COLORADO, USA — The Denver March Powwow is back at the Denver Coliseum, the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament returns to Ball Arena, and Estes Park celebrates a frozen corpse.

From "Fiddler on the Roof" and "Cinderella" to the Shamrock Stampede and the National Alpaca Show, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this March weekend. Celebrate coming of spring by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special.

Check out one of these fun events across Colorado this weekend and don't forget to share your photos with the Near Me feature on the 9NEWS app.

Denver March Powwow

DENVER — A Colorado tradition returns to the Denver Coliseum this weekend. The 47th annual Denver March Powwow takes place Friday through Sunday. The general public is invited to attend the Denver March Powwow where there will be dancers, storytellers, vendors, arts, crafts, fry bread concessions and more. The modern powwow is a social gathering where Native Americans come together to sing and dance and honor their heritage. Many different tribes will attend this weekend's event in Denver. Tickets are sold at the Denver Coliseum door or in advance at AXS.com but service fees are added.

Frozen Dead Guy Days

ESTES PARK — One of the country’s quirkiest winter festivals has a new home this weekend. The three-day Frozen Dead Guy Days celebration, which pays homage to Bredo Morstoel, housed in a shed on dry ice above Nederland, has moved to Estes Park this year. The reborn Frozen Dead Guy Days will take place Friday through Sunday with live music and entertainment at the Estes Park Events Complex and The Stanley Hotel, with satellite events occurring around town. Favorites like the Blue Ball and competitive Coffin Races will return alongside new additions like the Deadman Fashion Show and the Bands & Bloodys Sunday Brunch.

March Madness

DENVER — March Madness is back in the Mile High City. Denver will host first and second-round games of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Friday and Sunday at Ball Arena.

Denver will host two sessions of First Round basketball on Friday, each with two back-to-back games. Baylor and UC Santa Barbara open the first session Friday at 11:30 a.m., followed by Creighton and North Carolina State.

Ball Arena crews will then clear everyone out of the arena before the second session starts at 5:35 p.m. Friday. Gonzaga and Grand Canyon will play first, then TCU will host the winner of the First Four's Arizona State vs. Nevada matchup.

National Alpaca Show

DENVER — The National Alpaca Show, which draws hundreds of alpaca enthusiasts and fiber artists from across the country, is returning to Denver this weekend. Following shows in 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2019, the show will be held at the National Western Complex from Friday through Sunday. Alpacas from across the country will be featured in the show ring competition.

The show will be comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas. Dozens of vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items. Admission to this event is free. There is a $10 parking fee per car.

Fiddler on the Roof

DENVER — One of the longest-running and most popular musicals of all time is back in the Mile High City. Under the direction of Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher, "Fiddler on the Roof" returns to the Buell Theatre this weekend. Featuring the Broadway classics “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life,” "Fiddler on the Roof" tells a heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. "Fiddler on the Roof" plays the Buell Theatre in downtown Denver through Sunday. For tickets, visit DenverCenter.org.

tick, tick…BOOM!

AURORA — The newest production at Aurora's Vintage Theatre is "tick, tick… BOOM!" This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of “Rent,” is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. Containing fourteen songs, ten characters, three actors and a band, "tick, tick… BOOM!" takes you on the playwright's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster. "tick, tick… BOOM!" plays Vintage Theatre, at 1468 Dayton St., through April 23. Tickets from $20 to $38 are on sale at 303-856-7830 or VintageTheatre.org.

Carousel

LAKEWOOD — The Lakewood Cultural Center and Performance Now Theatre Company present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel” with shows running through April 2. This classic production is a tale of the power of love with a book of songs that have stood the test of time. Performances of “Carousel” are offered on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office.

ShamROCK Stampede

CASTLE ROCK — The 5th annual ShamROCK Stampede is Saturday. The event offers a 10K, 5K, and free 1K Kid’s Sham-Scram Family Fun Run. The event at the Douglas County Event Center will have local breweries and food, local bands and awards. A complete event schedule is viewable at ShamRockStampede.com.

Cinderella

DENVER — For the first time since 2014, Colorado Ballet presents the classic fairy tale ballet "Cinderella." The rags-to-riches story comes to life during eight performances at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, through Sunday, March 19. "Cinderella" features choreography by Ben Stevenson and Sergei Prokofiev’s score performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. Visit ColoradoBallet.org or call 303-837-8888 ext. 2 for tickets.

Bugs

DENVER — The Denver Museum of Nature & Science has opened its newest interactive exhibition. “Bugs” takes you into the world of insects as you learn how to think, work and use your superpowers like nature’s true geniuses. Bugs make up 90% of all animal species on Earth, yet few of us know how essential and powerful these creatures really are. Discover how their adaptations are inspiring solutions to some of our most complex problems and imagine what’s possible in the future in “Bugs.”

Disney Animation Immersive Experience

DENVER — The creators of the popular "Immersive Van Gogh" have teamed with Disney for a new immersive experience at Lighthouse ArtSpace Denver at 3900 Elati Street. "Disney Animation: Immersive Experience" uses projection technology to allow audiences to feel like they’ve entered the worlds of Disney characters through music and artistry. "Encanto," "Zootopia," "Frozen," "The Lion King," "Peter Pan" and "Pinocchio" are among the movies featured.

Movies this weekend

“Scream VI" notched a franchise-best $44.5 million in domestic ticket sales last weekend. The Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group production sailed past expectations, surpassing the previous series high of $32 million that “Scream 2” opened with in 1997.

Opening this weekend

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Last weekend's box office

“Scream VI,” $44.5 million. “Creed III,” $27.1 million. “65,” $12.3 million. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” $7 million. “Cocaine Bear,” $6.2 million. “Jesus Revolution,” $5.2 million. “Champions,” $5.2 million. “Avatar: The Way of Water,” $2.7 million. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: To the Swords,” $1.9 million. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” $1.7 million.

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have a terrific weekend!

