route. The festival, held on the 9th Street Plaza, features live Irish music and bagpipes, kids’ activities and more.

Wizard of Oz

DENVER — Colorado Ballet opens the fan-favorite production "The Wizard of Oz" on Friday, March 11 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Athletic choreography and live music merge with immersive special effects, puppetry, and a gravity-defying fly system to bring the cherished story to life.

Commissioned by Colorado Ballet, Kansas City Ballet, and Royal Winnipeg Ballet, "The Wizard of Oz" is described as a testament to innovation and collaboration, complete with flying monkeys, swirling tornados, and all of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters.

"The Wizard of Oz" has nine performances scheduled through Sunday, March 20. For tickets and showtimes, visit ColoradoBallet.org.

Harlem Globetrotters

COLORADO SPRINGS, BROOMFIELD, DENVER, LOVELAND — The iconic Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their family-friendly entertainment and incredible basketball skills to four Colorado cities this weekend. The Globetrotters face off against their long-time adversaries, the Washington Generals, in Colorado Springs on Friday, Denver and Broomfield on Saturday and Loveland on Sunday.

The Globetrotters' star-studded roster features Hammer Harrison, Bulldog Mack, Thunder Law, Wham Middleton, Jet Rivers, Hot Shot Swanson, Torch George, Cheese Chisholm, Bounce Moody, X-Over Tompkins, Spider Sharpless, Too Tall Winston, Speedy Artis, Hawk Anderson, Jammin London, Clutch Ball, Buckets Barrera, Airport Kirk, and Colorado’s own TNT Lister. For more information visit HarlemGlobetrotters.com.

Paralympic Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum is set to host Paralympic Day on Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On the outdoor plaza, guests can practice their slap shot into a regulation-size hockey net or even try the Paralympic sport of sled hockey. Inside the atrium, visitors can try curling, enjoy artifact demonstrations and meet Team USA athletes. The outdoor and atrium portion of Paralympic Day is free and open to the public.

Monte Vista Crane Festival

MONTE VISTA — Nature and wildlife enthusiasts will want to head to Monte Vista weekend for a festival described as a photographer's dream. Attendees will see thousands of cranes, ducks and geese flying against a backdrop of stunning mountain scenery at the annual Monte Vista Crane Festival. Crane viewing will be at the Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge.

There will also be a free craft and nature fair on Friday and Saturday with arts and craft vendors, food, live birds of prey and more, at the Ski Hi Complex near US 285 and US 160. For more information, visit MVCraneFest.org.

BrewSki

FRISCO — The annual BrewSki, a beer festival on skis, begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Frisco Nordic Center. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in costumes to ski up to the beer tasting events where they can sample beers from seven Colorado breweries. BrewSki is not a race, but instead, it is a chance to ski with friends and family, throw on costumes and enjoy a beer tasting tour on scenic trails. BrewSki registration is can be completed at TownofFrisco.com.

Denver Restaurant Week

DENVER — Denver Restaurant Week is back for the 19th year! The popular event – which runs from Friday, March 11 to Sunday, March 20 – aims to celebrate the Mile High City’s restaurant scene while encouraging the community to continue to support the hospitality industry. Denver Restaurant Week features specially priced, multi-course menus at some of the top restaurants throughout the metro area. Neighborhood favorites, as well as new hotspots, will offer one of three available price points – $25, $35 or $45 per person. Check out the menus and purchase a meal at DenverRestaurantWeek.com.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

AURORA — Vintage Theatre opens its newest production on Friday, March 11. “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” is a scorching drama surrounding a Southern family in crisis. Tennessee Williams’ portrait of a family’s fight for survival is widely considered to be a 20th-century masterpiece. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m., with an additional performance on Monday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at VintageTheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.

Rattlesnake Kate

DENVER — This is the final weekend to see DCPA Theatre Company's "Rattlesnake Kate" at the newly renovated Wolf Theatre. The story of infamous Greeley frontierswoman Kate Slaughterback inspired musician Neyla Pekarek and playwright Karen Hartman to create this new musical. Aurora native Pekarek released her debut solo album and the basis for the musical after touring and recording with the folk-rock band The Lumineers for eight years. "Rattlesnake Kate" closes Sunday, March 13.

In the Upper Room

DENVER — Loyalty, spirituality and colorism are all at play in the dramatic dark comedy "In the Upper Room." Based on the real family history of playwright and novelist Beaufield Berry, the world premiere play is about family, secrets and the power of the stories we grow up hearing. "In the Upper Room" closes this Sunday, March 13 at the Kilstrom Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Colorado Mammoth vs. Panther City Lacrosse Club

DENVER —The Colorado Mammoth are back in the Mile High City this weekend to take on the Panther City Lacrosse Club. The Mammoth play Friday, March 11 at 7 p.m. at downtown Denver's Ball Arena. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

New this season, the Mammoth have a Party Zone between sections 108 and 118 where fans can enjoy games and entertainment with a rotating band and DJ appearances. The unique, standing-room-only area features a fun mix of yard games, drink options, social opportunities and more.

Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors

DENVER — The NBA Champion Raptors make a trip to Denver this weekend. The Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors tip-off at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at downtown Denver's Ball Arena. Tickets start at $20 at Ticketmaster.com.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Calgary Flames

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche hope for a victory on the ice this weekend when the Calgary Flames come to Denver. The Avs and Flames meet Sunday, March 13 at Ball Arena with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. Tickets start at $50 at Ticketmaster.com.

Immersive Frida Kahlo

DENVER — On the heels of the popular "Immersive Van Gogh," Lighthouse Immersive and Maestro Immersive Art have opened the new "Immersive Frida Kahlo." The exhibition showcases works of the 20th century Mexican artist known for her self-portraits and pieces inspired by life in Mexico. "Immersive Frida Kahlo" brings Kahlo's paintings to life by a world-renowned master of digital art Massimiliano Siccard and a musical score from Luca Longobardi. The exhibition runs through May 30.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

DENVER — Fans of the "Jurassic Park" franchise can now experience the majesty of its dinosaurs for the first time in a new family-friendly show. "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" is now open at the new Stockyards Event Center of the National Western Center.

An immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" has become a global success with more than three million visitors since 2016. Exhibition visitors walk through the world-famous Jurassic World gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs and explore richly themed environments. Tickets for the Denver run of "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" are on sale now at JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs

DENVER — The newest exhibition at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS) is now open. “Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs” transports guests to the distant past to explore ancient Egyptian culture and the land of pharaohs. The exhibition explores the everyday life of Egypt 5,000 years ago with hundreds of artifacts, artwork and engaging interactives. To purchase tickets, visit dmns.org/egypt.

Hamilton

DENVER — Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hit musical is back in the Mile High City for the first time in four years. The national tour of "Hamilton" is playing Denver's Buell Theatre through Sunday, March 27. After first performing in Denver in 2018, the show was scheduled for a Colorado return from Aug. 12 to Oct. 4, 2020. That engagement was postponed in May 2020 due to the pandemic.

While tickets are sold out, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) will have 40 tickets available for $10 per ticket for all performances in Denver. The ticket lottery is now open on the official Hamilton app.

Movies this weekend

The first solo Batman movie in 10 years crushed the competition to win the weekend box office. Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and Paul Dano, "The Batman" debuted to $128.5 million in North America. No major releases are due out this weekend so expect the caped crusader to capture at least $50 million this weekend.

Last weekend's box office

The Batman — $128.5 million Uncharted — $11.1 million Dog — $6.1 million Spider-Man: No Way Home — $4.5 million Death on the Nile — $2.8 million

