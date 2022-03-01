9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dinosaurs, Frida Kahlo and more

Frida Kahlo and dinosaur exhibitions open in the Mile High City alongside winter, film, beer and collectible festivals.

COLORADO, USA — Happy March! Whether you're into dinosaurs, comics, music, plays, movies or sports, you're about to have a great weekend. Check out one of these fun events across Colorado this weekend and don't forget to share your photos with the Near Me feature on the 9NEWS app.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

DENVER — Fans of the "Jurassic Park" franchise can now experience the majesty of its dinosaurs for the first time in a new family-friendly show. "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" opens Friday, March 4 at the new Stockyards Event Center of the National Western Center.

An immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" has become a global success with more than three million visitors since 2016. Exhibition visitors walk through the world-famous Jurassic World gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs and explore richly themed environments. Tickets for the Denver run of "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" are on sale now at JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

Immersive Frida Kahlo

DENVER — On the heels of the popular "Immersive Van Gogh," Lighthouse Immersive and Maestro Immersive Art open the new "Immersive Frida Kahlo" on Thursday, March 3. The exhibition showcases works of the 20th century Mexican artist known for her self-portraits and pieces inspired by life in Mexico. "Immersive Frida Kahlo" brings Kahlo's paintings to life by world-renowned master of digital art Massimiliano Siccard and a musical score from Luca Longobardi. The exhibition opens runs through May 30. Tickets are on sale at Immersive-Frida.com/Denver.

All C's Fan Expo

AURORA — Aurora's All C's Collectibles is hosting a free two-day Fan Expo trade show this weekend with vendors, artists, authors, guests and more. Former Denver Broncos players Mark Schlereth and Nick Ferguson will be on hand along with Power Rangers stars Dwayne Cameron, Nakia Burrise and Catherine Sutherland. There will be vendors selling collectibles, comic books, sports cards, gaming cards and more. The expo runs Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6 at the Double Tree Aurora at Iliff and I-225.

Denver Polar Plunge & 5K

DENVER — Embrace winter this weekend by jumping into brisk water at Denver’s Wash Park. Denver Polar Plunge & 5K on Sunday, March 6 features a splash and a dash — participants can do one or both. Following the water activities, the After Splash Bash will reward participants with drink tickets and food. Proceeds from the 5K and plunge benefit Special Olympics Colorado. Registration and donation information can be found at SpecialOlympicsCO.org.

Pueblo Polar Plunge

PUEBLO — After two years of no freezin’ for a reason, the Pueblo Plunge is back on Saturday, March 5. Dust off your favorite Halloween costume and get ready to plunge into Pueblo Reservoir at 11 a.m. Saturday. Plungers receive a long-sleeved shirt and entry for door prizes. Proceeds from the plunge benefit Special Olympics Colorado. Registration and donation information can be found at SpecialOlympicsCO.org.

First Friday Rail Jam

SILVERTHORNE — The 5th annual First Friday Rail Jam is Friday, March 4 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center Lawn. More than 100 athletes will compete for cash prizes in four categories: women's ski, women's snowboard, men's ski, and men's snowboard. There will be live music from Frisco Funk Collective, food from Enza's Delicatessen & Market and free samples from Breckenridge Distillery. Check out the full schedule at Silverthorne.org.

Leadville Ski Joring

LEADVILLE — The Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival is a weekend of mountain bike and Nordic ski races, paintball biathlon and plenty of winter fun. The Leadville Ski Joring involves a horse and rider racing down Leadville’s Harrison Avenue, pulling a skier holding a rope. Other events this weekend include skiing, fat tire bike ride and more. Check out the weekend schedule in Leadville.

Jane-A-Thon

WINTER PARK — The longest running, true-to-Colorado ski and snowboard fundraising event will be held Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5. The 23rd annual Jane-A-Thon is a ski/snowboard fundraiser that benefits Invest in Kids to improve the health and well-being of vulnerable young children and parents in Colorado. This weekend's event will include skiing and an in-person après ski party.

Showshoe for the Cure

FRISCO — Susan G. Komen Colorado’s annual Snowshoe for a Cure is set for Saturday, March 5 at the Frisco Nordic Center. The event’s proceeds benefit Susan G. Komen Colorado’s mission to save lives by investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. A 10 a.m. ceremony will open the festivities which include 3K and 5K events. Race registration can be completed online.

Colorado Snowcat Jamboree

VAIL — The annual Colorado Snowcat Jamboree runs Friday through Sunday at Vail Pass. The event allows Snowcat lovers to get together and share in a love for all things Snowcat. Snowcat owners come from all over the United states to compete with their Snowcats in competitions like the Hill Climb as well as ski and snowboard competitions.

Mile High Beer Festival

DENVER — Dozens of breweries will be on hand for the annual Mile High Beer Festival. This year's festival is Saturday, March 5 at the McNichols Civic Center Building in downtown Denver. There's an afternoon and evening session and general admission includes entry to the event with unlimited sampling plus a commemorative sample glass.

