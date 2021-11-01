9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 12-14

With holiday lightings, craft fairs, dinosaurs and football, there's so much to do in Denver and Colorado this autumn weekend.

COLORADO, USA — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Colorado this weekend.

Santa Claus has flown to Castle Rock to help light a 55-foot Christmas tree and more than 100,000 lights will be lit for the season at Loveland's Chapungu Sculpture Park. Holiday craft shows are scheduled in Brighton, Aurora, Highlands Ranch, Littleton, Frederick and Castle Rock, plus the Polar Express Train makes its return to Colorado. Finally, the Broncos, Nuggets, Avalanche and Pioneers are ready to compete in Denver this weekend.

From the mountains to the plains, here are some fun events you'll only find in Colorado this November weekend. Don't forget to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

Outlets at Castle Rock Tree Lighting

CASTLE ROCK — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Outlets at Castle Rock. The center’s 55-foot white fir Christmas tree has arrived from northern California and will be lit this weekend.

Outlets at Castle Rock said its tree-lighting ceremony begins at 3:30 p.m. Saturday with a live band performance followed by a moment to honor local first responders. Santa will make his debut appearance for the holiday season accompanied by his good friends, the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders.

After the tree lighting countdown, guests will enjoy a one-of-a-kind fireworks show with a performance by Grammy Award-winning country music artist CAM.

Winter Wonderlights

LOVELAND — Winter Wonderlights, a walkable holiday lighting attraction at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra, will be lit Friday at 5 p.m. This year, Winter Wonderlights has added 20,000 additional lights, bringing its display to 100,000 holiday string lights, twinkling bulbs, LED mappable snowflakes and heart arches, illuminated African stone sculptures and a new 23-foot LED mappable Christmas tree. Thirty-minute music and light shows will take place each night from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. from Friday, Nov. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 2.

READ MORE: Winter Wonderlights returns to Loveland

Trees of Life

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 37th annual Trees of Life community tree lighting ceremony takes place Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. The event culminates with an outdoor ceremony where loved ones are remembered in each light that is illuminated. If you’d like to remember someone special during Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care’s Trees of Life ceremony, visit PikesPeakHospice.org.

Jurassic Quest

DENVER — Jurassic Quest, America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event, returns to the Colorado Convention Center starting Friday. Guests will walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods with true-to-life-size dinosaurs, from the very small to gigantic. Jurassic Quest has more than 100 dinosaurs that roar, move and some even walk around. The event also offers live shows, inflatables, bounce houses, craft stations, fossil digging, photo ops and more. Jurassic Quest will be open in Denver from Friday to Sunday. For tickets, head to JurassicQuest.com.

Dino & Dragon Stroll

DENVER — Another touring dinosaur and prehistoric walk-thru experience will be in the Mile High City this weekend. Dino & Dragon Stroll features life-like and life-size, animatronic dinosaurs and dragons along with lots of interactive experiences and opportunities for the kids to be a paleontologist for the day. Dino & Dragon Stroll is open at the National Western Complex this Saturday and Sunday only. Tickets are available at DinoStroll.com.

Bighorn Sheep Festival

GEORGETOWN — The annual Georgetown Bighorn Sheep Festival takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by Join Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Town of Georgetown, the free festival for all ages offers crafts, music, educational programs, hikes, tours, music, vendors and more at the Gateway Visitor Center, Strousse Park and other points throughout Georgetown.

Train Expo Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Southern Colorado’s fall train show is back on Saturday and Sunday at Colorado Springs’ Chapel Hills Mall Event Center. The show offers model train layouts and vendors for children of all ages. Tickets are $7 per person and children 12 and under are free. TECOshow.org is the place for tickets.

Polar Express Train

GOLDEN — The Colorado Railroad Museum is continuing its tradition of "The Polar Express Train Ride" for 2021. Performances are held on select dates for eight weeks beginning Thursday, Nov. 11 and continuing through Thursday, Dec. 23. The train ride again will feature a cabaret-style show, singing, hot chocolate and Santa, recreating the Polar Express story. Tickets for the Polar Express Train Ride are on sale at ColoradoRailroadMuseum.org.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos

DENVER — The Denver Broncos are back to their winning ways having defeated Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys in back-to-back weeks. The Broncos (5-4) are looking for a third-straight win against an AFC opponent this Sunday when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6). The Broncos and Eagles kick off at 2:25 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High. Tickets are available for the game on the secondary ticket market at Ticketmaster.com.

Skate in the Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs will open their ice-skating rink for the season this Friday. A grand opening celebration will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday as Colorado Springs prepares to celebrate the holidays. Tickets are $10 and that includes skate rentals. Located downtown along Tejon Street at Acacia Park, Colorado Springs’ Skate in the Park rink will be open most days through Jan. 31.

Veterans Day Run

DENVER — Part of Denver’s Veterans Day celebration is the Denver Veterans Day Run at City Park at 8 a.m. Sunday. Participants have the choice between 5K, 10K and virtual options that are open to runners, joggers, walkers, kids of all ages. Proceeds from registration fees go directly to helping Colorado's veterans through the Colorado Veterans Project. Online registration is open at DenverVeteransDay.com.

Bear Run

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Bear Creek Nature Center's 7th annual Bear Run is a silly fun run for a good cause. All new runners will receive a bear costume to run in and keep. Proceeds benefit Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers. The Bear Run Fun Run and Walk will have 3K and 5K courses and is set for 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration is available online.

Longmont Turkey Trot

LONGMONT — The 46th annual Longmont Turkey Trot begins Saturday at 9 a.m. The scenic, fast event offers two-mile and 10K courses. Proceeds from this weekend’s event benefit the City of Longmont Recreation Services Youth Scholarship Fund. To register for the Longmont Turkey Trot, visit LongmontColorado.gov.

