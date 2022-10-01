9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

The first weekend of October brings dozens of apple, cider, pumpkin and harvest festivals, plus Oktoberfest celebrations, ballet, hockey and football.

COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!

The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest and Oktoberfest celebrations.

Whether you enjoy the weekend inside or out, celebrate the season this by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special. Remember to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

Fall Into Fun

AURORA — Aurora’s inaugural fall festival Fall Into Fun takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Great Lawn of the Aurora Municipal Center. The festival offers live performances, food trucks, vendors, fall-themed activities, a pumpkin patch, kids’ activities, inflatables, caricature artists, balloon twisting and face painting. Admission and activities are free.

Cider Days

LAKEWOOD — Lakewood's signature fall festival arrives this weekend with two days of family fun. The 46th annual Cider Days takes place Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, with activities for adults and kids. Festivities include apple pressing, cider tasting, pie eating and baking contests, straw bale maze, face painting, train and burro rides, balloon twisting, petting zoo, magic tricks, axe-throwing demonstrations, live music and Colorado’s largest antique and vintage tractor pull. Tickets range from $5 to $12 at Lakewood.org.

Apple Day

PENROSE — Since 1935, residents and tourists have celebrated Apple Day in Penrose. This year's Apple Day arrives Saturday, Oct. 1 with a packed schedule of events. A pancake breakfast kicks off the festivities followed by the annual Apple Day Parade. Saturday afternoon there will be pie judging and sale, live concert, pet parade, kids' activities, cider tasting, vendors and more.

Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns

LITTLETON — Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns, a family-friendly fall attraction, is returning for its second season at Hudson Gardens on Friday, Sept. 30. Open select nights through Halloween, the event features 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins and pumpkin displays featuring a nautical sea-scape, a pirate ship, dinosaurs, dragons and more. Tickets range in price from $15 to $20 for adults.

Elk Fest

ESTES PARK — To celebrate the annual elk rut, the city of Estes Park is hosting Elk Fest this Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2. Held in Bond Park downtown, the festival offers the chance to see elk rutting season in the wild. Elk bulls will be bugling to win the affection of females all while guests enjoy seminars, educational areas, live music, American Indian storytelling, craft vendors, elk-viewing tours and more. Check out the complete Elk Fest schedule at VisitEstesPark.com.

Potato Day Parade & Celebration

CARBONDALE — The 113th annual Potato Day Parade & Celebration begins Saturday, Oct. 1 with a "Tater Trot" fun run followed by the Potato Day Parade on Main Street. The parade will be followed by booths and family activities at Sopris Park, along with the traditional community meal consisting of BBQ and baked potato. There will be live music, farmers market, scavenger hunt, potato games and more. This year’s theme is “Marble Mash.”

Wienermobile

DENVER — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot long hot dog on wheels will be making appearances in Denver and Empire to share its mission of getting hot dogs in every hand.

Carnaval

DENVER — Ballet Ariel opens its 24th season with the 1910 masterpiece "Carnaval," a light and romantic ballet choreographed by Michel Fokine. Guest artist Oleg Dedogryuk, who danced the ballet as a student at the Vaganova Academy in Russia, stages the production. Ballet Ariel will perform the ballet in the Elaine Wolf Theater at the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit BalletAriel.org.

Haunted Field of Screams

THORNTON — Haunted Field of Screams, Colorado’s largest haunted attraction, opens for the 2022 season on Friday, Sept. 30. Built into a 40-acre corn field, the attraction delivers an indoor and outdoor haunt experience along the famously haunted Riverdale Road. Haunted Field of Screams is open select days through Halloween.

Berthoud Oktoberfest

BERTHOUD — Soak in the season at the Oktoberfest in Berthoud on Saturday, Oct. 1. There will be classic German food including brats, kraut burgers, pretzels, drinks, vendors booths, kids' activities with live music from Dick Zavodny Band and John Stehle Jr.'s Rocky Mountain Dutch Hop Boys. Contests are scheduled in stein holding, best costume and pretzel eating. The Berthoud Oktoberfest runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fickel Park.

La Veta Oktoberfest

LA VETA — Now in its 34th year, La Veta Oktoberfest returns Saturday, Oct. 1. Festivities on tap include a German Biergarten, car show, street fair, arts and crafts vendors, dancing, food and more. That Damn Sasquatch is the main band this year.

Oddities & Curiosities Expo

DENVER — Lovers of the strange and unusual will want to check out the Oddities & Curiosities Expo on Saturday, Oct. 1. Vendors and exhibitors will have items such as taxidermy, wet specimens, antiques, odd jewelry, unusual art, bones, oddities, curiosities and all around creepy, strange or bizarre things. The expo takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Colorado Convention Center. Tickets are $12 online at AXS.com or $15 day of.