That Dam Run 13.1 Half Marathon, 10K, 5K

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — The Cherry Creek Dam Road is the site of Sunday’s That Dam Run 13.1 Half Marathon, 10K and 5K. All three races begin between 8 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. at Cherry Creek Dam Road and South Dayton Street. Participants receive an official short sleeve shirt, free photos with Justin Beaver, finisher’s medal and after-party event access. That Dam Run registration can be completed online.

Colorado Dragon Film Festival

DENVER — The only All Asian and Asian American film festival in Colorado runs from Thursday, March 3 to Sunday, March 6 at the Denver Sie Center. The 6th annual Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival is programmed with the theme, “representASIAN,” which focuses on films, organizations and individuals that boldly highlight our culture and identity. The festival will feature virtual Q&A’s, panels, and conversations with filmmakers and the Denver community. The Festival will also be available at DenverFilm.org and by downloading the Denver Film app for Roku TV or Apple TV.

Banff Mountain Film Festival

DENVER — Banff Mountain Film Festival is in Denver this weekend to celebrate outstanding achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking. The films feature remote vistas, topical environmental issues and bring audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports. The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is at Denver's Paramount Theater from Thursday, March 3 to Saturday, March 5. Proceeds from this stop of the tour benefit the Colorado Mountain Club's efforts in recreation, education and conservation.

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets/New Orleans Pelicans

DENVER — The red-hot Denver Nuggets are back at Ball Arena for a pair of home games this weekend. The Nuggets and Houston Rockets tip off at 7 p.m. Friday, March 4. The Nuggets also host the New Orleans Pelicans at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 6. Tickets for both games are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Calgary Flames

DENVER — Before embarking on a three-game road trip, the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Calgary Flames to Denver's Ball Arena on Saturday, March 5. The puck drops between the Avs and Flames at 8 p.m. Saturday night. Ticketmaster.com is the place for tickets.

Colorado Eagles vs. San Diego Gulls

LOVELAND — The Gulls are back in town. The Colorado Eagles — the AHL-affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche — play two games against the San Diego Gulls this weekend at Budweiser Events Center. The Eagles and Gulls meet at 7:05 p.m. Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5 in Loveland. Friday's game is Teacher Appreciation Night and Saturday's is Agriculture Night. Find your perfect seat at ColoradoEagles.com.

Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs

DENVER — The newest exhibition at Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS) is now open. “Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs” transports guests to the distant past to explore ancient Egyptian culture and the land of pharaohs. The exhibition explores the everyday life of Egypt 5,000 years ago with with hundreds of artifacts, artwork and engaging interactives. To purchase tickets, visit dmns.org/egypt.

Hamilton

DENVER — Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hit musical is back in the Mile High City for the first time in four years. The national tour of "Hamilton" is playing Denver's Buell Theatre through Sunday, March 27. After first performing in Denver in 2018, the show was scheduled for a Colorado return from Aug. 12 to Oct. 4, 2020. That engagement was postponed in May 2020 due to the pandemic.

While tickets are sold out, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) will have 40 tickets available for $10 per ticket for all performances in Denver. The ticket lottery is now open on the official Hamilton app.

The Shining

DENVER — Hoping for a fresh start, the Torrance family takes up the care of Colorado’s infamous Overlook Hotel. Little do they know that the isolation and the hotel’s corrupting spirits will spark an inevitable descent into madness. Opera Colorado's "The Shining" continues its run through Sunday, March 6 at Denver's Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Based on Stephen King’s novel, the stage production arrives as an opera, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Paul Moravec and librettist Mark Campbell. The production is performed in English, with English and Spanish subtitles at every seat.

Rattlesnake Kate

DENVER — The DCPA Theatre Company's "Rattlesnake Kate" continues this weekend at the newly renovated Wolf Theatre. The story of infamous Greeley frontierswoman Kate Slaughterback inspired musician Neyla Pekarek and playwright Karen Hartman to create this new musical. Aurora native Pekarek released her debut solo album and the basis for the musical after touring and recording with the folk-rock band The Lumineers for eight years. Tickets for Rattlesnake Kate start at $30 and may be purchased at DenverCenter.org.

In the Upper Room

DENVER — Loyalty, spirituality and colorism are all at play in the dramatic dark comedy "In the Upper Room." Based on the real family history of playwright and novelist Beaufield Berry, the world premiere play is about family, secrets and the power of the stories we grow up hearing. "In the Upper Room" plays through Sunday, March 13 at the Kilstrom Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Movies this weekend

The Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg adventure film "Uncharted" topped the box office for a second-straight weekend. After the continued success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — which is still in the top three after three months — Holland is now officially cemented as a Hollywood star.

Holland and Wahlberg will have to make way this weekend for the arrival of "The Batman," the first solo Batman film in 10 years. Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and Paul Dano, "The Batman" is likely to debut over $100 million in North America.

New movies this weekend

The Batman

Last weekend's box office

Uncharted — $23 million Dog — $10.2 million Spider-Man: No Way Home — $5.8 million Death on the Nile — $4.5 million Jackass Forever — $3.1 million