Girls on the Run 5K

FRISCO — Town of Frisco will host the 6th annual Girls on the Run 5K on Saturday. This celebratory, non-competitive event is the culminating experience of a 10-week program, which is open to girls from third to fifth grades. This 5K race is not just open to Girls on the Run participants, but is also open to anyone in the community who wants to challenge themselves with a November run along Dillon Reservoir. This untimed, fun run will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, at Summit Middle School. More information and $25 early registration are available online at gotrwesterncolorado.org. In-person registration is $35 on race day.

DENVER — A Girls on the Run 5K is also scheduled at Denver's City Park on Sunday at 10 a.m. You can run, hop, or skip alongside one of the girls by participating in the 5K and registering at GirlsontheRunRockies.org.

Country Christmas Craft Bazaar

BRIGHTON — This weekend's Country Christmas Craft Bazaar is a Christmas lover's paradise. The show will have 400 craft booths with unique hand-made items that will help you check off everyone on this year's gift list. Country Christmas Craft Bazaar is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Adams County Regional Park and benefits the Adams County Historical Society & Museum.

Highlands Ranch Fall Craft Show

HIGHLANDS RANCH — More than 100 vendors will be at the Highlands Ranch Fall Craft Show with hand-crafted gifts, jewelry, pottery, wooden crafts, wreaths, glass, hand-knit items and more. The show runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Eastridge Recreation Center.

Holiday Marketplace

FREDERICK — More than 60 craft and home-based business vendors will be selling their one-of-a-kind creations at the Carbon Valley Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free to the Holiday Marketplace.

Holiday Old House Vintage Market

LOVELAND — This weekend’s Holiday Old House Vintage Market is a unique, upscale marketplace of small businesses selling one-of-a-kind merchandise. The market opens Friday for an exclusive-ticketed event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and general admission show on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets to the holiday gift market can be purchased online.

Cherokee Trail High School Holiday Fair

AURORA — The Holiday Craft Fair at Cherokee High School will showcase local hand-crafted gifts, goodies and more. The show runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Columbine High School Holiday Craft Fair

LITTLETON — The Holiday Craft Fair at Columbine High School is back this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $2 with proceeds supporting Columbine's After Prom.

Rue de Noel: A Paris Street Christmas Market

CASTLE ROCK — Rue De Noel: A Paris Street Christmas Market is an indoor, two-day holiday market with vintage, antiques, artisans, apparel, holiday décor and more. The market opens at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday at the Douglas County Events Center with free admission and free parking.

Eagle Winter Market & Holiday Fair

EAGLE — The Eagle Winter Market & Holiday Fair arrives Saturday at the Eagle River Center. The event will offer one-stop shopping for those who crave must-have holiday crafts, beauty products, food and more. Santa Claus will be on hand for family photos and there will be face painting, coloring and adult refreshments. The market, which is free and open to the public, runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Denver Arts Week

DENVER — Denver Arts Week is back in full force for its 15th anniversary. After being scaled down to mostly virtual events last year, Denver Arts Week continues through Saturday, Nov. 13. The celebration of Denver's arts and culture scene features more than 330 events around the metro area.

International Gem & Jewelry Show

DENVER — The interest of jewelry aficionados will be piqued this weekend when the Original Classic International Gem & Jewelry Show arrives at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport. The show runs Friday to Sunday and is open to the public. The show allows guests to shop directly from designers, wholesalers and manufacturers at the lowest prices. The marketplace offers diamonds, engagement rings, pearls, gemstones, fine jewelry, home décor, hair accessories, men's jewelry, watches, gifts, jewelry repair and more. Tickets are available at Intergem.com.

Atlanta/Portland vs. Denver Nuggets

DENVER — Mile High Basketball will light up Ball Arena this Friday and Sunday. The Denver Nuggets host the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. Friday night and the Portland Trail Blazers this Sunday at 6 p.m. A reminder, Ball Arena is now requiring proof of a negative test or COVID-19 vaccination to attend these games. Learn more and get tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche look to get back to their winning ways this weekend at Ball Arena. The Avs face off with the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. Saturday in downtown Denver. Ball Arena is now requiring proof of a negative test or COVID-19 vaccination to attend these games. Learn more and get tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

Western Michigan vs. DU Pioneers men's hockey

DENVER — The University of Denver Pioneers men's hockey team takes on Western Michigan twice this weekend. The puck drops between the Pios and Broncos at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday at Magness Arena. Visit DenverPioneers.com to reserve your seats.

Air Force vs. Colorado State

FORT COLLINS — Saturday's football game between Air Force Academy and Colorado State is Military Appreciation Day and State Pride Day at Canvas Stadium. The Rams (3-6) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they kick off against Troy Calhoun's Falcons (6-3) at 5 p.m. Saturday. Reserve your seat at CSURams.com.

Adams State vs. Colorado School of Mines

Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12 p.m.

Marv Kay Stadium at Campbell Field; Golden

Tickets available at MinesAthletics.com

CSU Pueblo vs. Western Colorado

Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.

Mountaineer Bowl; Gunnison

Tickets available at GoMountaineers.com

Movies this weekend

The newest adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe debuted atop the box office with a new cast of superheroes including Angelina Jolie and two stars of "Game of Thrones." Directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, "Eternals" took in more than $70 million last weekend.

Paramount's "Clifford the Big Red Dog" opens Friday and will be streaming on Paramount+ the same day.

Opening this weekend

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Last weekend's box office

Eternals — $71.1 million Dune — $7.8 million No Time To Die — $6.0 mullion Venom: Let There Be Carnage — $4.5 million Ron's Gone Wrong — $3.6 million