Vincon: Vintage Video Game Convention

LOVELAND — Vincon, an annual retro video game convention, returns this weekend at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland. Vincon brings together video game enthusiasts as well as collectors of comics, trading cards, figures and pop culture treasure. This weekend's convention runs Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 with over 7,000 square feet of free play consoles, computers and arcades, over 30 console and arcade tournaments, a retro video game swap meet, carnival games, hobby workshops, vendors, cosplay contests and live music. You can snag your tickets at VinconColorado.com.

Fright Fest

DENVER — Elitch Gardens' annual Halloween event is back with a vengeance in 2022. The Fright Fest fall festival kicks off Saturday, Oct. 1 for five weekends of hair-raising fun. Elitch Gardens Fright Fest has thrills and chills for ghouls of all ages. Guests can enjoy Family by Day and Fright by Night, plus all their favorite theme park rides. For tickets, visit ElitchGardens.com/Fright-Fest.

Fall colors

COLORADO — Your Instagram feed is about to be awash with the glory of Colorado's aspens against a backdrop of blue skies, colorful mountains and literal traffic jams full of leaf peepers on U.S. 285. Fall has arrived and the aspens in Colorado's mountains are beginning to turn. The colors will peak anywhere from late September to early October. Here's what you need to know for your leaf peeping season.

Mile High Farms

BENNETT — A traditional Colorado fall event is back this weekend east of Denver. Mile High Farms opens on Saturday, Oct. 1 for autumn with two corn mazes, antique tractor ride, pumpkin patch, barrel cart rides, bounce houses, farm animals, stage performances, farmers' playground and more. Mile High Farms is located just east of Denver off Interstate 70 and Manila Road. Tickets and a maze map can be found at MileHighFarms.com.

Anderson Farms Fall Festival

ERIE — The fall festival at Anderson Farms just may be your one-stop-shop for all things autumn. The festival features a 25-acre corn maze, jump pads, wagon rides, pumpkin cannon, combine slide, kids maze, backyard pedal karts, wooden train, tire mountain, fire pit, farm animals, sand diggers, gem mining, face painting, pony rides, five-minute escape rooms and more. The farm's fall festival will be open through Sunday, Oct. 30. Ticket options can be found at AndersonFarms.com.

Maize in the City

THORNTON — If you're looking for a fun, fall event, consider Maize in the City in Thornton. There is a 20-acre corn maze, mini maze, barrel train ride, corn launcher, petting zoo and more. Admission to the Maize in the City site is free with attraction ticket prices varying. The site will be open various days through Monday, Oct. 31. Check out all the activities and snag your tickets at MaizeintheCity.com.

Fritzler Farm Park

LaSALLE — Fritzler Farm Park is open for the season with more than 15 attractions plus its legendary corn maze. There are pedal go-carts, a pumpkin patch, human foosball, corn pit, spider web, tetherball, ball zone, slide mountain, face painting, yard games, beer garden and more. Fritzler Farm Park and its "Scream Acres" and haunted attractions will be open through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets can be purchased at FritzlerFarmPark.com.

Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms

LITTLETON — If you're looking for a festive fall tradition, consider the Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms. The seven-acre corn maze corn maze is perfect for adults, while the little ones can explore the corn mini-maze. There will also barrel train rides, escape rooms, food vendors and more. The Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms will be open at various times through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets can be found at BotanicGardens.org.

Fall Festival Craft Show

BRIGHTON — The Fall Festival Craft Show is back at Riverdale Regional Park and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $3 and kids 12 and under are free. The fair offers more than 150 craft booths with hand-made items. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

Fall Bazaar

DENVER — The Denver Fall Bazaar takes place Saturday, Oct. 1 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be more than 70 vendors, food trucks, fashion trucks, cocktails, beer, live DJ and more. The all-ages and dog-friendly event sets up at Belleview Station in Denver.

Friends Craft Fair

LITTLETON — Since 1971, shoppers have browsed more than 250 booths of hand-crafted items at the Friends Craft Fair. The 51st annual fair is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of Ketring Park. Proceeds from booth fees are used by the Friends of the Littleton Library and Museum organization to sponsor programs at the Littleton Museum and Bemis Public Library.

Backcountry Tap Room

WINTER PARK — The 7th annual Backcountry Tap Room is a hike to a pop-up tap room experience for brews and views on Saturday, Oct. 1. The family-friendly day hike begins at 9:30 a.m. at Winter Park Resort. Guests will take a gondola ride to the top and hike two miles to the tap room. Proceeds support Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics.

Wine in the Pines

ELIZABETH — The Town of Elizabeth holds its 132nd anniversary celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wine in the Pines at Running Creek Park offers unlimited tastings for $25. There will be food trucks, live music and vendors.

