9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 24-26

Disney favorites on skates, the superstars of the WWE and a Tony Award-winning musical arrive in Colorado this weekend.

Spring has arrived in Colorado with warm temperatures, blooming flowers, robins and bees. This final weekend of March brings more outdoor events, plus some great expos, shows and sporting events.

Check out one of these fun events across Colorado this weekend and don't forget to share your photos with the Near Me feature on the 9NEWS app.

> Have an event tip? Send it here.

1776

DENVER — What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands? The Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents the national tour of the Broadway hit and Tony Award-winning Best Musical "1776" at the Buell Theatre through Sunday, April 2. The musical features a multiracial cast of female, transgender, and nonbinary actors portray the United States' founders, putting history in the hands of the humans who were left out the first time around. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Disney on Ice

COLORADO SPRINGS — Disney magic travels to Colorado Springs this weekend with "Disney on Ice: Let's Celebrate." The family-friendly show brings Disney stories to life through world-class ice skating. "Let's Celebrate" features 50 Disney characters including those from "Toy Story 4," "Frozen," "The Lion King," and "Aladdin." Disney on Ice plays the Colorado Springs' Broadmoor World Arena for seven performances Thursday to Sunday. Get your tickets at AXS.com.

Nederdays

NEDERLAND — The inaugural Nederdays will be held Friday and Saturday. The new event is a collaboration between the Town of Nederland, local businesses, and community members. The free event has a variety of activities to watch and enter including a sled race, 5K run, barn dance, silent disco, and ice sculptures.

Collaboration Fest

WESTMINSTER — One of Denver's top beer festivals returns Saturday at The Westin Westminster. Collaboration Beer Fest sees members of the Colorado Brewers Guild team up with brewers near and far while letting their imaginations run wild. Organizers said brewery collaborations showcase each brewer’s distinct brewing methods, while highlighting the cooperative nature of the Colorado craft beer scene. Collaboration Fest tickets are on sale online here.

WWE Road to WrestleMania

DENVER — World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will return to Colorado this weekend. WWE will hold a "Road to WrestleMania" live show at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday. The event will feature appearances by WWE Superstars Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, The Usos and more. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

DENVER — Mile High Basketball is back at Ball Arena on Saturday. Having already clinched the Northwest Division and spot in the playoffs, the Denver Nuggets continue to battle for the No. 1 seed. The Nuggets host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. Saturday. For tickets, head to Ticketmaster.com.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche end a three-game home stand this Friday, hosting the Arizona Coyotes at Ball Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are available for resale at Ticketmaster.com.

tick, tick…BOOM!

AURORA — The newest production at Aurora's Vintage Theatre is "tick, tick… BOOM!" This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of “Rent,” is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. Containing fourteen songs, ten characters, three actors and a band, "tick, tick… BOOM!" takes you on the playwright's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster. "tick, tick… BOOM!" plays Vintage Theatre, at 1468 Dayton St., through April 23. Tickets from $20 to $38 are on sale at 303-856-7830 or VintageTheatre.org.

Carousel

LAKEWOOD — The Lakewood Cultural Center and Performance Now Theatre Company present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel” with shows running through April 2. This classic production is a tale of the power of love with a book of songs that have stood the test of time. Performances of “Carousel” are offered on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office.

Rapids 2 vs. Sporting KC II

COMMERCE CITY — The Colorado Rapids 2 begin their second MLS NEXT Pro season this weekend. The Rapids 2 meet Sporting KC II at Dick's Sporting Goods Park at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $5 at Ticketmaster.com.

Colorado Rapids 2 will play 28 regular season matches in 2023, 14 at home and 14 on the road, an increase from 24 matches per club in 2022. The League’s second season will feature 27 clubs, including seven new MLS affiliates. In the Western Conference, LAFC2 and LA Galaxy II will both join the Pacific Division, while Austin FC II joins Rapids 2 in the Frontier Division.

Repticon

AURORA — Reptile and exotic pet lovers, breeders and educators won't want to miss this weekend's Repticon. The family-oriented event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach in their field of herpetology. Guests can shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders, and small exotic animals. Repticon Denver is also the perfect place for them to get merchandise, cages, supplies, and both live and frozen feeders, as well as to get expert advice about caring for their new household member. Repticon takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds.

Castle Rock Home Show

CASTLE ROCK — Local and national vendors in the home and outdoor living industry will be participating in this weekend’s Castle Rock Home Show. The three-day show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds will offer the latest trends, advice and demonstrations in home décor, automation, improvement, repairs, landscaping and more. The Castle Rock Home Show runs Friday to Sunday and admission is free.

Longmont Home Show

LONGMONT — Ready for some home inspiration? The Longmont Home Show will provide the opportunity to get ideas for home renovations while meeting vendors and suppliers. You’ll find the latest in design trends, remodeling, automation and outdoor living. The Longmont Home Show will be held at the Boulder County Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday.

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey

DENVER — Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey's Denver distillery is unlocking its Vault of its most coveted whiskeys to the public, for one weekend only. Guests will have the opportunity to taste four unique retired whiskeys at the Stranahan’s Lounge. Featured whiskeys will be available for purchase by the dram or as a flight of four and no reservations are needed.

Bugs

DENVER — The Denver Museum of Nature & Science has opened its newest interactive exhibition. “Bugs” takes you into the world of insects as you learn how to think, work and use your superpowers like nature’s true geniuses. Bugs make up 90% of all animal species on Earth, yet few of us know how essential and powerful these creatures really are. Discover how their adaptations are inspiring solutions to some of our most complex problems and imagine what’s possible in the future in “Bugs.”

Disney Animation Immersive Experience

DENVER — The creators of the popular "Immersive Van Gogh" have teamed with Disney for a new immersive experience at Lighthouse ArtSpace Denver at 3900 Elati Street. "Disney Animation: Immersive Experience" uses projection technology to allow audiences to feel like they’ve entered the worlds of Disney characters through music and artistry. "Encanto," "Zootopia," "Frozen," "The Lion King," "Peter Pan" and "Pinocchio" are among the movies featured.

Movies this weekend

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” “Scream IV,” and “Creed III” are leading the way at the movieplex this March, but new competition is on the way.

Following its Oscar sweep, A24 added over 1,000 screens for “Everything Everywhere All At Once” where it earned an additional $1.2 million.

Opening this weekend

John Wick: Chapter 4

Last weekend's box office

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” $30.5 million. “Scream VI,” $17.5 million. “Creed III,” $15.4 million. “65,” $5.8 million. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” $4.1 million. “Cocaine Bear,” $3.9 million. “Jesus Revolution,” $3.5 million. “Champions,” $3 million. “Avatar: The Way of Water,” $1.9 million. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” $1.5 million.