Hero Fest

FORT COLLINS — Hero Fest is a free community festival to honor and celebrate Colorado First Responders. The first of two festivals will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Front Range Village Shopping Center. Organizers have planned food trucks, emergency vehicles for kids to explore, arts and crafts, face painting, carnival style games, live DJ and more.

Tour de Corgi

FORT COLLINS — The 8th annual Tour de Corgi features a corgi meet-up and carnival parade of corgis at Fort Collins' Civic Center Park. The corgi costume meet-up begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and the parade of corgis begins at Civic Center Park at 12 p.m. The public is invited to visit Civic Center Park for dog-related vendor booths. Register at TourDeCorgi.com.

Paws in the Park

LONGMONT — Longmont Humane Society’s annual pet-friendly two-mile walk and festival runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Boulder County Fairgrounds Park. The festival will have pet-friendly vendors, food, music, and costume contest for dogs and their human companions. Paws in the Park Walk registration will help support the over 4,000 animals cared for by Longmont Humane Society each year. Register at LongmontHumane.org.

Colorado Tattoo Convention & Expo

DENVER — Colorado's largest tattoo convention returns this weekend to the National Western Complex. National, regional and local tattoo artists will be on hand for demonstrations and competitions in over 18 categories. This weekend's convention will also feature a custom car show, live concert performances on three stages, fashion show, pin-up competition, live body art modification, live graffiti demonstrations, lucha libre wresting, art gallery, merchandise and apparel vendors, and Colorado barber and stylist battle. The expo runs Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

BOULDER & COLORADO SPRINGS — The Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to fight Alzheimer's. A walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

A walk also begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Memorial Park at Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs. To register, visit Act.Alz.org.

Castle Rock Trail Festival

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock Trail Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 offers four races: Ridgeline Trail 50K, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K. With races starting at Miller Athletic Complex, the festival will also showcase the amazing trails in Phillip S. Miller Park and Ridgeline Open Space. Castle Rock Trail Festival registration can be completed online.

Denver Kidney Walk

DENVER — The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Kidney Walk returns to Denver’s City Park for the first time in two years on Sunday, Oct. 2, starting at 9 a.m. Kidney disease is the 9th leading cause of death in the U.S., and 11,000 new cases of kidney failure are diagnosed each month. The event includes a 5K run / walk and a 1-mile walk.

Hot Chocolate Run

DENVER — Denver's Washington Park will be the location of the Hot Chocolate Run on Sunday, Oct. 2. Chocolate aficionados will want to stick around for the post-race party with finisher mug, fondue, dippables and hot chocolate. Race registration can be completed at HotChocolate15K.com.

Colorado Springs Marathon

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Marathon is a community running event on Saturday, Oct. 1 that features several races including a marathon, half marathon, 5K and Kids K. The races begin and end at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum in downtown Colorado Springs and will travel through America the Beautiful Park, Monument Valley Park, and Memorial Park. The full and half marathons will start at 7 a.m., the 5K at 7:30 a.m. and Kids K at 10:45 a.m. Race registration can be completed online.

My Chemical Romance

DENVER — The first tour from My Chemical Romance in 12 years years will visit Colorado this weekend. Delayed from its original planned performance in Denver in 2020, the reunion tour finally comes to Ball Arena on Friday, Sept. 30. The Gerard Way-led group is known for the three-time platinum albums "Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge" and "The Black Parade." Tickets have been sold out for years, but tickets are available for a hefty markup at Ticketmaster.com.

Florence + The Machine

DENVER — Florence + the Machine is scheduled to perform at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, Oct. 1. The group will be joined by special guest Ethel Cain. Tickets are available starting at $40 at Ticketmaster.com.

Aspen Filmfest

ASPEN — The 43rd Aspen Filmfest is now underway and continues through Sunday, Oct. 2. Held at Aspen’s Wheeler Opera House and Isis Theatre in Aspen and the Crystal Theatre in Carbondale, the festival has anticipated fall previews and award-winning films from the international circuit. There are also panel discussions and special guests. Head to AspenFilmfest.org to see a list of show times and to get tickets.

Colorado Rapids vs. Dallas

COMMERCE CITY — The boys in burgundy are closing the regular season out at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. The Colorado Rapids' final home game of the regular season is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Rapids host FC Dallas with tickets available at Ticketmaster.com.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre! The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule is still growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Movies this weekend

Olivia Wilde's “Don't Worry Darling” opened No. 1 at the box office. For an original film that cost $35 million to make, a $19.2 million opening was solid, according to the Associated Press.

New movies this weekend

Smile

Bros

The Good House

Last weekend's box office

Don't Worry Darling — $19 million The Woman King — $11.0 million Avatar — $10.5 million Barbarian — $4.8 million See How They Run — $1.9 million Pearl — $1.9 million Bullet Train — $1.8 million DC League of Super-Pets — $1.7 million Top Gun: Maverick — $1.6 million Minions: The Rise of Gru — $1.0 million

